Open Extended Reactions

A lot has changed one month into the NFL season. We have seen surprising performances (good and bad) and many significant -- some, season-ending -- injuries.

With all of this information at our fingertips, the ESPN Fantasy staff got together for a mock redraft, a 10-teamer with PPR scoring.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game

The season has kicked off but there's still time to start fresh with a 0-0 record. Create a league with friends and family, or join a public league. Your championship run starts today! Sign Up Now >>

How did injuries to the quarterbacks for top wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson impact their draft value? When did Christian McCaffrey, whose preseason ADP was affected by his previous injury history, get selected? And how far did early-season disappointments like Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers slide? Let this mock draft help guide you as you make your own decisions moving forward, including assessing trade value and which players we feel you can trust ... for now.

Think you might enjoy a fresh start? New ESPN Fantasy Football leagues are forming every week with 0-0 records. Draft before "Thursday Night Football" locks and start that week! Leagues that draft after that will start fresh the following week.

This draft featured, in order of first-round selection: Daniel Dopp, Field Yates, Tyler Fulghum, Stephania Bell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Keith Lipscomb, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Eric Moody and Matt Bowen. You will find rosters for each of their teams below the round-by-round results, along with a takeaway each, including from Cockcroft, who drafted Trey Benson minutes before the Cardinals running back was placed on IR. Because even a fresh fantasy season isn't immune to the havoc of injuries.

