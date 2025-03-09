Mike Clay's fantasy football rookie rankings for 2025

Mike Tannenbaum joins "SportsCenter" to break down where he thinks QB Jaxson Dart could go in the NFL draft following a strong performance at the scouting combine. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

With the NFL combine behind us and the draft quickly approaching, it's time to look at the fantasy football outlook for the 2025 crop of incoming rookies.

The rankings will change a bit once these players find an NFL home, but I've done an initial ranking of these the prospects based on my observations from their college careers. This pre-draft analysis will help you get a leg up on scouting the incoming talent.

Below is a ranking of the top 80 players who attended March's combine at the four fantasy-relevant positions (QB, RB, WR, TE).

(Note: References to where a player ranks in a statistical category relative to this year's class is referring to a sample that includes only players invited to the combine.)

Travis Hunter has the talent to be a strong fantasy asset -- if he plays wide receiver. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

1. (RB1) Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (5-foot-8/211 pounds): Jeanty is the No. 1 fantasy prospect in this rookie class following a dominant tenure at Boise State. Incredibly, he ranked first in this class in YAC and forced missed tackle rate both last season and over his collegiate career. Jeanty's elite playmaking ability, coupled with a three-down skillset, supply him with the upside to be the next elite NFL running back.

2. (RB2) Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (5-11/221): Hampton is a big, tough back whose career 3.85 YAC is fourth best in this class. He's more downhill than he is agile, but he impressed in the 40, vertical and broad jump at the combine. Hampton is a capable pass-catcher and figures to land a three-down role in the pros.

3. (WR1) Travis Hunter, Colorado (6-0/188): Hunter is one of the biggest wild cards in quite some time, as it's unclear how he'll split his time between wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Determining that ratio will drive where he will end up in fantasy rankings, but if he's mainly a WR, he has elite upside and should be one of the first three players off the board in rookie drafts. Granted, he didn't get deep very much, but Hunter caught an absurd and class-high 94% (96 of 102) of his catchable targets last season and 93% (153 of 164) for his collegiate career.

4. (WR2) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (6-4/219): At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, McMillian is one of the biggest WRs in this class. and his game has led to many Drake London comps. He handled a massive 34% target share and class-high 52% air-yard share last season. McMillian's elite size and ball skills give him big-time fantasy upside.

5. (TE1) Tyler Warren, Penn State (6-5/256): Much like Brock Bowers one year ago, Warren is an elite tight end prospect who could quickly emerge as one of the best in the game. He handled a 32% target share last season, producing a 104-1,233-8 receiving line in 16 games. His 2.84 YPRR was second best in this TE class, and he added 26-218-4 as a rusher. He has the size, athleticism and receiving ability to post top-end receiving numbers and emerge as a fantasy star.

6. (WR3) Luther Burden III, Missouri (6-0/206): Burden is a bit undersized (his 8.5-inch hands tied for smallest in this class), but he's one of the youngest WRs in this class (21) and was highly relied on and productive during three seasons at Missouri. He's fast, has terrific playmaking ability and can align all over the formation.

7. (WR4) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (6-0/202): Whether its size, age, 40 time or collegiate usage and efficiency, Egbuka falls right in the middle of basically every category relative to the rest of this WR class. The OSU product was primarily a slot (73%), short-range (8.6 aDOT) target in college, but he was productive, catching 72% of his targets and posting a strong 2.64 YPRR. Also a rushing and return threat, Egbuka has a path to a sizable NFL role.

8. (WR5) Matthew Golden, Texas (5-11/191): Golden impressed at the combine with a 4.29 40 and 1.49 10 (both best among WRs). He's a bit on the small side and his 1.86 YPRR across 36 collegiate games isn't very good, but he did make a big leap in 2024 (his lone year at Texas), posting a 58-987-9 receiving line. He can work all over the formation and is a plus kick returner.

9. (RB3) TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5-10/202): Henderson paced this RB class with a 7.1 YPC last season and was effective as both a rusher and receiver throughout this OSU tenure. His size could limit his carry total a bit in the pros, but his elite pass-blocking skills and three-down ability will make him a terrific fit in the modern NFL. He impressed across the board athletically at the combine.

