Full-season fantasy football rankings play a critical role in what we do here at ESPN, but sometimes they lack some bigger-picture context.
Is one wide receiver, perhaps ranked one spot higher than another one, considerably better than that player? Myriad fantasy managers wisely have turned to a tiered ranking system for drafts and salary cap formats to better evaluate positional value, because sometimes there is a rather large drop-off in perceived value, and supply and demand matters.
For example, below you will see one analyst's tiers (for 10-team leagues with standard PPR scoring) at wide receiver for the 2025 season. The names at the top tend to be obvious, and there may be a surprise or two deviating from your opinion in the rankings and the tiers, which is a positive. Think for yourselves, make your own decisions for your teams. As we get deeper into each position, we must further distinguish the players and where talent drops off. A tiered system does this, showing where statistical value changes, and on occasion it is significant.
The most important piece of advice: Prepare your own rankings/tiers for your big draft day, rather than relying on others. Combine studious planning with gut feelings. Know your statistics, but remember that last year's numbers don't matter. We look forward to this season.
This is not an exact science, obviously, so try a few mock drafts and see where you believe talent drops off at each position. Planning ahead is key. We will update these tiers/rankings as August news dictates.
Tier 1: Early Round 1
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
These are also my first six picks overall, including running backs. It is unconventional, but top wide receivers are safer and more reliable. Quibble with the order -- and perhaps I like Nacua more than others -- but I am OK with all that.
Tier 2: Rounds 2/3
7. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
8. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
11. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Just a step below the top tier, but not so much. Hill's ranking may not match others, but I cannot ignore how great he was his first two Dolphins seasons. I would have a tough time letting any of these receivers fall to Round 3.
Tier 3: Rounds 3/4
13. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Safe options galore at wide receiver, even with Adams moving to his third franchise in two seasons, Wilson getting another new QB and McLaurin unhappy with his contract. For now, do not overreact. Evans will make it 12 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and yet he always seems to slip in drafts.
Tier 4: Rounds 5/6
19. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
20. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
21. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
23. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
A few disappointments from last season show up in this tier, but great things remain expected for Harrison, and Metcalf appears too talented to underachieve to this level again. Moore and Sutton have high-WR2 upside if their young QBs continue to develop, which they should.
Tier 5: Rounds 6/7
24. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
25. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
28. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Williams and Hunter may not warrant this generous tier yet, but I am a believer in both of them. Try not to overthink how much Hunter playing defense will hamper him on offense. I don't believe it plays any role. The other players here simply need quality QB play to deliver numbers we have seen from them before.
Tier 6: Round 7
30. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Some are confident these young Chiefs will dominate and turn QB Patrick Mahomes back into a 4,500-yard passer again. I don't see it happening, so I am generally fading KC WRs. Receiver play did not hold Mahomes back last season. This offense will run the football, and it retains a 1,000-yard receiver at tight end.
Tier 7: Rounds 7/8
32. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
33. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
34. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
35. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
36. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Meyers, Olave and Pickens have become a bit too underrated by others. Youngsters McMillan and Odunze are in solid situations to break out.
Tier 8: Rounds 8/9
37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
39. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
Expect missed games here. We know Addison faces a three-game suspension for a 2024 incident. Godwin is coming off of a major ankle injury in Week 7. The Buccaneers seemed to prepare as if he may miss most or all of September, too. Diggs is on the mend from an ACL tear. This is all OK in fantasy, though. Bye weeks don't start until October. If you believe in the talent and their QBs, getting these stars in Round 8 is solid value. For 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, he may miss considerably more time. There is talk about targeting a Week 6 return. Take him later.
Tier 9: Rounds 9/10
40. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
41. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
42. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
43. Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
44. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Jennings is in a prime spot to break out with Samuel moved out of town. Golden joins a young Packers WR corps, in which nobody approached 1,000 receiving yards last season. Everyone knows who Kupp and Samuel are, but as they join new franchises, how much do they have left?
Tier 10: Rounds 10/11
45. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
46. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
47. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
48. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers
49. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
50. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
51. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Some managers will covet rookies from the following tier instead, and that is OK. Before you do that, just look at what veterans Mooney, Thielen (in only 10 games) and Allen achieved last season. It wasn't so bad at all. Young Pearsall is an upside pick for sure.
Tier 11: Rounds 11/12
52. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
53. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
55. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
A talented, young crew awaits opportunity. Rookies tend to break hearts, but in Round 11, there is little risk in investing.
Tier 12: Rounds 12/13
56. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
57. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
58. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
59. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
60. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
QB play will be key for these fellows. Who starts in Cleveland and Indianapolis? Does Carolina's sophomore QB break out?
Tier 13: Rounds 14 and later
61. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
62. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
63. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
64. Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
65. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
66. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
67. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
68. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
69. Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
70. Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans
71. Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
72. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Miami Dolphins
73. Darius Slayton, New York Giants
74. Josh Reynolds, New York Jets
75. Ray-Ray McCloud III, Atlanta Falcons
76. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints
77. Diontae Johnson, Cleveland Browns
78. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
79. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams