The tight end position doesn't get the same fantasy football hype as quarterback, running back or wide receiver, but it can still give you a major weekly edge if you play it right.

For years, it was a wasteland dominated by Travis Kelce and a couple of others, but in 2025 we've got a new top tier. Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are putting up numbers on par with elite wide receivers, and George Kittle and Sam LaPorta are also strong No. 1s. After that, it's less certain, including a mix of aging vets, injury risks and unproven names.

The takeaway? Draft one of the elite options early or be prepared to embrace the uncertainty that awaits in the later rounds. Ideally, you want to get your starter from Tiers 1 through 3 below. An elite tight end can be the difference between making your fantasy championship or falling short.

Tier 1: Cream of the crop

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Bowers and McBride deliver receiver-level production. Bowers dominated as a rookie with 262.7 fantasy points and a record 112 receptions, establishing himself as an elite tight end poised to benefit from improved QB play in 2025 with Geno Smith under center. Since becoming a starter in Week 8 of 2023, McBride has averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game. His ceiling is likely to rise if he scores more touchdowns.

Tier 2: High-end TE1s

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

These players are solid options with ADPs in the Round 4-5 range in 10-team leagues. Although Kittle's age (he'll be 32 in October) and injury history are concerns, he has been highly productive when on the field, finishing sixth or better in fantasy points per game in each of the past seven years. LaPorta struggled early in 2024 but finished strong, averaging 13.6 fantasy points over his final 11 games, making him a reliable TE1.

Tier 3: Mid/low-end TE1s

Evan Engram has had at least four receptions in 25 of 26 games played the past two seasons. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

If you miss out on the first two tiers, you can still feel confident starting any of these tight ends, who should be key contributors in their teams' passing games in 2025. Engram stands out in this group. He is expected to play the versatile "Joker" role in Sean Payton and Joe Lombardi's offense, similar to Jimmy Graham's function with the Saints in the early 2010s. Though Engram isn't as prolific a touchdown scorer, there is upside with quarterback Bo Nix. It might surprise you to see Kraft here, but since becoming the Packers' starter in Week 12 of 2023, he has been productive, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. Despite ranking 18th in target volume last season, he was seventh in yards and fourth in touchdowns.

Tier 4: Deep-league TE starters

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

This tier is led by a few tight ends who compete for targets on teams with strong wide receiver tandems. Goedert has been reliable, finishing each of the past six seasons in the top 12 at the position in points per game. The biggest concern with him is durability, as he has missed 23 games over that span. He has also never been a prolific touchdown scorer. Loveland and Warren are rookies with top-10 upside, while Kincaid has appeal as a post-hype sleeper.

Tier 5: Riskier options with upside

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

These players have a wide range of outcomes, which is why they are clear TE2s in drafts. Henry intrigues me. He led the Patriots in targets, yards, receptions and end zone looks in 10 games with Drake Maye last season and set a career high with 97 targets. The return of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who helped Henry post career highs in red zone usage and touchdowns in 2021, could boost his fantasy production even more.

Tier 6: Splitting the pie

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonnu Smith, Steelers

Noah Fant, Bengals

Cole Kmet, Bears

Noah Gray, Chiefs

These players are not being widely drafted, except in the deepest of leagues, but their potential makes them appealing. Some players in this group -- either Steeler, Likely, Kmet and Gray to name a handful -- could jump a couple tiers if given the chance to be the primary tight end in their offense.

Tier 7: Streamers

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers

Ben Sinnott, Commanders

Tyler Conklin, Chargers

You can play the matchups with this group as the season progresses. There is a mix of veterans and youth here. Rookies Taylor and Arroyo are interesting and have potential paths to targets.