Gridiron Gauntlet Challenge Official Rules

To enter this Promotion, you must agree to and abide by these official rules ("Official Rules").

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES AND FOREIGN TERRITORIES, QUEBEC AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. SPONSOR: Disney Streaming Services LLC ("Sponsor"), 500 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, California 91521 USA, is solely responsible for all aspects of this Promotion. The Promotion is designed to advertise and promote Sponsor's business activities and is not gambling.

2. ADMINSTRATOR: Probability LLC ("Administrator"), 2 Woodstock Meadows Ln, PO Box 1484, Woodstock, NY 12498 USA.

3. ELIGIBILITY: Gridiron Gauntlet Challenge (the "Promotion") is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and other United States territories and foreign territories) and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are at least eighteen (18) years (or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older) or older, as of the date of entry. The following are not eligible to participate in the Promotion or win a prize: (i) employees and agents of Sponsor, Administrator, each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and each of their respective advertising/promotion agencies; and (ii) the "immediate family members" and/or "household members" of any of the persons set forth in (i) above. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year. In addition, persons who are currently involved in any capacity with any U.S. Professional Football team or collegiate athletic program (including but not limited to U.S. Professional/college Football players, coaches, front office members and their staffs) are not eligible to win a prize.

4. PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE: Registration for the Promotion begins on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET (the "Registration Period"). As set forth below in Section 5, a Qualifying League (as defined below) must also begin its fantasy football draft no later than the end of the Registration Period.

The initial round of the Promotion coincides with the scheduled kickoff of the first game of the U.S. Professional Football season on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:20 PM Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET or upon the completion of the game for that day, whichever is earlier (the "Initial Round"). The play-off round of the Promotion, exclusively available to the top scorers in each Qualifying League for the Initial Round (as further defined and explained below) coincides with the scheduled kickoff of the U.S. Professional Football game on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET and ends on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET or upon the completion of the game for that day, whichever is earlier (the "Play-Off Round"). For purposes of these Official Rules, all times are ET. Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

5. PROMOTION REGISTRATION: You must be a registered ESPN.com ("Member") to register for the Promotion. Visit https://fantasy.espn.com/football/league/joingauntlet("Website"), or the ESPN Fantasy App ("Fantasy App"), or the ESPN App (the "ESPN App", and together with the Website and ESPN Fantasy App, collectively referred to herein as, the "Registration Methods") and select the "Join Now" button. You will need to log in with your Member username or e-mail address and password; or, if you are not a registered Member, you will need to create an account. Once you are logged in, you will be automatically sent back to the registration page on the Website. If you are not a Member, you may become a Member for free by visiting the Website, clicking on the "Create Account" link and providing the requested information on the registration form. You may register via any combination of these Entry Methods using the Website and either or both via the Fantasy App or ESPN App, but there is a limit of three (3) total registrations per person during the Promotion, with a limit of one (1) registration per Member per League (as defined and discussed immediately below).

After completing the registration process, you will be assigned to a league of other registered Members for purposes of this Promotion (each, a "League"). Which League a registered Member is assigned to depends on when a Member registers for the Promotion as well as the time when the Member is able to participate in a League's draft as per Section 6 below. Each League will consist of exactly ten (10) Members.** Sponsor will assign Members to Leagues in its sole discretion on a rolling basis, taking into account when the Member registered and when Member is available to participate in a League draft. For clarity, a group of Members CANNOT form their own League for the Promotion. In order to play in this Promotion, a League must begin its draft by no later than 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025 (i.e., the end of the Registration Period) and must conclude the draft before 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Accordingly, Members are encouraged to register for the Promotion with enough time to schedule and conduct their League draft before the Initial Round begins.

**IF A REGISTERED MEMBER IS ASSIGNED TO A LEAGUE BUT THE LEAGUE HAS FEWER THAN TEN (10) MEMBERS IN TOTAL AS OF THE END OF THE REGISTRATION PERIOD AS PER SECTION 5 ABOVE, THE REGISTERED MEMBERS ASSIGNED TO THAT LEAGUE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMOTION. IN SUCH CASE, SPONSOR AND ADMINISTRATOR WILL NOT HAVE LIABILITY OR OBLIGATION OF ANY KIND TO SUCH REGISTERED MEMBER. FOR CLARITY, ACCEPTANCE OF A REGISTRATION AND ASSIGNMENT TO A LEAGUE BY SPONSOR DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT A GIVEN REGISTERED MEMBER WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROMOTION.

