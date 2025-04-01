2025 fantasy football rankings: Profiles for more than 40 RBs

Open Extended Reactions

In advance of the NFL draft, Mike Clay is revealing his 2025 fantasy football rankings at each key offensive position, with profiles for each player. These rankings do not include rookies, since we are unsure of their landing spot.

If you are seeking a breakdown of this year's top NFL draft prospects, Mike has profiled the top 80 skill position players in his fantasy football rookie rankings.

Position rankings and profiles: QB | RB

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

It took a minute, but Robinson finally made the leap to fantasy stardom last season. After a slow start, the 2023 first-round pick averaged 23.3 touches, 120.9 yards and 22.8 fantasy points (first at RB) from Week 6 on. He scored 14 TDs and had at least 18 touches in all but one game (a blowout) during the span. Robinson finished top 5 among RBs in snaps, carries, routes, targets, touches, yards and fantasy points. Entering his age-23 campaign and working in an Atlanta offense that was the third-run-heaviest in the league last season, Robinson is primed for another elite season and should be under consideration with the first overall pick of your draft.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The reigning No. 1 fantasy RB, Gibbs scored a position-high 20 TDs while dominating as both a rusher (fifth in yards) and receiver (top six in targets, catches and yards) last season. The with/without David Montgomery splits are notable here, however, as Gibbs averaged 16.3 touches and 18.2 fantasy points per game (sixth best) in 13 games with a healthy Montgomery, but 22.5 touches and 31.5 points per game (first) without. Montgomery is back, so Gibbs' touch ceiling may be slightly lower than a few other top backs, but with his skill set and Detroit's high-powered offense, he's undoubtedly a strong fantasy RB1. The 23-year-old should be one of the first players off the board on draft day.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley's first season with the Eagles started with a three-touchdown debut and never lost steam en route to a Super Bowl LIX victory and NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. Despite resting at times (including all of Week 18), Barkley led the NFL in carries, touches and scrimmage yards, which led to a position-best 22.2 fantasy PPG. Barkley, who averaged a career-best 5.8 YPC, does carry some risk, though, as he enters his age-28 campaign off a season with an absurd 482 touches (including the playoffs). He'll need to sustain his elite rushing output, as he isn't a big factor in the passing game (outside the top 25 in targets, catches and yards). He nonetheless remains in a great spot behind the Eagles' terrific offensive line and should be off the board in the first round of fantasy drafts.

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey returns for his age-29 season eyeing a bounce-back after an injury-plagued 2024 that limited him to three full games. McCaffrey wasn't even his usual, elite self during those weeks (13.0 fantasy PPG), though he did play 88% of the snaps and average 18.7 touches per game. Prior to the 2024 debacle, McCaffrey had finished six straight seasons ranked in the top 5 among RBs in fantasy PPG and he remains positioned for feature back duties in a good 49ers offense. There's obvious risk here considering the injury woes and age, but in weeks he's active McCaffrey will be an elite fantasy option.

5. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

One of the rising stars in fantasy, Achane is entering his third NFL season after an impressive 2024, in which he registered only the 12th instance over the last decade of a player producing 200-plus carries and 75-plus receptions in a single season. Achane has now scored at least 11 TDs in both NFL seasons and paced all RBs in routes, catches, yards and receiving TDs last season. He also put size concerns aside, appearing in 17 games and finishing ninth among RBs in snaps. Achane's play plummeted when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined (9.8 fantasy PPG), but he was elite when his QB was under center (22.6), which is the more relevant number with Tagovailoa back for 2025. Achane's dual-threat ability locks him in as a solid fantasy RB1.

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor enters his age-26 campaign as one of the few remaining clear feature backs. The five-year vet finished last season top 5 among RBs in carries and rushing yards, averaging a healthy 4.72 YPC along the way. Taylor did miss three games due to injury and has now managed just one full season in his career (2021). He's also struggled to make much of an impact as a pass catcher, having never finished a season top 20 in targets. Taylor's heavy rushing workload allowed him to produce good fantasy numbers regardless of who was under center last season and, while the lack of receiving will limit his ceiling, we should expect the same in 2025. Taylor is best valued as a midrange RB1.