Colston Loveland has the looks of a future TE1 for fantasy football managers. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

10. (TE2) Colston Loveland, Michigan (6-5/248): Loveland is a young, productive tight end with big-time statistical upside. When active last season, he handled 37% of Michigan's targets and a class-high 40% of the air yards. He may not quite be at Tyler Warren's level, but he's also nearly two full years younger. Loveland is very likely a future fantasy TE1.

11. (RB4) Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State (5-11/221): Judkins is a big, tough runner who showed well at the combine, including an RB-best 132-inch broad jump and a 4.48 40 at 221 pounds. He figures to be busy near the goal line in the pros, as he was in college (16-plus TDs in all three seasons). He can catch the ball a bit, but he wasn't overly impressive in that area at Ole Miss and OSU.

12. (WR6) Tre Harris, Mississippi (6-2/205): Harris is a tall, fast, perimeter WR whose absurd 5.20 YPRR last season was more than a yard higher than any other WR in this class. His 3.04 career mark also topped this class and came on a hefty 1,164 routes across 51 games.

13. (WR7) Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (6-1/206): Ayomanor sports a solid size/speed combo, though he lacks some short-area burst (as shown by his class-worst 1.58 10-yard split at the combine). That didn't slow him from a huge workload at Stanford, as he handled a 32% target share and 47% air-yard share (second highest in this class) last season. His efficiency was mostly below average, but there's potential here.

14. (WR8) Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (6-4/214): Higgins is one of the biggest receivers in this class at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan. He tested well athletically at the combine and his 2.86 career YPRR ranked third best in this WR class. He handled a big-time target share at Iowa State and was a machine at converting catches into first downs (class-best 74% rate).

15. (WR9) Isaiah Bond, Texas (5-10/180): Bond is one of the youngest WRs in this class, which is somewhat important considering his limited body of work at Alabama and Texas. Bond failed to clear 48 catches, 668 yards or five TDs in any of his three campaigns. In fact, his 11% target share last season was one of the lowest in this WR class. His efficiency wasn't particularly inspiring (1.74 YPRR), nor was his size/speed combo at the combine (8.5-inch hands and a 4.39 40 at 180 pounds). Bond requires development, but there's a lot of potential here.

16. (QB1) Cam Ward, Miami (6-1/219): Ward tossed a class-high 39 TDs and his 88.7 QBR trailed only Will Howard last season. He didn't run a ton, but he was effective when he did (class-best 9.1 YPC, and a ridiculous 79% of his 38 carries went for 5-plus yards).

17. (QB2) Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (6-1/212): Sanders completed a class-best 72% of his passes and avoided INTs (1.43%) in his collegiate years (24 starts), though it's worth noting that he was conservative (7.4 aDOT is third lowest in this class) and took a ton of sacks (8.64% was second highest). He adds a bit with his legs (career 117-687-8 line in 24 starts).

18. (RB5) Dylan Sampson, Tennessee (5-8/200): Sampson is one of the smallest and youngest RBs in this class. He was an effective collegiate rusher (5.9 YPC, 12% negative run rate), but wasn't used much in the pass game (1.5 targets per game). He's tough and makes plays, but his size could limit his touch ceiling.

Cam Skattebo has the attributes to be a three-down back in the NFL. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

19. (RB6) Cam Skattebo, Arizona State (5-9/219): Skattebo is one of the oldest RBs in this class (23), but that's not enough to offset his elite efficiency during his two seasons at Arizona State. Skattebo's 3.1 forced missed tackle rate last season was best in this class (his career rate ranked second), as was his 15% target share and 11.1 yards per target. He's not super fast, but has good size and a three-down skillset, which supplies him with a solid fantasy outlook.

20. (RB7) Trevor Etienne, Georgia (5-8/198): Travis' brother was effective as both a rusher and receiver (3.46 YAC, 3.8 forced missed tackle rate and class-best 91% catch rate) during his three seasons at Florida and Georgia. Size could limit his NFL workload ceiling, but Etienne has a three-down skillset and is one of the youngest backs in this class.

21. (RB8) Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (6-1/224): Johnson isn't super fast (4.57 40) or quick (1.62 10), which limited his output at Iowa (only 34% of runs went for 5-plus yards), but he's one of the biggest backs in this class. He's seemingly a capable receiver, but he didn't serve that role much in college (38 targets) and needs work as a pass blocker, so his fantasy ceiling might be a bit limited.