A registered Member will be informed via notification in their Account whether (or not) the League to which they have been assigned by Sponsor has ten (10) Members in total as of the end of the Registration Period (also referred to as a "Qualifying League"), and the Member may participate in the Promotion. If a Registered Member is assigned to a League and that League has ten (10) Members in total as of the end of the Registration Period, the notification will include the user names of the other nine (9) Registered Members also assigned by Sponsor to that Qualifying League. In order to constitute a Qualifying League, the League must also begin its fantasy football League draft by 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025 and conclude the draft before 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025. As per Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions (see below), the Fantasy Players in each Qualifying League will select U.S. professional football players comprising their Team using a "snake draft" format. See Section 6 below for How To Play. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT REGISTERED MEMBERS PERIODICALLY CHECK THEIR ACCOUNTS AROUND THE END OF THE REGISTRATION PERIOD FOR SUCH NOTIFICATION FROM SPONSOR.

Members who are not eligible for the Promotion as per Section3 above (including persons who are under 18 or the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence; persons who are legal residents of Puerto Rico [and other United States territories and foreign territories]) may register for the Promotion and will be assigned to a League for possible participation in the Promotion "just for fun" (i.e., for entertainment purposes). Members who are not eligible cannot win any prize in the Promotion.

Limit of three (3) Registrations/Leagues per Member (regardless of the number of email addresses or registered Member accounts). Multiple Registrations in violation of the preceding limit and/or mass registration attempts will result in disqualification of all registrations by such person/Member and perhaps legal and/or other sanctions. Registrations must be manually key-stroked by the Member themselves; use of automated entry devices or programs, or registrations by third parties are prohibited. Registrations that do not conform to or that violate these Official Rules or are submitted in any manner other than stated in these Official Rules will be disqualified and the corresponding Members will not be assigned to a League. By registering for this Promotion, Members agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor/Administrator, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Promotion.

Proof of submitting a registration does not constitute proof of receipt or assignment to a League. Normal internet access and usage charges imposed by your online service will apply. It is your sole responsibility to notify the Sponsor of a change in your e-mail address.* IMPORTANT: Data rates may apply if Promotion registration is submitted via your mobile device according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges as well as charges for wireless Internet access) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging/data rate plans and charges relating to your registration for (and, if assigned to a Qualifying League, your participation in) this Promotion. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your device's capabilities for specific instructions.

6. HOW TO PLAY (IF REGISTERED MEMBER IS ASSIGNED TO A QUALIFYING LEAGUE):

(A) General. The objective of the Promotion is to assemble the best team of U.S. professional football players at certain designated positions (each, a "Team"). Each Registered Member in a Qualifying League (hereafter, "Fantasy Player") will attempt to accumulate the most fantasy points each week in order to win head-to-head weekly matchups against the other Registered Members in their Qualifying League. Scoring in each Qualifying League will be based on Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions.†

†Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions are made a part of these Official Rules and incorporated herein by reference. In the event of any inconsistency between these Official Rules and the Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions, these Official Rules will prevail, govern and control in all respects with the sole exception of determining the number of points earned by a Fantasy Player's Team (as to which the Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions shall instead prevail, govern and control).

(B) Team Management. You may enter and manage your Team by following Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play instructions. Team management entails setting the starting lineup of U.S. professional football players comprising your Team by the designated deadline each week during the Initial Round (and, for Fantasy Players who advance to the Play-Off Round, by the designated deadline each week during the Play-Off Round). After such deadline, no modifications to a starting lineup will be accepted; and, points will be awarded for scoring purposes (as set forth below) based on a Team's starting lineup as of a given week's deadline. Subject to Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play Instructions, Fantasy Players will be able to add, drop, place on an injured list and trade U.S. professional football players during the Initial Round or Play-Off Round, as the case may be. ESPN Fantasy's computer is the official time keeping device for this Promotion.