Round 1

1. Puka Nacua, LAR (WR1) -- Dopp

2. Bijan Robinson, Atl (RB1) -- Yates

3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB2) -- Fulghum

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (RB3) -- Bell

5. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR2) -- Cockcroft

6. Jonathan Taylor, Ind (RB4) -- Lipscomb

7. James Cook, Buf (RB5) -- Karabell

8. Saquon Barkley, Phi (RB6) -- Clay

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (WR3) -- Moody

10. De'Von Achane, Mia (RB7) -- Bowen

Round 2

11. Drake London, Atl (WR4) -- Bowen

12. Ashton Jeanty, LV (RB8) -- Moody

13. Josh Jacobs, GB (RB9) -- Clay

14. CeeDee Lamb, Dal (WR5) -- Karabell

15. Omarion Hampton, LAC (RB10) -- Lipscomb

16. Bucky Irving, TB (RB11) -- Cockcroft

17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea (WR6) -- Bell

18. Davante Adams, LAR (WR7) -- Fulghum

19. Rome Odunze, Chi (WR8) -- Yates

20. Derrick Henry, Bal (RB12) -- Dopp

Round 3

21. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR9) -- Dopp

22. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB13) -- Yates

23. Nico Collins, Hou (WR10) -- Fulghum

24. Josh Allen, Buf (QB1) -- Bell

25. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (WR11) -- Cockcroft

26. Brian Thomas Jr., Jax (WR12) -- Lipscomb

27. Kyren Williams, LAR (RB14) -- Karabell

28. Trey McBride, Ari (TE1) -- Clay

29. Courtland Sutton, Den (WR13) -- Moody

30. Tetairoa McMillan, Car (WR14) -- Bowen

Round 4

31. Lamar Jackson, Bal (QB2) -- Bowen

32. DK Metcalf, Pit (WR15) -- Moody

33. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR16) -- Clay

34. Chase Brown, Cin (RB15) -- Karabell

35. Jalen Hurts, Phi (QB3) -- Lipscomb

36. Emeka Egbuka, TB (WR17) -- Cockcroft

37. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wsh (RB16) -- Bell

38. George Pickens, Dal (WR18) -- Fulghum

39. Xavier Worthy, KC (WR19) -- Yates

40. Javonte Williams, Dal (RB17) -- Dopp

Round 5

41. Quinshon Judkins, Cle (RB18) -- Dopp

42. Quentin Johnston, LAC (WR20) -- Yates

43. Jaylen Warren, Pit (RB19) -- Fulghum

44. Cam Skattebo, NYG (RB20) -- Bell

45. Baker Mayfield, TB (QB4) -- Cockcroft

46. Rashee Rice, KC (WR21) -- Lipscomb

47. Ladd McConkey, LAC (WR22) -- Karabell

48. Jayden Daniels, Wsh (QB5) -- Clay

49. Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (RB21) -- Moody

50. Deebo Samuel, Wsh (WR23) -- Bowen

Round 6

51. J.K. Dobbins, Den (RB22) -- Bowen

52. Brock Bowers, LV (TE2) -- Moody

53. Chris Olave, NO (WR24) -- Clay

54. Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (WR25) -- Karabell

55. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ari (WR26) -- Lipscomb

56. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB23) -- Cockcroft

57. Ricky Pearsall, SF (WR27) -- Bell

58. Kenneth Walker III, Sea (RB24) -- Fulghum

59. George Kittle, SF (TE3) -- Yates

60. Jaylen Waddle, Mia (WR28) -- Dopp

Round 7

61. Tyler Warren, Ind (TE4) -- Dopp

62. Drake Maye, NE (QB6) -- Yates

63. Tony Pollard, Ten (RB25) -- Fulghum

64. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE5) -- Bell

65. Jake Ferguson, Dal (TE6) -- Cockcroft

66. Zay Flowers, Bal (WR29) -- Lipscomb

67. Keenan Allen, LAC (WR30) -- Karabell

68. Chris Godwin Jr., TB (WR31) -- Clay

69. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB7) -- Moody

70. Stefon Diggs, NE (WR32) -- Bowen

Round 8

71. David Montgomery, Det (RB26) -- Bowen

72. Jordan Mason, Min (RB27) -- Moody

73. D'Andre Swift, Chi (RB28) -- Clay

74. Chuba Hubbard, Car (RB29) -- Karabell

75. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (RB30) -- Lipscomb

76. Trey Benson, Ari (RB31) -- Cockcroft

77. Terry McLaurin, Wsh (WR33) -- Bell

78. Woody Marks, Hou (RB32) -- Fulghum

79. RJ Harvey, Den (RB33) -- Yates

80. Justin Fields, NYJ (QB8) -- Dopp

Round 9

81. DJ Moore, Chi (WR34) -- Dopp

82. Jakobi Meyers, LV (WR35) -- Yates

83. Caleb Williams, Chi (QB9) -- Fulghum

84. Elic Ayomanor, Ten (WR36) -- Bell

85. Matthew Golden, GB (WR37) -- Cockcroft

86. Sam LaPorta, Det (TE7) -- Lipscomb

