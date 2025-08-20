Open Extended Reactions

After doing weekly fantasy football mock drafts this summer at ESPN, now is the time when I focus on my top targets. The numbers and projections play a role. So does the tape. It matters in my evaluations. There are times I'm looking for players with a higher floor. I'll take consistency in my lineup, sure. But I also love those with upside, the playmakers who can win weeks with breakout performances.

Below, I've ranked my favorite fantasy targets for 2025, multiple players per position from my draft board, in varying tiers. There's higher-level talent from the quarterback and running back positions, but I also looked at value, identifying players who can help win your league. To wrap it up, there are five late-round fliers to keep on the radar.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

An electric mover with home run ability and pass-catching skills, Gibbs can rack up breakout games (24 or more points six times in 2024), plus he finds the end zone (20 total touchdowns last season). Gibbs will again share the backfield touches with David Montgomery, which limits his scoring upside a bit (18.2 points per game with Montgomery in the lineup last season). However, Gibbs is one of the best goal line runners in the league, and he will give you solid PPR production (52 receptions in each of his first two pro seasons). He's a top-five pick who can challenge for the overall RB1 crown.

I rarely target one of the "big four" quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts, all going by the end of Round 3 -- but after that, if Burrow is on the board? Yeah, that's my pick. In a pass-heavy Bengals system, Burrow led the league last season with 4,918 yards passing and 43 touchdowns while averaging 21.9 PPG (QB3). With elite pocket movement and the ability to deliver the ball consistently with both timing and location, Burrow can run this offense like a point guard. And he throws to the NFL's best wide receiver combo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. I'll take that in Round 4 of a 10-team league.

McConkey averaged 15.1 PPG as a rookie last season, but his numbers increased over the second half of the campaign. In Weeks 11-18, McConkey averaged 18.7 PPG and had two games with 20-plus points. The tape highlights a skill set that leads to fantasy production. McConkey is a detailed route runner who can create his own separation, which allows him to get loose underneath or on crossing patterns. We are talking about high-percentage throws here as the No. 1 target for quarterback Justin Herbert. McConkey has WR1 upside in 2025.

A slasher with big-play juice and the pass-catching skills to produce on third downs, Henderson will share the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England. However, Henderson caught 46 passes over his final two seasons at Ohio State, a number that will rise in a pro offense, and he can operate as a matchup target for quarterback Drake Maye from both backfield and split alignments. With the expected volume in the run and pass game and the flashes we've seen from Henderson on the preseason tape, he has the potential to join the RB2 discussion as a rookie.

5. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (ADP: WR30)

A dynamic threat with home run skills, Williams had a vertical route rate of 41.1%, while running crossers (or overs) at a rate of 13.3%. And that's how he can create big plays for this Lions offense. Williams had 16 receptions of 20 or more yards last season, and he averaged 14.4 PPG, buoyed by four games of 22 or more points. Despite not getting consistent end zone targets (only four last season), Williams' play speed and route deployment can produce breakout weeks in one of the league's top-scoring offenses. And with a bump in volume, Williams could jump into the WR2 ranks this season.

I see Pacheco as a middle-round value pick after a 2024 season that was derailed by a fibula fracture in Week 2. Pacheco returned in Week 13 last season, but he wasn't the same on tape, and the numbers (5.0 PPG in Weeks 13-18) were down as a result. But what if we spin the calendar back to 2023? Pacheco averaged 15.3 PPG, scoring nine touchdowns and catching 44 passes. Remember, in Andy Reid's system, which features the best screen concepts in the league, Pacheco does bring a dual-threat element to the field, while his urgent running style pays off in the red zone. So, I'm betting on a healthy Pacheco to fill that RB2 slot in my lineup.

Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet FREE to play. Become ESPN fantasy football's ultimate champ. Sign Up | Find out more

Meyers averaged 14.4 PPG last season with 10 games of double-digit fantasy production and six games with at least 10 targets. A physical route runner with the frame to uncover and work the interior of the field, Meyers has the receiving traits to create consistent opportunities. And he'll remain a primary target opposite of tight end Brock Bowers in an upgraded Raiders pass game with quarterback Geno Smith and playcaller Chip Kelly. The Raiders' foundational approach to running the ball with rookie Ashton Jeanty could lead to a dip in total throwing volume, but if we are looking for dependability in the lineup, drafting Meyers later as a WR4 adds up. He gets open.

Mayfield has been on my target list since early in the summer. Last season, Mayfield averaged 21.5 PPG (QB4) and he had 10 games with 20 or more points. Plus, he was more willing to run the ball, finishing the season with a career-best 378 yards on the ground. An aggressive thrower, Mayfield can create outside of structure, and I love the overall play style when I turn on the tape. The Bucs are awaiting the return of Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (neck) will start the season on IR, but with Mike Evans and 2025 first-rounder Emeka Egbuka ready to go, Mayfield has two talented pass catchers to work with. Plus, you can address other needs in your lineup before drafting Mayfield in the Round 7-8 range.

With Deebo Samuel now in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a torn ACL, the door is open for Pearsall to produce in one of the NFL's most heavily schemed offenses. Pearsall scored 17 points or more in three of his seven games played as a rookie. In Weeks 17 and 18, he had 14 receptions and averaged 23.8 fantasy points. A detailed route runner who can provide a vertical push in one-on-one matchups, Pearsall will also get opportunities on in-breaking concepts in Kyle Shanahan's offense off play-action, which leads to big plays. You're getting excellent value here at Pearsall's current ADP.

The Broncos' system is an upgrade for Engram, and so is the quarterback play with Bo Nix entering his second year as a pro. Engram averaged 9.9 PPG with the Jaguars last season (in nine games played), a year removed from his 111 receptions in 2023. Catch-and-run targets will be in play here for Engram, and so will the seam-stretching concepts that allow the tight end to attack schemed voids in the coverage. Over his past two seasons, 51.4% of his receiving yardage came after the catch, so expect coach Sean Payton to set the table for him with quick throws and middle-of-the-field routes, which will provide a consistent floor. Best yet, you can wait a little longer to draft your tight end and still land Engram.

Five late-round fliers to have on the radar

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos

If you play in a 12-team league and are looking for a late-round flier with upside potential, take a shot on Mims. Last season, he averaged only 7.6 PPG, but he had double-digit fantasy production in four of his final seven games, including 52.2 points in Weeks 17 and 18, highlighted by four touchdowns. He's a burner who can get down the field.

Pigskin Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

A receiver with catch-and-run juice, Burden can also produce on screens and fly sweeps. He will have to compete for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, but he has the playmaking talent to post big weeks as a schemed-up option in Ben Johnson's offense.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Mason is a smart fit as a zone runner in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense. He had three games with 20 or more carries and 17-plus points last season in San Francisco. Pick him up late as an insurance back behind Aaron Jones Sr. He's an injury away from playing a volume role this season.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, Higgins is a natural hands-catcher and displays the body control to finish plays. Higgins, who had eight red zone touchdown grabs last season at Iowa State, should play a defined role in the Texans' three-wide receiver sets, and could emerge as the No. 2 opposite of Nico Collins this season.

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

I don't love the quarterback room in Indianapolis, but if you wait on the position in drafts, or carry two tight ends, Warren is an upside play late due to his physical profile at 6-5, 256 pounds. A rugged mover who can work the middle of the field and produce after the catch, Warren can impact the Colts' pass game from a variety of pre-snap alignments. His play demeanor sells here, too.