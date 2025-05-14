Open Extended Reactions

OVERVIEW

What is Gridiron Gauntlet?

Gridiron Gauntlet is ESPN's tournament to crown the best Fantasy Football player. Teams will compete in their Gridiron Gauntlet home leagues throughout the season to make the playoffs. The four teams in each league that make the playoffs will be automatically entered into the gauntlet and have their chance at making history.

What are the rules of the game?

All Gridiron Gauntlet leagues will be standard 10-team PPR leagues. Managers will draft (snake) and run their teams the same as they would any standard league. Teams that finish in the top 4 and make the playoffs will automatically enter the Gridiron Gauntlet Tournament. Throughout the playoffs (Weeks 14-17), team scores will be tallied and the winner will be the manager of the team with the highest total score. There are no eliminations.

How do players sign up to play?

Signups are open all preseason until Thursday, Sep. 4 at 5 p.m. ET, prior to kickoff of the opening game of the NFL season. After 5 p.m. ET, signups and draft lobbies will be closed and no new Gridiron Gauntlet leagues will be available. If you signed up for a league that has not drafted by the start of Week 1's first game, the league will not be eligible to draft.

Visit fantasy.espn.com/football/league/joingauntlet to join a Gridiron Gauntlet league now!

Game Play and FAQs

THE GAME PLAN

1. Top 4 (playoff) teams from each Gridiron Gauntlet league compete

2. Teams accumulate points throughout the playoffs (Weeks 14-17)

3. The team with the most points claims the crown and epic prizes

BRAGGING RIGHTS

Gridiron Gauntlet Trophy: Be forever immortalized with your name added to the trophy held at ESPN HQ. (We'll send you a personal replica, too!)

Championship Ring: Just like a Super Bowl champ, the winner will receive a championship ring.

Custom Jersey: The top 10 teams will be rewarded with a custom branded jersey commemorating the tournament.

FAQs

Is managing my team any different than any other ESPN Public league?

No, you'll manage your team the same as you do now. Your performance in the gauntlet is based on your scores in your Gridiron Gauntlet league only.

Why don't I see every team on the leaderboard?

The leaderboard displays only the top 100 teams based on total score.

Can I join a league with my friends?

Participants are randomly assigned to leagues with other players. You cannot invite a friend to your Gridiron Gauntlet league.

Can I convert an existing league?

You cannot convert an existing public or private league to a Gridiron Gauntlet league.

How do I make sure there's no coercion?

If you see any activity that appears to look like collusion, please reach out to our Customer Care team. As the competition gets underway in the playoffs, we will monitor the top performing teams and review their past league transactions for suspicious activity.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

Click here for Gridiron Gauntlet Challenge Official Rules