87. Tee Higgins, Cin (WR38) -- Karabell

88. Jameson Williams, Det (WR39) -- Clay

89. Mike Evans, TB (WR40) -- Moody

90. Khalil Shakir, Buf (WR41) -- Bowen

Round 10

91. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB34) -- Bowen

92. Zach Charbonnet, Sea (RB35) -- Moody

93. DeVonta Smith, Phi (WR42) -- Clay

94. Tucker Kraft, GB (TE8) -- Karabell

95. Rachaad White, TB (RB36) -- Lipscomb

96. Kenneth Gainwell, Pit (RB37) -- Cockcroft

97. Bhayshul Tuten, Jax (RB38) -- Bell

98. Kyle Pitts Sr., Atl (TE9) -- Fulghum

99. Jordan Addison, Min (WR43) -- Yates

100. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB10) -- Dopp

Round 11

101. Jerry Jeudy, Cle (WR44) -- Dopp

102. Jauan Jennings, SF (WR45) -- Yates

103. Calvin Ridley, Ten (WR46) -- Fulghum

104. Romeo Doubs, GB (WR47) -- Bell

105. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (WR48) -- Cockcroft

106. Dak Prescott, Dal (QB11) -- Lipscomb

107. Bo Nix, Den (QB12) -- Karabell

108. Travis Hunter, Jax (WR49) -- Clay

109. Ollie Gordon II, Mia (RB39) -- Moody

110. Cooper Kupp, Sea (WR50) -- Bowen

Round 12

111. Tyler Allgeier, Atl (RB40) -- Bowen

112. Keon Coleman, Buf (WR51) -- Moody

113. T.J. Hockenson, Min (TE10) -- Clay

114. Daniel Jones, Ind (QB13) -- Karabell

115. Harold Fannin Jr., Cle (TE11) -- Lipscomb

116. Tory Horton, Sea (WR52) -- Cockcroft

117. Isiah Pacheco, KC (RB41) -- Bell

118. Darius Slayton, NYG (WR53) -- Fulghum

119. Hunter Henry, NE (TE12) -- Yates

120. Dalton Kincaid, Buf (TE13) -- Dopp

Round 13

121. Emari Demercado, Ari (RB42) -- Dopp

122. Michael Carter, Ari (RB43) -- Yates

123. Luther Burden III, Chi (WR54) -- Fulghum

124. Xavier Legette, Car (WR55) -- Bell

125. Jordan Love, GB (QB14) -- Cockcroft

126. Brian Robinson Jr., SF (RB44) -- Lipscomb

127. Aaron Jones Sr., Min (RB45) -- Karabell

128. Nick Chubb, Hou (RB46) -- Clay

129. Jared Goff, Det (QB15) -- Moody

130. Travis Kelce, KC (TE14) -- Bowen

Round 14

131. Jayden Higgins, Hou (WR56) -- Bowen

132. Denver Broncos DST (D/ST1) -- Moody

133. Kyler Murray, Ari (QB16) -- Clay

134. Justice Hill, Bal (RB47) -- Karabell

135. Troy Franklin, Den (WR57) -- Lipscomb

136. Brashard Smith, KC (RB48) -- Cockcroft

137. Brandon Aubrey, Dal (K1) -- Bell

138. Rashid Shaheed, NO (WR58) -- Fulghum

139. Cleveland Browns DST (D/ST2) -- Yates

140. Dylan Sampson, Cle (RB49) -- Dopp

Round 15

141. Jake Bates, Det (K2) -- Dopp

142. Kyle Monangai, Chi (RB50) -- Yates

143. Pittsburgh Steelers DST (D/ST3) -- Fulghum

144. Houston Texans DST (D/ST4) -- Bell

145. Indianapolis Colts DST (D/ST5) -- Cockcroft

146. Arizona Cardinals DST (D/ST6) -- Lipscomb

147. Minnesota Vikings DST (D/ST7) -- Karabell

148. Seattle Seahawks DST (D/ST8) -- Clay

149. Joshua Karty, LAR (K3) -- Moody

150. Philadelphia Eagles DST (D/ST9) -- Bowen

Round 16

151. Cameron Dicker, LAC (K4) -- Bowen

152. Malik Nabers, NYG (WR59) -- Moody

153. Tyler Loop, Bal (K5) -- Clay

154. Spencer Shrader, Ind (K6) -- Karabell

155. Chase McLaughlin, TB (K7) -- Lipscomb

156. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Hou (K8) -- Cockcroft

157. Colston Loveland, Chi (TE15) -- Bell

158. Tyler Bass, Buf (K9) -- Fulghum

159. Cam Little, Jax (K10) -- Yates

160. Los Angeles Rams DST (D/ST10) -- Dopp

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Pick and bye weeks are indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick | Bye)

Team Dopp

QB1 Justin Fields, NYJ (Pick: 8.10 | Bye: 12)

QB2 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 10.10 | Bye: 8)

RB1 Derrick Henry, Bal (Pick: 2.10 | Bye: 7)

RB2 Javonte Williams, Dal (Pick: 4.10 | Bye: 10)

RB3 Quinshon Judkins, Cle (Pick: 5.1 | Bye: 9)

RB4 Emari Demercado, Ari (Pick: 13.1 | Bye: 8)

RB5 Dylan Sampson, Cle (Pick: 14.10 | Bye: 9)

WR1 Puka Nacua, LAR (Pick: 1.1 | Bye: 12)

WR2 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 3.1 | Bye: 12)

WR3 Jaylen Waddle, Mia (Pick: 6.10 | Bye: 12)

WR4 DJ Moore, Chi (Pick: 9.1 | Bye: 5)

WR5 Jerry Jeudy, Cle (Pick: 11.1 | Bye: 9)

TE1 Tyler Warren, Ind (Pick: 7.1 | Bye: 11)

TE2 Dalton Kincaid, Buf (Pick: 12.10 | Bye: 7)

K1 Jake Bates, Det (Pick: 15.1 | Bye: 8)

D/ST1 Los Angeles Rams DST (Pick: 16.10 | Bye: 12)

I went into the draft specifically targeting high-volume running backs knowing that I could find wide receiver depth in the later rounds, so it wasn't a tough decision to grab Javonte Williams and Quinshon Judkins at the fourth- and fifth-round turn, well ahead of their preseason ADP (Williams - 12th round | Judkins - 16th). High-end running backs are always at a premium, and finding both the current RB6 and RB10 in fantasy points per game in the middle rounds was too good to pass up, even having already drafted Derrick Henry.

Team Yates

QB1 Drake Maye, NE (Pick: 7.2 | Bye: 14)

RB1 Bijan Robinson, Atl (Pick: 1.2 | Bye: 5)

RB2 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 3.2 | Bye: 12)

RB3 RJ Harvey, Den (Pick: 8.9 | Bye: 12)

RB4 Michael Carter, Ari (Pick: 13.2 | Bye: 8)

RB5 Kyle Monangai, Chi (Pick: 15.2 | Bye: 5)

WR1 Rome Odunze, Chi (Pick: 2.9 | Bye: 5)

WR2 Xavier Worthy, KC (Pick: 4.9 | Bye: 10)

WR3 Quentin Johnston, LAC (Pick: 5.2 | Bye: 8)

WR4 Jakobi Meyers, LV (Pick: 9.2 | Bye: 8)

WR5 Jordan Addison, Min (Pick: 10.9 | Bye: 6)

WR6 Jauan Jennings, SF (Pick: 11.2 | Bye: 14)

TE1 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 6.9 | Bye: 14)

TE2 Hunter Henry, NE (Pick: 12.9 | Bye: 14)

K1 Cam Little, Jax (Pick: 16.9 | Bye: 8)

D/ST1 Cleveland Browns DST (Pick: 14.9 | Bye: 9)

What a run so far for Quentin Johnston, whom I took at the start of the fifth round. The Chargers have leaned heavily into throwing the football, taking advantage of Justin Herbert's excellence and a receiving trio that was underrated coming into the season, and it is Johnston who currently leads the Chargers in targets and is third overall in the NFL. The upside that made Johnston a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2023 has been realized so far in 2025.

Team Fulghum

QB1 Caleb Williams, Chi (Pick: 9.3 | Bye: 5)

RB1 Christian McCaffrey, SF (Pick: 1.3 | Bye: 14)

RB2 Jaylen Warren, Pit (Pick: 5.3 | Bye: 5)

RB3 Kenneth Walker III, Sea (Pick: 6.8 | Bye: 8)

RB4 Tony Pollard, Ten (Pick: 7.3 | Bye: 10)

RB5 Woody Marks, Hou (Pick: 8.8 | Bye: 6)

WR1 Davante Adams, LAR (Pick: 2.8 | Bye: 12)

WR2 Nico Collins, Hou (Pick: 3.3 | Bye: 6)

WR3 George Pickens, Dal (Pick: 4.8 | Bye: 10)

WR4 Calvin Ridley, Ten (Pick: 11.3 | Bye: 10)

WR5 Darius Slayton, NYG (Pick: 12.8 | Bye: 14)

WR6 Luther Burden III, Chi (Pick: 13.3 | Bye: 5)

WR7 Rashid Shaheed, NO (Pick: 14.8 | Bye: 11)

TE1 Kyle Pitts Sr., Atl (Pick: 10.8 | Bye: 5)

K1 Tyler Bass, Buf (Pick: 16.8 | Bye: 7)

D/ST1 Pittsburgh Steelers DST (Pick: 15.3 | Bye: 5)

Tight ends really took a tumble in this draft. The names at running back that were drafted in the middle rounds -- Jaylen Warren and Woody Marks, to name a couple -- look vastly different than what we saw in August. I found it shocking that QBs like Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams and Justin Fields still lasted as long as they did. It's clear that they're primed to exceed expectations this year if they maintain health. This exercise is just a reminder when it comes to fantasy football. For all that preparation and hot taking we do all summer ... we don't know much.

