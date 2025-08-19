Field's favorites: Jaylen Waddle, TreVeyon Henderson among popular draft targets

Open Extended Reactions

Playing in a lot of fantasy football leagues, one of the rules I live by is to cast as wide of a net as possible in terms of the pool of players I take into consideration. I try to draft even players I may have some level of skepticism about going into the season, as this is an unpredictable game we play and those players can surprise me.

However, over the course of the many mock drafts and a couple of real drafts I have done so far (the final week of August is prime time for the majority of my drafts), there are some players I have a hard time resisting the "draft" button every time I see them on the board at specific junctures.

This column is not a reflection of the best players in fantasy football. It's not a reflection of the players no one is talking about. Rather, it's a reflection of players that are being drafted in every league that I find myself latching onto, and in some cases in an extremely high percentage of leagues.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants (ADP: 11.8)

Nabers is currently going off the board as WR6 at ESPN Fantasy and there is no slouch ahead of him (Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown). I talk frequently about tiering players in the preseason, allowing you to group players that represent comparable upside and value, and Nabers is a Tier 1 wideout for me. He finished second in the NFL last season with 170 targets, doing so in just 15 games and with close to league-worst quarterback play. He's a megastar talent who should experience a dramatic quarterback upgrade -- no matter which of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart is on the field in a given week -- and the Giants did not add a single pass catcher this offseason to threaten his target count.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP: 29.7)

I will always explore the patient route at quarterback, as once again I believe there is excellent depth at the position (more on that later), but Hurts deserves a special mention in this case. You can take the names of Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Hurts, scramble them however you want and place them in an order: I'll be fine with it. While Jackson is my top-ranked quarterback, it's by a narrow margin. All four are elite options, but only one of them can be the fourth taken on average. That "downgrade" is an upgrade for Hurts' value. I've loved being the person to take the fourth QB off the board out of this group, as you can often get an 8-to-15 pick discount from the top-drafted quarterback, an elite value. The current ADP order on ESPN is Allen, Jackson, Daniels, Hurts.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (ADP: 60.3)

After the Patriots took Henderson early in the second round of this year's draft, one of my first thoughts was: he could be this year's Bucky Irving. Not because their frames or games are identical, but rather that each was drafted to a team that had a starter in place, and that Henderson would surpass Rhamondre Stevenson like Irving did Rachaad White last season. Henderson gives the Patriots some desperately needed burst out of the backfield plus high-level receiving ability. He showed off that high-level, big-play ability with a 100-yard kickoff return in the team's first preseason game, and later on looking like the team's best ball carrier as well. The window to get top value on Henderson has likely closed, as his ADP has jumped more than 20 spots in the past week alone.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins (ADP: 78.7)

I'm bullish on the Miami offense getting back on track this season, with one other notion that I keep thinking about: Waddle taking over as the team's top receiver -- leapfrogging Tyreek Hill -- is not some far-fetched thought. The 26-year-old Waddle has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career and has been stellar during training camp. If the Dolphins can regain their explosive passing plays, Waddle is about as fast as you can be without being quite as fast as Hill.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 80.8)

Pacheco's ADP is suggestive of a former starter whose team added clear and obvious competition. I'd argue the Chiefs have better backfield depth this year than last (they drafted Brashard Smith in Round 7 and signed Elijah Mitchell), but Pacheco still has a clear path to an extensive role. In two games to begin last season before getting hurt (he wasn't the same player upon returning), Pacheco handled 40 total opportunities, including seven catches. He's just 26 years old, with prime years left ahead of him, and can do damage as the Chiefs' primary ball carrier, plus work in the passing game (he had 44 catches in 2023).

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans (ADP: 86.1)

Pollard finished the 2024 season sixth in rushing attempts, ninth in total touches, 12th in rushing yards and finished as a top-20 fantasy running back in nine of the 16 weeks he played. In fantasy, sometimes you need the sizzle, other times you need the steak. Pollard may not have premium upside -- the Titans do appear motivated to curtail his workload a bit this season -- but the team did not make a major investment in the backfield (the biggest was sixth-rounder Kalel Mullings) and Tyjae Spears is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain. At some point, you will need a third running back. Pollard is an ideal fit.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (ADP: 99.2)

The Giants drafted Cam Skattebo, one of the most exciting and high-profile players in this year's draft class. I am a fan of the fourth-round pick and do think he'll have a role this season, but Tracy has been written off -- at least by some -- as the likely lead back for the Giants. While a scenario exists that both players hold a role that ends up rendering each of them borderline flex options, it seems Tracy has the inside track to being the Week 1 starter. If he holds that role for much of the season, an 10th- or 11th-round value in a 10-team league is too good to ignore. He totaled 1,123 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2024.

Quarterback fliers

There are several quality quarterbacks going way too late in drafts. Here's a quick snippet on a few that catch my eye:

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (ADP: 138.7): Maye has huge rushing upside, should be a much better player in his second season and will play with a far superior supporting cast.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 139.4): McCarthy has a big-time skill set with a laser of an arm and good mobility. He is also playing in one of the NFL's best systems and has an elite group of skill players to work with.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (ADP: 140.8): Love excelled as a first-year starter in 2023, and still has 4,000-yard, 30-TD upside when healthy.