What is xTD?

xTD stands for expected touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an xTD of 3.0, it means that a statistically league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.

xTD key

Looks = Carries + targets

TD = Actual TD total

xTD = Expected TD total

Diff = Difference between the player's total xTD and actual TD total

In5 = Carries by the player inside the opponent's 5-yard line

EZ = End zone targets