Team Bell

QB1 Josh Allen, Buf (Pick: 3.4 | Bye: 7)

RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (Pick: 1.4 | Bye: 8)

RB2 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Wsh (Pick: 4.7 | Bye: 12)

RB3 Cam Skattebo, NYG (Pick: 5.4 | Bye: 14)

RB4 Bhayshul Tuten, Jax (Pick: 10.7 | Bye: 8)

RB5 Isiah Pacheco, KC (Pick: 12.7 | Bye: 10)

WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea (Pick: 2.7 | Bye: 8)

WR2 Ricky Pearsall, SF (Pick: 6.7 | Bye: 14)

WR3 Terry McLaurin, Wsh (Pick: 8.7 | Bye: 12)

WR4 Elic Ayomanor, Ten (Pick: 9.4 | Bye: 10)

WR5 Romeo Doubs, GB (Pick: 11.4 | Bye: 5)

WR6 Xavier Legette, Car (Pick: 13.4 | Bye: 14)

TE1 Dallas Goedert, Phi (Pick: 7.4 | Bye: 9)

TE2 Colston Loveland, Chi (Pick: 16.7 | Bye: 5)

K1 Brandon Aubrey, Dal (Pick: 14.7 | Bye: 10)

D/ST1 Houston Texans DST (Pick: 15.4 | Bye: 6)

My goal with my first three picks was to select a running back and a wide receiver who were healthy, seeing significant touches and whose volume is unlikely to change (short of injury). I also wanted one of the big four quarterbacks. Securing Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Josh Allen accomplished that goal. One thing became clear going through this process: Too much information of the "I wonder who will stay healthy? Who will be the primary target?" type can produce a lot of paralysis by analysis. The clean slate of drafting prior to any meaningful football is played is far easier to navigate than a draft with the hundreds of question marks that exist four weeks into the season.

Team Cockcroft

QB1 Baker Mayfield, TB (Pick: 5.5 | Bye: 9)

QB2 Jordan Love, GB (Pick: 13.5 | Bye: 5)

RB1 Bucky Irving, TB (Pick: 2.6 | Bye: 9)

RB2 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 6.6 | Bye: 11)

RB3 Trey Benson, Ari (Pick: 8.6 | Bye: 8)

RB4 Kenneth Gainwell, Pit (Pick: 10.6 | Bye: 5)

RB5 Brashard Smith, KC (Pick: 14.6 | Bye: 10)

WR1 Justin Jefferson, Min (Pick: 1.5 | Bye: 6)

WR2 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (Pick: 3.5 | Bye: 10)

WR3 Emeka Egbuka, TB (Pick: 4.6 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Matthew Golden, GB (Pick: 9.5 | Bye: 5)

WR5 Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (Pick: 11.5 | Bye: 14)

WR6 Tory Horton, Sea (Pick: 12.6 | Bye: 8)

TE1 Jake Ferguson, Dal (Pick: 7.5 | Bye: 10)

K1 Ka'imi Fairbairn, Hou (Pick: 16.6 | Bye: 6)

D/ST1 Indianapolis Colts DST (Pick: 15.5 | Bye: 11)

Timing is everything. Trey Benson, my eighth-round pick, was announced headed to injured reserve only minutes after my selection, and at a point in the draft where Emari Demercado and Michael Carter were then swiftly scooped up with the handful of picks ahead of me. Hey, it happens! Had I known, I'd have taken Woody Marks, a coin-flip call with that pick. He sure had the look of taking the Houston backfield by storm this past weekend, and is one of several rookies I had much higher on my draft board than four weeks ago; Emeka Egbuka and Tory Horton, two picks of mine, as notable examples.

