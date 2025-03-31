2025 fantasy football rankings: Profiling the top 30 QBs

Open Extended Reactions

In advance of the NFL draft, Mike Clay is revealing his 2025 fantasy football rankings at each key offensive position, with profiles for each player. These rankings do not include rookies, since we are unsure of their landing spot.

If you are seeking a breakdown of this year's top NFL draft prospects, Mike has profiled the top 80 skill position players in his fantasy football rookie rankings.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP is back for his eighth season, having finished each of the past five as the No. 1 or No. 2 fantasy QB. Though he wasn't asked to throw as often last season (his 482 attempts ranked 14th and marked his fewest since 2019), Allen substantially cut down on turnovers (career-low five INTs) and remained a major force with his legs (he has finished top 5 among QBs in carries and rush TDs in all seven seasons). Still in his prime at age 29, Allen's dual-threat ability and a solid, slightly improved supporting cast sets him up for another elite fantasy campaign in 2025.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The reigning fantasy QB1, Jackson outscored QB2 Josh Allen by a hefty 51.3 points in 2024. He remained his usual elite self as a rusher (he has finished first or second among QBs in rushing yards in all of his seven seasons), but he also made a huge leap as a passer (career highs in pass attempts, completions, yards and TDs, as well as a career-low four INTs and a league-high 8.8 YPA). The only "knock" on Jackson that is relative to other top fantasy QBs is rushing TDs (he has 14 total over the past four seasons and had zero carries inside the opponent's 5-yard line last season), but he does more than enough otherwise to provide elite fantasy output. With an almost-identical supporting cast, we should expect more of the same from the 28-year-old this season.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels will be following up what was arguably the greatest rookie season ever by a quarterback. The dual-threat playmaker was productive as a passer and even better as a rusher, ranking no lower than third among QBs in carries, rushing yards, rush TDs, carries inside the 5 and scrambles. Daniels produced 355.8 fantasy points, which trails only Cam Newton (370.3) for most by a rookie. He showed a high ceiling, having delivered 24-plus points in eight games, including his final five full regular-season outings). Entering Year 2 with an even better supporting cast that now includes Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil, Daniels has a strong case to be the first QB off the board in fantasy drafts.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts returns for his fifth season as the Eagles' starting QB. He averaged 22.2 fantasy points per game during his 14 full regular-season outings in 2024, which ranked third among QBs and was the second highest of his career. He wasn't asked to do much with his arm (20th or lower in pass attempts, completions, yards and TDs), but he dominated on the ground (he has led all QBs in rushing attempts, TDs and carries inside the 5 four seasons in a row). Hurts is entering his age-27 season with essentially the same elite supporting cast he had in place during last season's top-10 fantasy campaign (his fourth in a row). The reigning Super Bowl MVP is a top-5 fantasy option.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow rebounded from an injury-plagued 2023 by proceeding to pace the NFL in pass attempts, completions, yards and TDs. He appeared in 17 games for the first time in his career and contributed enough with his legs to end up third among QBs in fantasy points. Burrow, who was off target on a league-low 11% of his attempts, has now finished eighth or better in fantasy points each season he has appeared in more than 10 games (fourth or better in the past two). He'll continue to benefit from the league's most-pass-heavy offense, as well as the terrific Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins duo. Burrow's limited rushing output is all that stops him from joining the elite fantasy QBs, but he's nonetheless a very good starting option.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes enters his age-29 season no longer an elite fantasy option, but rather a solid mid-to-back-end starter. After five straight seasons as a top-six fantasy QB (PPG), he has finished 13th and 11th the past two seasons. Mahomes has evolved into a quarterback who still attempts a ton of passes (ranking third in pass attempts four years in a row), but is more conservative (career-low 6.4 aDOT and 6.8 YPA in 2024) and doesn't throw as many TDs as in years past (his 26 last season was his fewest since 2019). Perhaps he'll rebound a bit in that area once he has the Xavier Worthy/Rashee Rice/Hollywood Brown trio together, but in the meantime, Mahomes adds just enough with his legs (between 300 and 400 yards five years in a row) to keep him in the fantasy starter conversation.

