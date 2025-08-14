        <
          Fantasy football rankings: Eric Karabell's wide receiver tiers for 2025

          Eric KarabellAug 14, 2025, 10:56 AM
          Full-season fantasy football rankings play a critical role in what we do here at ESPN, but sometimes they lack some bigger-picture context.

          Is one wide receiver, perhaps ranked one spot higher than another one, considerably better than that player? Myriad fantasy managers wisely have turned to a tiered ranking system for drafts and salary cap formats to better evaluate positional value, because sometimes there is a rather large drop-off in perceived value, and supply and demand matters.

          For example, below you will see one analyst's tiers (for 10-team leagues with standard PPR scoring) at wide receiver for the 2025 season. The names at the top tend to be obvious, and there may be a surprise or two deviating from your opinion in the rankings and the tiers, which is a positive. Think for yourselves, make your own decisions for your teams. As we get deeper into each position, we must further distinguish the players and where talent drops off. A tiered system does this, showing where statistical value changes, and on occasion it is significant.

          The most important piece of advice: Prepare your own rankings/tiers for your big draft day, rather than relying on others. Combine studious planning with gut feelings. Know your statistics, but remember that last year's numbers don't matter. We look forward to this season.

          This is not an exact science, obviously, so try a few mock drafts and see where you believe talent drops off at each position. Planning ahead is key. We will update these tiers/rankings as August news dictates.

          Tier 1: Early Round 1

          1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
          2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
          3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
          4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
          5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
          6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

          These are also my first six picks overall, including running backs. It is unconventional, but top wide receivers are safer and more reliable. Quibble with the order -- and perhaps I like Nacua more than others -- but I am OK with all that.

          Tier 2: Rounds 2/3

          7. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
          8. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
          9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
          10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
          11. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
          12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

          Just a step below the top tier, but not so much. Hill's ranking may not match others, but I cannot ignore how great he was his first two Dolphins seasons. I would have a tough time letting any of these receivers fall to Round 3.

          Tier 3: Rounds 3/4

          13. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
          14. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
          15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
          16. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
          17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

          Safe options galore at wide receiver, even with Adams moving to his third franchise in two seasons, Wilson getting another new QB and McLaurin unhappy with his contract. For now, do not overreact. Evans will make it 12 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and yet he always seems to slip in drafts.

          Tier 4: Rounds 5/6

          19. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
          20. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
          21. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
          22. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
          23. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

          A few disappointments from last season show up in this tier, but great things remain expected for Harrison, and Metcalf appears too talented to underachieve to this level again. Moore and Sutton have high-WR2 upside if their young QBs continue to develop, which they should.

          Tier 5: Rounds 6/7

          24. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
          25. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
          26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
          27. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
          28. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
          29. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

          Williams and Hunter may not warrant this generous tier yet, but I am a believer in both of them. Try not to overthink how much Hunter playing defense will hamper him on offense. I don't believe it plays any role. The other players here simply need quality QB play to deliver numbers we have seen from them before.

          Tier 6: Round 7

          30. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
          31. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

          Some are confident these young Chiefs will dominate and turn QB Patrick Mahomes back into a 4,500-yard passer again. I don't see it happening, so I am generally fading KC WRs. Receiver play did not hold Mahomes back last season. This offense will run the football, and it retains a 1,000-yard receiver at tight end.

          Tier 7: Rounds 7/8

          32. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
          33. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
          34. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
          35. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
          36. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

          Meyers, Olave and Pickens have become a bit too underrated by others. Youngsters McMillan and Odunze are in solid situations to break out.

          Tier 8: Rounds 8/9

          37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          38. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
          39. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

          Expect missed games here. We know Addison faces a three-game suspension for a 2024 incident. Godwin is coming off of a major ankle injury in Week 7. The Buccaneers seemed to prepare as if he may miss most or all of September, too. Diggs is on the mend from an ACL tear. This is all OK in fantasy, though. Bye weeks don't start until October. If you believe in the talent and their QBs, getting these stars in Round 8 is solid value. For 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, he may miss considerably more time. There is talk about targeting a Week 6 return. Take him later.

          Tier 9: Rounds 9/10

          40. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
          41. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
          42. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
          43. Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
          44. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

          Jennings is in a prime spot to break out with Samuel moved out of town. Golden joins a young Packers WR corps, in which nobody approached 1,000 receiving yards last season. Everyone knows who Kupp and Samuel are, but as they join new franchises, how much do they have left?

          Tier 10: Rounds 10/11

          45. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
          46. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
          47. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
          48. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers
          49. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
          50. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
          51. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

          Some managers will covet rookies from the following tier instead, and that is OK. Before you do that, just look at what veterans Mooney, Thielen (in only 10 games) and Allen achieved last season. It wasn't so bad at all. Young Pearsall is an upside pick for sure.

          Tier 11: Rounds 11/12

          52. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
          53. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          54. Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
          55. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

          A talented, young crew awaits opportunity. Rookies tend to break hearts, but in Round 11, there is little risk in investing.

          Tier 12: Rounds 12/13

          56. Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
          57. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
          58. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
          59. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
          60. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

          QB play will be key for these fellows. Who starts in Cleveland and Indianapolis? Does Carolina's sophomore QB break out?

          Tier 13: Rounds 14 and later

          61. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
          62. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
          63. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
          64. Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
          65. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
          66. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
          67. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
          68. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
          69. Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
          70. Tyler Lockett, Tennessee Titans
          71. Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
          72. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Miami Dolphins
          73. Darius Slayton, New York Giants
          74. Josh Reynolds, New York Jets
          75. Ray-Ray McCloud III, Atlanta Falcons
          76. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints
          77. Diontae Johnson, Cleveland Browns
          78. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
          79. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          80. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams