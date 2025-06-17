2025 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, mock drafts and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

As the weather heats up, so does our excitement about the 2025 fantasy football draft season.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, an intense deep dynasty format or anything in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here to help.

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material as you prepare to make the best fantasy football picks possible in every draft you're in: Rankings and cheat sheets; player projections; mock drafts for different league types; sleepers, busts and breakouts; and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, projections and depth charts

Cheat Sheet Central

A one-stop shop for printable cheat sheets that fit your specific needs.

2025 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Rankings

2025 rankings hub

A range of rankings types to suit you, including our staff consensus by position, superflex, IDP, dynasty and individual overall lists.

Mock drafts

12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/12) | 10-team, PPR (5/6)

Advice and analysis

Don't be surprised if ... these 19 things happen in 2025

Eric Karabell offers his thoughts on players who could delight or disappoint in 2025.

The 20 rookies that should be drafted

Fans get excited about rookies, but which ones are truly worth taking in fantasy drafts this summer? Matt Bowen has a list.

16 players to trade for or trade away in dynasty leagues

Knowing when to hold and when to walk away from players is critical to dynasty league success. Eric Moody is here to help.

Players to upgrade, downgrade due to 2025 schedule

Mike Clay details the teams and players with the easiest and hardest schedules in fantasy terms.

Strategy/ways to play

What is a superflex league, and why should you try one?

Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why starting two QBs instead of one maximizes the fun and also changes the way you draft.

10 ways to make your league more fun

Daniel Dopp provides custom options to increase the enjoyment of playing fantasy football for you and your leaguemates.

Injuries

Injury outlook for 2025: McCaffrey, Godwin and Olave among players to monitor

Stephania Bell details the players recovering from injuries and their prospects for this season.

Miscellaneous

Fantasy football team names: How to pick a winner

If you're seeking inspiration for naming your fantasy team, Liz Loza provides a blueprint.