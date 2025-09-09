What is xTD?
xTD stands for expected touchdowns. It is a statistic that weighs every carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's scoring opportunity. For example, if a player has an xTD of 3.0, it means that a statistically league-average player who saw the same number of carries/targets in the same area of the field would have scored three touchdowns.
xTD key
Looks = Carries + targets
TD = Actual TD total
xTD = Expected TD total
Diff = Difference between the player's total xTD and actual TD total
In5 = Carries by the player inside the opponent's 5-yard line
EZ = End zone targets