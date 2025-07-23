Open Extended Reactions

The "Fantasy Focus Football" podcast will begin doing shows previewing the 2025 season daily starting on July 28. Field Yates, Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp provide a taste of what you can expect by highlighting their favorite breakouts.

Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Kai Cenat, Cameron Ward: All of them have been breakout stars recently.

In the fantasy football world, we're always looking for the breakout stars going into the season, so I've enlisted the help of my pals Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp to deliver a handful of players who are ready for liftoff.

I'll start, because I asked Mike to start but he never responds to my texts.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

On paper last season, Odunze checked some important boxes you are looking for in a potential fantasy starter: He played the second-most snaps among Bears wide receivers and topped 100 targets for the season (he had 101). The reasons for optimism are relatively straightforward to me: Caleb Williams and the entire offensive operation should be much better this season under head coach Ben Johnson, who I firmly expect to maximize Odunze's skill set. Equally as important is Odunze is an excellent prospect, as he was -- in my estimation -- a strong value as the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has a unique blend of size, speed, route-running acumen and strong hands that screams future NFL star, something that could happen as soon as this season. Mike, if you actually see this, you're on the clock.

New phone, who dis? The first name on my list is Harrison, a guy we thought might break out as a rookie last season. Expectations were extremely high for the 2024 fourth overall pick, as most expected immediate fringe-WR1 fantasy production. Instead, and despite operating as Arizona's clear No. 1 wide receiver (and No. 2 target behind TE Trey McBride), he was limited to a 62-885-8 receiving line. Harrison's usage had its positives -- he ranked third in the league in end zone targets (17) and ninth in air yards (1,518) -- but he was afforded zero targets via designed screens and his vertical role led to an ugly 54% catch rate. When the dust settled, Harrison ended up 41st among receivers in fantasy PPG. A Year 2 boost -- perhaps substantial -- in target share is very likely (he was at 22% as a rookie), as is an improved connection with Kyler Murray. Harrison was a blue-chip prospect and it will be shocking if he doesn't make a big leap in his second season. Oh, and it sure helps that he's cheaper in drafts this season than he was one year ago. Daniel, on to you.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Thanks, Michael ... for absolutely nothing. While you were ignoring Field's texts, he and I were bonding over our love of the Bears' offense in 2025. With Field expecting Odunze to take a leap forward, I'm expecting his quarterback to do the same. Williams enters Year 2 with a new head coach/playcaller, three new offensive linemen, two additional pass catchers and a boatload of expectations from fans. While his rookie season had some struggles, we saw glimpses of what made him the first overall pick. He had eight games with at least 30 rushing yards and cleared 300 passing yards and two touchdowns on four occasions. Now that he has Ben Johnson controlling the offense, better protection up front and a pass-catching group of Odunze, DJ Moore, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and D'Andre Swift, I'm expecting a significant jump in production and consistency, which is also an area where Mike Clay could use improvement. If you're a believer in Williams, you can wait at QB and grab him near the back end of your drafts. Back over to you, Field.

Maye played in just 10 full games last season, posting at least 17.7 fantasy points in seven of those 10 efforts. For perspective, that was more games with 17.7 or more points than Patrick Mahomes. That was during a season in which he played with poor weapons around him and was barely used as a designed runner, as the Patriots did not run a single designed rush for Maye until Week 16 against the Bills (his three in that game were the only three of the season). Between a much improved supporting cast and the likelihood that Maye is used far more as a designed rusher (and more innovatively as well), the chance for a breakout is easy to imagine. It's a deep pool of quarterbacks this year with a bunch of intriguing second-year breakout candidates. Maye is among my favorite late-round quarterback targets. Mike, do you have another QB target you like in this category?

J.J. McCarthy takes over in Minnesota, looking to pick up where Sam Darnold left off. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sure do, my best friend! I'm going with McCarthy, who is almost free in fantasy drafts this offseason. We know coaching matters in the NFL, and that applies to fantasy as well. Just look at the production of Kirk Cousins (2022-23) and Sam Darnold (2024) while playing in Kevin O'Connell's scheme. All three seasons included a pass-heavy offense. All three offenses scored at least 80% of touchdowns through the air. All three seasons resulted in a top-12 fantasy campaign (PPG) from the quarterback. McCarthy is obviously a wild card after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but we know he has raw talent (he was the 10th overall pick after all) and he has a very good supporting cast led by Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. McCarthy has QB1 upside, and he can be had very late in your draft. I'll take that lottery ticket all day long. Daniel, want to bring us home?

Pigskin Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

I'll close this thing out and break away from the QB run that just took place. Things look very different in the wide receiver room in San Francisco to start the season. Deebo Samuel Sr. is gone, now paired up with Jayden Daniels in Washington, and Brandon Aiyuk is sidelined indefinitely, recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. That leaves the WR1 job open to Jauan Jennings, who has had four games over 20 fantasy points in the last four seasons combined, and Pearsall, a first-round pick who had three games of at least 17 fantasy points in his abbreviated rookie season in 2025. We all remember Jennings' super-exciting 46-point game last season, but he's not really shown he is a true WR1 on a consistent basis throughout his career. I know George Kittle is still there and Christian McCaffrey will take away his fair share of touches, but I wouldn't be shocked if Pearsall has the WR1 role secured, even once Aiyuk returns from injury. As a Lions fan, I still have nightmares about Week 17 when Pearsall dropped an eight-catch, 141-yard, one-touchdown performance on them. A nightmare as a Lions fan, but I'm daydreaming as a fantasy manager. Pearsall has everything you're looking for in a breakout candidate with a path to significant playing time in an offense that's finished seventh or better in points per game two of the past three seasons. To me, he's a potential low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 who you can draft as a WR5 in the 12th round of ESPN leagues.