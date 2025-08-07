        <
          Fantasy football: The 192 players who should be rostered to start 2025

          • Mike ClayAug 7, 2025, 12:33 PM
              Mike Clay is a senior writer for fantasy football and the NFL at ESPN. Mike is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. His projections power the ESPN Fantasy Football game, and he also appears on "Fantasy Football Now" and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.
          We're closing in on the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, which means it's time for "The 192" for fantasy football.

          Fantasy leagues come in all shapes and sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a listing of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in such a league with PPR scoring and standard settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

          What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a deeper league, you should identify cutoff points at certain positions to ensure you land a viable starter (perhaps you want to make sure you get one of the top 11 quarterbacks, or one of the top eight tight ends, or you want two of the top 22 running backs). In a shallower league, you might want to wait even longer at quarterback or tight end if you're comfortable with eight to 10 starters at that position.

          "The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.

          For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central.

          1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR1
          2. Bijan Robinson, ATL, RB1

          Could you make a case for Justin Jefferson or perhaps a running back like Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey here? Of course. But my preference is to choose one of Chase or Robinson. Whereas Jefferson will be dealing with another QB change and Barkley and McCaffrey have age and workload concerns, Chase and Robinson are early in their prime and positioned very similarly to how they were during massively productive 2024 seasons. Chase outscored Jefferson (the No. 2-scoring WR) by 85.5 fantasy points and, after a slow start, Robinson was fantasy's top-scoring RB after Week 5 last season.

          3. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2
          4. Saquon Barkley, PHI, RB2
          5. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, RB3

          Despite the nitpicking, Jefferson and Barkley are too good to pass on here. Gibbs very well could repeat as fantasy's highest-scoring RB, though with interior offensive line questions and the return of David Montgomery, he's best valued a hair lower than Robinson and Barkley.

          6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR3
          7. Christian McCaffrey, SF, RB4
          8. Puka Nacua, LAR, WR4
          9. Malik Nabers, NYG, WR5
          10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR6
          11. Ashton Jeanty, LV, RB5
          12. De'Von Achane, MIA, RB6

          Let's be honest: It's going to be hard to mess up your first-round pick. There really isn't a big drop-off from our second to third tier, as any of these players could easily pace their respective position in fantasy points. That includes McCaffrey, who is riskier than ever at age 29 off another injury-plagued season, but who has perhaps the highest ceiling at the position, as well as first-round rookie Jeanty.

          13. Nico Collins, HOU, WR7
          14. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC, WR8
          15. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR9
          16. Drake London, ATL, WR10
          17. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB7
          18. Josh Jacobs, GB, RB8
          19. Derrick Henry, BAL, RB9
          20. Brock Bowers, LV, TE1
          21. Trey McBride, ARI, TE2
          22. Bucky Irving, TB, RB10
          23. Kyren Williams, LAR, RB11
          24. Ladd McConkey, LAC, WR11
          25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR12
          26. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR13
          27. Davante Adams, LAR, WR14

          The bulk of Round 2 includes a handful of solid RB1 and WR1 options, as well as top tight ends Bowers and McBride, who figure to battle it out to pace the position in fantasy points this season. There are age concerns for Henry (31), Adams (32) and Hill (31), but all three are well positioned for one more big fantasy campaign.

          28. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1
          29. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB2
          30. Jayden Daniels, WAS, QB3
          31. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB4

          Round 3 is when I'm willing to consider pouncing on a quarterback, simply because the big four of Allen, Jackson, Daniels and Hurts have a clear edge over the rest of the field. If I miss on any of these four (feel free to order them however you wish), I'm content waiting quite a while before grabbing a passer.

          32. Chase Brown, CIN, RB12
          33. James Cook, BUF, RB13
          34. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, WR15
          35. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR16
          36. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR17
          37. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB14
          38. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB15
          39. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB5
          40. George Kittle, SF, TE3
          41. Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB16
          42. Omarion Hampton, LAC, RB17
          43. James Conner, ARI, RB18
          44. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19
          45. Mike Evans, TB, WR18
          46. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, WR19
          47. DK Metcalf, PIT, WR20
          48. DJ Moore, CHI, WR21
          49. Rashee Rice, KC, WR22
          50. Xavier Worthy, KC, WR23
          51. Joe Mixon, HOU, RB20

          This tier covers the majority of the fourth round and includes most of our RB2 and WR2 options, as well as Kittle (who actually led the TE position in fantasy PPG last season) and Burrow. The big question here is whether we aim toward proven, veteran RBs like Kamara (age 30), Conner (30) or Mixon (29), or pivot to the more youthful options, which include first-round rookie Hampton. ... Harrison is an intriguing "post-hype" target after failing to live up to his lofty rookie-season ADP in 2024. ... Rice would be higher and Worthy a little lower if not for Rice's pending multigame suspension.

          52. D'Andre Swift, CHI, RB21
          53. Zay Flowers, BAL, WR24
          54. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR25
          55. Calvin Ridley, TEN, WR26
          56. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR27
          57. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR28
          58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE, WR29
          59. Jameson Williams, DET, WR30
          60. George Pickens, DAL, WR31
          61. Sam LaPorta, DET, TE4
          62. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB6
          63. Baker Mayfield, TB, QB7

          We're getting to WR3/flex territory here. Each of these receivers has the look of a viable weekly starter, though they are not without question marks, including QB changes for Ridley (Cameron Ward), Jeudy (to be determined) and Pickens (Dak Prescott). ... Swift, our lone running back in this tier, has little competition to another hefty workload in a Bears offense with a much-improved line. ... LaPorta, Mahomes and Mayfield are midrange options at tight end and quarterback.

          64. Rome Odunze, CHI, WR32
          65. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, WR33
          66. Travis Hunter, JAC, WR34
          67. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN, RB22
          68. David Montgomery, DET, RB23
          69. T.J. Hockenson, MIN, TE5
          70. Kaleb Johnson, PIT, RB24
          71. TreVeyon Henderson, NE, RB25
          72. RJ Harvey, DEN, RB26

          We're getting to the point in the draft in which you're still working on your starting lineup but can feel good about taking on more risk. Odunze and rookies McMillan and Hunter are breakout candidates at the WR position, whereas Johnson, Henderson and Harvey are rookie RBs who need to fend off veteran competition for lead back duties. ... We also have a few "safer" options here in Jones, Montgomery and Hockenson.

          73. Chris Godwin, TB, WR35
          74. Jakobi Meyers, LV, WR36
          75. Chris Olave, NO, WR37
          76. Cooper Kupp, SEA, WR38
          77. Stefon Diggs, NE, WR39
          78. Matthew Golden, GB, WR40
          79. Jordan Addison, MIN, WR41
          80. Tony Pollard, TEN, RB27
          81. Isiah Pacheco, KC, RB28
          82. Javonte Williams, DAL, RB29
          83. Travis Kelce, KC, TE6
          84. David Njoku, CLE, TE7
          85. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE8
          86. Evan Engram, DEN, TE9
          87. Bo Nix, DEN, QB8
          88. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB9
          89. Brock Purdy, SF, QB10

          This tier is flush with viable flex options and a chunk of mid- to back-end starters at QB and TE. This wide receiver group really shows off the depth of the position, as Godwin (who would be much higher if fully healthy), 32-year-old Kupp and Diggs (31) were recently elite fantasy options and certainly could have another big season in the tank. ... It should be noted that Addison will serve a 3-game suspension to begin the 2025 regular season.

          90. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, RB30
          91. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB31
          92. Jaylen Warren, PIT, RB32
          93. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB33
          94. Cam Skattebo, NYG, RB34
          95. J.K. Dobbins, DEN, RB35
          96. Khalil Shakir, BUF, WR42
          97. Jauan Jennings, SF, WR43
          98. Deebo Samuel, WAS, WR44
          99. Ricky Pearsall, SF, WR45
          100. Keon Coleman, BUF, WR46
          101. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR47
          102. Jayden Reed, GB, WR48
          103. Caleb Williams, CHI, QB11
          104. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB12
          105. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB13
          106. Justin Fields, NYJ, QB14

          This tier is headlined by running backs who are battling for work in committee backfields, as well as wide receivers who are mainly either breakout candidates (Pearsall, Coleman) or solid flex options with limited upside (Shakir, Pittman, Reed). Williams, another breakout candidate, leads a list of fringe-QB1 options.

