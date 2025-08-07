We're closing in on the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, which means it's time for "The 192" for fantasy football.
Fantasy leagues come in all shapes and sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a listing of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in such a league with PPR scoring and standard settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.
What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a deeper league, you should identify cutoff points at certain positions to ensure you land a viable starter (perhaps you want to make sure you get one of the top 11 quarterbacks, or one of the top eight tight ends, or you want two of the top 22 running backs). In a shallower league, you might want to wait even longer at quarterback or tight end if you're comfortable with eight to 10 starters at that position.
"The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR1
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL, RB1
Could you make a case for Justin Jefferson or perhaps a running back like Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey here? Of course. But my preference is to choose one of Chase or Robinson. Whereas Jefferson will be dealing with another QB change and Barkley and McCaffrey have age and workload concerns, Chase and Robinson are early in their prime and positioned very similarly to how they were during massively productive 2024 seasons. Chase outscored Jefferson (the No. 2-scoring WR) by 85.5 fantasy points and, after a slow start, Robinson was fantasy's top-scoring RB after Week 5 last season.
3. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2
4. Saquon Barkley, PHI, RB2
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, RB3
Despite the nitpicking, Jefferson and Barkley are too good to pass on here. Gibbs very well could repeat as fantasy's highest-scoring RB, though with interior offensive line questions and the return of David Montgomery, he's best valued a hair lower than Robinson and Barkley.
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR3
7. Christian McCaffrey, SF, RB4
8. Puka Nacua, LAR, WR4
9. Malik Nabers, NYG, WR5
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR6
11. Ashton Jeanty, LV, RB5
12. De'Von Achane, MIA, RB6
Let's be honest: It's going to be hard to mess up your first-round pick. There really isn't a big drop-off from our second to third tier, as any of these players could easily pace their respective position in fantasy points. That includes McCaffrey, who is riskier than ever at age 29 off another injury-plagued season, but who has perhaps the highest ceiling at the position, as well as first-round rookie Jeanty.
13. Nico Collins, HOU, WR7
14. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC, WR8
15. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR9
16. Drake London, ATL, WR10
17. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB7
18. Josh Jacobs, GB, RB8
19. Derrick Henry, BAL, RB9
20. Brock Bowers, LV, TE1
21. Trey McBride, ARI, TE2
22. Bucky Irving, TB, RB10
23. Kyren Williams, LAR, RB11
24. Ladd McConkey, LAC, WR11
25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR12
26. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR13
27. Davante Adams, LAR, WR14
The bulk of Round 2 includes a handful of solid RB1 and WR1 options, as well as top tight ends Bowers and McBride, who figure to battle it out to pace the position in fantasy points this season. There are age concerns for Henry (31), Adams (32) and Hill (31), but all three are well positioned for one more big fantasy campaign.
28. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1
29. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB2
30. Jayden Daniels, WAS, QB3
31. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB4
Round 3 is when I'm willing to consider pouncing on a quarterback, simply because the big four of Allen, Jackson, Daniels and Hurts have a clear edge over the rest of the field. If I miss on any of these four (feel free to order them however you wish), I'm content waiting quite a while before grabbing a passer.
32. Chase Brown, CIN, RB12
33. James Cook, BUF, RB13
34. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, WR15
35. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR16
36. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR17
37. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB14
38. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB15
39. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB5
40. George Kittle, SF, TE3
41. Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB16
42. Omarion Hampton, LAC, RB17
43. James Conner, ARI, RB18
44. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19
45. Mike Evans, TB, WR18
46. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, WR19
47. DK Metcalf, PIT, WR20
48. DJ Moore, CHI, WR21
49. Rashee Rice, KC, WR22
50. Xavier Worthy, KC, WR23
51. Joe Mixon, HOU, RB20
This tier covers the majority of the fourth round and includes most of our RB2 and WR2 options, as well as Kittle (who actually led the TE position in fantasy PPG last season) and Burrow. The big question here is whether we aim toward proven, veteran RBs like Kamara (age 30), Conner (30) or Mixon (29), or pivot to the more youthful options, which include first-round rookie Hampton. ... Harrison is an intriguing "post-hype" target after failing to live up to his lofty rookie-season ADP in 2024. ... Rice would be higher and Worthy a little lower if not for Rice's pending multigame suspension.
