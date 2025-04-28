        <
          2025 fantasy football draft rankings: PPR leagues

          Bijan Robinson enters his third season as one of the top picks in fantasy leagues. Brett Davis-Imagn Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Apr 28, 2025, 04:07 PM

          It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? It's time to put it all together with our fantasy football rankings for the 2025 season.

          Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for PPR (point per reception) formats, as well as superflex and IDP (individual defensive player) ranks. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a fantasy football team today.

          Fantasy football PPR rankings

          Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.

          Quarterback rankings for 2025

          Running back PPR rankings for 2025

          Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2025

          Tight end PPR rankings for 2025

          Kicker rankings for 2025

          Defense/special teams (D/ST) rankings for 2025

          More PPR rankings

          Mike Clay's top 50 and positional ranks

          Superflex rankings

          Eric Karabell's top 150

          Dynasty Rankings

          Mike Clay's dynasty top 240 and top 70 rookies

          IDP Rankings

          Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs

