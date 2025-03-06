Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a passion for many. Sometimes that passion pushes fantasy managers to make emotional decisions even when the data suggest otherwise. Every week of the 2025 season, and regularly during the preseason, Liz Loza will attempt to strike a balance between what the data states and what the heart wants. This is called Facts vs. Feelings.

Reunions.

Leftovers.

"Dumb and Dumber To."

These are all things that pale in comparison to the original.

That doesn't mean that they aren't enjoyable, each in their own unique way. Sneaking swigs out of a flask with a favorite cousin while an uncle pontificates about chemtrails at a mandatory family gathering can certainly delight. And who among us hasn't feasted on cold pizza after a rough night? The idea of Lloyd and Harry teaming up for a second cross-country adventure absolutely brings the feel, though 30 minutes into the voyage it's clear that the duo's hilarity peaked in the nineties.

Not every iteration of a joyous occasion or delicious meal or comedic masterpiece can be replicated, no matter how badly we attempt to effort it into existence. But as much as we know this, it doesn't stop us from chasing those initial highs. Honestly, the impulse to recreate the happy that was extends far beyond the examples already listed. We also do it with pets and partners.

My Aunt Ruthie had a wonderful dog named Quackser. He was (truly) the best boy: whip-smart, fiercely loyal and charmingly elegant. A canine of character that could have inspired a Jack London novel. Some of my favorite childhood memories include both roughhousing and snuggling with this one-of-a-kind companion.

Quackser, eventually, crossed the Rainbow Bridge, as all good dogs do. Naturally, my aunt was devastated. She grieved for about a year and then, understandably, resolved to welcome home a new pooch. Determined to rediscover the joy that Quackser had blessed her with, Ruthie selected a dog of the same sex, breed and size. His name was Champ. And he sucked.

The antithesis of his predecessor, Champ was a wild man: anxious, unruly and nearly impossible to train. I didn't much care for Champ. No one really did. Except for Aunt Ruthie, who after months of obedience classes and vet visits, finally found equilibrium with her new housemate. When pressed, she admitted that once she accepted him for who he was, rather than comparing him to the dog she wished he would be, she was able to appreciate his quirks and the unexpected amity he offered. It's also worth noting that her next pet was a cat.

In a characteristically roundabout way, it was the 2025 NFL free agent class that reminded me of that story. The players' skill sets are, by no means, in line with Champ's. However, there's no denying that this pool of talent underwhelms in juxtaposition to that of last year's. The running back position remains deep but, sans Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry or Josh Jacobs, the list of names lacks megawattage star power. With Matthew Stafford staying in Los Angeles and Tee Higgins receiving a second straight franchise tag, the potential cascade of dominoes seems more defined and, therefore, less exciting.

That doesn't mean, however, that fantasy fans can't locate unforeseen upside. After all, ours remains a game of skill as well as chance. It's unlikely that one of the below players ends his next campaign as a Super Bowl MVP hopeful, but in the right situation one of these guys could keep your fake football team afloat through the winter. I'm not asking you to be grateful for crumbs. I'm simply reminding you to stay open to the possibilities. While the feelings may be mid, the fact is each of these players delivered for fantasy purposes in 2024 -- and could again in 2025.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold stunned with a career-best effort, throwing for over 4,300 yards (QB5) and 35 TDs (QB5) for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Snatched from the fantasy waiver wire, the journeyman averaged over 18 fantasy points per game and closed out the year as fantasy's QB9 overall. Surrounded by elite receiving talent and bolstered by Kevin O'Connell's position-friendly scheme, Darnold demonstrated newfound acuity as a passer, registering a YPA of 7.9 (QB6) and managing a deep ball completion percentage of nearly 51 (QB1). Darnold particularly shined when pushing the ball downfield.

Despite leading the Vikings into the postseason with a 14-3 record, however, Minnesota looks to be moving on from the 27-year-old. Per Adam Schefter, the team will not franchise-tag Darnold, instead choosing to lean on J.J. McCarthy, whom the franchise drafted 10th overall less than 11 months ago. The Giants and the Raiders appear to be front-runners for Darnold's services.