(C) Scoring: In General. Points will be awarded based on the statistical performance of each Team's starting lineup in actual U.S. professional football game competition according to Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play scoring system, accessible https://support.espn.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003914032-Scoring-Formats. By way of example only, points will be awarded for offensive feats such as passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, passing yardage, receiving yardage and rushing touchdowns as well as defensive feats such as sacks and interceptions.

(D) Scoring: Initial Round. In the Initial Round, Fantasy Players compete against the nine (9) other Fantasy Players in their Qualifying League in a total of thirteen (13) head-to-head weekly matchups. At the end of thirteen (13) weeks comprising the Initial Round Period, the Fantasy Players in each Qualifying League whose Teams have the four (4) best win-loss records as per Sponsor's Fantasy Game Play scoring system (including tiebreakers) will advance to the Play-Off Round ("Advancing Fantasy Players"). Even if a Fantasy Player has one of the four (4) best win-loss records in multiple Qualifying Leagues, such Member may only function as an Advancing Fantasy Player once. In such case, the Fantasy Player will become an Advancing Fantasy Player only in the earliest of these Qualifying Leagues for which they registered, and such Member will be skipped in the other Qualifying League(s). If a Fantasy Player who is not eligible for the Promotion has one (1) of the four (4) best Team win-loss records in a given Qualifying League, such Fantasy Player will be skipped and will not advance to the Play-Off Round. Should there be a tie as to the best Team win-loss records in a given Qualifying League, all such tied Fantasy Players (provided that they are eligible for the Promotion) will advance to the Play-Off Round.

(E) Scoring: Play-Off Round. In the Play-Off Round, Advancing Fantasy Players continue playing in their original Qualifying Leagues in continuing head-to-head weekly matchups, but will simultaneously be competing against all other Advancing Fantasy Players (regardless of their underlying Qualifying League or their ranking in such Qualifying League). The goal of the Play-Off Round is for the eligible Advancing Fantasy Players to accumulate the most points via their Team's play in their continuing Leagues. For purposes of clarity, even though all Advancing Fantasy Players will still be competing against their Qualifying League opponents in head-to-head matchups (that is, the other Members of their Qualifying League), their respective Team's "Points For" during the Play-Off Round (as compared to all other Advancing Fantasy Players regardless of their Qualifying League) will determine whether they win a prize.

In competing against one another in the Play-Off Round, all Advancing Fantasy Players will start with a score of zero (0) points. At the end of the four (4) weeks comprising the Play-Off Round, the Advancing Fantasy Players with the ten (10) highest point totals are prize winners subject to verification. The Advancing Fantasy Player with the highest point total in the Play-Off Round is the Grand Prize winner (subject to verification) and the nine (9) Advancing Fantasy Players with the next highest point totals in the Play-Off Round are each Second Prize winners (subject to verification). Should there be a tie at either prize level, the winner (subject to verification) will be determined as follows: among the tied Advancing Fantasy Players, the winner will be the Advancing Fantasy Player whose Team achieved the highest total number of points in the first week of Initial Round, with subsequent tiebreakers (as needed) continuing until the thirteenth and final week of the Initial Round.