22. (WR10) Savion Williams, TCU (6-3/222): Williams is the heaviest WR in this class, has big hands (10.3 inches) and plays mostly on the perimeter (82% of routes), but he's a short-range target, as shown by his 6.4 aDOT (second lowest in this WR class) and 10.2 YPR (lowest) last season. In addition to his 87 targets, Williams posted a 51-322-6 rushing line in 2024. He ran a strong 4.48 40 and has the potential to emerge as a multi-faceted (rusher, receiver, returner) asset in the pros.

23. (WR11) Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5-10/194): Noel has a below-average frame with small hands and short arms, but that didn't stop him from showing well at the combine, where he tied for the highest vertical (41.5) and posted the longest broad jump (131). Primarily a short-range (8.0 aDOT), slot receiver (71%), Noel also worked as a kick and punt returner at Iowa State.

24. (WR12) Jack Bech, TCU (6-1/214): Bech is a bigger receiver who was used sparingly for much of his first three collegiate seasons prior to busting out with a 62-1,034-9 showing in 2024. He can align all over the formation and figures to do most of his damage in the short to intermediate range.

25. (RB9) Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech (5-9/206): Tuten struggled with negative runs (22%) and fumbles (class-high 2.5% rate) during his 24 games at Virginia Tech, but his efficiency was elite, as he ranked third in both YAC and forced missed tackle rate. He dominated the combine, posting RB-best marks in the 40 (4.32), speed score (118) and vertical (40.5). Tuten is very fast, tough and has three-down ability.

26. (TE3) Mason Taylor, LSU (6-5/251): Taylor is one of the youngest tight ends in this class and might require some development. He posted poor marks in YPT (7.2) and YPRR (1.20) across his 38 collegiate games, but Jason's son did catch 36-plus passes all three seasons. Taylor has receiving upside, so he's a name to monitor.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart is an efficient passer and can be a factor with his legs. Vasha Hunt/Imagn Images

27. (QB3) Jaxson Dart, Mississippi (6-2/223): Dart paced this rookie class in aDOT (11.1), YPA (10.8) and efficiency rating (181) last season despite dealing with a class-high 5.8% drop rate. A factor with his legs, his 9.6% scramble rate ranked second last season and he ran for 2,009 yards in 45 collegiate games.

28. (WR13) Jalen Royals, Utah State (6-0/205): Royals has an average frame, but he moves well, as shown by a solid 4.42 40, which included a class-best 1.49 10-yard split. He's a perimeter receiver who primarily works in the short area and lived on hook routes at Utah State.

29. (WR14) Xavier Restrepo, Miami (5-9/209): Restrepo is a small, quick, tough, slot WR who stands 5-foot-9 and checked in with the smallest wingspan at the combine. He aligned inside on 87% of his routes at Miami and his efficiency was pretty good, including a 2.47 YPRR.

30. (WR15) Tez Johnson, Oregon (5-9/154): Johnson paced this WR class with an 81% catch rate last season, though a class-low 5.9 aDOT was a big factor there. He was utilized as a short-range target throughout his collegiate career and ended up with a class-high 3,889 receiving yards in 62 games. His 2.89 YPRR during the span ranked second best in this WR class. Johnson's 4.51 40 (74 speed score) was a big red flag, as he's the tiniest WR in this class. He'll look to lock down a role as a slot receiver (84% in college) and punt returner.

31. (WR16) Tory Horton, Colorado State (6-2/196): Horton busted out with 71-1,131-8 and 96-11,36-8 receiving lines in 2022 and 2023, respectively, before missing all but six games last season due to a knee injury. He has decent size, tested solid in Indy and posted good collegiate numbers in terms of raw totals (265-3,615-27 receiving) and efficiency (2.49 YPRR, 69% catch rate).

32. (WR17) Kyle Williams, Washington State (5-10/190): Williams is an undersized receiver who soaked up a ton of work in college, totaling a 248-3,608-29 receiving line. When active, he handled 25% of the targets and 31% of the air yards during his five seasons. Drops were an issue, but he used his speed to produce well after the catch (6.4 RAC).

