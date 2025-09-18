Open Extended Reactions

It's still very early in the fantasy football season, so let's not deal in absolutes just yet. Sure, we can have a take on a player, a system, a coach. I get that. But at this point, I want to talk more about observations; what the tape and the numbers are telling us. And I do have plenty of those.

For the most part, the quality of football we watched in the league last week improved. Offenses had a stronger sense of rhythm and scoring was up (23.8 points per game). It's an ideal time to discuss wide receivers with higher ceilings than expected. More volume, more production. There's also a rookie tight end who is being schemed up to post numbers for your lineup. On the other hand, there are also players struggling to establish a role, and others who can't seem to get on track early in the season.

We fantasy managers need to find some answers, or make some key roster decisions ... and soon. Here are my fantasy observations ahead of Week 3 in the NFL.

The Eagles need answers in the passing game

It's been a rough start for the Eagles' passing game. Through two weeks, Philly has a total of 238 yards passing, which ranks 31st in the league. And the Week 2 tape vs. Kansas City tells a story. There's no schemed vertical element to see here. Lots of slants and unders. The Eagles must expand the route tree for A.J. Brown (4.8 fantasy PPG) and DeVonta Smith (7.0), using formation/alignment and pre-snap movement to create more big plays, plus catch-and-run opportunities. Let's set up Jalen Hurts to throw to the second and third level of the field, like we saw in the Super Bowl.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has WR1 upside

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to an impressive start, including an incredible target share. He needs touchdowns to achieve his considerable upside. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Smith-Njigba has commanded a target share of 42.3% through the Seahawks' first two games. That's a big number. Yes, I want him to play a much larger role in the red zone (zero end zone targets so far), but we can't question the volume and production here. Smith-Njigba has caught 17 of 22 targets to start the season, racking up 227 receiving yards. The route running pops, and so does the competitiveness after the catch. He can finish as a top-10 WR if the touchdown numbers start to climb.

Justin Herbert has the look of a QB1

Herbert is averaging 23.3 points per game, plus he has at least two touchdown throws and 30 yards rushing in both games. He does have a tough matchup against the Broncos in Week 3, but he is driving the ball with accuracy, completing 72.1% of his throws, and he's also looking to create with his legs. I like what I'm seeing here. Herbert will be a fringe QB1 for me Sunday.

Be patient with TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson is averaging only 8.4 PPG. Not what we anticipated when his ADP jumped this summer. Sure, he must show more in pass protection to stay on the field as a third-down option in the Patriots' offense. Hey, that's tough work in the league, and Henderson isn't playing against Purdue anymore. But don't forget about Rhamondre Stevenson in this discussion. The veteran No. 1 back in New England is averaging 13.0 PPG, and he has caught seven of eight targets for 100 yards. That said, there is room for two backs in New England, so be patient with the rookie. He's dynamic.

Subpar defenses in Dallas and Chicago

play 0:56 Why Yates sees 'boom potential' for George Pickens in Week 3 Field Yates explains why he loves George Pickens' fantasy upside vs. the Bears in Week 3.

The Week 3 Cowboys-Bears matchup features two defenses still looking for some sense of an identity. Dallas is allowing 6.4 yards per play (29th), while Chicago ranks dead last at 7.1. And both defenses are giving up more than 30 points per game.

The Cowboys simply lack impact players, especially after trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay. I still don't get that move. The Bears, meanwhile, have a pass rush that can't get home, plus they are banged up in the secondary. Not good.

You can upgrade both Dak Prescott and Caleb Williams in Week 3. They are both top-10 QBs for me. George Pickens gets a bump, too. He's in my flex territory. And I would bet the OVER in this one. It's at 50.5 total points on ESPN BET .

Tyler Warren being maximized in Indy

I love how Colts head coach Shane Steichen schemes for Warren in the route tree. Warren has posted double-digit points in each of his first two pro games, with at least seven targets in each. Steichen is setting him up as a multilevel target for quarterback Daniel Jones -- with room to run after the catch (55.5 YAC%). I have Warren as an upper-tier TE1 for Sunday's game vs. Tennessee.

Rome Odunze is climbing the rankings

I have Odunze in the WR2 range this week. Sure, the matchup against Dallas does help, but Odunze looks like the No. 1 for the Bears, while DJ Moore's usage is slipping. On tape, Odunze's route running is much more detailed in his second pro season, and the volume is up in Ben Johnson's system. Odunze is averaging 23.8 PPG and he has at least one touchdown and nine targets in each game. Breakout season here? Maybe.

Matthew Stafford's declining movement ability

Stafford is averaging 15.5 PPG and he'll have streaming upside based on matchups this season. He can still throw rockets when he has a clean platform. Based on the tape, however, Stafford's mobility is declining because of lower-body/hip tightness. This could be a result of the back injury he worked though during camp, but it is something to monitor if you roster Puka Nacua or Davante Adams.

Time to pick up Jake Browning?

If you roster Joe Burrow (which I do in multiple leagues), is Browning a waiver wire answer? In deeper leagues, I could see it. Browning is a very aggressive thrower. There is some Brett Favre to his game. In relief of Burrow last week, Browning had 17.74 points, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and he added on a 1-yard rushing score. However, he also threw three picks. In Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Browning does have premier options in the route tree. Remember, in 2023 when Browning started six games for an injured Burrow, he averaged 19.1 PPG. It might be a roller coaster with Browning in the lineup, but he does have some upside in a pass-heavy Bengals system.

Quinshon Judkins looks the part in his debut

play 1:17 Why Quinshon Judkins is a top-25 RB option for Week 3 Field Yates ranks Quinshon Judkins as a top-25 RB for Week 3 with fantasy upside, though a potential suspension still looms.

Judkins scored 10.1 points in his first pro game against the Ravens in Week 2, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries and catching all three targets for 10 yards. He looked good on the tape, too. Judkins is a north-south runner with the burst and contact balance to produce in the Cleveland run game. If you drafted Judkins late, you might have landed a potential RB2/flex. Let's see.

Tetairoa McMillan's encouraging usage

This is exactly what we expected from McMillan as a pro. Run the deep in-breakers, produce on quicks underneath and win the isolation matchups outside with his 6-foot-4 frame. McMillan is averaging 13.9 PPG and he has seen 19 targets over two games. He's the clear No. 1 for Bryce Young in Carolina, which keeps him in the WR2 mix.

Where is Colston Loveland?

Loveland has run 37 routes over the first two weeks, yet he has just two receptions on three targets. Look, I'm all-in on Loveland's traits. He can hit every branch of the route tree. Plus, he has the quickness to shake man coverage. If your roster allows it, I would hold grab another tight end on the wire and hold on to Loveland. He has sizable upside in Ben Johnson's offense once he adjusts to the pro game. But if you have injuries already or drafted Loveland as your TE1 in a 12-team league? I get it. You might have to cut him loose.