52. D'Andre Swift, CHI, RB21
53. Zay Flowers, BAL, WR24
54. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR25
55. Calvin Ridley, TEN, WR26
56. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR27
57. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR28
58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE, WR29
59. Jameson Williams, DET, WR30
60. George Pickens, DAL, WR31
61. Sam LaPorta, DET, TE4
62. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB6
63. Baker Mayfield, TB, QB7
We're getting to WR3/flex territory here. Each of these receivers has the look of a viable weekly starter, though they are not without question marks, including QB changes for Ridley (Cameron Ward), Jeudy (to be determined) and Pickens (Dak Prescott). ... Swift, our lone running back in this tier, has little competition to another hefty workload in a Bears offense with a much-improved line. ... LaPorta, Mahomes and Mayfield are midrange options at tight end and quarterback.
64. Rome Odunze, CHI, WR32
65. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, WR33
66. Travis Hunter, JAC, WR34
67. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN, RB22
68. David Montgomery, DET, RB23
69. T.J. Hockenson, MIN, TE5
70. Kaleb Johnson, PIT, RB24
71. TreVeyon Henderson, NE, RB25
72. RJ Harvey, DEN, RB26
We're getting to the point in the draft in which you're still working on your starting lineup but can feel good about taking on more risk. Odunze and rookies McMillan and Hunter are breakout candidates at the WR position, whereas Johnson, Henderson and Harvey are rookie RBs who need to fend off veteran competition for lead back duties. ... We also have a few "safer" options here in Jones, Montgomery and Hockenson.
73. Chris Godwin, TB, WR35
74. Jakobi Meyers, LV, WR36
75. Chris Olave, NO, WR37
76. Cooper Kupp, SEA, WR38
77. Stefon Diggs, NE, WR39
78. Matthew Golden, GB, WR40
79. Jordan Addison, MIN, WR41
80. Tony Pollard, TEN, RB27
81. Isiah Pacheco, KC, RB28
82. Javonte Williams, DAL, RB29
83. Travis Kelce, KC, TE6
84. David Njoku, CLE, TE7
85. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE8
86. Evan Engram, DEN, TE9
87. Bo Nix, DEN, QB8
88. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB9
89. Brock Purdy, SF, QB10
This tier is flush with viable flex options and a chunk of mid- to back-end starters at QB and TE. This wide receiver group really shows off the depth of the position, as Godwin (who would be much higher if fully healthy), 32-year-old Kupp and Diggs (31) were recently elite fantasy options and certainly could have another big season in the tank. ... It should be noted that Addison will serve a 3-game suspension to begin the 2025 regular season.
90. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, RB30
91. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB31
92. Jaylen Warren, PIT, RB32
93. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB33
94. Cam Skattebo, NYG, RB34
95. J.K. Dobbins, DEN, RB35
96. Khalil Shakir, BUF, WR42
97. Jauan Jennings, SF, WR43
98. Deebo Samuel, WAS, WR44
99. Ricky Pearsall, SF, WR45
100. Keon Coleman, BUF, WR46
101. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR47
102. Jayden Reed, GB, WR48
103. Caleb Williams, CHI, QB11
104. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB12
105. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB13
106. Justin Fields, NYJ, QB14
This tier is headlined by running backs who are battling for work in committee backfields, as well as wide receivers who are mainly either breakout candidates (Pearsall, Coleman) or solid flex options with limited upside (Shakir, Pittman, Reed). Williams, another breakout candidate, leads a list of fringe-QB1 options.
107. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR49
108. Darnell Mooney, ATL, WR50
109. Josh Downs, IND, WR51
110. Rashid Shaheed, NO, WR52
111. Jayden Higgins, HOU, WR53
112. Emeka Egbuka, TB, WR54
113. Tucker Kraft, GB, TE10
114. Austin Ekeler, WAS, RB36
115. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB37
116. Tyjae Spears, TEN, RB38
117. Tank Bigsby, JAC, RB39
118. Jerome Ford, CLE, RB40
119. Rachaad White, TB, RB41
120. Jordan Mason, MIN, RB42
121. Drake Maye, NE, QB15
122. Jordan Love, GB, QB16
123. Jared Goff, DET, QB17
124. J.J. McCarthy, MIN, QB18
125. Colston Loveland, CHI, TE11
126. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE12
127. Jake Ferguson, DAL, TE13
128. Dalton Kincaid, BUF, TE14
129. Tyler Warren, IND, TE15
130. Quinshon Judkins, CLE, RB43
131. Dylan Sampson, CLE, RB44
We're getting deep into the draft and you're primarily looking to add either one last flex option (in deeper leagues) or quality bench options. Rookies Higgins, Egbuka, Loveland and Warren were Day 1-2 draft picks worth a lottery ticket, whereas second-year players Maye and McCarthy are upside targets at quarterback. ... The Browns' backfield situation is worth watching, with second-round rookie Judkins unsigned and potentially facing a substantial suspension following a domestic violence arrest. If he's not on the field, Ford and Sampson would handle backfield work.
132. Trey Benson, ARI, RB45
133. Zach Charbonnet, SEA, RB46
134. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB47
135. Najee Harris, LAC, RB48
136. Adam Thielen, CAR, WR55
137. Xavier Legette, CAR, WR56
138. Cedric Tillman, CLE, WR57
139. Hollywood Brown, KC, WR58
140. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR59
141. Hunter Henry, NE, TE16
142. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL, TE17
143. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB19
144. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB20
145. C.J. Stroud, HOU, QB21
This is a fun tier, as it includes some of the best insurance RBs in the game, including Charbonnet, Benson, Allgeier and Harris. All would be lineup locks if their respective team's starter went down with an injury. ... Aiyuk is expected to miss regular-season action as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last season.
146. Jaylen Wright, MIA, RB49
147. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC, RB50
148. Braelon Allen, NYJ, RB51
149. Isaac Guerendo, SF, RB52
150. MarShawn Lloyd, GB, RB53
151. Ray Davis, BUF, RB54
152. Jack Bech, LV, WR60
153. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR61
154. Marvin Mims Jr., DEN, WR62
155. Kyle Williams, NE, WR63
156. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR64
157. Luther Burden III, CHI, WR65
158. Jalen McMillan, TB, WR66
159. Tre Harris, LAC, WR67
160. Roschon Johnson, CHI, RB55
161. Jaydon Blue, DAL, RB56
162. Will Shipley, PHI, RB57
163. Michael Wilson, ARI, WR68
164. Pat Bryant, DEN, WR69
165. Chig Okonkwo, TEN, TE18
166. Darren Waller, MIA, TE19
167. Zach Ertz, WAS, TE20
168. Jonnu Smith, PIT, TE21
This tier rounds out the remaining non-kickers and defenses you should be selecting on draft day. This list includes quite a few intriguing rookies (Tuten, Bech, Williams, Burden, Blue, Bryant), as well as second-year RBs who have insurance appeal if they're able to lock down No. 2 duties (Wright, Allen, Guerendo, Lloyd, Davis, Shipley).
169. Texans D/ST, HOU, DST1
170. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST2
171. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST3
172. Vikings D/ST, MIN, DST4
173. Seahawks D/ST, SEA, DST5
174. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST6
175. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST7
176. Lions D/ST, DET, DST8
177. Eagles D/ST, PHI, DST9
178. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST10
179. Colts D/ST, IND, DST11
180. Jets D/ST, NYJ, DST12
181. Jake Bates, DET, K1
182. Chase McLaughlin, TB, K2
183. Cameron Dicker, LAC, K3
184. Brandon Aubrey, DAL, K4
185. Jason Sanders, MIA, K5
186. Tyler Bass, BUF, K6
187. Jake Elliott, PHI, K7
188. Chris Boswell, PIT, K8
189. Harrison Butker, KC, K9
190. Cairo Santos, CHI, K10
191. Tyler Loop, BAL, K11
192. Matt Gay, WAS, K12
Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.