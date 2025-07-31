Open Extended Reactions

After working more than 10 years in the financial services industry, here's my take on insurance: Having insurance is like carrying an umbrella -- it might not rain every day, but when it does, you'll be grateful you're prepared. This concept also applies to fantasy football, a game that's strategic and unpredictable.

Collecting talented backups who are one step away from a starter's workload is a good way to fill at least a couple of your bench spots. Last season, Bucky Irving was a prime example. He was rostered in just 22% of ESPN leagues entering Week 1 but emerged as a league winner after the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye, averaging 18.9 touches and 18.3 fantasy points over the final seven weeks.

Not all No. 2 backs in the NFL are created equal, of course. Take David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions for instance. He has a significant enough role in the Lions' offense to be flex-worthy in any given week (depending on league size, of course).

The players below are not starting considerations in Week 1 but could emerge as difference-makers at some point during the season. Whether you're backing up your starter or simply stockpiling talent, here are the top 10 running back insurance options to consider on draft day, as well as some thoughts on how the backfield might look if the starter goes down.

Keep an eye on our fantasy depth charts for updated insurance information throughout the season.

In six games without Kenneth Walker III last season, Charbonnet averaged 18.3 touches and 19.2 fantasy points, which would have ranked fifth among RBs for the full season. Charbonnet is a former second-round pick with only rookie seventh-rounder Damien Martinez behind him on the depth chart. He has a clear path to volume if Walker goes down again, and Walker has missed 10 games in his first three seasons. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak brings a more run-focused scheme, while rookie guard Grey Zabel strengthens an offensive line that was overmatched in 2024, finishing 28th in run block win rate. With the Seahawks recommitting to the running game, Charbonnet profiles as one of the highest-upside backups in fantasy.