33. (WR18) Nick Nash, San Jose State (6-2/203): Nash led this WR class in targets (176), catches (104), receiving yards (1382) and TD catches (16) last season. It's an incredible feat when you consider he began his collegiate career as a quarterback. Having played at the collegiate level for six seasons, Nash is a bit older, but he's obviously still developing as a receiver. He tested a little below average in all drills at the combine, including a 4.57 40.

34. (RB10) Devin Neal, Kansas (5-11/213): Neal isn't super fast (4.58 40, 1.59 10), but has decent size and was a solid producer during four seasons at KU. That tenure included 760 carries (second most in this class), the second-best elusiveness rating and solid receiving efficiency on 102 targets.

Ollie Gordon II's production fell off last season, put his 2023 numbers are hard to ignore. Vasha Hunt/Imagn Images

35. (RB11) Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State (6-1/226): Gordon is one of the largest RBs in this class (6-1/226 and a class-high 80-inch wingspan). He had a rough 2024 in tough circumstances (4.63 YPC, third worst in this class), but was much better as a rusher and receiver during a productive 2023 campaign. He's not super fast or dynamic, but he's young and a solid producer.

36. (TE4) Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (6-3/241): The 2024 Bowling Green offense ran through Fannin, as he handled a massive 39% of the targets and air yards. That allowed him a 117-1,555-10 receiving line on 155 targets, as well as a 3.83 YPRR. Every stat I've listed so far was best among TEs in this class. He showed decent speed and athleticism at the combine, so combined with his good hands, Fannin could emerge as a pass-catching threat in the pros.

37. (TE5) Elijah Arroyo, Miami (6-5/250): A seam stretcher, Arroyo's 10.0 aDOT ranked second and his 16.9 YPR and 12.6 YPT first in this TE class last season. He also led this class in YPR, YPT, RAC and adjusted catch rate for his career. Incredibly, Arroyo is charted as having zero career drops. The important context here is that Arroyo was a rarely-used target (61 in 34 games, 47 of which came in 2024).

38. (RB12) Damien Martinez, Miami (5-11/217): Martinez is a big, power back who is effective as a rusher -- his 4.48 YAC last season trailed only Ashton Jeanty, and the same goes for his 3.88 career rate -- but he might not do much as a receiver in the pros.

39. (RB13) DJ Giddens, Kansas State (6-0/212): Giddens has a solid frame and showed well at the combine, with a 4.43 40, 39.5-inch vertical (second best among RBs) and 130-inch broad (second best). He was solid efficiency wise as a collegiate rusher but struggled with drops and might cap out as an early-down option.

40. (RB14) Jarquez Hunter, Auburn (5-9/204): Hunter ranked top four in this class in both YAC (4.06) and forced missed tackle rate (3.2) last season and was top six in both categories for his career. He didn't stand out as a receiver or at the combine, however, and could be limited to a two-down (and returner) role in the pros.

41. (RB15) RJ Harvey, UCF (5-8/205): Harvey is on the small side, but he plays tough and is productive, having run for 10-plus yards on a class-best 23% of his carries last season. Size and age (24) concerns aside, he showed well at the combine, including a 4.40 40, 38-inch vertical and 127-inch broad jump.

42. (RB16) LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (6-0/204): Allen's rushing efficiency at Syracuse is concerning (class-low 4.5 YPC), but he has the biggest hands in this RB class and his 83 targets and 64 receptions last season were tops in this RB class. He'll look to carve out a third-down role in the pros.

43. (TE6) Gunnar Helm, Texas (6-5/241): Helm's career 80% catch rate is best in this class (min. 25 targets), but he wasn't used a ton (99 targets and a 6% share in 55 games) in a good Texas offense. He underwhelmed at the combine, running a 4.84 40 at 241 pounds and posting a class-low 30-inch vertical.

44. (WR19) Pat Bryant, Illinois (6-2/204): Bryant has decent size, but his lack of speed showed up at the combine (4.61 40, 1.56 10) and his collegiate efficiency was fairly pedestrian. He peaked with a 54-984-10 receiving line in 2024.

