Fantasy football: Why Drake Maye can be a top-10 QB in 2025

When the Patriots turned to Drake Maye in Week 6 of the 2024 season, they tasked the No. 3 overall pick with revitalizing an offense plagued by inconsistency and inexperience.

In 11 starts from Week 6 to Week 17, Maye threw for 2,254 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 409 rushing yards and two rushing scores. That translated to an average of 16.0 fantasy points per game in those starts, which would have ranked just outside the top 12 quarterbacks over a full season.

Maye's efficiency was notable. He finished 17th in quarterback rating (QBR) and threw at least one touchdown in every full game he played.

Entering his second NFL season, Maye has all the makings of a top-10 fantasy quarterback. After showing promise in his rookie year, he enters a far better offensive situation and offers the dual-threat skill set that fantasy managers covet.

Here's why Maye, whose current average draft position of 152.3 in ESPN leagues ranks 18th amongst quarterbacks, deserves serious attention in your 2025 fantasy drafts:

An upgraded supporting cast

The biggest offseason addition for the Patriots is Stefon Diggs, a proven wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons and a career average of 72.8 receiving yards per game. Diggs' route-running and separation skills should immediately elevate Maye's passing ceiling.

The Patriots also added Mack Hollins, rookie Kyle Williams and dynamic second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson, who brings pass-catching ability out of the backfield. This gives Maye a much deeper and more versatile group of playmakers than he had as a rookie.

There are also improvements on the offensive line, which is notable given the major protection issues last season. The Patriots ranked near the bottom of the league in pass block win rate and last in run block win rate. While Maye played in only 13 games as a rookie, he was sacked 34 times, ranking 15th in the league.

To address this, New England added veteran linemen Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury, drafted left tackle Will Campbell in the first round, and picked up center Jared Wilson. Even moderate improvement here could lead to cleaner pockets and more consistent production from Maye.

In addition, new head coach Mike Vrabel arrives with a run-heavy background from his time in Tennessee, but the return of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator signals a more balanced and adaptable approach.

McDaniels knows how to build schemes around his quarterback's strengths. Expect early-down runs to set up play-action and run-pass options that allow Maye to take advantage of mismatches. This system plays to both his passing ability and his mobility.

The rushing floor matters in fantasy

Maye's rushing ability is a major asset, especially compared to some other young quarterbacks who don't utilize the ground game as much. Maye ranked ninth at QB in rushing yards and first at the position with 7.8 yards per rush (minimum 20 carries), showing the ability to extend plays and salvage fantasy points even when under pressure.

Even in games where passing numbers dip, a handful of scrambles can lead to 50 rushing yards, which translates to 5.0 fantasy points before touchdowns are even considered. This gives him a reliable fantasy floor.

That rushing safety net makes Maye a more appealing option than pocket passers like Jared Goff or C.J. Stroud, who don't offer the same mobility.

Favorable schedule and valuable fill-in

The Patriots have the sixth-easiest schedule in 2025, according to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's strength of schedule matrix.

Maye also lines up well as a bye-week fill-in for managers with Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, who have byes in Week 10, or Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, who have byes in Week 12.

In those matchups, Maye draws the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals -- two defenses that struggled to contain dual-threat quarterbacks last year. This kind of flexibility positions him as a high-end QB2 or a smart component of a quarterback committee approach.

Addressing the concerns

Maye ranked 10th in the league in off-target percentage (13.6%) last season, a reflection of the risky passes he was forced to make under pressure behind a struggling offensive line. With upgrades to protection and better offensive talent around him, that number should drop.

Diggs' recovery from an ACL injury is another variable. If his snaps are limited early in the season, Maye will need to rely more on Williams, Hollins and DeMario Douglas. Fortunately, that group has enough depth to fill in, with 2024 second-rounder Ja'Lynn Polk and Kayshon Boutte also in the mix.

While Vrabel's reputation suggests a run-focused offense, his Tennessee teams still utilized quarterback mobility when available. Maye's rushing ability could make him a focal point rather than an afterthought. On top of that, Maye has had a full offseason to improve his reads, sharpen his pocket presence and grow with a stronger roster around him, suggesting an upward trajectory.

So what's Maye's actual potential?

Taking a second quarterback feels unnecessary in many leagues, but Maye's profile breaks that mold.

Maye's rookie per-game production already bordered on QB1 territory. With an improved line, better playmakers and a system that leverages his skills, a breakout season is well within reach. A game with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and 60 rushing yards would net 24 fantasy points -- well above the 20.9 average of last season's top-10 fantasy quarterbacks. Mix in a couple of spike weeks against weak defenses, and Maye could easily find himself in top-10 territory.

The second-year QB offers a safe rushing floor and exciting passing upside, all at a late-round price. That makes him one of the smartest targets at quarterback in 2025.