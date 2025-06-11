Open Extended Reactions

Exploring trade options is essential for long-term success in any fantasy football dynasty league. Although it's understandable to be hesitant to part ways with established players for potential stars, taking risks on promising young talent can truly transform your roster.

When considering the value of running backs and wide receivers in this format, keep in mind how long players at these positions retain their fantasy relevance and/or dominance.

In part because of the physical demands of the position, running backs tend to have shorter careers. The workload and high contact rate lead to wear and tear on the body and potential injuries. Since 2010, there have been 105 seasons with 250 or more fantasy points. Of those, 98 seasons (93.3%) came from RBs between the ages of 21 and 28. For wide receivers, there have been 159 such seasons, with 145 of them (91.2%) coming from WRs between the ages of 21 and 30.

Although not necessarily the be-all and end-all, identifying backs or receivers who are inching closer to the end of their prime years but can still help a potential trade partner during the next season or two is a great way to get younger and maximize your return in a deal.

With that said, let's look at players to trade for or trade away, based on your dynasty team's situation.

Go get them

Players worth the price whether you're trying to win now or building a winner

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Maye is a must-acquire in dynasty for managers looking to give their team a boost, especially in superflex formats. As a rookie in 2024, Maye scored 40.3 total fantasy points in his first two starts and averaged 16.4 points per game over his final 10. He ranked ninth in QB rushing yards with 421 and first at the position with 7.8 yards per rush (minimum 20 carries). Despite an uninspiring supporting cast, he threw a touchdown in every full game he played. Now Maye gets a major upgrade with Mike Vrabel as head coach and longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returning to call plays. The Patriots also added WR Stefon Diggs and OT Morgan Moses in free agency and spent their first four picks in April's draft on offense to improve Maye's supporting cast. The floor is high for the second-year QB. The ceiling is rising. Go get him.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

This is an excellent opportunity for managers to acquire Hall. At just 24 years old, Hall is still one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat backs and is fully healthy entering a contract year. Despite a down 2024 season, Hall still ranked in the top 5 among RBs in routes run, targets, receptions and receiving yards. His fantasy ceiling is back in focus with quarterback Justin Fields under center and a new offensive scheme from coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Even though the Jets backfield will most likely operate as a committee between Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, Hall is projected to lead the group in touches.

Ladd McConkey is poised to build on a strong rookie season as Justin Herbert's clear No. 1 option. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey had a red-hot finish to his rookie season, averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game across the final seven games of the regular season. Then, in the Chargers' lone playoff game, he had a 9-197-1 performance that would have been good for 34.7 fantasy points. Justin Herbert's No. 1 target finished in the top 20 in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per route run last season. He thrives against man coverage and has the ability to win on the inside or outside. While the Chargers added pieces to the receiver room this offseason, none will threaten McConkey's role as Los Angeles' top pass catcher in Greg Roman's offense. Although Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. got the majority of the attention for their stellar rookie seasons, don't overlook McConkey.

Championship additions

Players who can push contenders over the top

Justin Fields, QB, New York Jets

Fields is back as a starter, this time with the Jets, and that means his fantasy upside is back, as well. Fueled by his elite rushing production, Fields averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game in 34 starts over the past three seasons. In New York, he will be paired with a superb group of targets in WR Garrett Wilson and the aforementioned Hall and has a clear path to carries near the goal line. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand plans to build the offense around Fields' dual-threat skill set, making him a strong addition for a contending team in dynasty formats. Fields is best viewed as a high-end QB2 with QB1 upside.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Engram is a perfect acquisition for a contender, even coming off a down season. He has finished as a top-5 fantasy tight end in points per game in two of his past three seasons. Engram projects to have the second-most targets for the Broncos behind WR Courtland Sutton. He's also tied to a good Denver offense under head coach Sean Payton (who had a lot of success with TE Jimmy Graham during his time with the New Orleans Saints) and will be catching passes from impressive second-year QB Bo Nix. Engram is firmly on the TE1 radar.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara remains a championship-caliber player for fantasy teams. He finished third among running backs in fantasy points per game during his age-29 season in 2024 and led all backs in targets (89). Kamara has ranked in the top 5 in targets every healthy season of his career. He has ranked in the top 10 in both receptions and receiving yards at the position every year since 2017 and accumulated 228 rushing attempts in 2024, just 12 shy of his career high. With minimal backfield competition and a new, run-heavy scheme under head coach Kellen Moore, Kamara should remain heavily involved in 2025. He's best viewed as a high-end RB2 with upside for more.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf enters 2025 as the Steelers' clear No. 1 receiver, boasting impressive durability with just three missed games in six seasons. He leads the league with 96 end zone targets since 2019, but has finished top 20 in fantasy points per game just once. Metcalf is projected to lead the Steelers in targets, and fantasy managers know his big-play upside. While new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' best days are behind him, he should still deliver catchable balls if he gets adequate protection. Metcalf is firmly on the WR2 radar with immense upside.

