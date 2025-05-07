Fantasy football: Is George Pickens more valuable after trade to Dallas?

Open Extended Reactions

Many football fans woke up to the report that George Pickens was being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys. Those of us in the fantasy football world had been bracing for the possibility Pickens would have a new home in 2025. Now that we have resolution on that front, what impact does this have on the fantasy values in Dallas and Pittsburgh?

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

The talented, yet enigmatic and inconsistent Pickens played three seasons with the Steelers, failing to approach his statistical upside due mainly to underwhelming quarterback play, combined with his own on- and off-field drama. The QB problem should not be an issue in Dallas. Pickens may not suddenly haul in 100 catches, but his game is getting open downfield, and he does it well, averaging 16.3 yards per reception for his career (best among all qualified players in that span). Dak Prescott is a major upgrade on the likes of Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

The Cowboys sought a quality No. 2 WR and Pickens is a solid fit alongside legitimate star CeeDee Lamb, an expert in the short and midrange passing game. Lamb is mildly affected here. His numbers are safe and choosing him as the No. 1 WR in fantasy -- and tops overall -- remains reasonable. Prescott, already a borderline QB1 with upside for more when healthy, sees his value increase. Pickens should be more efficient in Dallas. Perhaps he finally catches 75 passes, but volume is not the goal. Doubling his previous high in touchdowns (five during the 2023 season) should be. Few in fantasy viewed Pickens as a WR3 in Pittsburgh for this season, but he rises to that tier -- at least -- in Dallas.

As for others affected, after catching touchdowns in three late-season games in 2024, Jalen Tolbert seemed primed for relevant numbers in his fourth NFL season with the Cowboys. Adding Pickens does not help him. The Steelers already traded for unhappy Seahawks veteran DK Metcalf, and his value may rise a bit with Pickens gone. The Steelers still need a QB, though, but when a QB does throw, Metcalf should see a slightly healthier target share. Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and perhaps Robert Woods will vie for the other starting nod. Don't get too excited about them.