Team Lipscomb

QB1 Jalen Hurts, Phi (Pick: 4.5 | Bye: 9)

QB2 Dak Prescott, Dal (Pick: 11.6 | Bye: 10)

RB1 Jonathan Taylor, Ind (Pick: 1.6 | Bye: 11)

RB2 Omarion Hampton, LAC (Pick: 2.5 | Bye: 8)

RB3 TreVeyon Henderson, NE (Pick: 8.5 | Bye: 14)

RB4 Rachaad White, TB (Pick: 10.5 | Bye: 9)

RB5 Brian Robinson Jr., SF (Pick: 13.6 | Bye: 14)

WR1 Brian Thomas Jr., Jax (Pick: 3.6 | Bye: 8)

WR2 Rashee Rice, KC (Pick: 5.6 | Bye: 10)

WR3 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ari (Pick: 6.5 | Bye: 8)

WR4 Zay Flowers, Bal (Pick: 7.6 | Bye: 7)

WR5 Troy Franklin, Den (Pick: 14.5 | Bye: 12)

TE1 Sam LaPorta, Det (Pick: 9.6 | Bye: 8)

TE2 Harold Fannin Jr., Cle (Pick: 12.5 | Bye: 9)

K1 Chase McLaughlin, TB (Pick: 16.5 | Bye: 9)

D/ST1 Arizona Cardinals DST (Pick: 15.6 | Bye: 8)

My goal was to not be too much of a prisoner of the moment, and to still believe in players I liked prior to the season. So, I was happy to get Brian Thomas Jr. (fourth round), Marvin Harrison Jr. (sixth) and Sam LaPorta (ninth), expecting they will show progress going forward. With the end of Rashee Rice's suspension near, I was much more willing to select him here in the fifth, as having to keep him on my active roster until mid-October was not appealing in August.

Team Karabell

QB1 Bo Nix, Den (Pick: 11.7 | Bye: 12)

QB2 Daniel Jones, Ind (Pick: 12.4 | Bye: 11)

RB1 James Cook, Buf (Pick: 1.7 | Bye: 7)

RB2 Kyren Williams, LAR (Pick: 3.7 | Bye: 12)

RB3 Chase Brown, Cin (Pick: 4.4 | Bye: 10)

RB4 Chuba Hubbard, Car (Pick: 8.4 | Bye: 14)

RB5 Aaron Jones Sr., Min (Pick: 13.7 | Bye: 6)

RB6 Justice Hill, Bal (Pick: 14.4 | Bye: 7)

WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Dal (Pick: 2.4 | Bye: 10)

WR2 Ladd McConkey, LAC (Pick: 5.7 | Bye: 8)

WR3 Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (Pick: 6.4 | Bye: 11)

WR4 Keenan Allen, LAC (Pick: 7.7 | Bye: 8)

WR5 Tee Higgins, Cin (Pick: 9.7 | Bye: 10)

TE1 Tucker Kraft, GB (Pick: 10.4 | Bye: 5)

K1 Spencer Shrader, Ind (Pick: 16.4 | Bye: 11)

D/ST1 Minnesota Vikings DST (Pick: 15.7 | Bye: 6)

We know which players are off to great starts, so we knew these draft results would look completely different than a month ago, or perhaps even just a week ago, really. James Cook in Round 1 and CeeDee Lamb in Round 2, in that order? Wild. Half the players I chose are playing well, and half just slipped so far in the draft (Chase Brown, Ladd McConkey, Tee Higgins) I couldn't help myself. These are good players! I can't believe I took Daniel Jones (Round 12, but still), and that it was a reasonable pick.

Team Clay

QB1 Jayden Daniels, Wsh (Pick: 5.8 | Bye: 12)

QB2 Kyler Murray, Ari (Pick: 14.3 | Bye: 8)

RB1 Saquon Barkley, Phi (Pick: 1.8 | Bye: 9)

RB2 Josh Jacobs, GB (Pick: 2.3 | Bye: 5)

RB3 D'Andre Swift, Chi (Pick: 8.3 | Bye: 5)

RB4 Nick Chubb, Hou (Pick: 13.8 | Bye: 6)

WR1 A.J. Brown, Phi (Pick: 4.3 | Bye: 9)

WR2 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 6.3 | Bye: 11)

WR3 Chris Godwin Jr., TB (Pick: 7.8 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Jameson Williams, Det (Pick: 9.8 | Bye: 8)

WR5 DeVonta Smith, Phi (Pick: 10.3 | Bye: 9)

