Updated Sept. 30, 2025 (through Week 4 of 2025)

How Consistency Ratings Work

Using fantasy points determined by ESPN's standard scoring, the charts contained in this column rate players based upon how consistently reliable they were during the 2024 season. For IDPs (individual defensive players), the scoring from our weekly rankings is used: solo tackle (1.5), assisted tackle (0.75), tackle for loss (2), sack (4), interception (5), forced fumble (4), fumble recovery (4), touchdown (6), safety (2), pass defended (1.5). Here are explanations of some of the terminology and column headers listed in the charts below:

Start%: The player's "Start Percentage," which shows how often he earned your start in an ESPN standard league. This is his number of "Starts" -- those defined below -- divided by his number of scheduled team games.

CR: The player's "Consistency Rating," which is calculated as his weekly standard deviation divided by his fantasy points per game average. This is meant to identify the players who were most consistently close to their weekly averages. The lower the number, the more consistent the player. Again, lower numbers are better.

nPPR%: The player's start percentage using non-PPR scoring, using ESPN's standard scoring settings without any points per reception.

FPTS/G: The player's average fantasy points scored per game.

Start: The number of times that the player's point total in a given week was worthy of having had him active in an ESPN standard league.

Star: The number of times the player's point total ranked among the top at his position.

Stiff: The number of times the player's point total ranked among the worst at his position, making almost any waiver-wire option a smarter choice.

These are the benchmarks for what constitutes a "Start," "Star" or "Stiff" performance:

Consistency Ratings Benchmarks QB RB WR TE K D/ST DL LB DB Start Top 10 Top 25 Top 25 Top 10 Top 10 Top 10 Top 20 Top 20 Top 20 Star Top 2 Top 5 Top 5 Top 2 Top 2 Top 2 Top 4 Top 4 Top 4 Stiff 21st+ 51st+ 51st+ 21st+ 21st+ 21st+ 41st+ 41st+ 41st+

Sat: The number of times the player missed a game. Players are not charged "Stiff" points for sitting out, nor does it impact their overall Consistency Rating (CR), but it hurts their overall Start Percentage (Start%).

Players must have had a start percentage of at least 20 ("Start%") in either standard PPR or non-PPR scoring, have ranked among the top 15 quarterbacks, tight ends or kickers, top 40 running backs or wide receivers, or top 30 defensive linemen, linebackers or defensive backs, in terms of total fantasy points at their position in 2024, or have averaged at least 40 snaps played per game (on offense, for skill position players, and defense, for IDPs) in 2024 for inclusion in the chart. All defense/special teams are included, regardless of whether they met those minimums.

For Consistency Ratings from 2023-25 combined, click here.

