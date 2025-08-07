Mike Clay explains why WR Jordan Addison still has plenty of appeal despite his 3-game suspension and being ranked as a WR40 option. (0:38)

We're closing in on the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, which means it's time for "The 192" for fantasy football.

Fantasy leagues come in all shapes and sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a listing of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in such a league with PPR scoring and standard settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a deeper league, you should identify cutoff points at certain positions to ensure you land a viable starter (perhaps you want to make sure you get one of the top 11 quarterbacks, or one of the top eight tight ends, or you want two of the top 22 running backs). In a shallower league, you might want to wait even longer at quarterback or tight end if you're comfortable with eight to 10 starters at that position.

"The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.

For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR1

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL, RB1

Could you make a case for Justin Jefferson or perhaps a running back like Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey here? Of course. But my preference is to choose one of Chase or Robinson. Whereas Jefferson will be dealing with another QB change and Barkley and McCaffrey have age and workload concerns, Chase and Robinson are early in their prime and positioned very similarly to how they were during massively productive 2024 seasons. Chase outscored Jefferson (the No. 2-scoring WR) by 85.5 fantasy points and, after a slow start, Robinson was fantasy's top-scoring RB after Week 5 last season.

3. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2

4. Saquon Barkley, PHI, RB2

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, RB3

Despite the nitpicking, Jefferson and Barkley are too good to pass on here. Gibbs very well could repeat as fantasy's highest-scoring RB, though with interior offensive line questions and the return of David Montgomery, he's best valued a hair lower than Robinson and Barkley.

6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR3

7. Christian McCaffrey, SF, RB4

8. Puka Nacua, LAR, WR4

9. Malik Nabers, NYG, WR5

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR6

11. Ashton Jeanty, LV, RB5

12. De'Von Achane, MIA, RB6

Let's be honest: It's going to be hard to mess up your first-round pick. There really isn't a big drop-off from our second to third tier, as any of these players could easily pace their respective position in fantasy points. That includes McCaffrey, who is riskier than ever at age 29 off another injury-plagued season, but who has perhaps the highest ceiling at the position, as well as first-round rookie Jeanty.

Brock Bowers will be a popular pick after leading tight ends in fantasy points last season. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

13. Nico Collins, HOU, WR7

14. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC, WR8

15. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR9

16. Drake London, ATL, WR10

17. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB7

18. Josh Jacobs, GB, RB8

19. Derrick Henry, BAL, RB9

20. Brock Bowers, LV, TE1

21. Trey McBride, ARI, TE2

22. Bucky Irving, TB, RB10

23. Kyren Williams, LAR, RB11

24. Ladd McConkey, LAC, WR11

25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR12

26. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR13

27. Davante Adams, LAR, WR14

The bulk of Round 2 includes a handful of solid RB1 and WR1 options, as well as top tight ends Bowers and McBride, who figure to battle it out to pace the position in fantasy points this season. There are age concerns for Henry (31), Adams (32) and Hill (31), but all three are well positioned for one more big fantasy campaign.

28. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1

29. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB2

30. Jayden Daniels, WAS, QB3

31. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB4

Round 3 is when I'm willing to consider pouncing on a quarterback, simply because the big four of Allen, Jackson, Daniels and Hurts have a clear edge over the rest of the field. If I miss on any of these four (feel free to order them however you wish), I'm content waiting quite a while before grabbing a passer.

32. Chase Brown, CIN, RB12

33. James Cook, BUF, RB13

34. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, WR15

35. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR16

36. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR17

37. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB14

38. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB15

39. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB5

40. George Kittle, SF, TE3

41. Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB16

42. Omarion Hampton, LAC, RB17

43. James Conner, ARI, RB18

44. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19

45. Mike Evans, TB, WR18

46. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, WR19

47. DK Metcalf, PIT, WR20

48. DJ Moore, CHI, WR21

49. Rashee Rice, KC, WR22

50. Xavier Worthy, KC, WR23

51. Joe Mixon, HOU, RB20

This tier covers the majority of the fourth round and includes most of our RB2 and WR2 options, as well as Kittle (who actually led the TE position in fantasy PPG last season) and Burrow. The big question here is whether we aim toward proven, veteran RBs like Kamara (age 30), Conner (30) or Mixon (29), or pivot to the more youthful options, which include first-round rookie Hampton. ... Harrison is an intriguing "post-hype" target after failing to live up to his lofty rookie-season ADP in 2024. ... Rice would be higher and Worthy a little lower if not for Rice's pending multigame suspension.