WR6 Travis Hunter, Jax (Pick: 11.8 | Bye: 8)

TE1 Trey McBride, Ari (Pick: 3.8 | Bye: 8)

TE2 T.J. Hockenson, Min (Pick: 12.3 | Bye: 6)

K1 Tyler Loop, Bal (Pick: 16.3 | Bye: 7)

D/ST1 Seattle Seahawks DST (Pick: 15.8 | Bye: 8)

My approach was about the same as in the preseason, which was to prioritize an elite tight end and quarterback while chipping away at running back and wide receiver in the meantime. Interestingly, top tight ends fell much further than they did in the preseason (after drafting Trey McBride in Round 3, I was one pick away from landing Brock Bowers in Round 6; Moody got a steal!) and I also got a deal on Jayden Daniels, somewhat due to his recent missed time. That allowed me to load up at RB and WR while still landing a top option at the island positions.

Team Moody

QB1 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 7.9 | Bye: 10)

QB2 Jared Goff, Det (Pick: 13.9 | Bye: 8)

RB1 Ashton Jeanty, LV (Pick: 2.2 | Bye: 8)

RB2 Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (Pick: 5.9 | Bye: 8)

RB3 Jordan Mason, Min (Pick: 8.2 | Bye: 6)

RB4 Zach Charbonnet, Sea (Pick: 10.2 | Bye: 8)

RB5 Ollie Gordon II, Mia (Pick: 11.9 | Bye: 12)

WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (Pick: 1.9 | Bye: 8)

WR2 Courtland Sutton, Den (Pick: 3.9 | Bye: 12)

WR3 DK Metcalf, Pit (Pick: 4.2 | Bye: 5)

WR4 Mike Evans, TB (Pick: 9.9 | Bye: 9)

WR5 Keon Coleman, Buf (Pick: 12.2 | Bye: 7)

WR6 Malik Nabers, NYG (Pick: 16.2 | Bye: 14)

TE1 Brock Bowers, LV (Pick: 6.2 | Bye: 8)

K1 Joshua Karty, LAR (Pick: 15.9 | Bye: 12)

D/ST1 Denver Broncos DST (Pick: 14.2 | Bye: 12)

Courtland Sutton has exceeded my expectations so far this season. Drafted as the WR24 this summer, he's already performing like an upper-echelon fantasy receiver, putting up 18-plus fantasy points in three of four games. The rapport he developed with Bo Nix last season has carried over into 2025. Sutton has clear WR1 upside for the rest of the season as Nix becomes more consistent.

Team Bowen

QB1 Lamar Jackson, Bal (Pick: 4.1 | Bye: 7)

RB1 De'Von Achane, Mia (Pick: 1.10 | Bye: 12)

RB2 J.K. Dobbins, Den (Pick: 6.1 | Bye: 12)

RB3 David Montgomery, Det (Pick: 8.1 | Bye: 8)

RB4 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 10.1 | Bye: 14)

RB5 Tyler Allgeier, Atl (Pick: 12.1 | Bye: 5)

WR1 Drake London, Atl (Pick: 2.1 | Bye: 5)

WR2 Tetairoa McMillan, Car (Pick: 3.10 | Bye: 14)

WR3 Deebo Samuel, Wsh (Pick: 5.10 | Bye: 12)

WR4 Stefon Diggs, NE (Pick: 7.10 | Bye: 14)

WR5 Khalil Shakir, Buf (Pick: 9.10 | Bye: 7)

WR6 Cooper Kupp, Sea (Pick: 11.10 | Bye: 8)

WR7 Jayden Higgins, Hou (Pick: 14.1 | Bye: 6)

TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 13.10 | Bye: 10)

K1 Cameron Dicker, LAC (Pick: 16.1 | Bye: 8)

D/ST1 Philadelphia Eagles DST (Pick: 15.10 | Bye: 9)

TreVeyon Henderson was one of my top targets this summer. It's the receiving skills, plus the explosive play ability in the run game. But four weeks into the season, Henderson is part of a three-man rotation in the New England backfield, and we've seen only flashes of Henderson's upside, which is why I passed on him multiple times this time around.