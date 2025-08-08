Open Extended Reactions

While Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley seemed to get all the notice for his incredible 2024 campaign, becoming the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry also thrived in his first season with his new franchise. In fact, Henry missed his second career 2,000-yard season by a mere 79 rushing yards. Barkley won a myriad of individual honors as he helped lead his team to a Super Bowl title. Henry rushed for 84 fewer yards and scored only 16.9 fewer PPR fantasy points, yet look at the difference in average draft position (ADP). Henry is the value pick.

For those of us attempting to build 2025 fantasy football redraft teams that feature safe, durable wide receivers at the top of the first round (and beyond), there is little consideration for a running back, especially one coming off a career-high 482 touches (including playoffs). Barkley might or might not bust this season, but it is easy to feel better waiting until Round 2 for Henry, ESPN's No. 9-ranked RB. After all, though three years older than Barkley, Henry boasts arguably the better track record. He has finished among the top five running backs in fantasy for five of the past six seasons. Barkley has achieved this twice in his career -- as a rookie and last season.

This season's Do Draft list compares to prior versions in that I tend to share the players toward which I gravitate in our many mock drafts and a few "drafts that count," focusing on value versus our standard ADP. The players who keep showing up on my teams -- in leagues that will count, and otherwise -- are there for a reason. We've been analyzing for the 2025 season since February. Perhaps time will prove it isn't wrong to covet Barkley with your first pick in a draft, but I certainly can't do it. I do covet Henry at his odd, unfair discount, though.

There is no precise number for how many times/seasons a player can prove skeptics wrong before we truly trust in him, but we sure seem past that point with Henry. Yeah, he has logged many carries over his nine NFL seasons, averaging 345 touches over the past three. He is 31 years old, and many of us cringe at running backs on the other side of 30. In addition, Henry does not play a large role in the passing game. But we know who Henry is. He uses his strong, powerful build to rush for a ton of yards, and he scores double-digit touchdowns every season.

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy did more with his legs in 2024 but experienced a big drop-off in TD passes, from 31 in 2023 to 20 last season. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Running backs

Despite the backfield timeshare in Detroit, David Montgomery has 2,248 yards from scrimmage and 25 rushing TDs the past two seasons. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill averaged 119 catches, 1,754 yards and 10 TDs in his first two seasons with the Dolphins before falling off in an injury-plagued 2024 season. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

This position is so different from running back for security, production, all of it. Give me any of the first 15 WRs from ADP. I do like Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua a bit more than most, teasing a potential 2,000-yard receiving season (OK, so 1,750 yards) if he can stay healthy. The talent and team offense are there. I might like Atlanta Falcons star Drake London more than most, because I do trust his sophomore lefty quarterback. Tyreek Hill has a lefty quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, and Tua Tagovailoa might have more risk than others due to prior concussions, but Hill was a top-three fantasy WR in his first two Miami seasons. Hedge that he can do that again.

It is hard to find a safer WR than the Buccaneers' Mike Evans . He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all 11 NFL seasons, and he reached double-digit touchdowns in four of the past five. You're going to bet against Evans supplying those awesome numbers now? I don't know how a top-10 fantasy WR (even with significantly fewer receptions than the top fellows) falls so far in drafts every season. He has finished in the top 10 at the position eight times!

I bet most people do not realize that only 18 WRs scored more PPR points than Raiders starter Jakobi Meyers last season. Meyers may lack the perceived upside of other WR3 options, but don't underrate the security of a safe pick. Meyers produced in New England, too. Even if he takes a small step backward in production, his value far outpaces his nonsensical WR5 price tag. The Raiders upgraded with QB Geno Smith. Meyers might even improve. The Vikings' Jordan Addison (even despite his three-game suspension), Falcons' Darnell Mooney and Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen are others whose ADP makes them quite underrated.

Tight ends

We cannot ignore that Kansas City Chiefs future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce turns 36 in October, and he is coming off his worst fantasy season since he was a rookie. Then again, only four tight ends outscored Kelce last season. Only four! It would be foolish to draft Kelce with a top-50 pick, but the good and obvious news is you don't have to! The hate is so strong that Kelce falls to Round 7 or later. I secured him in nearly every mock draft in that range. Don't focus on the negative. No tight end enjoyed more red zone targets than Kelce during the 2024 season, so a rise in touchdowns should occur. Only two tight ends saw more targets or caught more passes. Kelce isn't in the top tier of tight ends for fantasy anymore, but Round 7 is a steal.

I admit I am willing to invest in one of the top rookie tight ends (Colston Loveland of the Bears and Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts) because I don't think we can count on many veterans at the position. I won't take a tight end in the first five rounds. There are too many RB/WR choices to covet first. I do see Evan Engram bouncing back with the Denver Broncos, and the Packers' Tucker Kraft feels like a breakout choice, but why not try a rookie and pivot in September if they struggle? Don't be surprised if the Ravens' Isaiah Likely becomes the team's top option, too.

Check out the mock draft lobby, not once, not twice, but at least a dozen times, and see who you like for your teams. It might not match what I do in my drafts, and that is OK. Follow your analysis and gut to pick your teams. Perhaps you think Barkley does it again. Perhaps you think this is the year Henry stops. Perhaps you're going rogue and selecting a quarterback in Round 1. Whatever the case, practice before the drafts count and form your very own Do Draft list.