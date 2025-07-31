After working more than 10 years in the financial services industry, here's my take on insurance: Having insurance is like carrying an umbrella -- it might not rain every day, but when it does, you'll be grateful you're prepared. This concept also applies to fantasy football, a game that's strategic and unpredictable.
Collecting talented backups who are one step away from a starter's workload is a good way to fill at least a couple of your bench spots. Last season, Bucky Irving was a prime example. He was rostered in just 22% of ESPN leagues entering Week 1 but emerged as a league winner after the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye, averaging 18.9 touches and 18.3 fantasy points over the final seven weeks.
Not all No. 2 backs in the NFL are created equal, of course. Take David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions for instance. He has a significant enough role in the Lions' offense to be flex-worthy in any given week (depending on league size, of course).
The players below are not starting considerations in Week 1 but could emerge as difference-makers at some point during the season. Whether you're backing up your starter or simply stockpiling talent, here are the top 10 running back insurance options to consider on draft day, as well as some thoughts on how the backfield might look if the starter goes down.
Keep an eye on our fantasy depth charts for updated insurance information throughout the season.
1. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
In six games without Kenneth Walker III last season, Charbonnet averaged 18.3 touches and 19.2 fantasy points, which would have ranked fifth among RBs for the full season. Charbonnet is a former second-round pick with only rookie seventh-rounder Damien Martinez behind him on the depth chart. He has a clear path to volume if Walker goes down again, and Walker has missed 10 games in his first three seasons. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak brings a more run-focused scheme, while rookie guard Grey Zabel strengthens an offensive line that was overmatched in 2024, finishing 28th in run block win rate. With the Seahawks recommitting to the running game, Charbonnet profiles as one of the highest-upside backups in fantasy.
2. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
With Christian McCaffrey returning after an injury-riddled 2024, Guerendo is well-positioned behind a star running back who comes with durability concerns. McCaffrey, 29, has missed significant time in three of the past five seasons. In four games where Guerendo played more than 50% of snaps, he averaged 17.9 fantasy points. While his 5.0 yards per carry was boosted by a 76-yard run, he still produced a 94% catch rate and 9.5 yards per target on limited receiving work. Now the clear backup with Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason gone, Guerendo projects for short-yardage and goal-line duties and benefits from an above-average offensive line. He doesn't hold standalone value but will play a high percentage of the snaps and likely get 15-plus touches per game if McCaffrey misses time. For fantasy managers looking to protect an early-round pick in CMC or stash upside late, Guerendo is a bench player you shouldn't overlook in the later rounds.
3. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings' starter is 30-year-old Aaron Jones Sr., who has dealt with multiple injuries (hamstring, MCL, quad) over the past two seasons. Mason, who was acquired from the 49ers in the offseason, brings elite efficiency. In 2024, he averaged 90.7 rushing yards per start, which ranked fourth behind Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor. While Mason offers almost no receiving upside (just 14 career receptions), he is a physical, downhill runner poised for a sizable workload if Jones were sidelined. He'll benefit from an improved offensive line, as the Vikings revamped their interior by adding Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and rookie Donovan Jackson. Mason also fits into a more balanced offense that's breaking in QB J.J. McCarthy. He's not standalone playable, but Mason is one of the better backups in fantasy this season.
4. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
The Bills finished ninth in rushing yards per game (131.2) last season behind a balanced, potent attack. James Cook was impressive and finished as RB8 in ESPN fantasy leagues, but his 18 touchdowns doubled his total from his first two seasons combined. Some regression is likely in 2025. Davis showed promise as a runner and receiver when Cook missed time, finishing with 23 touches and 18.2 fantasy points in Week 6 and 17 touches and 14.5 fantasy points in Week 18. Buffalo returns all five starters from an offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks and ranked fourth in pass block win rate. Davis is poised for a bigger role in Year 2, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady emphasizing his growing comfort and understanding of the scheme. This becomes even more important with uncertainty surrounding Cook's contract. If Cook were to miss time, Davis would be firmly on the RB2 radar.
5. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier has no standalone fantasy value heading into 2025, but he's one of the best late-round insurance runners you can make. Bijan Robinson is the clear lead back after averaging 23.3 touches and 22.8 fantasy points from Week 6 on last season, and he enters this season as the Falcons' offensive focal point after training with Christian McCaffrey this offseason to add nuance to his game. But Allgeier quietly rushed for 644 yards on just 137 attempts (4.7 YPC), and head coach Raheem Morris has expressed a desire to get him more involved, potentially in two running back sets with Robinson flexed out wide. He's limited as a pass catcher, but if Robinson were to miss time, Allgeier would be in line for a significant share of the backfield work and be in the RB2 mix in what we project to be a balanced offense with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
6. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
In 2024, Spears was a clear backup, averaging just 7.6 touches and 5.7 fantasy points while Tony Pollard remained healthy. However, Spears flourished when given a greater opportunity in Weeks 15 to 17 with 20.7 fantasy points per game, ranking fifth among all RBs in fantasy points over that three-week stretch. He excels as a receiving threat, leading all running backs with 1.5 avoided tackles per game on receptions in 2024, showcasing his elusiveness. The Titans' offensive line, which ranked 21st in run block win rate last season, saw key upgrades this offseason with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler and left tackle Dan Moore Jr., offering a better foundation. Spears' late-season surge and an improved Titans offense with rookie Cameron Ward under center is reason enough to consider him in the later rounds.
7. Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The Bears are now led by head coach Ben Johnson, whose Lions offenses utilized a two-player backfield that ranked sixth or better in rushing yards and top 10 in running back targets in two of the past three seasons. While D'Andre Swift is the lead back and a nice value at RB22 in ESPN leagues, Johnson brings short-yardage and pass-game value. Johnson matched Swift with six rushing touchdowns last season despite having 198 fewer carries. With a revamped offensive line featuring Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, this unit could quietly develop into one of the league's best. Johnson is built like a more physical David Montgomery and plays in a system that could reward his style.
8. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While Bucky Irving has taken over as Buccaneers' starter, White remains a proven pass-catching threat and red zone contributor. White is one of only two RBs (along with Alvin Kamara) to post at least 50 receptions in each of the past three seasons and still finished top 10 among RBs in targets, catches and receiving yards last season despite a diminished snap count. White also scored nine total touchdowns and averaged more fantasy points (14.2) than Irving (13.3) over the first 15 weeks of 2024. White has already shown he can manage a full workload (he had 1,539 yards from scrimmage on 336 touches in 2023). If Irving misses time, White will step back into a high-volume role with goal-line and passing-game usage in an above-average offense.
9. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Corum is the next man up behind Kyren Williams, who has averaged nearly 22 touches per game the past two seasons. Under Sean McVay, the Rams have consistently leaned on a primary runner, so it was no surprise that Corum was limited to 65 touches as Williams' understudy last season. While rookie Jarquez Hunter will compete for snaps, Corum's experience gives him the inside track on the backup gig this season. With the Rams returning all five starters on a vastly improved offensive line, Corum will be set up to produce high-end RB2 numbers in one of the league's most favorable lead-back roles if Williams is sidelined.
10. J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Now in Denver under head coach Sean Payton, Dobbins enters a scheme that could offer early opportunity. Payton's history and most projections suggest a committee approach, and Dobbins has the burst to make the most of his touches. He averaged 69.6 rushing yards (10th among RBs) and ranked fourth in runs of 30-plus yards last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos return all five starting offensive linemen from 2024 after finishing first in run block win rate, offering rare continuity. While rookie RJ Harvey is projected to lead the backfield, Dobbins is in prime position to step up if Harvey falters or is injured. Though he's yet to play a full season, Dobbins has recovered from past injuries and shown elite upside when healthy.
Other notables:
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Tank Bigsby/Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans