The tight end position doesn't get the same fantasy football hype as quarterback, running back or wide receiver, but it can still give you a major weekly edge if you play it right.
For years, it was a wasteland dominated by Travis Kelce and a couple of others, but in 2025 we've got a new top tier. Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are putting up numbers on par with elite wide receivers, and George Kittle and Sam LaPorta are also strong No. 1s. After that, it's less certain, including a mix of aging vets, injury risks and unproven names.
The takeaway? Draft one of the elite options early or be prepared to embrace the uncertainty that awaits in the later rounds. Ideally, you want to get your starter from Tiers 1 through 3 below. An elite tight end can be the difference between making your fantasy championship or falling short.
Tier 1: Cream of the crop
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Bowers and McBride deliver receiver-level production. Bowers dominated as a rookie with 262.7 fantasy points and a record 112 receptions, establishing himself as an elite tight end poised to benefit from improved QB play in 2025 with Geno Smith under center. Since becoming a starter in Week 8 of 2023, McBride has averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game. His ceiling is likely to rise if he scores more touchdowns.
Tier 2: High-end TE1s
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
These players are solid options with ADPs in the Round 4-5 range in 10-team leagues. Although Kittle's age (he'll be 32 in October) and injury history are concerns, he has been highly productive when on the field, finishing sixth or better in fantasy points per game in each of the past seven years. LaPorta struggled early in 2024 but finished strong, averaging 13.6 fantasy points over his final 11 games, making him a reliable TE1.
Tier 3: Mid/low-end TE1s
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
If you miss out on the first two tiers, you can still feel confident starting any of these tight ends, who should be key contributors in their teams' passing games in 2025. Engram stands out in this group. He is expected to play the versatile "Joker" role in Sean Payton and Joe Lombardi's offense, similar to Jimmy Graham's function with the Saints in the early 2010s. Though Engram isn't as prolific a touchdown scorer, there is upside with quarterback Bo Nix. It might surprise you to see Kraft here, but since becoming the Packers' starter in Week 12 of 2023, he has been productive, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. Despite ranking 18th in target volume last season, he was seventh in yards and fourth in touchdowns.
Tier 4: Deep-league TE starters
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
This tier is led by a few tight ends who compete for targets on teams with strong wide receiver tandems. Goedert has been reliable, finishing each of the past six seasons in the top 12 at the position in points per game. The biggest concern with him is durability, as he has missed 23 games over that span. He has also never been a prolific touchdown scorer. Loveland and Warren are rookies with top-10 upside, while Kincaid has appeal as a post-hype sleeper.
Tier 5: Riskier options with upside
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
These players have a wide range of outcomes, which is why they are clear TE2s in drafts. Henry intrigues me. He led the Patriots in targets, yards, receptions and end zone looks in 10 games with Drake Maye last season and set a career high with 97 targets. The return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who helped Henry post career highs in red zone usage and touchdowns in 2021, could boost his fantasy production even more.
Tier 6: Splitting the pie
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Isaiah Likely, Ravens
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonnu Smith, Steelers
Noah Fant, Bengals
Cole Kmet, Bears
Noah Gray, Chiefs
These players are not being widely drafted, except in the deepest of leagues, but their potential makes them appealing. Some players in this group -- either Steeler, Likely, Kmet and Gray to name a handful -- could jump a couple tiers if given the chance to be the primary tight end in their offense.
Tier 7: Streamers
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Harold Fannin Jr., Browns
Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers
Ben Sinnott, Commanders
Tyler Conklin, Chargers
You can play the matchups with this group as the season progresses. There is a mix of veterans and youth here. Rookies Taylor and Arroyo are interesting and have potential paths to targets.