Full-season fantasy football rankings play a critical role in what we do here at ESPN, but sometimes they lack some bigger-picture context.

Is one wide receiver, perhaps ranked one spot higher than another one, considerably better than that player? Myriad fantasy managers wisely have turned to a tiered ranking system for drafts and salary cap formats to better evaluate positional value, because sometimes there is a rather large drop-off in perceived value, and supply and demand matters.

For example, below you will see one analyst's tiers (for 10-team leagues with standard PPR scoring) at wide receiver for the 2025 season. The names at the top tend to be obvious, and there may be a surprise or two deviating from your opinion in the rankings and the tiers, which is a positive. Think for yourselves, make your own decisions for your teams. As we get deeper into each position, we must further distinguish the players and where talent drops off. A tiered system does this, showing where statistical value changes, and on occasion it is significant.

The most important piece of advice: Prepare your own rankings/tiers for your big draft day, rather than relying on others. Combine studious planning with gut feelings. Know your statistics, but remember that last year's numbers don't matter. We look forward to this season.

This is not an exact science, obviously, so try a few mock drafts and see where you believe talent drops off at each position. Planning ahead is key. We will update these tiers/rankings as August news dictates.

Tier 1: Early Round 1

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

These are also my first six picks overall, including running backs. It is unconventional, but top wide receivers are safer and more reliable. Quibble with the order -- and perhaps I like Nacua more than others -- but I am OK with all that.

Tier 2: Rounds 2/3

7. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

8. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

11. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Just a step below the top tier, but not so much. Hill's ranking may not match others, but I cannot ignore how great he was his first two Dolphins seasons. I would have a tough time letting any of these receivers fall to Round 3.

Tier 3: Rounds 3/4

13. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Safe options galore at wide receiver, even with Adams moving to his third franchise in two seasons, Wilson getting another new QB and McLaurin unhappy with his contract. For now, do not overreact. Evans will make it 12 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and yet he always seems to slip in drafts.

Tier 4: Rounds 5/6

19. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

20. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

21. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

23. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

A few disappointments from last season show up in this tier, but great things remain expected for Harrison, and Metcalf appears too talented to underachieve to this level again. Moore and Sutton have high-WR2 upside if their young QBs continue to develop, which they should.

Tier 5: Rounds 6/7

24. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

25. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

28. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Williams and Hunter may not warrant this generous tier yet, but I am a believer in both of them. Try not to overthink how much Hunter playing defense will hamper him on offense. I don't believe it plays any role. The other players here simply need quality QB play to deliver numbers we have seen from them before.

Tier 6: Round 7

30. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Some are confident these young Chiefs will dominate and turn QB Patrick Mahomes back into a 4,500-yard passer again. I don't see it happening, so I am generally fading KC WRs. Receiver play did not hold Mahomes back last season. This offense will run the football, and it retains a 1,000-yard receiver at tight end.

Tier 7: Rounds 7/8

32. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

33. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

34. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

35. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

36. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Meyers, Olave and Pickens have become a bit too underrated by others. Youngsters McMillan and Odunze are in solid situations to break out.

Tier 8: Rounds 8/9

37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

39. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Expect missed games here. We know Addison faces a three-game suspension for a 2024 incident. Godwin is coming off of a major ankle injury in Week 7. The Buccaneers seemed to prepare as if he may miss most or all of September, too. Diggs is on the mend from an ACL tear. This is all OK in fantasy, though. Bye weeks don't start until October. If you believe in the talent and their QBs, getting these stars in Round 8 is solid value. For 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, he may miss considerably more time. There is talk about targeting a Week 6 return. Take him later.

Tier 9: Rounds 9/10

40. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

41. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

42. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

43. Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

44. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

Jennings is in a prime spot to break out with Samuel moved out of town. Golden joins a young Packers WR corps, in which nobody approached 1,000 receiving yards last season. Everyone knows who Kupp and Samuel are, but as they join new franchises, how much do they have left?

Tier 10: Rounds 10/11

45. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

46. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

47. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons

48. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers

49. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

50. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

51. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Some managers will covet rookies from the following tier instead, and that is OK. Before you do that, just look at what veterans Mooney, Thielen (in only 10 games) and Allen achieved last season. It wasn't so bad at all. Young Pearsall is an upside pick for sure.

Tier 11: Rounds 11/12

52. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

53. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

55. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

A talented, young crew awaits opportunity. Rookies tend to break hearts, but in Round 11, there is little risk in investing.

Tier 12: Rounds 12/13

56. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

57. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

58. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

59. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

60. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

QB play will be key for these fellows. Who starts in Cleveland and Indianapolis? Does Carolina's sophomore QB break out?

Tier 13: Rounds 14 and later

61. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

62. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

63. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

64. Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

65. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

66. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

67. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

68. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

69. Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills

70. Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans

71. Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

72. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Miami Dolphins

73. Darius Slayton, New York Giants

74. Josh Reynolds, New York Jets

75. Ray-Ray McCloud III, Atlanta Falcons

76. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints

77. Diontae Johnson, Cleveland Browns

78. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

79. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

80. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams