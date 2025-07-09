Open Extended Reactions

In fantasy football, nothing comes without risk. Therefore, balancing possible pitfalls with potential upside becomes essential.

Sometimes, however, heartfelt hunches and gut feels inspire us to cruise past the red flags and embrace the chaos. That's half of the fun of the game!

Here are the players I'll consider staying toxic for in 2025 drafts.

Burnt takes are some of the most boring. Just because a player did you dirty the year before doesn't automatically mean he's destined to disappoint you again. That said, the sting of Murray's 2024 -- especially given my robust exposure -- is hard to forget. Despite being surrounded by a bevy of dynamic receiving talent, Murray continued to struggle as a passer, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (QB20) while managing just three completions of 40 or more yards. Those stats could be forgiven had he been on target, but a completion rate below 69% doesn't spark confidence.

And, yet, here I am in the 10th round of 10-team mocks, clenching my jaw and (pun intended) running it back. That's because Murray's legs can't be discounted. Murray took off an average of nearly five times per game, racking up 572 rushing yards (QB4) and five rushing scores (QB7), which accounted for 29% of his total fantasy points in 2024. With another healthy offseason under his belt and news that his mobility is expected to become a greater point of offensive emphasis, Murray enters the season with top-eight positional appeal. Add in improved chemistry with Marvin Harrison Jr. and a massive strength of schedule upgrade, and Murray could flirt with career-best numbers, emerging as one of the biggest QB values on the board.

McCaffrey didn't just burn managers, he scorched whole squads in 2024. Not only was CMC limited to just four games, but the weekly uncertainty surrounding his availability left investors in a constant state of limbo. Given the cascade of injuries -- from a suspected calf strain to an Achilles issue to a knee sprain -- along with the team's lack of transparency, it's hard to trust McCaffrey will be back to Madden Cover form in 2025.

But that's probably not going to stop me from tabbing him as my RB1 in fantasy, especially if he falls to the No. 10 spot. Full transparency, I am more bullish than the consensus on Ashton Jeanty and would take the rookie over CMC. However, if someone beats me to Jeanty, then McCaffrey is more than welcome to lead my team's backfield. Having avoided surgery and entering camp with zero restrictions, McCaffrey appears poised for a bounce back.

Since landing in San Francisco, McCaffrey has been the offense's engine. Kyle Shanahan never limited the RB's workload, despite injury-riddled seasons in Carolina. After being traded to the 49ers, McCaffrey averaged 20.4 touches per game and registered 23.3 fantasy points per contest from Week 7 of 2022 through Week 17 of 2023, which was an amazing 6.3 more per game than the second-most productive player at the position (Austin Ekeler) during that span, among qualifiers. The odds of injury always exist, but few players present with the same potential ceiling. Per ESPN injury expert Stephania Bell, "The recency bias of last year's injury coupled with his age (29) will make some nervous, but it's a risk I'm willing to take, given his proven resilience in post-injury years, his work ethic and his unrestricted activity level as early as OTAs." That sold me.

Like Segway scooters, Unicorn Frappuccinos and adulthood, Williams has never lived up to the hype. Drafted No. 35 overall, there was hope Williams would overtake Melvin Gordon III and emerge as the Broncos' RB1 as a rookie in 2021. Despite flashing the tackle-breaking prowess that made him a star at North Carolina, Williams failed to take full control of the backfield. A serious knee injury then robbed him of his sophomore effort in 2022 and limited his play well into 2023. The hope was that his trademark explosiveness would be fully restored in 2024, setting the stage for a highly anticipated comeback. Cue the sad trombone. Sean Payton chose to spread the wealth, reducing Williams to an average of 8.2 carries per game (RB33) and upending any chance of a top-25 fantasy RB finish.

It's totally possible that Williams is washed. That's a risk I'm willing to take in the 10th round of 10-team leagues, because it's equally possible he falls into a robust role as the team's primary ball carrier. Williams was not an efficient rusher last season (3.7 YPC), but he did haul in 52 passes (RB6) while managing 1.81 yards per route run (RB14) in 2024. With Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue as his main competition for touches, Williams should at least begin the season in a volume positive position.

If he also happens to regain his early-career form, then he's likely to flirt with 80 yards and double-digit fantasy points on a weekly basis. It's not sexy. But the value is intriguing. As is the fact that the surgeon who performed his knee repair also happens to be the Cowboys' team doctor. That might not mean Williams will look vintage, but it does signal a comfortability with the RB's health. Still only 25 years old and in a Brian Schottenheimer-designed offense that fed Rico Dowdle 17 times per outing last season, I'm willing to offer Williams a bench spot as my team's RB4.

Fantasy blinders are a real thing. Like when we're so enamored by a player's talent that we struggle to properly analyze his situation. Or when our hometown loyalties cloud our better judgment. Sometimes those two instances converge and cause us to reach for a player. Not this time, though. Odunze is the real deal.

Rome Odunze enters his second season with hopes of building upon his 54 catches and three touchdowns as a rookie. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

The Bears might have added two highly touted pass catchers (Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III) in the second round of April's draft, but Keenan Allen's departure still frees up 120 looks. Furthermore, Odunze and Caleb Williams have undeniable chemistry that started to percolate before they even touched down in the Windy City.

With better protection and under the tutelage of new coach Ben Johnson, Williams figures to plant his feet, find his focus and significantly improve his passing efficiency. All of which should benefit Odunze, making for an entirely conceivable Year 2 breakout. Currently being selected 86th overall (behind Calvin Ridley and just ahead of Jerry Jeudy), Odunze is an alpha in the making who has the potential to clear 1,000 receiving yards in 2025. That's a WR2 ceiling at a WR3 cost. Done.

The 2024 season was a brutal one for Olave and the whole Saints organization, as evidenced by the team's 5-12 record. Olave was limited to just eight games due to suffering his third and fourth recorded concussions, ending his season after Week 9. Moving into 2025, he'll be tasked with learning a new playbook and catching passes from a 26-year-old rookie. None of that is giving easy-breezy bounce-back.

Still, I think Olave has the goods to deliver a big and easy rebound. After all, this is a player whose elite ball skills and sticky mitts helped make him the No. 11 overall pick back in 2022. He proved worthy of the draft capital, recording more than 1,000 receiving yards while managing top-25 fantasy WR numbers in his first two seasons as a pro. It's also worth mentioning he cleared 80 receiving yards and was a top-25 fantasy producer at the position in three of five games before sustaining his first concussion of the season in Week 6. And he hit those markers with a combination of Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr under center. Tyler Shough might be his biggest challenge yet, but Olave has posted solid stats despite subpar QB play.

In Kellen Moore's up-tempo system and as the team's uncontested No. 1 WR, Olave's anticipated volume puts him in a position to produce. While the concussion concerns are warranted, he was a full participant at OTAs and has missed only one game in his three-year career due to lower-body issues. Currently the 38th WR coming off of draft boards, Olave presents incredible value. Mike Clay has him projected for a 82-1,000-4 stat line, providing the Saints' wideout with totally attainable WR2 upside.

Even the Dawg Pound's most devoted have to admit that the mere mention of their beloved club is often accompanied by alarm bells. Njoku, however, has been a port in the team's many storms. While he was, unfortunately, limited to his fewest number of games (11) since 2019 last season, the former Hurricane provided cover for fantasy managers, averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game (TE4). It's true that the addition of third-round selection Harold Fannin Jr. might signal a changing of the TE guard (especially given the rookie's pass-catching chops), but Njoku's experience can't be discounted.

David Njoku was limited to 11 games in 2024, but still managed 64 receptions and five TDs. Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Currently coming off of draft boards around the eighth round, Njoku is an ideal target for managers seeking later-round stability at the position. Surrounded by a glut of unproven talent, the 28-year-old figures to get fed. He's finished in the top 5 among tight ends in total targets in back-to-back seasons, averaging nearly eight per game in 2023 and 2024. The aforementioned Fannin could pull a few looks, but Njoku should at least start the season as the uncontested No. 1 option, particularly if Joe Flacco wins the starting gig.

To that point, Njoku posted monster numbers when paired with Flacco in 2023, clearing 90 receiving yards in three of the QB's five starts while also recording four TDs from Weeks 13-17. Even if Flacco hands the reins off to one of the team's younger options, Njoku is likely to work as a trusted safety valve. Reportedly fully recovered from the knee issue that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign and entering a contract year, Njoku should be motivated to keep the chains moving. A top-12 fantasy producer at TE for three consecutive seasons, Njoku is one of the safest bets on a risky squad and at a volatile position.