While each squad is in possession of a high-ceiling second-year pass catcher, Las Vegas figures to be a friendlier fit. Darnold doesn't need to go back to the Big Apple. And frankly, Pete Carroll's rah-rah approach should be good for the club's evolving culture. Plus, Chip Kelly is an OC known for squeezing production out of his quarterbacks. Darnold's days as a starting fantasy asset may be limited, but a stint in Sin City could keep him in QB2 contention.

Other free agent QBs of note: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones fell to the seventh round of fantasy drafts last fall, after knee and hamstring issues contributed to a lackluster 2023 campaign. However, the former Packer proved that he had plenty left in the tank, rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards on 255 attempts while also hauling in 51 balls for over 400 receiving yards. Earning a target share above 12% (RB8), Jones' stock was, once again, buoyed by his pass-catching talent. While he's on the wrong side of 28 (Jones celebrated his 30th birthday this past December), the top-15 positional producer could continue to post points if paired with a playcaller like Sean Payton. Each of the backfields within the AFC West demand retooling, but the Broncos' running back room could be consolidated under Jones. With Javonte Williams set to test the market, Denver needs veteran savvy. Jones provides that and the versatility that Payton's offense requires. Bo Nix's legs could additionally open up lanes for the vet, boosting his already adequate efficiency.

Najee Harris' game isn't flashy. He's not fast or elusive or even efficient, having averaged no better than 4.1 yards per carry over his four years in the league. However, he has also never missed an outing during that time. Equally impressive is that fact he has cleared 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first pro campaigns, a feat last accomplished by Chris Johnson from 2008 to 2011. The ceiling may be low, but the floor is high for Harris.

The Vikings could use a pair of fresher, stronger, more reliable legs in light of Jones' likely departure. At 26 years old, Harris has runway ahead of him, something a team with a young quarterback could appreciate. While his receiving chops aren't on par with Jones', he remains a capable pass catcher, having recorded 74 grabs as a rookie while also ranking inside the top 25 at the position in both receptions (36) and receiving yards (283) this past go-around. Paired with Cam Akers, Harris' utilization would figure to deliver reliable results in the RB2 range.

J.K. Dobbins was an afterthought for most virtual gamers last fall, drafted outside of the top 120 players overall. Cue the MJ meme because you get the feeling he took that personal. Limited to just nine games over 2022 and 2023, Dobbins miraculously returned to his prior level of performance, averaging nearly 15 fantasy points per game (RB18) in 2024.

Working his way back from numerous knee tears as well as an Achilles injury, the former Raven regained his explosiveness, ripping off 10 runs of 15 or more yards (RB15) while additionally managing 5.7 yards per rush while facing a stacked box (RB2). The 26-year-old's comeback campaign wasn't without travail, however, as he sprained his MCL in a revenge outing versus Baltimore in Week 12. The issue cost Dobbins four games. Though he posted back-to-back double-digit fantasy totals upon his return in Weeks 17 and 18.

Dobbins could well emerge as a replacement for Harris in Pittsburgh, but I'm hoping he'll run it back with the Bolts in 2025. Los Angeles signed Dobbins to a one-year prove-it deal worth $1.6 million -- the league minimum for an RB was $795,000 in 2024 -- and "prove it" he did. Greg Roman knows how to utilize Dobbins' many gifts and, assuming the squad invests in the offensive line, their lead back could once again flirt with 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit TDs.

Other free agent running backs of note: Rico Dowdle, Javonte Williams, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb

Wide Receivers

There was hope that Davante Adams hoped a reunion with Aaron Rogers in New York would revitalize his stats. Even though there wasn't a big difference, his output stayed consistent in 2024. Al Bello/Getty Images

The Jets appeared to break up with Aaron Rodgers just ahead of Valentine's Day, but the team's divorce from Davante Adams, Rodgers' favorite target, was finalized first. There was considerable hope that a reunion at the Meadowlands would revitalize Adam's fantasy output. While the bulk of his production came after New York's Week 12 bye, Adams averaged 17.9 fantasy points per game (WR9) during his tenure with Gang Green (Weeks 7 through 18). Those stats are solid. Still, they're surprisingly on par with what he registered as the Raiders WR1 in 2022 and 2023.

