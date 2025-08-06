Open Extended Reactions

Tap. Tap. Tap.

Do you hear that?

It's the sound of something building. Some call it buzz. Others refer to it as momentum. I like the idea of a drumbeat. Slow and steady, gradually increasing in timbre until developing into recognizable and robust syncopation. That is the song of the fantasy football offseason. And the players below are just beginning to sing.

The sounds are faint right now, but keep your ear to the ground, because some of these players might be worthy of a league-winning ovation by season's end.

Broncos QB Bo Nix showed off his legs as a rookie and should improve as a passer in Year 2. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Nix galloped into Denver as a rookie, steadily harnessing the frenetic playing style that had become a hallmark of his college career. Growing as a passer over 18 weeks while regularly extending plays with his legs, the Oregon product (by way of Auburn) closed out 2024 as fantasy's overall QB7, averaging 18.7 fantasy points per effort. The first month might have been messy, but in Weeks 5-18, the 25-year-old logged eight top-12 performances, averaging nearly 21 points per contest.

More than 20% of Nix's fantasy production came via the ground, as he registered 92 carries (QB5) for 430 rushing yards (QB8) and four TDs (with all four TDs coming in the season's first eight weeks). But as the game slowed down and Nix built chemistry with his receivers (notably, Marvin Mims Jr.), his scrambling gave way to improved passing efficiency. From Weeks 9-18, his completion percentage jumped from 63% to 69%, his off-target percentage improved from 18.5% to 13.6% and his fantasy points per game sprung from 16.6 to 20.5.

Offseason buzz indicates Nix's ascent isn't slowing, as he has reportedly looked "smooth and decisive" in camp. In Sean Payton's offense, working behind a top-3 offensive line and surrounded by a solid supporting cast (including offseason signings Evan Engram and J.K. Dobbins and rookies Pat Bryant and RJ Harvey), Nix's sophomore effort is rife with breakout potential. Currently coming off of draft boards between the eighth and ninth rounds, Nix projects as a top-10 producer at the position in 2025.

Hampton was unanimously ranked second among rookies (behind Ashton Jeanty) at the position by scouts. He was a consistent producer at North Carolina, logging a school-record eight straight games over 100 rushing yards in 2024. An aggressive downhill runner with excellent contact balance, Hampton employs the patience and instincts necessary to locate holes while running over or spinning off would-be tacklers. He was the only player in FBS with more than 1,000 rushing yards after contact in both 2023 and 2024. Possessing reliable hands while remaining enthusiastic in pass protection, Hampton boasts every-down ability.

Clearly smitten by Hampton's prodigious talent, the Chargers used their first-round pick (No. 22) on the running back in April's draft, despite having already added Najee Harris in free agency. Though there were initial concerns about the rookie's volume in a shared backfield, Harris has yet to practice since suffering an ocular injury during a fireworks-related incident on July 4, and Hampton has earned significant first-team reps, improving his chances of clinching RB1 duties. Likely to garner 16-18 touches per contest, Hampton offers fantasy managers solid RB2 value with top-15 positional potential.

Chase Brown finished strong last season and offers plenty of value at his current ADP. Joseph Maiorana/Imagn Images

Brown proved to be one of last year's best value picks, closing out 2024 as fantasy's RB10 overall despite being selected outside of the top 30 players at the position. A fifth-round draft pick in 2023, Brown began his sophomore season playing second fiddle to Zack Moss. But the Illinois product quickly gained the majority of work in the backfield, registering double-digit carries in Week 4 and amassing 92 total yards, two TDs and 23 fantasy points. Moss' season was cut short four games later, leaving Brown at the helm of the backfield the rest of the way. From Weeks 9-17, Chase was certainly on the case, averaging 23 touches, 116 scrimmage yards and 20 fantasy points per contest (RB5).