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is a proven fantasy difference-maker. He has finished in the top 15 in fantasy points per game in 10 consecutive seasons and was WR9 in points per game after joining the Jets last season following his midseason trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Now catching passes from Matthew Stafford in a pass-heavy Rams offense led by offensive guru Sean McVay, Adams offers WR1 upside at a WR2 cost due to concerns about his age (32).

Future focus

A long-term addition for rebuilders

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Young quietly turned a corner in 2024, averaging 18.5 fantasy points per game after returning to the starting lineup in Week 8 and finishing with 10 total TDs and no interceptions in his final three games. With improved rushing and a first-round WR in Tetairoa McMillan, Young is someone rebuilding managers should target, especially those in superflex formats.

Now may be the best time to acquire Jaylen Waddle, as he is coming off the worst statistical season of his career but is still just 26 years old. Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Waddle posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career but dipped to career lows in receptions (58), receiving yards (744), and touchdowns (2) in 2024. Waddle still has big-play ability, with his 9.3 yards per target in his four years in the league matching the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase for ninth best over that span. With trade rumors swirling around 31-year-old Tyreek Hill, Waddle, 26, profiles as a great player to target this offseason.

Ben Sinnott, TE, Washington Commanders

Sinnott had a limited role as a rookie, finishing with just five targets, but the 2024 second-round pick is viewed as Washington's tight end of the future. Although veteran Zach Ertz signed a one-year extension this offseason, Sinnott could eventually overtake him. Now is the perfect time to acquire and stash him.

Cash out

Time to move on before the value drops

Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson flashed rushing upside last season in 11 starts, finishing sixth or better in QB rushing attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns. However, his 48% completion rate ranked dead last and he threw 12 interceptions, the fourth most in the league. Richardson's erratic accuracy, combined with the offseason addition of Daniel Jones, makes his job security shaky. I'd move on now.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Stroud fell to 26th in QBR in 2024. He also finished outside the top 25 in fantasy points per game. Stroud had just one game with more than 20 points last season and has only 400 rushing yards through two seasons. His limited mobility caps his fantasy ceiling. It's also worth noting that Stroud's passing yards per game and completion percentage dropped significantly when Stefon Diggs was out due to injury. With major changes to Houston's receiver group this offseason, now is an optimal time to trade Stroud.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Cook finished as the RB8 in 2024 due to his 18 total touchdowns. However, he finished with 239 touches, down from 281 in 2023. Cook plays in one of the league's most productive offenses, led by top quarterback Josh Allen. However, touchdown regression is likely in 2024, and he shares a committee role with Ray Davis. Now is an excellent time to capitalize and trade Cook. He's also in the midst of a contract dispute with the Bills.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley led the league with 378 touches and all RBs with 22.2 fantasy points per game in 2024, but he is 28 years old and finished outside the top 25 in targets, receptions and receiving yards among RBs. Given his age and heavy 2024 workload, now is the perfect time to trade him and secure a treasure trove of assets for your dynasty team.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice showed elite WR1 upside during his rookie season back in 2023, he averaged 18.5 fantasy points per game over his final six games. Rice averaged 21.6 fantasy points per game in the first three games of the 2024 season with a massive 36% target share. However, a season-ending LCL injury, a possible suspension and target competition from Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce make Rice's outlook cloudier.

Hold tight, don't panic

Wait on the players listed below or use them as a trade sweetener. These are players whose value could rise significantly if the player ahead of them on the depth chart is traded, signs elsewhere or gets injured.

Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers