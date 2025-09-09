        <
        >

          NFL expected touchdown (xTD) leaderboard for 2025

          play
          Why Karabell has so much fantasy optimism for Emeka Egbuka (1:06)

          Eric Karabell breaks down Emeka Egbuka's impressive fantasy performance in Week 1. (1:06)

          • Mike ClaySep 9, 2025, 02:42 PM
              Mike Clay is a senior writer for fantasy football and the NFL at ESPN. Mike is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. His projections power the ESPN Fantasy Football game, and he also appears on "Fantasy Football Now" and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.
          What is xTD?

          xTD stands for expected touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an xTD of 3.0, it means that a statistically league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

          xTD key

          Looks = Carries + targets
          TD = Actual TD total
          xTD = Expected TD total
          Diff = Difference between the player's total xTD and actual TD total
          In5 = Carries by the player inside the opponent's 5-yard line
          EZ = End zone targets