It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? It's time to put it all together with our fantasy football rankings for the 2025 season.
Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for PPR (point per reception) formats, as well as superflex and IDP (individual defensive player) ranks. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a fantasy football team today.
Now's the time to create or reactivate a league
Fantasy football PPR rankings
Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.
Running back PPR rankings for 2025
Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2025
Tight end PPR rankings for 2025
Defense/special teams (D/ST) rankings for 2025
Did you know? ESPN Fantasy supports keepers by round and features improved league history.
More PPR rankings
Mike Clay's top 50 and positional ranks
Superflex rankings
Dynasty Rankings
Mike Clay's dynasty top 240 and top 70 rookies