          107. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR49
          108. Darnell Mooney, ATL, WR50
          109. Josh Downs, IND, WR51
          110. Rashid Shaheed, NO, WR52
          111. Jayden Higgins, HOU, WR53
          112. Emeka Egbuka, TB, WR54
          113. Tucker Kraft, GB, TE10
          114. Austin Ekeler, WAS, RB36
          115. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB37
          116. Tyjae Spears, TEN, RB38
          117. Tank Bigsby, JAC, RB39
          118. Jerome Ford, CLE, RB40
          119. Rachaad White, TB, RB41
          120. Jordan Mason, MIN, RB42
          121. Drake Maye, NE, QB15
          122. Jordan Love, GB, QB16
          123. Jared Goff, DET, QB17
          124. J.J. McCarthy, MIN, QB18
          125. Colston Loveland, CHI, TE11
          126. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE12
          127. Jake Ferguson, DAL, TE13
          128. Dalton Kincaid, BUF, TE14
          129. Tyler Warren, IND, TE15
          130. Quinshon Judkins, CLE, RB43
          131. Dylan Sampson, CLE, RB44

          We're getting deep into the draft and you're primarily looking to add either one last flex option (in deeper leagues) or quality bench options. Rookies Higgins, Egbuka, Loveland and Warren were Day 1-2 draft picks worth a lottery ticket, whereas second-year players Maye and McCarthy are upside targets at quarterback. ... The Browns' backfield situation is worth watching, with second-round rookie Judkins unsigned and potentially facing a substantial suspension following a domestic violence arrest. If he's not on the field, Ford and Sampson would handle backfield work.

          132. Trey Benson, ARI, RB45
          133. Zach Charbonnet, SEA, RB46
          134. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB47
          135. Najee Harris, LAC, RB48
          136. Adam Thielen, CAR, WR55
          137. Xavier Legette, CAR, WR56
          138. Cedric Tillman, CLE, WR57
          139. Hollywood Brown, KC, WR58
          140. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR59
          141. Hunter Henry, NE, TE16
          142. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL, TE17
          143. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB19
          144. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB20
          145. C.J. Stroud, HOU, QB21

          This is a fun tier, as it includes some of the best insurance RBs in the game, including Charbonnet, Benson, Allgeier and Harris. All would be lineup locks if their respective team's starter went down with an injury. ... Aiyuk is expected to miss regular-season action as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last season.

          146. Jaylen Wright, MIA, RB49
          147. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC, RB50
          148. Braelon Allen, NYJ, RB51
          149. Isaac Guerendo, SF, RB52
          150. MarShawn Lloyd, GB, RB53
          151. Ray Davis, BUF, RB54
          152. Jack Bech, LV, WR60
          153. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR61
          154. Marvin Mims Jr., DEN, WR62
          155. Kyle Williams, NE, WR63
          156. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR64
          157. Luther Burden III, CHI, WR65
          158. Jalen McMillan, TB, WR66
          159. Tre Harris, LAC, WR67
          160. Roschon Johnson, CHI, RB55
          161. Jaydon Blue, DAL, RB56
          162. Will Shipley, PHI, RB57
          163. Michael Wilson, ARI, WR68
          164. Pat Bryant, DEN, WR69
          165. Chig Okonkwo, TEN, TE18
          166. Darren Waller, MIA, TE19
          167. Zach Ertz, WAS, TE20
          168. Jonnu Smith, PIT, TE21

          This tier rounds out the remaining non-kickers and defenses you should be selecting on draft day. This list includes quite a few intriguing rookies (Tuten, Bech, Williams, Burden, Blue, Bryant), as well as second-year RBs who have insurance appeal if they're able to lock down No. 2 duties (Wright, Allen, Guerendo, Lloyd, Davis, Shipley).

          169. Texans D/ST, HOU, DST1
          170. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST2
          171. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST3
          172. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST4
          173. Seahawks D/ST, SEA, DST5
          174. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST6
          175. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST7
          176. Lions D/ST, DET, DST8
          177. Eagles D/ST, PHI, DST9
          178. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST10
          179. Colts D/ST, IND, DST11
          180. Jets D/ST, NYJ, DST12
          181. Jake Bates, DET, K1
          182. Chase McLaughlin, TB, K2
          183. Cameron Dicker, LAC, K3
          184. Brandon Aubrey, DAL, K4
          185. Jason Sanders, MIA, K5
          186. Tyler Bass, BUF, K6
          187. Jake Elliott, PHI, K7
          188. Chris Boswell, PIT, K8
          189. Harrison Butker, KC, K9
          190. Cairo Santos, CHI, K10
          191. Tyler Loop, BAL, K11
          192. Matt Gay, WAS, K12

          Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.