Brown particularly impressed as a pass catcher during that span, logging 38 of his 54 receptions. The 25-year-old had the second-most catches among RBs in that stretch and ranked fifth overall in receptions at the position for the season. That versatility -- and the fact that he averaged almost 19 carries per contest after Week 8 -- suggests massive volume for Brown heading into 2025, especially given Moss' release. Recently compared to Austin Ekeler by offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Brown appears on the precipice of a career season. His ADP will likely continue to climb, but with a consensus rank of RB12 the fourth round remains an appropriate time to roster such a promising player.

After a rocky start to his pro career, Williams broke out in his third campaign. The Alabama product showcased his big-play ability, recording 16 grabs of 20-plus yards, including five over 50 yards (tied for most among WRs), on his way to his first 1,000-yard season. He also appeared to diversify his skill set, running an average of 11 more routes per game while upping his route participation from 53% in 2023 to nearly 86% in 2024.

Williams wasn't just used as a deep threat. He also drew looks in the intermediate range of the field, as his average target distance dropped from 15.6 in 2023 to 11.4 in 2024. That's a trend that should continue in 2025, especially when noting the buzz surrounding new OC John Morton's aggressive and expanded playbook. Plus, Dan Campbell's comments about Williams' growth, both on and off the field, indicate that the 24-year-old figures to be a key contributor in the Lions' offense.

Volume could be an issue, given the team's stacked corps, but considering that Williams finished second in targets last season to Amon-Ra St. Brown (much to the chagrin of Sam LaPorta investors), he's shaping up to work as Detroit's No. 2 option again this season. Williams is projected to clear 100 targets and 1,000 yards, and his eighth-round ADP offers managers a potential WR2 at WR3 value.

Emeka Egbuka has the skills and potentially the opportunity to see significant action early. Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Egbuka gained notoriety working as Ohio State's primary slot target, recording 1,920 receiving yards from the alignment since 2022 (seventh most in the FBS), before being drafted 19th overall by the Buccaneers in April. A former baseball standout, the 22-year-old is a savvy route runner who can fluster defenders with subtle tempo changes and effective head fakes. Similar in playing style to former college teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Egubka appears to have taken all that polish to Tampa, where the coaching staff has regularly noted his advanced technique and professional mindset during training camp.

Egubka could find himself thrust into a significant role rather quickly. Chris Godwin has long thrived as the Bucs' starting slot man. Unfortunately, a left ankle dislocation and subsequent surgery limited him to seven games last season. There was initial optimism the vet would be healthy in time for his 2025 campaign, but he has yet to return to practice and remains on the PUP list. With Godwin's Week 1 availability in jeopardy, Egbuka has regularly lined up with Tampa Bay's first-team offense in camp and could begin the season as a starter. The rookie's ADP has subsequently shot up, but he still comes at an incredible value in the 13th or 14th round and is a worthwhile investment.

A former high school quarterback (who also lettered in baseball and basketball), Warren blossomed into a do-it-all prospect at Penn State. The John Mackey Award winner developed into an outstanding mover, regularly showcasing an ability to run routes at all three levels, and set Penn State tight end single-season records with 104 receptions and 1,233 receiving yards in 2024. Selected No. 14 overall in April's draft, Warren fills a massive need for the Colts, a team that hasn't had a top-5 fantasy TE since Eric Ebron in 2018.

Recent newcomers have challenged the "rookie tight ends don't produce in fantasy" narrative, but trepidation surrounding first-year players lingers. That works out nicely for Warren's ADP, as he's staying on draft boards until the 14th round. While the QB situation remains muddled, Daniel Jones and/or Anthony Richardson Sr. are going to need a reliable possession target. That role has belonged to Michael Pittman Jr., but the 27-year-old has struggled to stay healthy. He played through a back injury for the bulk of 2024 and is presently dealing with a groin issue that has kept him sidelined at practice. Meanwhile, Warren has impressed with highlight-worthy grabs" during training camp. Given his formidable talent and noting Kylen Granson's exit, Warren has the opportunity to deliver top-10 tight end fantasy numbers in 2025.

