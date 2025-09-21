Join the chat as ESPN fantasy football expert Eric Moody will be here to answer all of your start/sit questions and other fantasy-related queries, live from noon to 1 p.m. ET every Sunday of the NFL's regular season.
Nine games kick off in Sunday's early window for Week 3. What's the latest injury buzz as kickoff time approaches? Which player is the better bet for your flex spot? Should you be considering a trade to upgrade your roster? Ask away! Our expert will try to answer as many questions as he can prior to kickoff of the early games.
More advice: Sunday inactives file | Week 3 Rankings | Mike Clay's Playbook
Why is my question not getting answered?
Once submitted, your question does not automatically get posted in the chat. Our moderators select which questions they wish to answer and are trying to avoid repeat questions or topics. Scroll back and see if perhaps your question (or one very similar) was answered earlier in the chat.
We are receiving thousands of questions during our hourlong Q&A session and try to get to as many as we can. However, while we appreciate every submission, there is no way we can get to every question that comes in.