(F) Leader Boards: Sponsor will utilize leader boards on the Websites, ESPN App and the Fantasy App to show Fantasy Players'/Advancing Fantasy Players' Team's win-loss records (and/or perhaps Point totals) with Fantasy Players/Advancing Fantasy Players being listed by Member user name (each, a "Leader Board"; for clarity, in the initial round the Leader Board is also referred to as "Standings"). For the Initial Round, a Fantasy Player's Team win-loss records will be shown on the League level (that is, a Fantasy Player's Team win-loss records as compared to other Fantasy Players in the applicable Qualifying League) and perhaps among all Qualifying Leagues. For the Play-Off Round, a single Leader Board will be utilized showing the point totals of all Advancing Fantasy Players (this is in addition to any ranking of Members in a given Qualifying League). Notwithstanding the posting of any Leader Board, Sponsor reserves the right to revise the point totals (and, if applicable, win-loss records) and rankings of Fantasy Players/Advancing Fantasy Players listed on a Leader Board at any time prior to determination of whether Fantasy Player advances to the Play-Off Round (for the Initial Round) or has won a prize subject to verification (for the Play-Off Round). Accordingly: (a) even if a Fantasy Player is listed as having one of the four (4) highest win-losses records in their Qualifying League's "Final Leader Board" for the Initial Round, such Fantasy Player is not guaranteed to advance to the Play-Off Round; and (b) even if an Advancing Fantasy Player is listed as one of the ten (10) highest point-scorers among all Advancing Fantasy Players in the Final Leader Board for the Play-Off Round, such Advancing Fantasy Player is not guaranteed to win a prize in the Promotion. Inclusion of a Fantasy Player/Advancing Fantasy Player in a Final Leader Board does not constitute any notification of advancement to the Play-Off Round or winning a prize (as the case may be); Advancing Fantasy Players and potential winners will only be notified via email from Sponsor/Administrator.

The decisions of the Sponsor regarding ties and the determination of potential winners are final and binding in all respects.

7. PRIZE WINNER DETERMINATION/NOTIFICATION: Winners will be determined as per Section 6 (C), (D) and (E) above.

Each potential winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about January 5, 2026. In order to remain eligible, each potential winner will need to sign and return within three (3) business days, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release (where lawful), as well as other documents that Sponsor may require. If potential winner does not reply to such notification and return the required documents within the applicable time period and/or if the e-mail notification is returned as undeliverable after two (2) attempts, such potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate potential winner selected as per the procedures outlined above.

8. PRIZES/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES ("ARV"):

GRAND PRIZE: ONE (1) WINNER will receive one (1) championship ring, one (1) championship trophy and one (1) custom ESPN Fantasy Football jersey. Winner's name will be engraved as the inaugural champion on a ESPN Fantasy Football Trophy which Sponsor intends to display at ESPN Inc.'s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut (however, Sponsor makes no representation or warranty of any kind that the ESPN Fantasy Football Trophy will be displayed in any manner or for any amount of time, with Sponsor expressly disclaiming any and all liability or obligation in conjunction therewith) and winner will receive a replica of the ESPN Fantasy Football Trophy. (For clarity, the replica ESPN Fantasy Football Trophy received by winner will NOT be updated by Sponsor with the names of subsequent years' champions.)

The ARV of the Grand Prize is: $524.00.

SECOND PRIZE: NINE (9) WINNERS will each receive one (1) custom ESPN Fantasy Football jersey.

The ARV of each Second Prize is: $250.00.

The total ARV of all Prizes is: $2,774.00.

For custom ESPN Fantasy Football jersey prize element and for engraving of Grand Prize winner's name on ESPN Fantasy Football Trophy, the content of the customization/engraving is subject to approval by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, obscene, hateful, vulgar or otherwise inappropriate names will not be approved. Prize award is subject to verification of registered Member's full compliance with these Official Rules. If a Canadian resident is determined to be a potential prize winner, he/she must correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question within a pre-determined time limit. Should the Grand Prize winner also win a Second Prize, the Grand Prize winner will only receive the Grand Prize. In such case, the Advancing Fantasy Player with the eleventh highest point total in the Play-Off Round will instead receive a Second Prize (subject to verification).

Actual prize items may differ from images of same in Promotion advertising (including on the Website, Fantasy App and ESPN App), with Sponsor and Administrator disclaiming any and all liability in conjunction therewith.

No assignment or transfer of prize permitted, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZE. (For Canadian prize winners, such taxes may include U.S. Foreign Withholding Tax.) Non-residents of California are subject to the California withholding tax of 7% of the prize value, when applicable. Prize winner should allow up to 8-10 weeks after completion of the prize claim procedure (including, the return of their signed, notarized affidavit) to receive their prize.

9. CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY AND RELEASE AND INDEMNITY: By registering for this Promotion (and, in the case of Fantasy Players, participating in the Promotion), you agree to release and hold harmless each of the Promotion Entities, as well as each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives and each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns, as well as Meta Platforms, Inc., and X Corp. (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from registering for and, if applicable, participating in this Promotion or any Promotion-related activity or travel, and/or acceptance, receipt, possession or use/misuse of any Prize. By registering, being assigned to a Qualifying League and, if applicable, participating in this Promotion, you also authorize the Sponsor and its designees to use their name, voice, likeness, photograph, Prize information (if applicable), biographical data and city and state/province of residence in programming, advertising and/or promotional material or on a Winners' List (if applicable) without compensation to the extent permitted by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without obligation or compensation. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All entries become the property of the Sponsor.

Sponsor and its agencies are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind affecting the Promotion in any manner, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failures beyond Sponsor's control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion (including registrations, assignment to Leagues, participation in the Initial Round or Play-Off Round or otherwise), Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual, whether or not the individual is registered for and participating in the Promotion, who tampers with registration for or participation in the Promotion, and to terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion. In such event, Sponsor shall conduct the Promotion and award the prizes in a manner which is fair, appropriate and consistent with the spirit of these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Notice of termination/modification/suspension of Promotion will be posted on Website, the ESPN App and the Fantasy App. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, registrations, assignments to Leagues, or scoring in the Initial Round or Play-Off Round; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic registration or participation to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website/platform, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person's computer/mobile device related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Promotion. Failure of Sponsor and/or Administrator to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute the waiver of such provision.

Persons registering for and, if applicable, participating in the Promotion further agree not to knowingly damage or cause interruption of the Promotion and/or prevent others from participating in the Promotion. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE, WEBSITE OR PLATFORM OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PERSON, WHETHER OR NOT THE INDIVIDUAL IS REGISTERED FOR AND PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION, MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

SPONSOR MAKES NO WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION, OR GUARANTEE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, RELATIVE TO THE USE OF ANY PRIZE (FOR GRAND PRIZE, ANY PRIZE ELEMENT), INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ITS QUALITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

10. DISPUTES; ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, Registered Members agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or the awarding of Prizes and determination of Winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of JAMS, then effective (notwithstanding the foregoing, Registered Member shall not be precluded from seeking relief in small claims court for disputes/claims within the scope of the jurisdiction of small claims court and any remedies available to Registered Member under applicable federal, state or local law remain available to Registered Member and are not waived pursuant to this section); (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with registering for and, if applicable, participating in this Promotion but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will Registered Member be permitted to obtain awards for and Registered Member hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any and all rights to injunctive relief. The arbitrator hearing such dispute/claim/cause of action shall be neutral and the Registered Member will have a reasonable opportunity to participate in the selection of the arbitrator. Such arbitration will take place at a location near the Registered Member's residence and the Registered Member has the right to an in-person hearing in the arbitration proceeding, if desired. The arbitration will allow for the discovery and/or exchange of non-privileged information between Registered Member and Sponsor. Should a Registered Member initiate arbitration pursuant to this section, the Entrant shall be responsible for JAMS's fees to do so (approximately, $250), with all other costs of such arbitration being borne solely by Sponsor. If Registered Member is a California (USA) resident and Sponsor is the prevailing party in such arbitration, such Registered Member will not be responsible for Sponsor's costs and fees in conjunction with the arbitration proceeding; BUT, IN ALL OTHER CASES, REGISTERED MEMBER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH COSTS/FEES IF REQUIRED BY THE ARBITRATOR'S RULING. For the avoidance of doubt, the requirement to arbitrate disputes pursuant to this section is reciprocal and binding both upon Registered Members and Sponsor. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Registered Member and/or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York (USA), without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of New York or any other jurisdiction.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Personal information provided in conjunction with Promotion registration and, if applicable, participation in the Promotion, is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy, available at https://privacy.thewaltdisneycompany.com/en/.

12. WINNERS' LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: For the Official Rules and names of winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Gridiron Gauntlet Challenge Winners, c/o Probability, PO Box 1559, Social Circle, GA 30025-1559. All such requests must be received by February 6, 2026.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Apple, Google, Facebook, Instagram or X.