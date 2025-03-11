Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy football offseason has been busy as usual, and it heats up with NFL free agency and some big-time trades. This column is designed to be a one-stop shop for quick-hitting analysis of the most impactful player movement.

ESPN Fantasy writers Matt Bowen Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza and Eric Moody offer their insights into what each move means for a player's fantasy value in 2025.

Jump to: WR | RB | QB

Sam Darnold signs with the Seahawks

Fantasy impact: Neutral

Bowen: The scheme fit works here for Darnold with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Look for motion, mis-direction and play-action off the outside zone run looks. That is the foundation of the system. And this will open-up coverage voids for Darnold to attack the middle of the field, or take vertical shots, plus he can get to the edges on boot concepts. That works.

In '24 with the Vikings, we know Darnold posted career best numbers, averaging 18.1 PPG, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, while rushing for 212 yards. However, there could be a drop-off here in Seattle given a wide receiver group currently going through a transition with the team trading away DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett. I get it. And that's why I'm more neutral on this move, as I see Darnold projecting as a QB2 with the Seahawks.

Justin Fields signs with the Jets

Fantasy impact: Positive

Bowen: In six starts with the Steelers last season, Fields showed improved footwork and vision from the pocket, and we saw the numbers from a fantasy perspective. From Weeks 1-6, Fields averaged 18.7 PPG, throwing for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 231 yards rushing and five more scores.

In a Jets' system that should be catered to maximize Fields' dual threat ability, I expect the quarterback to play productive football. Fields has a No.1 target in Garrett Wilson, a dynamic playmaker, plus running back Breece Hall, who can get free as a pass catcher. High-percentage throws there. And with Fields ability to create as a runner, especially in the low red zone, he fits as an upper-tier QB2 who can produce breakout games.

Wide receiver

Steelers trade for former Seahawks WR Metcalf

DK Metcalf will be joining the Steelers following a trade from the Seahawks. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Bowen: We don't know who will be throwing the ball to DK Metcalf for the Pittsburgh Steelers just yet. Now, if the Steelers add a pocket thrower by re-signing Russell Wilson or landing Sam Darnold, then we will see Metcalf using his powerful, straight-line speed as an explosive-play threat -- with red zone upside -- in Arthur Smith's offense.

Metcalf can see perimeter targets at the third level, while also working the intermediate in-cuts and producing on slants/screens. Catch-and go.-Metcalf has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in two of his last three seasons, and I would have him slotted as a mid-tier WR2 in this scenario, with George Pickens as a WR3/Flex.

However, if the Steelers choose to sign Justin Fields, we should expect a more run-heavy, play-action based game plan that would push Metcalf down into the WR3 ranks.

Clay's projection: 117 targets, 68 receptions, 940 yards, 6 TDs

Rams to sign former All-Pro Davante Adams to two-year deal

Fantasy impact: TBD by the QB

Moody: The Los Angeles Rams made a much-needed splash on offense by agreeing with Davante Adams on a two-year deal, addressing their lack of receiving playmakers outside of Puka Nacua. This move likely signals the end of Cooper Kupp's time in Los Angeles.

Adams' 2024 season was a rollercoaster, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the New York Jets for a reunion with Aaron Rodgers. Despite the movement, he remained as dominant as ever, finishing as the WR11 in fantasy while averaging 10.0 targets per game.

Adams is one of just four players with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons, joining Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson and Terry McLaurin. But Adams is the only one of that group to also record eight or more touchdowns in each of those years. Over that span, he has averaged 19.8 fantasy points per game.

Adams should be a seamless fit in Sean McVay's offense, and Matthew Stafford has shown he can support two fantasy-relevant receivers. At 32, Adams still creates space, and Stafford's ability to manipulate defenses with his eyes will be a match made in fantasy football heaven. Nacua will remain a key part of this offense and continue to command significant targets, so Adams projects as a high-end WR2 in 2025.

Clay's projection: 132 targets, 82 receptions, 1101 yards, 9 TDs

Chris Godwin resigns with Bucs

Fantasy impact: Positive

Bowen: Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 7 of last season, but until that point, he led the NFL with 50 receptions while averaging 19.7 PPG (WR5). Remember, Godwin is more than willing to work the dirty areas of the field, and he can get loose in space. In '24, 59.7% of his receiving totals came after the catch, plus he has the formational flexibility to align wide or operate out of the slot.

Yes, the Bucs are making a transition at offensive coordinator with Josh Grizzard taking over the play-calling this season. However, with quarterback Baker Mayfield's aggressive throwing mentality, Godwin should be expected to post WR2 numbers working opposite Mike Evans in Tampa.

Clay's projection:128 targets, 95 receptions, 1061 yards, 7 TDs

Deebo Samuel traded to Washington Commanders

Fantasy impact: Positive

Bowen: With the Washington Commanders trading a fifth round pick for wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., let's discuss how he fits in Kliff Kingsbury's offense and what to expect from a fantasy perspective.

