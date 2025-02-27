Open Extended Reactions

Change is afoot, football fans. With the Super Bowl marking the end of the 2024 season, a new class of prospects has embarked on the draft process with hopes of making NFL rosters in 2025. This collection of rookies appears notably different from those of recent years. Arguably devoid of blue-chip talent, there still exist plenty of potential starters, particularly at defensive positions. That may not sound ideal for fantasy football initially, but champions of our game understand that value can always be culled.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Digging into the details isn't as overwhelming as one might believe, though. Not with pros like my colleague Matt Bowen diving deep on each prospect while staying mindful of the evolving NFL landscape. Bowen, a seven-year NFL vet, serves as one of ESPN's draft experts. He's already spent a week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and will have his discerning eye on all the action in Indianapolis.

I asked him which incoming rookies he thought could make a splash at Lucas Oil Stadium. After comparing notes, we compiled a list of names and pinpointed the events that could showcase their talents and, potentially, push them up draft boards.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward, who led the FBS in touchdown passes last season, is the narrow favorite to be the first QB selected in April. A "high RPM" thrower, the hallmark of Ward's game is his arm talent. In possession of a lightning quick release, the Hurricane can aptly deliver the ball to all levels of the field, but particularly excels in the intermediate game. His improvisational skills certainly wowed during his college career, though a reliance on his throwing acumen has been linked to inconsistency and ball security issues. A throwing session in Indy would allow scouts to better examine his technique and overall mechanics. However, Ward remains undecided as to whether or not he'll participate in the combine's positional drills. Regardless, Ward figures to make an appearance, even if it's simply to take meetings and field questions from prospective teams.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

They may not play the same position, but the ethos surrounding Sanders feels similar to that which encircled Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023. Son of Hall of Fame CB and two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, the 23-year-old is largely considered the most polished QB in this year's class. Praised for his poise and accuracy (74% completion rate), Sanders has chosen not to workout at the combine. Instead, the Unitas Award winner plans to focus on interviews while in Indianapolis and showcase his throwing talents at Colorado's pro day. Scouts attending the events in Boulder will likely keep an eye on Sanders' release time, which is said to be one of the few potential weaknesses in his game.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ranked inside of Field Yates' topfive overall prospects, Jeanty is believed to be the best overall RB talent in the 2024 class. Heisman Trophy runner-up and coming off of a remarkable rushing campaign (2,601 yards), the Boise State product is in possession of elite vision and contact balance. He's also proven he can handle a monstrous workload, averaging 7.0 YPC on 374 attempts over 14 games last season. Jeanty's prowess as a pass catcher additionally boosts his overall profile, suggesting every-down potential. While the 21-year-old is expected to run a 40-yard-dash in the low 4.4s, he could truly shine in the 10-yard split and showcase his "get off" (i.e. short-area burst).

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Hampton is a north-south grinder who doesn't shy away from contact. The North Carolina native has an imposing frame (6-foot, 220 pounds) and proved to be a consistent producer for the Tar Heels, clearing 100 rushing yards in 10 of 12 games this past season. A capable receiver out of the backfield, Hampton could elevate his draft stock in the pass-catching drills. His calling card is, undoubtedly, his power as rusher, but were he to demonstrate second-level concepts beyond screens and swings, he could land an RB1 role on a squad searching for a primary ball carrier.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year after he erupted for more than 1,700 total yards in 2024. A violent runner with awesome contact balance, Johnson has the vision to spot holes and the patience to let them develop. He's also a reliable pass catcher in the screen game. Interestingly, Bowen noted a healthy dose of DeMarco Murray in Johnson's game. What really sets the 21-year-old apart, however, is his straight-line speed. He's a linear flier who gains steam with every step. With that part of his game well established, the short shuttle and three-cone drills -- which test a player's change of direction and lateral agility -- could reveal additional pros (or cons) to his overall skill set.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Originally hailing from Hawaii, McMillan made an immediate impact at Arizona, starting eight games as a true freshman and eventually closing out his college career as the program's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,423). At 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, the (almost) 22-year-old is built like an X receiver, but possesses the fluidity and route technique to work inside as a power slot option. A contested-catch king, McMillan can create leverage and climb the ladder. His long speed figures to be on display in Indianapolis. Keep an eye on his time in the 40-yard-dash. Anything in the low 4.5 range should bolster his stock, but a 4.6 or worse could be a red flag.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is a wonderfully well-rounded prospect with blazing long speed, awesome ball-tracking talent and savvy route-running know-how. Likely suited for the slot at the next level, his skill set isn't dissimilar to that of former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba's. An ankle injury limited his 2023 production, but Egbuka proved to be no fluke when he bounced back with a career-best 81 grabs and 10 TDs in 2024. While he's expected to impress in the 40-yard-dash, special attention should be paid to his performance in the three-cone drill. A time of 6.8, would demonstrate solid short-area burst and change-of-direction ability, which could address concerns about potential struggles in press coverage.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Speed is Golden's calling card. He's much more than a straight-line burner, though. Regularly demonstrating mastery of his quicks, the Houston native understands tempo and control, expertly creating separation and flustering defenders. He also excels in contested situations, frequently making tough grabs look easy. Further demonstrating the breadth of his route tree in the combine's WR drills could improve his draft grade. Look for the 21-year-old to showcase his positional polish by fluidly sinking and exploding out of his breaks, signaling advanced technique and starting potential.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden sees the whole field and knows how to manipulate his body in quick-twitch fashion, frequently resulting in jaw-dropping chunk plays. Simply put, he's got open-field juice and is absolutely electric after the catch. His production soared in his first two years in Missouri, most notably when he registered a 86-1,212-9 stat line in 2023. However, those numbers slipped significantly in 2024, largely due to subpar QB play. If you'll excuse the pun, the burden of proof now lies on the 21-year-old's shoulders, as he attempts to reclaim (and remind scouts of) his sophomore season dominance. Anticipate sub-4.0 times in the short shuttle.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A former high school quarterback (who also lettered in baseball and basketball), Warren is a do-it-all prospect with an elite ceiling at his position. Similar in build and ethos to George Kittle (two inches taller, 10 pounds thicker, and just as gritty), the John Mackey Award winner is an outstanding mover who can run routes at all three levels. He's also a capable blocker who isn't afraid to wreck opposing linemen. Get your popcorn ready in anticipation of Warren going all out in each of his combine drills. A 40-yard-dash time of 4.5 seconds would solidify him as a top-10 pick come April.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland boasts a sturdy build (6-foot-5 and 245 pounds) and reliable hands. While his run blocking remains a work in progress, Loveland's ability as a receiver is undeniable. He closed out his final season in Ann Arbor hauling in 56 balls for 582 receiving yards and five scores, despite questionable play under center. Loveland figures to showcase his advanced route technique and positional versatility while at Lucas Oil Stadium. More than a prototypical outlet over the middle, Loveland has the length and savvy to win on the outside. Expect him to shine in the positional drills, lining up as a boundary receiver while running fade, slant and post routes.

Follow Liz on social here.