Calvin Ridley is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season but will have a rookie QB throwing to him. Mark Konezny/Imagn Images

52. D'Andre Swift, CHI, RB21

53. Zay Flowers, BAL, WR24

54. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR25

55. Calvin Ridley, TEN, WR26

56. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR27

57. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR28

58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE, WR29

59. Jameson Williams, DET, WR30

60. George Pickens, DAL, WR31

61. Sam LaPorta, DET, TE4

62. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB6

63. Baker Mayfield, TB, QB7

We're getting to WR3/flex territory here. Each of these receivers has the look of a viable weekly starter, though they are not without question marks, including QB changes for Ridley (Cameron Ward), Jeudy (to be determined) and Pickens (Dak Prescott). ... Swift, our lone running back in this tier, has little competition to another hefty workload in a Bears offense with a much-improved line. ... LaPorta, Mahomes and Mayfield are midrange options at tight end and quarterback.

64. Rome Odunze, CHI, WR32

65. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, WR33

66. Travis Hunter, JAC, WR34

67. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN, RB22

68. David Montgomery, DET, RB23

69. T.J. Hockenson, MIN, TE5

70. Kaleb Johnson, PIT, RB24

71. TreVeyon Henderson, NE, RB25

72. RJ Harvey, DEN, RB26

We're getting to the point in the draft in which you're still working on your starting lineup but can feel good about taking on more risk. Odunze and rookies McMillan and Hunter are breakout candidates at the WR position, whereas Johnson, Henderson and Harvey are rookie RBs who need to fend off veteran competition for lead back duties. ... We also have a few "safer" options here in Jones, Montgomery and Hockenson.

73. Chris Godwin, TB, WR35

74. Jakobi Meyers, LV, WR36

75. Chris Olave, NO, WR37

76. Cooper Kupp, SEA, WR38

77. Stefon Diggs, NE, WR39

78. Matthew Golden, GB, WR40

79. Jordan Addison, MIN, WR41

80. Tony Pollard, TEN, RB27

81. Isiah Pacheco, KC, RB28

82. Javonte Williams, DAL, RB29

83. Travis Kelce, KC, TE6

84. David Njoku, CLE, TE7

85. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE8

86. Evan Engram, DEN, TE9

87. Bo Nix, DEN, QB8

88. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB9

89. Brock Purdy, SF, QB10

This tier is flush with viable flex options and a chunk of mid- to back-end starters at QB and TE. This wide receiver group really shows off the depth of the position, as Godwin (who would be much higher if fully healthy), 32-year-old Kupp and Diggs (31) were recently elite fantasy options and certainly could have another big season in the tank. ... It should be noted that Addison will serve a 3-game suspension to begin the 2025 regular season.

The Bears and fantasy managers alike are hoping for a big jump from Caleb Williams. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

90. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, RB30

91. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB31

92. Jaylen Warren, PIT, RB32

93. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB33

94. Cam Skattebo, NYG, RB34

95. J.K. Dobbins, DEN, RB35

96. Khalil Shakir, BUF, WR42

97. Jauan Jennings, SF, WR43

98. Deebo Samuel, WAS, WR44

99. Ricky Pearsall, SF, WR45

100. Keon Coleman, BUF, WR46

101. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR47

102. Jayden Reed, GB, WR48

103. Caleb Williams, CHI, QB11

104. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB12

105. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB13

106. Justin Fields, NYJ, QB14

This tier is headlined by running backs who are battling for work in committee backfields, as well as wide receivers who are mainly either breakout candidates (Pearsall, Coleman) or solid flex options with limited upside (Shakir, Pittman, Reed). Williams, another breakout candidate, leads a list of fringe-QB1 options.

107. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR49

108. Darnell Mooney, ATL, WR50

109. Josh Downs, IND, WR51

110. Rashid Shaheed, NO, WR52

111. Jayden Higgins, HOU, WR53

112. Emeka Egbuka, TB, WR54

113. Tucker Kraft, GB, TE10

114. Austin Ekeler, WAS, RB36

115. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB37

116. Tyjae Spears, TEN, RB38

117. Tank Bigsby, JAC, RB39

118. Jerome Ford, CLE, RB40

119. Rachaad White, TB, RB41

120. Jordan Mason, MIN, RB42

121. Drake Maye, NE, QB15

122. Jordan Love, GB, QB16

123. Jared Goff, DET, QB17

124. J.J. McCarthy, MIN, QB18

125. Colston Loveland, CHI, TE11

126. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE12

127. Jake Ferguson, DAL, TE13

128. Dalton Kincaid, BUF, TE14

129. Tyler Warren, IND, TE15

130. Quinshon Judkins, CLE, RB43

131. Dylan Sampson, CLE, RB44

We're getting deep into the draft and you're primarily looking to add either one last flex option (in deeper leagues) or quality bench options. Rookies Higgins, Egbuka, Loveland and Warren were Day 1-2 draft picks worth a lottery ticket, whereas second-year players Maye and McCarthy are upside targets at quarterback. ... The Browns' backfield situation is worth watching, with second-round rookie Judkins unsigned and potentially facing a substantial suspension following a domestic violence arrest. If he's not on the field, Ford and Sampson would handle backfield work.

Trey Benson provides quality insurance behind starter James Conner. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

132. Trey Benson, ARI, RB45

133. Zach Charbonnet, SEA, RB46

134. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB47

135. Najee Harris, LAC, RB48

136. Adam Thielen, CAR, WR55

137. Xavier Legette, CAR, WR56

138. Cedric Tillman, CLE, WR57

139. Hollywood Brown, KC, WR58

140. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR59

141. Hunter Henry, NE, TE16

142. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL, TE17

143. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB19

144. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB20

145. C.J. Stroud, HOU, QB21

This is a fun tier, as it includes some of the best insurance RBs in the game, including Charbonnet, Benson, Allgeier and Harris. All would be lineup locks if their respective team's starter went down with an injury. ... Aiyuk is expected to miss regular-season action as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last season.

146. Jaylen Wright, MIA, RB49

147. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC, RB50

148. Braelon Allen, NYJ, RB51

149. Isaac Guerendo, SF, RB52

150. MarShawn Lloyd, GB, RB53

151. Ray Davis, BUF, RB54

152. Jack Bech, LV, WR60

153. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR61

154. Marvin Mims Jr., DEN, WR62

155. Kyle Williams, NE, WR63

156. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR64

157. Luther Burden III, CHI, WR65

158. Jalen McMillan, TB, WR66

159. Tre Harris, LAC, WR67

160. Roschon Johnson, CHI, RB55

161. Jaydon Blue, DAL, RB56

162. Will Shipley, PHI, RB57

163. Michael Wilson, ARI, WR68

164. Pat Bryant, DEN, WR69

165. Chig Okonkwo, TEN, TE18

166. Darren Waller, MIA, TE19

167. Zach Ertz, WAS, TE20

168. Jonnu Smith, PIT, TE21

This tier rounds out the remaining non-kickers and defenses you should be selecting on draft day. This list includes quite a few intriguing rookies (Tuten, Bech, Williams, Burden, Blue, Bryant), as well as second-year RBs who have insurance appeal if they're able to lock down No. 2 duties (Wright, Allen, Guerendo, Lloyd, Davis, Shipley).

169. Texans D/ST, HOU, DST1

170. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST2

171. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST3

172. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST4

173. Seahawks D/ST, SEA, DST5

174. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST6

175. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST7

176. Lions D/ST, DET, DST8

177. Eagles D/ST, PHI, DST9

178. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST10

179. Colts D/ST, IND, DST11

180. Jets D/ST, NYJ, DST12

181. Jake Bates, DET, K1

182. Chase McLaughlin, TB, K2

183. Cameron Dicker, LAC, K3

184. Brandon Aubrey, DAL, K4

185. Jason Sanders, MIA, K5

186. Tyler Bass, BUF, K6

187. Jake Elliott, PHI, K7

188. Chris Boswell, PIT, K8

189. Harrison Butker, KC, K9

190. Cairo Santos, CHI, K10

191. Tyler Loop, BAL, K11

192. Matt Gay, WAS, K12

Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.