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield may have enjoyed his career renaissance in 2023, but he had his fantasy breakout in 2024. After finishing 18th or worse in fantasy PPG during each of his first six NFL seasons, Mayfield leapt to fourth in 2024. He finished no lower than fifth in pass attempts, completions, yards or TDs, while also easily posting a career high in rush yards. Mayfield completed 71% of his passes (third best) despite missing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for chunks of the season, and he may be in even better shape in 2025 with both back, plus second-year WR Jalen McMillan. Mayfield benefits from a Bucs offense that has scored a league-high 76.6% of its TDs through the air since Todd Bowles became head coach in 2022. With consecutive seasons of good play under his belt, the 30-year-old is well positioned for another solid QB1 fantasy campaign.

8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

The 2024 season was a disappointment for the 49ers, but the good news is that Purdy still played at a high level. The 2022 seventh-round pick finished fifth in QBR and third in YPA after leading the league in both in 2023. Purdy missed two games and saw his passing TDs dip from 30 to 20, but he also took his rushing to a new level with career highs in carries, yards and TDs. By season's end, he was 10th among QBs in fantasy PPG, which was a slight dip from his eighth-place finish in 2023. Purdy has yet to finish a season better than 17th in pass attempts, but that could change in 2025 after several major defensive departures. With Kyle Shanahan calling the shots and a good supporting cast led by George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, Purdy is positioned well for another fringe-QB1 fantasy season.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray is back for his seventh NFL season, fresh off a 2024 campaign that may have been his best yet. Murray appeared in every regular-season game for the first time since 2020 and delivered as both a passer (top 13 in attempts, completions, yards and TDs) and rusher (top eight in carries, yards and TDs). Murray finished 12th among QBs in fantasy PPG, which is actually the worst finish of his career. He completed a career-high 69% of his passes despite a bit of an underwhelming showing from Marvin Harrison Jr. It's fair to expect a leap from Harrison in his second season, and with the presence of TE Trey McBride, Murray has the tools he needs for another mid-to-back-end QB1 fantasy campaign.

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix returns as Denver's starter after an impressive rookie campaign in which he produced 316.2 fantasy points, fifth most by a first-year QB. Nix improved as the season went on. After posting 5.7 YPA and five pass TDs during his first seven games, he improved to 7.4 YPA and 24 pass TDs in his final 10 games. He finished the regular season sixth in pass attempts, completions and pass TDs, as well as fifth among QBs in carries. Nix's dual-threat ability and improved supporting cast (which now includes Evan Engram) have him on the QB1 radar, and there's upside for more.

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is entering his sixth NFL season following a solid but unspectacular fantasy campaign in 2024. Playing in Jim Harbaugh's and Greg Roman's slow-paced, balanced offense (as opposed to pass-heavy schemes of prior years), Herbert finished no better than ninth among QBs in pass attempts, pass yards, pass TDs, carries and rush yards. Herbert has now finished just outside the top 10 in fantasy PPG three seasons in a row, though he did improve in the second half of last season (24th during Weeks 1-7, but 10th in Weeks 8-18). Herbert's skill level, solid supporting cast and moderate rushing contributions are just enough to keep him in the fringe QB1 mix, but his ceiling is lower than in years past.

12. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams is entering his second NFL season with hopes for a leap forward under new head coach and playcaller Ben Johnson. The 2024 No. 1 pick had a few big games (22-plus fantasy points five times), but way too many major duds (nine games with fewer than 12 points) during his first season. Efficiency was an issue (outside of the top 35 in QBR, YPA and completion %) and he took a league-high 68 sacks, but he got experience (QB2 in dropbacks), avoided INTs (seven) and added value with his legs (seventh at QB in carries, rush yards and YPC). With Johnson designing the offense, a much-improved interior offensive line and a good supporting cast led by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, Williams has no excuses as he enters a critical Year 2. He's safest when drafted as a fringe QB1, but he has a very high ceiling.

13. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is entering his second NFL season and his first as the Patriots' Week 1 starter. The 2024 third overall pick took over as New England's starter in Week 6 and went on to play the bulk of the snaps in 10 games. Though he wasn't a starting option in fantasy (his one top-10 outing came in Week 7), he played well (17th in QBR) and provided a respectable floor, averaging 16.4 fantasy PPG (that would've ranked 15th over the full season). New coach Mike Vrabel operated run-heavy offenses all six seasons in Tennessee, which may limit Maye's upside, but that could mostly be offset by Maye's rushing ability (he ranked ninth in yards, second in YPC and fifth in scrambles among QBs as a rookie). Especially if Stefon Diggs (ACL) will be ready to go in Week 1, Maye will make for an excellent late-round flier with upside.

14. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Fields signed with the Jets and is expected to spend 2025 as the team's starter. Fields spent the first six games of 2024 as the Steelers' starter and, while his play wasn't good enough to avoid a benching in favor of Russell Wilson, the fantasy results were solid; he averaged 18.9 fantasy PPG during his six starts, which would've ranked eighth over the full season. He threw for only 1,106 yards and five TDs, but made up ground as a rusher, ranking top 5 among QBs in carries, rush yards and rush TDs (QB-best five) during Weeks 1-6. This was after he finished his first three NFL seasons top 5 at the position in rushing yards despite missing games each season. Fields' dual-threat ability and a solid group of targets in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall will be enough to keep him in the weekly QB1 mix.

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff makes for a tricky evaluation in his 10th NFL season, as his seventh-place showing in fantasy PPG in 2024 was the first time he ever finished better than 10th. With Ben Johnson leading the offense, Goff has finished sixth or better in passing yards and TDs each of the last three seasons, but he adds almost nothing with his legs (150 yards and two TDs total during the three seasons). Even during a productive 2024, Goff was inconsistent, as he posted eight top-10 fantasy weeks but was 17th or worse the other nine weeks. Especially with Johnson off to Chicago, Goff is likely to see some regression in key efficiency categories (his 72% completion rate and 8.6 YPA last season were way above his previous career highs) and, coupled with his lack of rushing, he has a very low fantasy ceiling. Goff will remain a productive passer, but he's no more than a QB2 with occasional streaming appeal.

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

With Miami seeing two-high safeties on a league-high 56% of pass plays, Tagovailoa went super-conservative, posting a league-low 5.7 aDOT and completing a league-best 73% of his passes. He had a midseason stretch of four straight top-10 fantasy outings, but otherwise had one weekly finish better than 17th (eighth in Week 1). During the 11 weeks he was active, Tagovailoa averaged 16.5 fantasy PPG (14th best). He remains a nonfactor with his legs (below 75 yards three straight seasons, with zero rush TDs during the span), which is why he's never finished a season better than 10th in fantasy PPG. A good supporting cast led by Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Jonnu Smith keeps Tagovailoa in the weekly streaming mix, but he has a low ceiling due to the limited rushing output.

17. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott returns for his age-32 campaign following a disappointing and injury-shortened 2024. In eight games, Prescott totaled 11 TDs and eight INTs through the air and wasn't much of a factor with his legs (career-low 54 yards). He averaged 14.6 fantasy PPG (16.8 in the six games he played in full), which was a far cry from the 20.2 (fifth highest) he averaged in 2023. Prescott has now missed multiple games in three of the last five seasons, though he's also been a top-8 fantasy QB (PPG) three times during the span. CeeDee Lamb aside, Prescott's supporting cast (including the offensive line) is unimpressive, so coupled with the concerning dip in rushing, the 10-year vet is best viewed as a midrange QB2.

18. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy is entering his de facto rookie campaign after a knee injury cost the 2024 10th overall pick his entire first season in the pros. McCarthy is expected to start in a QB-friendly Kevin O'Connell scheme loaded with targets (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson) that helped Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins to top-12 fantasy campaigns (PPG) during each of O'Connell's three seasons in Minnesota. All three offenses were pass-heavy and scored at least 80% of their TDs through the air. A 22-year-old with no NFL experience, McCarthy is an obvious unknown, but he can add some value with his legs and is well positioned for a productive first season. He's an attractive late-round sleeper target.