45. (WR20) Tai Felton, Maryland (6-1/183): Felton is a thin 183-pound receiver with a small wingspan, but he has solid speed (4.37 40) and athletic ability (40-inch vertical, 130-inch broad jump). He had a huge 2024 (96-1,124-9 receiving line, 31% target share), but his efficiency was average, at best, both last season and for his career. He'll battle for a backup role.

46. (WR21) Kobe Hudson, UCF (6-0/193): Hudson was a consistent producer during his last four collegiate seasons (one at Auburn, three at UCF), falling in the 39-to-47 catch, 580-to-900 yard and 4-to-8 TD range all four years. His efficiency was solid, though he checked in a bit undersized at the combine and was below average in the vertical and broad jumps.

47. (WR22) Ricky White III, UNLV (6-1/184): White was a target machine last season, as his 41% target share was easily highest in this WR class (next closest was 34%). He ended up with a 79-1,041-11 receiving line, and his 2023 usage wasn't much different (88-1,483-8 with a 34% target share). White posted a strong 2.68 YPRR for his career while aligning all over the formation. He didn't help himself at the combine, running a 4.61 40 at 184 pounds (81 speed score).

Accuracy is an issue for Jalen Milroe, but he has a good arm and is tremendously athletic. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

48. (QB4) Jalen Milroe, Alabama (6-1/217): Milroe threw only 16 TD passes in 13 games last season, and his 3.45% INT rate was easily worst in this class. Some of the latter can be traced to an aggressive game, as his career 10.2 aDOT tops this class. His career 79.6 QBR is second best in this class. There are accuracy concerns, but he has a good arm and is a terrific athlete, having posted elite rushing numbers last season (145-906-20).

49. (RB17) Jaydon Blue, Texas (5-9/196): Blue's workload was limited in crowded Texas RB rooms (214 carries in three years), but he was an effective rusher (his 3.83 career YAC is fifth best in this class) and he showed his receiving chops with a 42-368-6 receiving line in 2024. He's a bit on the small size and has had fumble issues, but he ran a strong 4.38 40 at the combine.

50. (RB18) Brashard Smith, SMU (5-9/194): Smith is one of the smallest RBs in this class and, while he ran a solid 4.39 40 at the combine, he showed poorly in the vertical (32.5) and broad jumps (117). A converted WR, Smith was elusive but otherwise pedestrian as a rusher in his lone season as a collegiate RB. He may settle in as a kick returner/reserve in the pros.

51. (WR23) Dominic Lovett, Georgia (5-10/185): Lovett is an undersized, short area/slot target who averaged 11.5 YPR and 7.7 aDOT during his 53 collegiate games. He saw 276 career targets, 14.6% of which were screens (second highest in this WR class). He has the look of a depth receiver and special teamer.

52. (WR24) Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee (6-4/205): Thornton is a vertical threat who ranked at or near the top of this WR class in YPR (25.4), YPT (18.9), aDOT (16.4) and RAC (10.7) last season, albeit in a situational role (35 targets, 9% share). In fact, Thornton was used sparingly throughout his four collegiate seasons, totaling a 6.1% target share (second lowest in this WR class) and 65-1,426-10 receiving line on 96 targets. Thornton posted the best speed score (120) among WRs at the combine (4.30 40 at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds). He's likely headed for a situational deep-threat role.

53. (TE7) Terrance Ferguson, Oregon (6-5/247): Ferguson is a pass-catching TE who posted a 134-1,537-16 receiving line across 53 games at Oregon. He ran a TE-best 4.63 40 (107 speed score) at the combine.

54. (TE8) Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame (6-5/258): Evans is a capable two-way tight end who peaked as a receiver with a 43-421-3 receiving line in 2024. It was a solid rebound after substantial missed action in 2022 (broken foot) and 2023 (torn ACL). Evans ran a solid 4.74 40 at 258 pounds at the combine.

55. (TE9) Jake Briningstool, Clemson (6-5/241): Briningstool aligned in the slot on a hefty 64% of his collegiate routes and, while his efficiency was weak (class-low 7.0 YPT), he collected raw stats (127-1,380-17 receiving line in 48 games). He's a bit on the lighter side and has the smallest hands in this TE class.

