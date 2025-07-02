Open Extended Reactions

Players switch teams, teams adjust schemes, some schemes just make for a better fit. Change is inevitable. And in fantasy football, change can provide an opportunity for managers to gain an edge.

We see significant movement each offseason, with some teams losing a significant portion of their production, whether due to free agency, trade or retirement. And those vacated carries in the run game or targets in the pass game open the door for someone to fill the void.

As a fantasy manager, identifying teams that have significant holes to fill, as well as the players who could step up and replenish that output, is a worthy endeavor.

Just last season, we saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers address deficiencies at wide receiver in the draft, adding Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey, respectively. Thomas finished his rookie season as the WR4 in fantasy and McConkey finished WR12.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the significant move to fill their gap in running back production by inking Saquon Barkley as a free agent. It's safe to say that worked out well for the Eagles and fantasy managers who selected Barkley in drafts.

Opportunity knocks for several players heading into the 2025 NFL season, so let's take a deeper dive and identify eight who stand out as you prepare for your fantasy drafts.

Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football. Play the No. 1 Fantasy game for free!

Wide receivers

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jeudy finally delivered for managers in his fifth season (and first with the Browns), posting career highs in targets (145), receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,229). He finished as fantasy football's WR13 and, if not for poor quarterback play from Deshaun Watson, could have had an even better season. Following Watson's season-ending injury in Week 7, Jeudy was Cleveland's clear No. 1 receiver over the team's final 10 games, accumulating 103 targets over that span. And despite the presence of Cedric Tillman and offseason addition Diontae Johnson, Jeudy should remain the top target in 2025 for a Browns team that has a league-high 241 overall vacated targets. Jeudy is projected for 141 targets but currently is just the WR33 in our draft trends. Despite uncertainty once again at quarterback and an aging offensive line that had its share of struggles last season, Jeudy is worth considering as a WR3 or WR4 based on target volume alone.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

With George Pickens gone, Metcalf steps in as the clear No. 1 receiver for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, who are tied for the league's fourth-most vacated targets (214). Metcalf finished as just the WR32 last season with Seattle, but he was off to a hot start -- ranking in the top five in targets and receiving yards through the first seven weeks -- before a knee injury suffered in Week 7 slowed him. Upon his return, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had taken over as the Seahawks' top wideout.

Metcalf has four top-25 fantasy seasons in his six-year career on his résumé and leads the NFL in end zone targets since entering the league, yet he's being drafted outside the top 20 at his position (WR22). Arthur Smith's system might limit overall passing volume, but Metcalf's red-zone usage should rebound from a career-low nine targets in that area last year. Metcalf has the skill set, opportunity and quarterback upgrade to deliver high-end WR2 production at a WR3 price. He could easily outperform his ADP and is one of my favorite mid-round targets in 2025 fantasy drafts.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze is not only a value at his current draft position (WR32), he also has breakout potential following the Bears' offseason overhaul on offense. Efficiency will be the key. Odunze was one of 34 wide receivers to see 100 or more targets last season. He managed only 54 receptions in 2024 but posted just 10 fewer receiving yards (734) -- on 19 fewer targets and 16 fewer receptions -- than veteran teammate Keenan Allen (744). Allen, second in targets for the Bears last season with 119, is no longer on the roster, creating a void that Odunze is the favorite to fill.

As a rookie, Ozunze ranked 11th in the NFL with 13 red-zone targets, more than fellow first-year wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. (12) and Malik Nabers (11), A.J. Brown (11), CeeDee Lamb (10) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (10), to name a few. Only three of those targets turned into touchdowns, but it seems fair to expect positive regression in that area.

Now in a Ben Johnson offense with Caleb Williams entering his second season, and a plethora of targets available, Odunze has the profile of a second-year breakout with true WR2 upside.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Meyers is one of the most underrated wide receivers in fantasy heading into 2025. The Raiders have the seventh-most vacated targets (177) and, despite inconsistent quarterback play, Meyers has quietly posted four straight seasons with at least 800 receiving yards (two in New England and the past two seasons in Las Vegas). In 2024, he set career highs in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,027) and targets (129) with just one drop. Following the trade of Davante Adams prior to Week 7, Meyers posted a 23.8% target share (18th among WRs) and averaged 75.4 receiving yards per game (12th among WRs) the rest of the way, finishing as the WR20 over that span.

