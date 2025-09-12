Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

NOTE: All mention of fantasy points is for PPR formats, unless otherwise mentioned.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III is a fast, explosive talent who rushed for more than 1,000 yards during his rookie season and followed that up with another nine touchdowns in his second year. Last season, he added extensive pass-receiving duties to his game. Walker has generally been a safe, high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers but has struggled to stay healthy -- and last season his absence from six games opened the door for backup Zach Charbonnet. Ultimately, Charbonnet outscored Walker in total points for the season.

Don't be surprised if ... Charbonnet joins Walker as borderline RB2

There is a decent shot that Walker and Charbonnet share touches and both of them retain strong flex value for the season. Last season, they didn't really share touches. Charbonnet earned his chances when Walker was out. This season, what happened in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers may become the norm. Charbonnet looked like the better player, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Walker averaged only two yards per rush and ultimately played on fewer snaps. He turned his three receptions into just four yards.

The Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, and because the Steelers permitted 182 rushing yards to the New York Jets in Week 1, many believe the Seahawks will see similar success. Perhaps that is true. Or perhaps the Steelers fix their defensive issues. Perhaps the Jets just run on every defense this season. It's Week 2. There is a lot of "perhaps," you know.

Not that it matters much, but Walker and Charbonnet were both second-round draft picks, in successive seasons. They're both good. It was always a fallacy to assume that loyalty to Walker would decide the hierarchy. There may be no hierarchy. I don't see Charbonnet pushing Walker aside. I see a timeshare in which, in some weeks, Charbonnet gets more volume and produces RB1 statistics. In other weeks, it will be Walker. It will frustrate fantasy managers, but last season both backs finished among the top-30 RB scorers. This season, perhaps both will settle in nicely as a borderline top-20 option.

Don't be surprised if ... Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith keeps throwing downfield, but with more success

Geno Smith threw for 362 yards in Week 1 against the Patriots. Is the Raiders' pass game being undervalued? Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

People view rookie RB Ashton Jeanty as the team's most important offseason acquisition, and for good reason. Jeanty was a bit bottled up by the New England Patriots in Week 1, and things may not improve this week versus the stout Los Angeles Chargers. Be patient, though, as Jeanty will be great. Smith was more of an afterthought and remains so (rostered in only 10.8% of ESPN leagues). Few thought about the Raiders' drafted wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

Smith averaged 10.6 yards per attempt in Week 1, far better than anything he showed over a three-year stint with the Seahawks. It isn't sustainable, of course (Lamar Jackson was tops last season at 8.8 YPA), but it does show that these new Raiders, with creative Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, may have a more intriguing passing game than anyone imagined. Remember, Smith finished as the No. 5 fantasy scorer among quarterbacks in 2022. I think TE Brock Bowers (knee) plays this week, but Jakobi Meyers remains underrated and a rookie receiver or two (probably Thornton) will break out.

Quentin Johnston recorded his second career game with multiple touchdowns in the opener against the Chiefs. AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Don't be surprised if ... Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is on the most-dropped list next week

Yeah, I wrote about Johnston in the Week 1 waiver wire column, but really, I had little choice. Johnston caught 79 yards worth of Justin Herbert passes in Brazil against the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs -- two for touchdowns. That's 24.9 PPR points! Then again, haven't we seen that from him before? It's not just the drops during his first two NFL seasons. Johnston is inefficient and inconsistent and, in this offense that prefers to run with the football and has better wide receivers, that is a problem.

Johnston is the most-added player in ESPN leagues entering Week 2, but it is tough to see an avenue to placing him in lineups this week, or for him to enjoy long-term success with not only Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen around, but second-round pick Tre' Harris, who awaits his turn. They are all better players. Johnston caught 55 passes and eight touchdowns last season, but I don't see him returning to those figures this season. Herbert averaged only 29 passing attempts per game last season, and Johnston is not close to his preferred option.

