Slow start to your fantasy season? It might be the right time to make a trade to get back into it. And the same goes for managers at the top of the standings, because there are multiple sell-high candidates to put on the block before the Week 5 slate of games kicks off.

I'm right there, too. In a 12-team league, I need a quarterback -- desperately -- with Joe Burrow sitting in my IR slot. I tried the Jake Browning waiver pickup last week. Rough. So, it's time to put together a real offer for a quarterback high on my target list. We'll discuss him today. I also have a running back in here who jumped into a volume role, plus a wide receiver in a schemed-up passing game.

But we'll start with three players who you can trade away, fresh off very productive Week 4 games. So, use those numbers to get quality value in return.

Let's make some deals.

Players to trade away

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf is a prime sell-high candidate after he dropped a season-best 23.6 points on the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 4. We saw the big-play juice on his 80-yard catch-and-run score, too.

However, over Metcalf's first three games, he averaged just 11.8 PPG.

With Aaron Rodgers under center, Metcalf will continue to see fade route targets on the boundary or some scripted shot plays. But this system really leans heavily on quick throws, as Metcalf is averaging only 5.86 air yards per target. And with limited volume (5.5 targets per game), Metcalf needs to create big plays and score touchdowns to produce winning weeks in your lineup.

For me, Metcalf will remain a boom/bust WR2 or flex, and I think the time is now to flip him for a higher-volume receiver or a running back, if you are in need. And with the Steelers on a bye this week, you'll need a slick approach to sell the fantasy value of Metcalf.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison rebounded from a rough start in the Week 4 game versus the Seattle Seahawks to post 18.6 points, his highest total of the season. Now, Harrison gets a really positive matchup in Week 5 against a Tennessee Titans defense allowing an average of 38.2 PPG game to opposing wide receivers.

Harrison's value is up, right? So, let's find a trade partner this week.

Remember, Harrison is averaging 4.0 receptions per game, and he currently carries a reception rate of just 61.5%, which has been lowered due to some focus drops. Plus, the presence of tight end Trey McBride, who owns a team-leading 27.2% target share, cuts into Harrison's weekly volume.

I'm buying the talent of Harrison, but a couple of splash plays last Thursday night aren't enough, given that he looks selective at times with his route running.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Due to the instability of the tight end position in fantasy this season, Goedert's recent run of production works here. In three games played, Goedert is averaging 13.8 PPG, and he just had a season-high 15.7 points, which included two touchdown grabs, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 4.

A closer look, however, tells us that both of those schemed touchdown catches versus the Bucs had a gadget-like feel to them. An underhand toss on the goal line -- out of a quads bunch set -- and a shovel pass. Back in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Goedert had a touchdown (his only catch of the day) on a seam ball against split-safety coverage. And in Week 1, Goedert was an outlet for quarterback Jalen Hurts against a zone-heavy Dallas defense, catching seven passes for 44 yards.

Goedert can continue to operate as an underneath/checkdown target for Hurts in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos (and beyond). But Goedert, who has already missed a game this season, has an injury history, and that Eagles passing offense looks choppy right now.

Let's use Goedert's Week 4 numbers to get some solid return on a trade.

Players to trade for

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

It feels quiet on Pittman, no? The wide receiver is averaging 15.6 PPG and has scored a touchdown in three of four games played. Pittman is also averaging 7.3 targets per game, with a team-leading target share of 24.4%.

There's still a vertical element to Pittman's game, plus he is getting loose on crossing routes. And with quarterback Daniel Jones playing good football, Colts coach Shane Steichen can continue to scheme for Pittman. Now, Pittman should be viewed as a solid WR3, which makes trading for him more feasible. However, after studying the Colts' offensive tape, Pittman can give you some WR2 weeks this season. You're getting quality value here in the lineup.

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

A dual-threat back with a tone-setting play demeanor, Skattebo is averaging 17.0 PPG over his past three games, and he just saw a career-high 27 touches this past Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers in his first pro start. With wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) out for the season and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center, Skattebo should see steady volume moving forward.

Skattebo had only two receptions in that Week 4 game against the Chargers, but he did catch six passes for 61 yards and score in Week 3 versus Kansas City. There's production here after the catch. With his usage on the goal line -- seven goal-to-goal carries this season -- Skattebo also gives you scoring potential in the lineup.

Managers might have to give up more than originally anticipated to acquire Skattebo in a trade, but the rookie is set up in New York as a volume-based RB2 who can provide more upside due to his pass-catching ability.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Maye is averaging 21.1 PPG and has already had two games with 23 or more points. The second-year pro has been very efficient as a thrower under coordinator Josh McDaniels, completing 74% of his passes, and he has rushed for 98 yards this season with a touchdown run in two of four games.

With the tight end usage up in McDaniels' offense, Maye has reliable middle-of-the-field targets, which includes the red zone area. Stefon Diggs just posted his best numbers of the season in Week 4 (six receptions for 101 yards), and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has the receiving traits to develop this season as a productive player in the pass game.

Maye has the system to post numbers, and his ability to create as a runner boosts his fantasy profile. And I see emerging talent around Maye in New England. The price tag to land Maye in a trade has gone up. I get it. But if you need a quarterback, Maye is an upside target.