Davante Adams 2022-2024 First two season with Raiders, Weeks 7-18 with Jets. 2024 (Jets) 2023 (Raiders) 2022 (Raiders) Targets 10.2 10.3 10.6 Receptions 6.1 6.1 5.9 Receiving Yards 77.6 67.3 89.2 Fantasy Points 17.9 15.6 19.7 All stats per game

Issues under center and factoring in surrounding talent; this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. However, the numbers provide a reasonable outlook for the 32-year-old wideout. It's hard to imagine that he and his former QB won't be part of a package deal, especially with the Giants having a need at both positions. Adams would have to accept working as a complementary piece to the ascendant Malik Nabers, but perhaps his experience with Garrett Wilson would allow for the opportunity. Furthermore, given the offensive firepower within the rest of the division as well as New York's deficiencies in the secondary, it's feasible to believe Adams' volume would remain hearty enough to support top-25 positional output.

Despite appearing in 15 games, his most since 2021, Keenan Allen was limited to a 70-744-7 stat line in 2024. A reduction in production was expected given the move from Los Angeles to Chicago. Still, the veteran receiver emerged as a capable safety valve for Chicago's greenhorn QB, clearing 20 fantasy points in four outings from Weeks 12 through 17. A deft slotman (43.2% share, WR16) with lingering red zone prowess (22.7% red zone target share, WR16), Allen offers inside reliability to a corps seeking balance and/or stability.

The Patriots could absolutely benefit from Allen's veteran savvy. And Chicago would be wise to retain his services for a second stint. From a fantasy perspective, however, a move back to Los Angeles seems to be ideal. The Rams -- who are expected to move on from Cooper Kupp -- could use a quick study like Allen in syncopation with Puka Nacua. Despite working in a complimentary role, Allen would likely flirt with triple-digit targets while enjoying an uptick in efficiency given the tempo of Sean McVay's offense as well as Stafford's experience under center.

Chris Godwin kicked off his fifth pro campaign with a resurgent effort, averaging 19.7 fantasy points per contest (WR2) over the first six weeks of the season. Resuming his role as Tampa's slot king (57.8% rate), the Penn State product was on pace to record nearly 120 catches, 1,400 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. It's worth nothing that his five TDs equaled his total number of scores from the two previous years combined. Unfortunately, a left ankle dislocation halted Godwin's blistering clip and sent him to the IR for the remainder of 2024.

Projected to be healthy at the start of training camp, Godwin has expressed interest in staying with the Bucs and picking up where he left off last year. The club has, in turn, extended the void date in the 29-year-old's contract, signaling a willingness to negotiate a new deal. That might be nice for Godwin, but it's not terribly exciting for fantasy managers. A move upstate, however, could raise the roof on Godwin's production.

Liam Cohen, whose scheme reinvigorated Godwin's production, is now the head coach in Jacksonville. With Christian Kirk likely to be let go, the Jaguars are in need of an underneath target who can complement Brian Thomas Jr. Enter Godwin, who has proved an ideal fit for Cohen's offensive philosophy. Most reunions underwhelm, but this one is giving Rams East, and in the best way possible.

Other free agent wide receivers of note: Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson, Mike Williams, Hollywood Brown

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz may not move as well as he did five years ago (187 yards after the catch, TE27), but the 34-year-old emerged as a legit slot weapon (374 slot snaps, TE1) for the team's rookie quarterback extraordinaire Jayden Daniels. Managing top-12 positional numbers in targets (5.4 per game, TE8), catches (3.9 per game, TE6), receiving yards (38.5 per game), and total TDs (7, TE4), Ertz generated starter's numbers with an average of 10.4 PPR fantasy points (TE9) per contest.

A reliable chain-mover and strong-handed end zone option, Ertz can still be clutch. That sort of constancy is invaluable to a developing signal-caller. Daniels could benefit from another year, were Ertz to stay in Washington. However, the addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. dampens the tight end's fantasy upside while also keeping a lid on Ben Sinnott's dynasty appeal.

The Colts have an obvious need at the position, but with prospects such as Tyler Warren and Colton Loveland headlining this year's rookie tight end class, the team is likely to look to the draft rather than free agency. Personally, I'd like to see Ertz land in Cincinnati. Fourth-round pick Erick All Jr. might be the intended future of the franchise, but a devastating ACL tear could keep the former Iowa Hawkeye sidelined throughout 2025. That would allow Ertz to work as a stopgap, catching passes from Joe Burrow and retaining sneaky value for fantasy managers.

Other free agent tight ends of note: Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson, Tyler Conklin

