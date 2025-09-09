        <
          Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2025 leaderboard for TEs

          • Mike ClaySep 9, 2025, 02:53 PM
          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strips away player talent and efficiency and focuses solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF points) and his xFP (or expected total).

          Tight end adjustments are made as follows:

          Rushing attempts: No change

          Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based on position and rush direction

          Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

          Targets: No change

          Receptions: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected catch rate based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving yardage: Targets multiplied by a receiver's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and position

          Receiving touchdowns: Receiving xTD

          Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average 2-point rate

          Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

          Return touchdowns: Excluded due to extreme rareness and randomness

          Below is the 2025 xFP leaderboard for tight ends: