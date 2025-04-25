2025 NFL draft: Fantasy football analysis of Round 1

Open Extended Reactions

Our ESPN Fantasy Football analysts Liz Loza and Matt Bowen offer their analysis of each skill position player selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, and Mike Clay provides his projections for these incoming rookies.

Will Cam Ward be worthy of starting in fantasy leagues during his rookie season? What should be expected from Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in this strong class of running backs? Will dual-threat player Travis Hunter make the biggest impression among this year's rookie wide receivers? And is tight end Tyler Warren poised to make a splash similar to what Brock Bowers did last season?

There's no better time than now to start thinking about the 2025 fantasy football season.

Round 1

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 307 of 504, 3,469 yards, 19 TD, 13 INT;

57 carries, 263 yards, 2 TD (15 games)

A big-arm thrower with the movement skills to get out of trouble, plus the creativity to work outside of structure, Ward is a solid fit for a Titans offense that will lean on three-receiver sets. Ward has a top target in Calvin Ridley, and the team recently signed Tyler Lockett. Yes, Ward will have to play with more consistent rhythm as a pro passer, but he brings a much-needed playmaking element to Tennessee, and that translates to fantasy production. I see Ward as a starter in 2QB and superflex formats with the ability to climb the ranks as the season progresses. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 110 targets, 73 receptions, 880 yards, 5 TDs;

4 carries, 25 yards; 25 tackles

An unprecedented talent, Hunter won both the Chuck Bednarik Award, as the nation's top defensive player, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award, as the nation's premier wide receiver. Jacksonville moved up three spots to secure Hunter, whose unique skill set fills holes on both sides of the ball. The Colorado product figures to work in tandem with Brian Thomas Jr., thriving as an additional speed element in Liam Coen's up-tempo offense. His snap count remains a bit of a mystery, but Hunter should stay on the field for upwards of 60% of the team's offensive opportunities. He's an intriguing flex option with WR2 upside for fantasy purposes.