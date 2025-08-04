Open Extended Reactions

A new fantasy football season is upon us, and we are excited to share some new features you will be able to take advantage of in the ESPN Fantasy app this year.

These additions will provide improved roster management options and a more personalized experience tailored to your teams and leagues.

User experience

Personalized home screen

Weekly rankings from ESPN Fantasy analysts will show how players in your starting lineup are ranked, and you can quickly move to the full list of rankings as you consider any lineup adjustments.

An "analyst's picks" module will highlight players and/or trends you should be paying attention to at that given moment, whether it's related to matchups, trends or pickups.

Updated matchup view

Provides a quick access point to view the scores of all the matchups in your league, as well as the ability to easily swipe from matchup to matchup for detailed scoring. Also, as you scroll through the individual player scores in a specific matchup, the score for that game remains pinned at the top.

Live in-game projections on matchup and roster screens

As the action unfolds on the field, the projections you see in the game will update based on how each player is performing. These live projections will be visible in both the matchup view and on the roster screen.

Enhanced player cards

More information than ever before, and more to come during the season, including historical game logs, career stats, bios and depth charts.

Roster management

Dynamic roster dashboard

The new manager screen keeps you updated on potential action items based on the day of the week and activity in your league. For example, you will be reminded to check the waiver wire on Tuesday and it will also be easier to know when you have a trade offer to review. In addition, your lineup page will show each player's roster percentage and start percentage to provide you with more information to help you make better decisions.

Optimized add/drop process

The improved "players" screen will show recommended players to add and trending pickups. There will also be quick-action buttons to add a player right from the main screen, so you no longer need to go to the player card to do so.