In Washington, Samuel will be deployed as a horizontal player based on scheme. And that fits with Kingsbury's system. Look for screens here, fly sweeps, underneath drive routes and crossers. Plus, Samuel could see some carries from backfield alignments. Remember, Samuel is better after the catch than before, using his straight line power to produce in open space.

Based on Samuel's '24 tape, I do see declining play-speed. But in Kingsbury's offense, with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, the Commanders can deploy Samuels as a catch-and-run target opposite of Terry McLaurin and that puts Samuel in the WR3 mix heading into next season.

Clay's projection: 101 targets, 66 receptions, 928 yards, 4 TDs; 27 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Running back

Viking re-sign RB Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million deal

Aaron Jones will remain with the Vikings on a new deal and should be a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

Fantasy impact: Neutral

Moody: Aaron Jones is staying with the Minnesota Vikings, signing a two-year deal with $13 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones was a solid fantasy asset last season, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2023 to finish as a top-15 fantasy running back. Jones set career highs in touches (306) and rushing yards (1,138), proving he could still handle a heavy workload.

However, injuries have been an issue. The 30-year-old dealt with multiple ailments throughout last season, including a quad injury that lingered into the playoffs. Still, he was a key piece of Minnesota's offense, joining Justin Jefferson as the first duo in Vikings history to each record 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season.

Looking ahead, Jones should remain a focal point in 2025, regardless of who is at quarterback. Minnesota will likely bring in another back to complement Jones, but he remains a solid mid-range RB2 for fantasy managers heading into next season.

Clay's projection: 189 carries, 845 yards, 4 TDs; 60 targets, 47 receptions, 357 yards, 3 TDs

Najee Harris signs with the Chargers

Fantasy impact: Positive

Loza: Harris is neither fast nor elusive or even efficient, having averaged no better than 4.1 yards per carry over his four years in the league. However, he's also never missed an outing during that time. Equally impressive is that fact he's cleared 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first pro campaigns, a feat last accomplished by Chris Johnson from 2008 to 2011.

A quintessential high-floor player with adequate pass-catching chops, Harris will have an opportunity to skim his professional ceiling as a member of the Chargers in 2025. Signed to a one-year deal worth an estimated $9.25M, Harris figures to replace J.K. Dobbins as the Bolts' primary ball carrier. Dobbins averaged 17 touches and nearly 15 fantasy points per game (RB18) in 2024. Expect similar numbers from Harris. Ultimately, volume and dependability will buoy his fantasy stock, providing the 27-year-old with RB2 appeal come the fall.

Clay's projection: 215 carries, 856 yards, 8 TDs; 46 targets, 36 receptions, 250 yards, 1 TD

Javonte Williams signs with the Cowboys

Fantasy impact: Neutral

Loza: Javonte Williams led the Broncos in carries in 2024, recording 139 rushing attempts (8.2 per game, RB33). Despite being nearly two years removed from ACL and LCL tears that upended his 2022 campaign, the former North Carolina standout struggled to regain the tackle-busting burst that made him an early second-round pick at the top of his pro career. Managing just four carries of 15 or more yards (RB40) and averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in back-to-back efforts, Williams' efficiency woes could remain an issue in Dallas.

If, however, the club declines to re-sign Rico Dowdle or spend an early draft pick on the position (the Cowboys are currently in possession of the No. 12 overall selection, where Boise State star Ashton Jeanty could be in play) Williams' volume could skyrocket. The 24-year-old's fantasy ceiling was capped by Denver's crowded backfield last season. A capable pass-catcher out of the backfield (52 catches in 2024, RB6), Williams possesses upside in PPR formats and could retain RB2/RB3 value were he to earn the team's RB1 role (though that seems unlikely).

Clay's projection: 209 carries, 833 yards, 7 TDs; 63 targets, 48 receptions, 334 yards, 2 TDs

Quarterback

Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll on Raiders

Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas on a Raiders team that has a superstar at tight end in Brock Bowers. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fantasy impact: Neutral

Moody: Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll made a move Friday night to acquire his former QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round pick. Smith is coming off a solid 2024 season where he started all 17 games, completed 70.4% of his passes, throwing for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns and finished as fantasy's QB14. However, his 15 interceptions were the third-most in the league, with four of those coming in the red zone -- leading the NFL. While not perfect, Smith isn't afraid to rely heavily on his favorite target, a trend that should continue in Las Vegas with tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers was the fantasy TE1 last season and while Las Vegas' QB play was among the league's worst last year, with Smith now likely under center Bowers' 2025 fantasy outlook remains strong. He'll likely be an early-round pick for managers. Jakobi Meyers also stands to benefit, having finished as a top 25 fantasy wide receiver in 2024, averaging 14.5 points per game. Meyers is now firmly in the flex conversation, especially considering Smith's ability to support multiple wideouts.

For Smith, his fantasy value remains relatively unchanged with the move to Las Vegas, and he is best drafted as a mid-range QB2 in superflex formats or a streamer or waiver wire option in single-QB leagues.

Clay's projection: 363-of-531, 3873 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs; 53 carries, 263 yards, 2 TDs