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love is entering his third season as Green Bay's starter. The 2020 first-round pick played well last season (sixth in QBR) despite battling injury issues, but he wasn't much of a fantasy option. He came out strong with a pair of top-3 fantasy outings in his first four games, but had no additional weekly finishes better than 10th for the season. Love was a nonfactor with his legs (83 rushing yards in 15 games) and, after totaling 15 pass TDs in his first five games, threw only 10 in his final 10 outings. Green Bay did score an unusually high percentage of its offensive TDs on the ground (46%, the second highest for a Matt LaFleur offense), but that may not change with Josh Jacobs back in 2025. Love ran more in 2023 and was a solid fantasy starter, so there's hope for a rebound, but with essentially the same supporting cast as last season, it is safer to view him as a QB2.

20. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford returns for his fifth season in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old continues to play good football (11th in QBR last season), but that hasn't translated to much fantasy success (27th in fantasy PPG last season and his last top-10 season was with Detroit in 2019). Stafford has finished each of the last two seasons just outside the top 10 in attempts, completions, pass yards and pass TDs, while also continuing to offer almost zero with his legs (39.5 rushing yards per season and one total rush TD since joining the Rams). A solid line and elite Puka Nacua/Davante Adams WR duo could help boost Stafford's passing numbers in 2025, but the lack of rushing will limit him to nothing more than a bye-week streamer.

21. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson enters his third NFL season as one of the trickiest wild cards in fantasy. On one hand, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick has a ton of upside; he ranked no lower than sixth among QBs in carries, rush yards and rush TDs last season despite playing only 10 full games, while also pacing the position in average depth of throw and yards per completion. That led to four games with 20-plus fantasy points. On the other hand, Richardson's poor passing may land him on the bench. He had fewer than 15 fantasy points in his other six outings, threw 12 INTs on the season (fourth most) and his 48% completion percentage ranked last. In total, he averaged 15.8 fantasy PPG in the 10 games, which would've ranked 15th over the full season. Richardson is no longer a lock to start with Daniel Jones in the mix, but his elite rushing ability and aggressive passing style will put him on the weekly QB1 radar when he's in the lineup.

22. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Penix is entering his second NFL season and his first as Atlanta's starter. The 2024 No. 8 pick played only three full games as a rookie, with mixed results. He threw for 200-plus yards and one INT in all three, totaling three passing TDs during the stretch. Though he did produce one rushing TD, he was (as expected) a nonfactor with his legs, totaling 11 yards on seven carries. Penix will benefit from a very good supporting cast led by Drake London and Bijan Robinson, but he'll be working in an offense that was third-run-heaviest in the league last season and he's unlikely to add much (if any) value with his legs. Penix should be viewed as no more than a late-round lottery ticket.

23. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud enters his third NFL season looking for a rebound following a bit of a step back in 2024. Stroud had one of the best seasons ever by a rookie QB in 2023 (12th in QBR, eighth in pass yards, ninth in fantasy PPG), but he plummeted to 26th in QBR, 14th in pass yards and 28th in PPG last season. He opened the season with two seventh-place fantasy weeks in his first four games, but proceeded to finish 14th or worse each of the 13 remaining weeks. He reached 20 fantasy points only once (Week 4). Still only 23, Stroud is still on the ascent, but he'll need to produce more through the air in order to offset mild-to-moderate rushing contributions. He's best viewed as a serviceable QB2 with limited upside.

24. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence is entering his fifth NFL season eyeing a bounce-back after an injury-plagued 2024. Lawrence played the bulk of the snaps in nine games and averaged 16.1 fantasy PPG. That would've ranked 15th over the full season and is actually a slight step back from 17.4 in 2022 and 16.4 in 2023. The former No. 1 overall pick has yet to deliver a top-10 fantasy campaign (PPG) and that's despite finishing each of his first three NFL seasons in the top 10 among QBs in pass attempts, carries and rush yards. Lawrence is a solid player who adds just enough with his arm and legs to hang in the QB2 mix. His ceiling has obviously been low, but perhaps the presence of Brian Thomas Jr. and new head coach Liam Coen can get him to the next level. He's a fine but unspectacular late-round pick.

25. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith was traded to Las Vegas during the offseason. He reunites with Pete Carroll, who was Seattle's head coach when Smith posted career-best marks in passing yards (4,282), pass TDs (30) and fantasy finish (fifth, or ninth in PPG) in 2022. Smith's output has dipped quite a bit the last two seasons (22nd in PPG in 2023 and 16th in 2024), the latter despite ranking top 5 in pass attempts, completions and yards. He has evolved into a solid, albeit conservative passer who adds some value with his legs. His supporting cast in Las Vegas won't be quite as good as in Seattle, though Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers provide a pair of good targets. Now 34, Smith is best viewed as a back-end QB2 with limited upside.

26. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold signed with Seattle after enjoying a breakout 2024 campaign in Minnesota. Playing with the lead often (league-high 53% of plays) in Kevin O'Connell's QB-friendly scheme, Darnold finished top 10 among QBs in pass attempts, completions, pass yards, pass TDs, INTs, sacks and carries. He had multiple TD passes in 12 games and had a solid fantasy floor with 16-plus points in 12 games. Despite the big box score numbers, Darnold finished "only" 18th in QBR and isn't going to move the needle much with his legs (career high in rush yards is 222), so it's fair to expect a step back in a Klint Kubiak-led offense that swapped out DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Darnold is best valued as a fringe QB2 with minimal upside.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young is entering his third NFL season looking to carry over the momentum from a strong finish to 2024. After a tough rookie campaign, the 2023 No. 1 pick was briefly benched last season prior to making a big leap once back in the lineup. Young played 10 full games from Week 8 on and averaged 18.0 fantasy PPG, which would've ranked 10th over the full season. He posted a pair of top-2 fantasy weeks in his final three outings. Young threw multiple passing TDs in each of those final three games, but perhaps most notable was his leap as a rusher (30-208-5 during his final eight games after totaling 294 yards and one TD in his first 22 pro games). Young still has a lot to prove, but the 23-year-old's late-season surge is enough to make him worth late-round consideration on draft day.

28. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Wilson signed with the Giants following a one-year stint in Pittsburgh. In 11 starts for the Steelers, he averaged 15.7 fantasy PPG and managed only two weekly finishes better than 10th. Wilson remained serviceable as a passer -- he now has 42 pass TDs to 13 INTs over the last two seasons (26 games) -- but wasn't much of a factor with his legs (career-low 155 yards). Wilson finished 15th in fantasy PPG, which marks his fourth straight season outside the top 12. The 36-year-old has Malik Nabers at his disposal, which will help keep him in the weekly QB2 conversation, but there's simply not much upside here.

29. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Carr is back for his 12th NFL season and his third in New Orleans. He has played pretty well since joining the Saints (including finishing top 12 in completion percentage, YPA and QBR last season), but injuries cost him seven games last season and he remained an underwhelming fantasy option. Even after a strong start to the season (21 or more fantasy points in Weeks 1 and 2), Carr ended up averaging 15.1 fantasy PPG in 10 games, which ranked 19th for the season. Incredibly, that matches his best fantasy showing since his career-best 10th in 2016. Carr is a solid quarterback with a decent WR trio (Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks), but he simply doesn't run enough (under 110 yards in four straight seasons with one TD during the span) to allow high-end fantasy output. He's a fringe QB2.

30. Aaron Rodgers, free agent

Rodgers remains a free agent, but there are strong indications he will land a starting gig with Pittsburgh. Even if that plays out and he has the terrific DK Metcalf/George Pickens duo at his disposal, Rodgers is unlikely to provide starting-caliber fantasy numbers. Now 41 years old, Rodgers' high fantasy upside is a thing of the past. After posting zero weekly finishes better than ninth in his most recent full season (2022), he managed one finish better than eighth in 2024. He's still able to put up passing numbers (top 8 in attempts, yards and TDs last season), but is a nonfactor with his legs (107 rushing yards last season was actually his highest since 2020).