56. (TE10) Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska (6-5/243): Fidone has the biggest hands and longest arms in this TE class. He shined at the combine with excellent showings in the broad jump (126), three cone (7.01) and short shuttle (4.29). His collegiate receiving efficiency wasn't especially good (career 7.0 YPR and 3.9 RAC), but he has some abilities in that area. He has potential as a two-way TE in the pros.

Quinn Ewers' final season at Texas didn't go as planned, but he does possess a strong arm. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

57. (QB5) Quinn Ewers, Texas (6-2/214): Ewers has a good arm, but his 2024 and career passing efficiency was underwhelming across the board. He finished his career (36 starts) with below-average marks relative to this class despite a conservative 7.8 aDOT and having rarely seen pressure (class-low 24% rate). Ewers was not a factor with his legs (2.0 carries per start in his career).

58. (QB6) Tyler Shough, Louisville (6-4/219): Shough is the oldest QB in this class (25), having spent his seven collegiate seasons at Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville. He completed only 63% of his passes last season and for his career, but he has a big frame, good arm and adds some value with his legs (career 196-1109-11 line).

59. (WR25) Antwane Wells Jr., Mississippi (6-0/201): Wells is a vertical target whose 16.7 aDOT topped this WR class last season, though the efficiency was lacking, as he caught 47% and dropped 11.9% of his targets -- both worst in class. He measured in with small hands and was slow in the 40 (4.58) at the combine.

60. (WR26) Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville (6-2/184): Brooks is a tall, thin perimeter receiver who, after failing to ascend during three seasons at Alabama, had a career year at Louisville in 2024 (61-1,013-9 receiving line). He'll look to lock down a situational role and also has some return experience.

61. (WR27) Chimere Dike, Florida (6-0/196): Dike is a vertical target (12.7 aDOT) and return man whose collegiate receiving usage and efficiency was nothing spectacular, including a 1.74 YPRR and 56% catch rate. He can align all over the formation and showed well at the combine (4.34 40), but may be destined for backup WR and special teams work.

62. (WR28) Kaden Prather, Maryland (6-3/204): Prather is a perimeter receiver (87%) who posted a class-low 1.26 YPRR last season and didn't help his cause at the combine, having managed WR-worst showings in the vertical (30) and broad jumps (114).

63. (WR29) Elijhah Badger, Florida (6-1/200): Badger was a solid, short-to-midrange target at Arizona State and Florida who ended up with a respectable 20% target share and 2.26 YPRR during his 47-game career. He was one of two WRs in this class without a single drop last season and tested about average across the board at the combine.

64. (QB7) Will Howard, Ohio State (6-4/236): The biggest QB in this class (small hands aside), Howard made a big leap last season, impressing in 16 games at Ohio State with class-best marks in QBR (89.6) and sack rate (3.1%). That was a major improvement from his underwhelming efficiency during four seasons at Kansas State. Howard didn't scramble much but still averaged a solid 6.6 carries per start in his career, which worked out to a 284-1,466-26 rushing line.

65. (QB8) Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (5-11/205): Gabriel's 6.5 aDOT was easily lowest in this class last season, but he made it work, completing 73% of his passes while being off target on a class-low 6.0% of his aimed throws. He was way more aggressive during multi-year stints at Oklahoma and UCF, and his overall collegiate efficiency is terrific, including QB rating (class-best 161) and QBR (78.8). He's an old prospect and undersized, but he adds some value with his legs (career 311-1.895-33 line).

Jordan James wasn't ultra-consistent, but he boasts a class-best 49% 5-plus yard run rate. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

66. (RB19) Jordan James, Oregon (5-9/205): James' collegiate efficiency was all over the map, including a below-average YAC (2.97), but also a class-low 11% negative run rate and a class-best 49% 5-plus yard run rate. He was also limited as a receiver and underwhelmed at the combine, including a 4.55 40, 1.62 10 and 117-inch broad jump (the latter two tied for worst in this RB class).

67. (TE11) Luke Lachey, Iowa (6-5/251): Lachey has good size and is capable as a receiver and blocker. He didn't do much of the former at Iowa, however, peaking at 42 targets, 28 receptions and 398 yards. All four of his career TDs came in 2022.