With Geno Smith now under center in Vegas, Meyers should see more accurate deep and red-zone targets. Though tight end Brock Bowers is the Raiders' top option in the passing game, Meyers is projected for the second-most targets and will be a fixture on the field. Even if the Raiders run more with highly touted rookie Ashton Jeanty, Meyers' volume and consistency make him a flex with upside and perhaps even a strong WR3. Currently going as the WR44 in fantasy drafts, he's a clear value and belongs on fantasy managers' watch lists.

Running backs

Omarion Hampton should be the primary beneficiary to inherit vacated touches from last season. Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Boasting a rare size-speed combination, Hampton is one of the most exciting running back prospects from the 2025 draft class. In three seasons at North Carolina, he racked up 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, including back-to-back seasons with 1,500+ yards and 15 touchdowns. Selected 22nd overall by the Chargers, Hampton steps into a run-heavy Greg Roman offense behind a top-tier offensive line anchored by Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Hampton should see the majority of backfield touches, even with Najee Harris in the mix. While Harris will remain involved, his one-year contract and declining efficiency suggest he'll be more of a complementary piece.

Hampton is projected for over 250 touches in a backfield that has 339 vacated touches from last season, the second-highest number in the league. He's firmly in the RB2 conversation and has RB1 upside in a much-improved Los Angeles offense. A perfect fit for Roman's north-south run game, Hampton should also see ample red zone chances. He's currently RB18 in our draft trends, and the hype is justified. Managers should feel confident landing Hampton as their RB2 or, at worst, a high-upside flex.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Pigskin Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Drafted 60th overall by the Broncos, Harvey landed in one of the best environments for running back production. Head coach Sean Payton's offense has long emphasized running back involvement in the passing game. Broncos backs have a league-high 226 receptions over the past two seasons, and Harvey is projected to lead the backfield in touches while taking over as Denver's primary receiving back. Harvey has a smaller frame at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, but he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine (fourth among RBs) and was second in his draft class in runs of 10-plus yards in 2024.

The Broncos' backfield is wide open following the departure of Javonte Williams, who accounted for 285 routes run last season, more than twice that of any other Denver running back. J.K. Dobbins is likely to share early-down work, but Harvey should see plenty of passing-down opportunities. And with the Broncos having the fifth-most vacated touches among NFL backfields, even in a two-man committee, Harvey would see enough volume to be a high-end flex with RB2 upside.

Harvey also benefits from running behind one of the league's best offensive lines. Denver returns all five starters from an elite unit in 2025. Quinn Meinerz is arguably the league's best right guard, and tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey were excellent pass protectors last season. If the Broncos' offense takes a step forward with Bo Nix and the line remains dominant, Harvey could exceed expectations in Payton's RB-friendly scheme.

Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren, Steelers

The Steelers' run game is one you'll want to keep an eye on when piecing together your fantasy rosters for 2025. With Aaron Rodgers bringing stability to the quarterback position and a young offensive line poised to improve following a trial-by-fire 2024, Pittsburgh's offense as a whole could take a major step forward. Johnson, selected in the third round of April's draft, and Warren should be major beneficiaries following the departure of Najee Harris to the Chargers.

The Steelers have the most vacated rushing attempts (376) as well as runs inside the opponent's 10-yard line (41). They also aren't shy about involving their backs as receivers out of the backfield. Warren ranks top 10 in receptions by running backs over the past two seasons and is the favorite to retain third-down duties in 2025. He's efficient, explosive and has the confidence of the Steelers' brain trust in critical situations and the two-minute drill. Johnson could handle more of the early-down work, but both RBs have paths to fantasy relevance in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle had a ton of success in the Cowboys' backfield in 2024, appearing in 16 games and ranking in the top 15 among running backs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions and total yards. But Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason, giving Williams the opportunity to inherit a good chunk of that volume, as the Cowboys have the most available year-over-year opportunities (rushing attempts+targets) in the entire league. That is encouraging for Williams' prospects, even if we acknowledge that the Cowboys' offensive line still has issues with consistency that need to be addressed.

Williams is the most proven early-down back in Dallas and the best receiving option of a group that includes Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue. He did lose touches down the stretch with the Broncos last season and will likely form some sort of a committee alongside Sanders and Blue, but there's upside if he becomes the go-to option on passing downs. Williams profiles best as a mid-to-late-round flex with upside, but there is opportunity to be seized.