7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs' first season in Green Bay was about as good as it gets, as the ex-Raider finished no lower than sixth among RBs in carries, rushing yards, carries inside the 5, touches, scrimmage yards, touchdowns and fantasy points. His season started somewhat quietly, but he dominated once temperatures dropped and went on to find the end zone in eight straight games to finish the regular season. Jacobs also contributed in the passing game (15th among RBs in receiving yards) and has now finished all six NFL seasons 18th or better in fantasy PPG. Green Bay's feature back remains in his prime at age 27 and makes for a solid fantasy RB1.

8. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry was "as advertised" in his first season with Baltimore, pacing all running backs in rushing TDs (16) and finishing no lower than fourth in carries, rushing yards, carries inside the 5 and fantasy points. Henry has now finished top 10 among RBs in rushing yards and TDs each of the last seven seasons, though he remains limited as a receiver (51st among RBs in targets last season). Henry is now 31 years old (ancient for a fantasy-relevant RB), but doesn't seem to have lost a step (top 3 in YPC and YAC last season). Henry's lack of targets limits his ceiling a bit, but his elite rushing output locks him in as a back-end RB1.

9. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving is a strong 2025 breakout candidate following an impressive rookie season. The fourth-round pick didn't play on over half the snaps in a game until Week 6, but was fantasy's No. 10 RB from that point on. He produced 15-plus fantasy points in nine of his final 12 games, with injury responsible for two duds. Irving's efficiency was elite, as his 5.4 YPC, 2.5 YAC, 90% catch rate and 7.5 RAC were all top 5 among RBs. Irving will defer some work to Rachaad White, and his 192-frame raises obvious durability questions, but he looked the part as a rookie and is well positioned for 15-plus touches per game in a good offense. At worst, he's a fringe RB1.

10. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

One of fantasy's most productive backs over the last two seasons, Williams has scored 31 touchdowns (tied for most among RBs) and averaged 18.8 fantasy PPG (fourth highest) during the span. Last season, he paced all backs in snaps and carries inside the opponent's 5-yard line (19), while ranking no lower than seventh in carries, rushing yards, touches and TDs. He had an extremely high floor (28th was his worst weekly finish) despite limited work as a receiver (outside the top 25 in receptions and yards for the second straight season). Williams' 610 touches over the last two seasons (third most) is a moderate concern, but he's in his prime at age 25 and well positioned as the Rams' feature back. He should be valued as a fringe RB1.

11. Breece Hall, New York Jets

The 2024 season was a major disappointment for the Jets and that also applies to Hall's fantasy output. The 2022 second-round pick was a clear-cut fantasy RB1 during his first two seasons (eighth in PPG in 2022, sixth in 2023) prior to falling to 17th in 2024. Hall remained a clear lead back (only four RBs played more snaps) and was a force as a receiver (top 5 in routes, targets, catches and yards for the second season in a row), but pedestrian efficiency and rushing volume kept him outside the top 12 RBs in touches, yards and TDs. Hall remains one of the game's most talented backs and is in his prime at age 24, so while it's safest to view him as a fringe RB1, he makes for an intriguing post-hype target in a new scheme with Justin Fields in at quarterback.

12. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Cook enters his fourth NFL season as one of the trickiest evaluations in fantasy. On one hand, Cook operates in a three-headed committee (albeit as the starter), which limited his carries (19th among RBs last season), targets (34th), touches (22nd) and total yardage (21st) last season. On the other, he's an explosive playmaker (4.87 YPC) in an elite offense who tied for the NFL lead 16 rushing touchdowns in 16 regular season games last season. Cook is obviously a strong bet for touchdown regression to the mean (especially considering he had nine TDs during his first two seasons), but the 25-year-old gets enough run in a great offense to produce starting-caliber fantasy numbers. Value him as a fringe top-15 back.

13. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara returns to New Orleans for his ninth NFL season following an impressive, albeit injury-shortened 2024 campaign. Appearing in 14 games, Kamara soaked up 228 carries (12 off his career high) and led all backs in targets. Kamara has yet to finish a season lower than fifth among RBs in targets, or lower than ninth in catches and receiving yards. That has translated in fantasy, as he's finished eighth or better in fantasy PPG in seven of his eight seasons. On the concerning side is durability, as Kamara hasn't played a full regular season since his rookie year (2017) and is now 30 years old. His clear path to touches and elite receiving work keeps him in the fringe RB1 mix, but there's obvious risk here.

14. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Mixon returns as the lead back in Houston following a successful debut campaign with the team. Mixon struggled with injuries, missing three games and leaving several early, but he was a heavily utilized force when active. During the 15 games he played at least 40% of the snaps (including the playoffs), Mixon averaged 21.4 touches, 101.1 yards and 18.1 fantasy points per game, scoring 14 TDs during the span. Mixon carries some risk as a 29-year-old back with 2,313 career touches, but a clear path to substantial work as both a rusher and receiver positions him as no worse than a fringe RB1.

15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Walker is entering his fourth NFL season eyeing a bounce-back after injuries limited him to career-low marks in touches, yardage and touchdowns in 2024. The good news is that the 2022 second-round pick remained Seattle's clear feature back and was productive when active. In those 11 games, he averaged 18.1 touches, 79.3 yards and a career-high 16.5 fantasy points per game. Despite the missed action, Walker hit career-best marks in targets, catches and receiving yards thanks to a hefty 14% target share (fifth highest among RBs). Still only 24 years old, Walker is a prime rebound candidate and the boost in receiving work (assuming that sticks under new OC Klint Kubiak) adds to his ceiling. Walker is a solid RB2 target.

16. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Conner returns as the lead back in Arizona. Despite having never played a full regular season in eight tries, Conner has produced at least 220 touches, 1,080 yards and eight TDs in four consecutive seasons. That includes 1,508 yards on 283 touches in 16 games (all three are career highs) in 2024. Productive as both a rusher and receiver, Conner ended the 2024 season with three-plus targets and two-plus receptions in 12 straight games. He has finished as a top-20 fantasy back in four straight seasons (top 15 in PPG each year) and is well positioned for another solid RB2 campaign in his age-30 campaign.

17. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard signed a contract extension with Carolina last season, which locked him in as the team's lead back for the near future. The 2021 fourth-round pick has amassed 275-plus touches each of the last two seasons and, despite missing two games in 2024, finished top 15 among RBs in carries, targets, touches, yards, touchdowns and fantasy points. He ran well (4.8 YPC) and was busy near the goal line (17 carries inside the 5 ranked fifth), but did struggle as a receiver (RB-worst 3.2 YPT). With Jonathon Brooks (ACL) unlikely to contribute much (if at all) this season, Rico Dowdle is Hubbard's primary competition for touches. The 26-year-old makes for a solid RB2 target.

18. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

A fifth-round flier back in 2023, it's no surprise that Brown was a committee back to begin his career. That changed when Zack Moss went down for the season in Week 8 last season. From Week 9 on (eight games), Brown played 88% of the Bengals' snaps, averaging 18.9 carries, 5.5 targets, 23.6 touches, 116.3 yards and 20.6 fantasy points per game (fourth highest). He ended up seventh or better among RBs in routes, targets and catches on the season. The 25-year-old is in a good spot as the top receiving back in a pass-heavy, high-scoring Bengals' offense, but it's yet to be seen if he'll have serious competition for carries. Brown is safest as a midrange RB2, but there's upside for more.

19. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Montgomery is entering his seventh NFL season, including his third with Detroit. Jahmyr Gibbs' running mate played 13 full games last season, averaging 16.3 touches and 16.5 fantasy points per game. He had one of the highest floors in fantasy, posting at least 12.6 points in all but one of the outings. Montgomery's ceiling will be limited as long as Gibbs is in the mix, but he handles a solid workload as a rusher, including near the goal line (he's finished exactly fourth with 17 carries inside the 5 each of the last two seasons), and he saw a boost in receiving work last season (2.8 targets per game). Montgomery is now 28 years old and could cede a few more touches to Gibbs this season, but he's finished 16th or better in fantasy PPG each of the last two years and is a good bet to remain on the RB2/flex radar again in 2025.

20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift returns as the lead back in Chicago after a solid first season with the team. He appeared in every regular-season game for the first time in his five-year career, finishing 10th in carries and 14th in targets among RBs. Swift was effective as a pass catcher, but his rushing efficiency wasn't great (career-low 3.8 YPC) behind a shaky line and he struggled to find the end zone (six TDs). Incredibly, Swift has now finished between 15th and 21st among RBs in fantasy points in all five NFL seasons. He'll benefit from the arrival of new coach Ben Johnson and a much-improved line in 2025, so the dual-threat, 26-year-old remains squarely on the fringe-RB2 radar.

21. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

A fifth-round flier in last year's NFL draft, Tracy took over as the Giants' de facto lead back in Week 5 and went on to play 11 "full" games with Devin Singletary also active. During that span, Tracy played 67% of the snaps and handled 13.2 carries and 3.5 targets per game. He reached 65 yards in nine of the games and averaged 12.2 fantasy PPG, which ranked 23rd among RBs. Tracy's efficiency and TD total suffered in New York's struggling offense, but they figure to improve with better QB play in 2025. The 25-year-old is a fringe-RB2/flex option.

22. Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris signed with the Chargers after spending his first four seasons in Pittsburgh. Harris is as durable as they come, as he's the only tailback who has appeared in 100% (68 of 68) of his team's games over the last four seasons. He has yet to finish a season lower than seventh in the league in carries (255-plus each season) and is a strong bet to handle most of the carries in Los Angeles. Harris figures to be limited as a receiver, however, as Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman have a long history of low RB usage in the pass game, in addition to the fact Harris has finished outside the top 20 RBs in targets each of the last two seasons. Harris has ranked in the 20-to-30 range in fantasy PPG each of the past three seasons and figures to provide similar output with the Chargers. Consider him a fringe RB2/flex.

23. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson returns as the lead back in New England, but his role is perhaps not as secure as in years past after fumbling issues (RB-high seven) led to a demotion during the 2024 season. Those issues aside, Stevenson was still fairly busy and effective despite New England's shaky offense last season, as he totaled 969 yards (the second most of his career) and a career-high eight TDs. The 27-year-old figures to benefit from the team's coaching change, as all six of Mike Vrabel's Titans offenses were run-heavy during his tenure. With Antonio Gibson as his primary competition for touches, Stevenson can be viewed as a fine flex option with RB2 upside.

24. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones re-signed with Minnesota after a successful 2024 campaign, in which he appeared in all 17 regular-season games and ranked top 10 among RBs in carries, targets, touches and yards. Jones, who played a career-high 64% of the offensive snaps, was effective as a rusher and receiver but had the league's worst touchdown luck (seven TDs, 12.8 expected), which limited him to a 20th-place finish in fantasy PPG. Scoring regression is a strong bet in 2025, but Jones is now 30 years old, working in a pass-first scheme and will defer work (perhaps substantial work) to newcomer Jordan Mason. Jones should be viewed as a flex option.

25. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Pollard returns for his second season as the Titans' lead back. He was busier than expected in 2024, when he finished eighth among RBs in carries and 10th in targets. He managed to produce his third consecutive season with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 1,300-plus from scrimmage, but didn't get much goal-line work (five carries inside the 5) and was limited to five TDs (one fewer than Tyjae Spears). Pollard reached 19 fantasy points only once (Spears was out that week) and has finished just one season in his career better than 22nd in fantasy PPG (2022 in Dallas). Entering his age-28 season, Pollard is again expected to lead Tennessee's run game, but Spears will be involved, especially in passing situations. Pollard is a low-ceiling flex.

26. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Pacheco enters 2025 as a tricky evaluation. He emerged as Kansas City's lead back in Week 10 of his rookie season (2022) and proceeded to average 17.6 touches, 86.0 yards, 0.6 TDs and 14.2 fantasy points per game over his next 32 outings, including the playoffs. A broken fibula suffered in Week 2 last season cost him nine games and he wasn't quite the same after that, averaging 8.8 touches and 4.2 fantasy points per game while rotating with Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine. The 26-year-old has upside if he retakes clear lead-back duties, but that's far from certain with Hunt and Elijah Mitchell in the mix. There's some post-hype appeal here, but Pacheco should be viewed as a mid-round lottery ticket.

27. Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren is entering his fourth NFL season in position for a larger role following the offseason departure of Najee Harris. Warren has thus far been limited to a situational role (11.3 touches per game since the start of 2023), though it hasn't helped that Harris hasn't missed a single game since Warren entered the league. Warren is primarily a passing-game specialist (his 99 receptions ranks seventh among RBs over the last two seasons) and, while he hasn't cleared 149 carries or four TDs in a season, he has run well (4.8 YPC, 2.0 YAC). Warren figures to settle in as a PPR flex, but he could reach the weekly RB2 mix if called upon to start.

28. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Ekeler is returning for his ninth NFL season, including his second as Brian Robinson Jr.'s running mate in Washington. The duo played eight full games together last season (including the playoffs), with Ekeler handling 5.5 carries and 4.5 targets per game while playing 51% of the snaps. In those eight games, he wasn't much of a fantasy factor (10.0 PPG, clearing 12.8 once), which can somewhat be traced to a nonexistent role near the goal line (zero TDs or carries inside the 5). Ekeler was productive when Robinson was sidelined (3 TDs -- all from the 1-yard line -- and 15.4 PPG), so while he's now 30 years old and without standalone fantasy value, he has some insurance appeal.

29. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

Robinson is entering his fourth NFL season having paced Washington in carries during each of his first three campaigns. He is expected to remain in a committee with Austin Ekeler. The duo played eight full games together last season (including the playoffs), with Robinson handling 12.8 carries and 1.9 targets per game while playing 49% of the snaps. In those eight games, Robinson dominated goal-line work (four TDs and eight carries inside the 5), but wasn't a great fantasy option (11.1 PPG). The 26-year-old has missed two-plus games in all three pro seasons and has yet to finish better than 24th among backs in snaps, touches or yards. He's a flex option with more value in non-PPR.

30. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Etienne enters his first contract year with eyes on a bounce-back following a rough 2024. After clearing 1,400 yards in both 2022 and 2023 (finishing third among RBs in touches and fantasy points in the latter), Etienne plummeted to career-low marks in touches, yards and TDs last season. After finding the end zone in Weeks 1 and 2, he went without a TD or a fantasy point total above 14.8 the rest of the season. He's still in his prime at age 26, but Etienne's efficiency has been weak two seasons in a row and he's no longer a lock for lead-back duties, with Tank Bigsby ticketed for a big role. Perhaps new coach Liam Coen can get things turned around, but Etienne is best viewed as a bench flier.

31. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bigsby was promoted to a larger role in 2024 -- his second NFL season -- and he took advantage. The 2023 third-round pick led the NFL in YAC (2.69) and progressively chipped away at Travis Etienne's workload as the season progressed. Once he returned from injury in Week 13, Bigsby out-carried Etienne 73-68, but he trailed in snaps (205-149), routes (98-57) and targets (22-7). Bigsby scored three TDs to Etienne's zero, but averaged only 7.8 fantasy PPG due to major receiving limitations (18 yards on seven targets during the span). This committee is setting up to be a fantasy nightmare, though perhaps new coach Liam Coen can make some magic happen, as he did with Bucky Irving and Rachaad White in Tampa Bay last season. Bigsby is a bench option with more value in non-PPR.

32. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

With Nick Chubb no longer in the picture, Ford finds himself back atop the depth chart in Cleveland. He played six full games without Chubb last season and was productive, averaging 14.0 touches, 78.0 yards and 14.0 fantasy points. Ford was also the team's lead back for most of 2023 and finished 16th among RBs in fantasy points (25th in PPG) while piling up 1,132 yards and nine TDs. Ford, who averaged a terrific 5.4 YPC last season, is capable as a rusher and receiver and is positioned for a substantial role. Even in a Cleveland offense that figures to struggle, the 25-year-old should make for a weekly flex option, albeit one with a low ceiling.

33. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Williams signed with Dallas after an up-and-down four seasons in Denver. The 2021 second-round pick exploded out of the gate with 1,219 yards and seven TDs as a rookie, but was never able to match either number the following three seasons. Sean Payton's scheme helped Williams to 72 targets (fifth most among RBs) last season, but that wasn't enough for Williams to log his first top-25 fantasy campaign on a per-game basis. Perhaps Brian Schottenheimer can reignite Williams' career (Miles Sanders is his only competition for touches), but the 25-year-old is unlikely to emerge as anything more than a flex.

34. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White enters his fourth NFL season no longer positioned as Tampa Bay's lead back. The 2022 third-round pick peaked when he finished top 5 among RBs in snaps, touches, carries, routes, catches, yards and fantasy points during a breakout 2023 season, but his pedestrian efficiency led to a reduced role in 2024. White still scored nine TDs and ended up in the top 10 among RBs in targets, catches and receiving yards, but he fell to 23rd in fantasy PPG. One of only two backs with 50-plus receptions in each of the past three seasons (Alvin Kamara is the other), White figures to sustain a pass-catching role in a good offense, but Bucky Irving appears to be the new lead back in Tampa. White is a fine late-round insurance flier.

35. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Spears is entering his third NFL season after spending the first two in a backup/change-of-pace capacity. The 2023 third-round pick was expected to take on a larger role, but instead was a clear second to Tony Pollard for most of the season. In 11 games with Pollard, Spears trailed in snaps (255 to 381), carries (64 to 150), routes (126 to 161) and targets (32 to 38). Spears saw a late-season boost in usage and scored four TDs in a two-game stretch, but he averaged 7.6 touches and 5.7 fantasy points per game prior to that, and Pollard is still atop the depth chart. Perhaps Spears will carry his late-season momentum into 2025, but odds are he'll remain a moderately-used receiving complement to Pollard. He's worth no more than a bench spot.

36. J.K. Dobbins, free agent

After struggling with injuries throughout most of his first four NFL seasons, Dobbins was handed the keys to the Chargers' backfield last season. He ran well (4.6 YPC, 1.9 YAC), but struggled as a receiver (3.6 YPT ranked 38th among 39 qualified RBs) and was an inconsistent fantasy producer (15-plus points seven times, but under 11 in the other six games). Dobbins missed four games (he's yet to play a full season), but he still managed 1,058 yards and nine TDs. He's now 26 years old and remains a free agent.

37. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason was traded to Minnesota and is expected to operate in a committee with Aaron Jones. The 2022 UDFA was terrific in limited work during his three seasons in San Francisco. His 5.31 YPC ranks fourth and his 2.49 YAC is the best among RBs with 200-plus carries since he entered the league. Mason is 26 years old with 250 career touches and is a nonfactor as a receiver (career 14-121-0 line on 18 targets), but he should push for roughly half of Minnesota's carries, with Jones handling the passing-down work. Mason doesn't figure to provide standalone fantasy value and is best valued as an insurance hold for your bench.

38. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet is entering his third NFL season and is expected to remain the primary backup to Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet got some run as Seattle's lead back last season and showed well. In the six games Walker missed, he averaged 18.3 touches and 19.2 fantasy points per game. Despite the success, Charbonnet was the clear No. 2 the 11 weeks Walker played, averaging 6.1 touches (10 max) and 6.5 fantasy points (12.1 max). Charbonnet is a young (24), high-pedigree (second-round) back who has played well, so perhaps new OC Klint Kubiak will give him more run. It is best to treat him as an elite insurance bench hold.

39. Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Benson is entering his second season after playing a minimal role as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick never truly pushed James Conner for work and instead was limited to 69 touches in 13 games while sharing change-of-pace duties with Emari Demercado. Benson was effective (4.6 YPC, 2.1 YAC), and though it's logical to expect a larger role in his second season, Conner remains the team's lead back after signing an extension in November. Benson won't have standalone value early on, but he's an intriguing insurance target considering Conner is entering his age-30 season having never played a full regular season.

40. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Guerendo, 24, is entering his second NFL season after playing a limited role off the bench for most of his rookie campaign. Granted, it was a small sample (99 touches), but the 2024 fourth-round pick was effective as both a rusher (5.0 YPC) and receiver (94% catch rate, 9.5 YPT). With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason battling injuries, Guerendo played at least half the snaps in four games. In those weeks, he averaged 16.8 touches, 101.0 scrimmage yards and 17.9 fantasy points. With Mason gone, Guerendo is well positioned as the primary backup to the 29-year-old McCaffrey. He has no standalone value, but he is one of the most valuable insurance holds in the game.

41. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Corum enters his second NFL season likely to play a larger role after being limited to 65 touches as a rookie. The 2024 third-round pick opened the season third on the Rams' depth chart and, though he eventually passed Ronnie Rivers, he was never a threat to Kyren Williams' feature-back role. Corum wasn't overly impressive as a rookie, but he makes for an intriguing insurance stash, because Williams has totaled a massive 663 touches (third most) over the past two seasons, including the playoffs. Should Williams miss time, Corum would be well-positioned as the clear lead back in a good Rams offense. He's worth a late-round flier.

42. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt re-signed with the Chiefs following a successful reunion with the team last season. He stepped in for an injured Isiah Pacheco in Week 4 and went on to average 21.5 touches, 89.0 yards and 14.8 fantasy points over the next eight games. Pacheco returned in Week 13 and then neither were viable fantasy options from that point forward, as they were near even in snaps, carries and targets, with Samaje Perine also in the mix as a passing-down specialist. Hunt was not particularly effective as a rusher or receiver and he's now 30 years old, so it's fair to expect a healthy Pacheco to lead this backfield in 2025. Hunt is only a late-round consideration.