68. (TE12) Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (6-4/243): A converted receiver (the position his father played in the pros), Gadsden had two highly productive campaigns, having posted a 61-969-6 receiving line in 2022 and a 73-934-7 showing in 2024. He handled 20% of the Orange's targets during the 36 games he was active, and his career 10.76 aDOT was second highest in this TE class. He's more of a receiver than blocker, which means perhaps there's some fantasy upside here.

69. (WR30) LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (5-9/163): Wester is one of the smallest WRs in this class, but he was productive. He hauled in a class-high 326 receptions and 31 TD catches while also posting a class-low 11.1 YPR during his collegiate tenure (58 games). He aligned in the slot 80% of the time and also contributed as a kick and punt returner. Wester underwhelmed with a 4.46 40-yard dash at 163 pounds (82 speed score) at the combine.

70. (QB9) Kyle McCord, Syracuse (6-3/218): McCord is a pocket quarterback (career 64-223-3 rushing line, which includes 3.5 YPC and a class-low 2.3% scramble rate), but he was an efficient passer (class-best career 79.7 QBR) during stints at Ohio State and Syracuse.

71. (QB10) Kurtis Rourke, Indiana (6-4/220): Rourke's 85.5 QBR last season (his lone campaign at Indiana) was fourth best in this class and came while playing through a torn ACL. That was a big improvement from his pedestrian efficiency during five years at Ohio. Rourke adds a little bit with his legs (4.6 carries per start in his career).

Riley Leonard didn't have the best passing numbers, but he is a factor with his legs. Rich Storry/Getty Images

72. (QB11) Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (6-3/216): Leonard's passing needs work (7.1 YPA last season is second worst in this class, and he completed 64% of his career passes despite a low 7.3 aDOT), but he's a big-time rusher (164-1,011-17 last season, including a class-high 10.6% scramble rate).

73. (RB20) Kyle Monangai, Rutgers (5-8/211): Monangai is 5-foot-8 with the shortest arms in this RB class and didn't show too well at the combine, running a 4.60 40 and tying for the shortest broad jump (117). His collegiate stats are underwhelming for the most part, though some of that seems to be team-related, as his 1.52 yards before contact across 47 games is lowest in this class, whereas he was solid in YAC (3.30) and forced missed tackle rate (4.2).

74. (RB21) Woody Marks, USC (5-10/207): Marks was a pass-catching machine during his collegiate career, posting a 261-1,546-5 receiving line on 317 targets, more than doubling the next-closest back in routes, targets and catches. On the other hand, he ranked near the bottom of this RB class in YAC and forced missed tackle rate last season and over his career, including a career 2.41 YAC, which is easily worst in this class. Marks underwhelmed across the board at the combine, including a 4.54 40.

75. (WR31) Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (6-3/214): TeSlaa is the only WR in this class who had zero recorded drops during his D1 tenure, though his 1.48 YPRR while at Arkansas is lowest among all WRs in this class. He showed well at the combine, though, including a 4.43 40 at 214 pounds.

76. (TE13) Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech (6-4/253): Hawes did a lot of blocking and only produced 16-195-0 receiving in 12 games (5% target share) last season, his lone campaign at Georgia Tech. He's unlikely to emerge as a consistent pass catcher in the pros.

77. (QB12) Brady Cook, Missouri (6-2/214): Cook has a good arm, but accuracy is a big concern. He finished worst in this QB class in completion rate (63%), catchable ball rate (74%) and off-target rate (15.3%) last season. On the plus side, he did well to avoid INTs in his career (class-low 1.32%) and is a big factor as a rusher (career 283-1,696-20 line).

78. (QB13) Max Brosmer, Minnesota (6-1/217): After five years at New Hampshire, Brosmer transferred to Minnesota last season. His 7.0 YPA ranked dead last in this class and he offered the bare minimum with his legs (45-138-5 rushing line).

79. (QB14) Graham Mertz, Florida (6-3/212): Mertz's career efficiency is unimpressive, including a class-worst 60.6 QBR. He's not a factor with his legs, having posted a 121-522-13 line in 50 games. He's one of the oldest QBs in the class and is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in October of 2024.

80. (QB15) Seth Henigan, Memphis (6-3/215): Henigan's 60.4 QBR was worst in this class last season, but he put up big counting stats in 50 games at Memphis, totaling 104 pass TDs and a 304-1,444-10 rushing line.