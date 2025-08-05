Miller Light Fantasy Football Sweepstakes: Official Rules

Open Extended Reactions

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, WIN, OR CLAIM THE PRIZE. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT'S CHANCES OF WINNING. THESE OFFICIAL RULES CONTAIN A CLASS ACTION WAIVER AND BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION.

The Miller Lite® Fantasy Football Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is sponsored by Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC ("Sponsor"), 320 S. Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606, and is administered by Merkle Inc., ("Administrator"), 3000 Town Center, Suite 2100, Southfield, MI 48075.

1. PROMOTION PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins on August 14, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time ("CT") and ends on January 15, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT (the "Promotion Period"). The Administrator's servers are the official time-keeping devices for the Sweepstakes.

2. ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is offered only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entry. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of Sponsor, Administrator, ESPN, Inc., alcohol beverage retailers and distributors, and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies and suppliers involved in the Sweepstakes ("Promotion Entities"), as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household as such individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules. Sponsor's and Administrator's decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning the prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

3. HOW TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES: During the Promotion Period, there are multiple methods by which to enter the Sweepstakes, as outlined below.

Online: Visit ESPN.com, execute the ESPN.com member sign-in, and fully complete an ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entry. Then click the Sweepstakes opt in box, and complete and submit the online entry form in accordance with the instructions provided, including agreement to these Official Rules, to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entries are open to signups throughout the full 2025-2026 NFL season (NFL Week 1 - NFL Week 18), and entrants have until 8:20 p.m. ET on January 4, 2026 (tentative as official start time will be determined and announced following the conclusion of NFL Week 17) to make edits to the final pick of NFL Week 18. ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entry results will not impact entry into the Sweepstakes.

ESPN Fantasy Mobile App: Open the "ESPN Fantasy" app on your wireless device and fully complete an ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entry, click the Sweepstakes opt in box, and complete and submit the registration form in accordance with the instructions provided. Upon completion and submission of the registration form, including agreement to these Official Rules, entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. If an entrant does not already have the ESPN Fantasy app, visit the App Store and download the app for free. Message and data rates may apply for app download and use. ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entries are open to signups throughout the full 2025-2026 NFL season (NFL Week 1 - NFL Week 18), and entrants have until 8:20 p.m. ET on January 4, 2026 (tentative as official start time will be determined and announced following the conclusion of NFL Week 17) to make edits to the final pick of NFL Week 18. ESPN Pigskin Pick'em entry results will not impact entry into the Sweepstakes.

Registration Form: During the Promotion Period, visit www.millerlite.com/fantasyfootball (the "Promotion Site"). Entrant must submit their date of birth to access the Promotion Site. If entrant meets the age requirement, entrant will be permitted to complete and submit the registration form by providing their first and last name (initials are not permitted), valid email address, valid home address including ZIP Code (P.O. Boxes not permitted), and date of birth. Upon completion and submission of the registration form, including agreement to these Official Rules, entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing.

Lead Gen: During the Promotion Period, an eligible entrant who is logged in to their Facebook or Instagram account may be presented with a sponsored post prompting the entrant to enter the Sweepstakes (the "Ad"). Sponsor will determine Ad placement in its sole discretion and may discontinue the Ad at any time. Accordingly, only select Facebook and/or Instagram users will see the Ad. There is no guarantee that anyone will be able to enter via the Ad. The entrant must follow the in-Ad instructions to enter the Sweepstakes by submitting the required Information (full name, home mailing address, date of birth and a valid email address). Upon completion and submission of the registration form within the Ad, the entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes drawing. In addition to the Sponsor's privacy policy, as outlined in Section 12 of these Official Rules, entries submitted through the Ad are also subject to Meta Inc.'s privacy policy: https://www.facebook.com/privacy/center/.

Limit: Each entrant is limited to receiving one (1) entry during the Promotion Period, regardless of the entry method used. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that entrant's entries and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, Sponsor and Administrator will rely on the information submitted by the entrant to register for this Sweepstakes. If any additional information provided by entrant is inconsistent with the information provided at registration, Sponsor and/or Administrator may disqualify such entrant and such disqualification may result in the forfeiture of any prizes won.

4. DRAWING: Administrator is an independent organization whose decisions as to the operation of the Sweepstakes drawing are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Administrator will randomly select the potential Sweepstakes winner from all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period on or around January 16, 2026. The winner is considered a potential winner pending verification of their eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules.

5. HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE: Potential winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Administrator will notify potential winner by email after drawing with instructions, where applicable, on how to claim the prize. Potential Grand Prize winner will be required to sign and return a Declaration of Compliance, Liability Waiver and where not prohibited a Publicity Release ("Declaration") which must be received by Administrator within five (5) days of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, in order to claim the prize. Failure to provide all required information within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of winner's right to claim the prize, and may result in the prize being awarded to an alternate winner. Upon verification of eligibility, the prize will be mailed to the winner at the physical address provided at the time of registration. If a potential winner is found to be ineligible, fails to provide any requested information within the required time period, or the prize is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. In the event that a potential winner of any prize is disqualified for any reason or forfeits the prize, Sponsor will award the prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.

6. PRIZE, ACTUAL VALUE ("AV") AND ODDS OF WINNING:

A. Prize: ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: Winner will receive one (1) $10,000 check. AV: $10,000.00.

B. Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

Additional Prize Terms: Alcoholic beverages are not included as part of the prize. Prize is non-transferable, and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 MISC reporting the actual value of the prize received. Limit of one (1) prize per household. In no event will more prizes than are stated in these Official Rules be awarded. If, for any reason, more prize notifications are sent (or more claims are received) than the number of prizes offered, as set forth in these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible prize claims received. ARVs are as of the time these Official Rules were printed, and the value of the prize may fluctuate. The winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the prize at the time the prize is awarded. All other costs and expenses not expressly set forth herein shall be solely the winner's responsibility. Prize is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. Prize will be fulfilled approximately 8-10 weeks after drawing.

7. RELEASE: "Released Parties" are defined as Promotion Entities, Meta Platforms, Inc., as well as their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective parent companies and each such company's officers, directors, employees and agents. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including entry requirements; (ii) to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Official Rules; (iii) to waive all of his/her rights to bring any claim, action or proceeding against any of the Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes; and (iv) to forever and irrevocably agree to release and hold harmless each of the Released Parties from any and all claims, lawsuits, judgments, causes of action, proceedings, demands, fines, penalties, liability, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees) that may arise in connection with: (a) the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any Sweepstakes-related activity or element thereof, and the entrant's entries, participation or inability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (b) the violation of any third-party privacy, personal, publicity or proprietary rights; (c) acceptance, attendance at, receipt, travel related to, participation in, delivery of, possession, defects in, use, non-use, misuse, inability to use, loss, damage, destruction, negligence or willful misconduct in connection with the use of a prize (or any component thereof); (d) any change in the prizing (or any components thereof); (e) human error; (f) any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Released Parties; (g) lost, late, stolen, misdirected, damaged or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof); or (h) the negligence or willful misconduct by entrant.

8. PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes the winner's consent to Sponsor's and its agents' use of winner's name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, if any fraud, technical failures, human error, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, or any event or cause beyond Sponsor's control (e.g. events such as natural calamities, national emergencies, wide spread illnesses, declarations of war, acts of God, acts of terrorism) interferes with any aspect of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to fulfillment of the prize(s), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In such event, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance and may modify the prizes offered herein. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of the Official Rules of this or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of any conflict with any details contained in these Official Rules and details contained in any promotional materials (including, but not limited to, point of sale, television and print advertising, promotional packaging, and other promotional media), the details of the Sweepstakes as set forth in these Official Rules shall prevail. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures, any printed versions of these Official Rules or any other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials and the Official Rules as posted on the Promotion Site, the Official Rules as posted on the Promotion Site shall prevail, govern, and control. 10. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (5) late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail; (6) any undelivered telephone calls, messages or e-mails, including without limitation, e-mails that are not received because of an entrant's privacy or spam filter settings that may divert any winner notification or other Sweepstakes related e-mail to a spam or junk folder; or (7) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant's entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant's sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, if it is possible. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

11. DISPUTE RESOLUTION; ADDITIONAL LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY; CLASS ACTION WAIVER: THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY, AND WILL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, AND THE FORUM AND VENUE FOR ANY DISPUTE SHALL BE IN COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS. IF THE CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, IT SHALL THEN BE RESOLVED BY FINAL AND BINDING ARBITRATION ADMINISTERED BY THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION ("AAA") IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OR SUBSEQUENT VERSIONS THEREOF ("AAA RULES"). SEE WWW.ADR.ORG. THE AAA RULES FOR SELECTION OF AN ARBITRATOR SHALL BE FOLLOWED, EXCEPT THAT THE ARBITRATOR SHALL BE EXPERIENCED AND LICENSED TO PRACTICE LAW IN ILLINOIS. ALL ISSUES ARE FOR THE ARBITRATOR TO DECIDE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ISSUES RELATING TO THE SCOPE, ENFORCEABILITY, AND ARBITRABILITY OF THIS ARBITRATION AGREEMENT. ALL PROCEEDINGS BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH WILL BE CONDUCTED IN COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS OR VIRTUALLY PURSUANT TO THE AAA RULES.

THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES OR TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

ENTRANTS AGREE THAT THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ANY ENTRANT AND/OR PROMOTION ENTITIES AND/OR ANY OTHER PARTY SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION. ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION MUST BE FILED WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR OF THE TIME THE CAUSE OF ACTION OCCURRED OR THE CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE FOREVER BARRED.

IF ANY PART OF THIS ARBITRATION PROVISIONS IS DEEMED TO BE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, OR ILLEGAL, OR OTHERWISE CONFLICTS WITH THE RULES OF AAA, THEN THE BALANCE OF THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION SHALL REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS TERMS AS IF THE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, ILLEGAL OR CONFLICTING PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HERE. IF, HOWEVER, THE WAIVER OF CLASS ACTION OR CONSOLIDATION IS FOUND TO BE INVALID, UNENFORCEABLE, OR ILLEGAL, THEN THE ENTIRETY OF THE ARBITRATION REQUIREMENT IS NULL AND VOID AND NEITHER YOU NOR THE SPONSOR NOR ADMINISTRATOR SHALL BE ENTITLED TO ARBITRATE ANY DISPUTE.

12. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes will be collected by Sponsor or its designee and used by Sponsor, its affiliates, designees, agents and marketers for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes as described in these Official Rules and in Sponsor's privacy policy at https://www.molsoncoors.com/privacy-policy.

13. SEVERABILITY: If any provision of these Official Rules should be held unenforceable or invalid for any reason, then that provision or portion thereof shall be modified or deleted in such manner as to render the remaining provisions of these Official Rules valid and enforceable. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules or any prize documents will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision.

14. WINNER LIST: For a winner list, please click HERE (https://bit.ly/3T79Q4g). The winner list will be posted after winner confirmation is complete.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or associated with ESPN, Inc., or Facebook Inc./Meta Platforms Inc.