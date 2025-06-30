Fantasy managers made Tyreek Hill one of the first players off their draft board in 2024 -- in many cases first at his position. That didn't go so great.

Hill struggled through his third season with the Miami Dolphins because his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, missed more than a month due to a concussion. Hill wasn't his statistically-reliable self even with his starting QB, as he battled a wrist injury that eventually necessitated multiple offseason surgeries. Then again, things weren't so bad. Hill still played in all 17 games and finished as the WR18 in PPR scoring. There were far more notable fantasy busts.

Hill, 31, certainly isn't the lone big name on this season's list of fantasy bounce-back candidates, but he might be one of the most likely to return to his level of former statistical greatness. Prior to managing only 81 receptions for 959 yards and 6 TDs last season, Hill had hauled in 119 receptions for over 1,700 receiving yards in consecutive seasons (2022-2023). He boasts three seasons with more than 100 catches (from 2021-23) and has six seasons finishing among the top-seven PPR wide receivers and six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Expect a healthy, motivated Hill to produce numbers more commensurate with his record-setting 2023 season, when he led the league in yards per route (3.85) and piled on the touchdowns (13). Mike Evans, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins are the only active wide receivers with more receiving touchdowns, and they are all older than Hill. With a healthy Tagovailoa, a rejuvenated offensive line and an innovative offense led by coach Mike McDaniel, Hill appears to be a notable fantasy bargain going outside the top 30 in ESPN live drafts. Expect a return to WR1 performance.

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy is already getting ready for a much brighter 2025. D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: 2023's No. 6 QB regressed some in 2024, certainly in part because of the health of others surrounding him. Purdy still performed at a high level, finishing third in yards per attempt and more than doubling his rushing production. The 49ers were quick to make a longterm investment in Purdy, hardly forgetting his monster 2023 season. Purdy has the skills to be a safe QB1 option, but he sure isn't being drafted that way.

Justin Fields, New York Jets: While Fields was the No. 6 QB in 2022, since then he hasn't received much of a chance to show that season was legitimate. The 2023 Chicago Bears were a mess in many ways and, last season in Pittsburgh, Fields was benched in favor of Russell Wilson despite averaging 18.9 PPR points (QB6) through six starts. Fields is an elite rushing QB and if the Jets let him do his thing, another top-10 QB season lurks.