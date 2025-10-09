Despite A.J. Brown's tough fantasy season, Liz Loza points to a favorable matchup vs. the Giants as a reason to stick with the wide receiver. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

At this point of the fantasy football season, every manager has a player or two who were drafted to produce high-end numbers but, instead, have disappointed. The scoring totals are down. So is the usage. Or maybe we just can't figure out their offensive deployment, which creates even more lineup questions on game day for fantasy managers.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Below is a breakdown of eight players failing to live up to preseason expectations, while discussing what moves to make next as a fantasy manager. I'll tell you what I'm seeing on the game tape, hit on offensive fits and also track future matchups that could potentially open the door (for some) to get back on track.

We'll start with a wide receiver -- one of my summer breakout candidates -- who is struggling to produce despite playing in the league's top-scoring offense.

Jameson Williams has just seven catches in a four-game span for the second straight season. Will he turn it around like he did in 2024? AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Williams has averaged 7.9 fantasy PPG -- down from 14.1 in 2024 -- and he's failed to top the 50-yard receiving mark in four of five games played, despite seeing consistent usage as a route runner.

Williams is running an average of 29.6 routes per game: Verticals, deep overs and the crossers that can provide catch-and-run numbers with Williams' electric open-field speed. But in an explosive Detroit offense that can spread the ball around, while scoring a league-best 34.8 PPG, Williams has been a fantasy letdown.

Do you drop Williams at this point? I wouldn't. Williams can still give you breakout games, like he did in Week 2 against the Bears. Williams scored 18.8 points in that one ... on just two receptions. Big-play juice. But given his limited usage (2.2 receptions and 4.2 targets per game), in an offense that can feature multiple players within the game plan, Williams fits best as a bye-week sub for now.

McBride is averaging 12.2 PPG this season and he currently sits at TE4 in total scoring behind Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid and Tyler Warren. McBride is seeing the ball, too (5.8 receptions and 8.2 targets per game). But without the touchdown production (one touchdown, two end zone targets), and a Cardinals passing offense averaging just 170.2 yards per game (30th in the NFL), McBride's fantasy ceiling has been lowered.

McBride is producing only 55.0 receiving yards per game, and he has only two explosive-play receptions (20 or more yards) on his season résumé. Until we see a higher level of play from quarterback Kyler Murray, which includes throwing with a greater sense of timing, McBride will remain simply a high-floor option in the lineup.

It's Week 6 and we're still waiting on Brown to post WR1 numbers for our lineups. Brown has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in four of five games played, and while he did have a season-best 22.9 points in Week 3 versus the Rams, that total was inflated by a negative game script (which forced the Eagles to throw with volume).

The positives here? Brown is getting consistent volume. He's had at least eight targets in four straight games. The Eagles are trying to get him the ball. While I do want to see Brown targeted more on big-play throws (slot fades, deep corner routes, posts), his next three games (@NYG, @MIN, NYG) provide matchup opportunities. If Brown is going to start producing, this is the time to do it.

It's been an up-and-down fantasy start for Bo Nix, but the upcoming schedule could be just what he needs to get hot. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Nix is giving managers 16.8 PPG (QB20). We expected more in Year 2 under Sean Payton, no? I did. Yes, Nix has two games with 20 or more points, and he did drop 326 passing yards on the Bengals in Week 4. But the tape tells us Nix can improve.

The footwork tends to feel rushed, and he can cut down on the unnecessary pocket movement, while playing on time at a higher rate when throwing the ball outside of the numbers. That can create greater accuracy for Nix.

As a runner, Nix has averaged 3.6 carries and 20.0 rushing yards per game, and he's reached the end zone once. Payton has sprinkled in some designed carries for Nix (though I would like to see more), and we know Nix can produce on scramble attempts. That's part of his game, which also increases his fantasy profile. And with a positive three-game stretch on deck (@NYJ, NYG, DAL), Nix has a chance to start producing consistent QB1 numbers.

The Bears still can't find the run game, and that's an issue for Swift managers. Through four games (Chicago was on a bye last week), Swift is getting his touches on the ground (14.0 carries per game), but the lack of efficiency (3.3 YPC) and explosive plays (five rushes of 10 or more yards) have really lowered Swift's upside.

He is still averaging 12.5 PPG thanks to his receiving usage. Swift has caught at least three passes in every game played, with an average of 21.3 receiving yards. That keeps him in the flex range. However, if he if shows more decisiveness as a downhill runner, Swift has a shot to boost his numbers given his upcoming matchups (@WAS, NO, @BAL, @CIN). The Bears are making a change at left tackle to elevate the run game, with Theo Benedet getting the start this Monday night in Washington. Let's keep Swift in the lineup.

Meyers was drafted as a high-floor WR3. He's a physical route runner who works the dirty areas of the field and a separator versus man-coverage. Those are good traits to have in this league. But after a strong start in his first two games (15.5 PPG), Meyers has failed to post double-digit numbers in his last three, catching a total of 11 passes over that stretch.

Yes, the quarterback play in Vegas must improve. Geno Smith leads the league in interceptions with nine, and he threw two picks in Week 4 against Chicago while targeting Meyers, relying on arm talent to win late in the down. That's trouble.

Meyers does have a positive Week 6 matchup against the Titans, which will keep him in the WR3 mix, but I need to see more rhythm from this Raiders pass game to buy in.

Kamara has seen his workload reduced over the past two games, and he's not scoring touchdowns. Kamara has one touchdown on the season, and just three goal-to-go carries. Plus, the presence of No. 2 back Kendre Miller also raises concerns about Kamara's value moving forward.

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Miller has 21 carries over his past two games, compared to Kamara's 23. So, this does look like a backfield split based on recent usage. Kamara's ability to produce as a receiver (3.4 receptions per game) gives him more fantasy upside, though.

However, the drop in overall rushing volume makes Kamara a touchdown-dependent RB2/flex for a rebuilding team -- one that is averaging 18.4 points per game (27th) -- with New England, Chicago and Tampa Bay up next on the schedule. I'm not very confident here.

Rough times for Higgins managers right now. Higgins has averaged 6.6 PPG over his past three -- all with Jake Browning starting at quarterback -- catching a total of seven passes (on 15 targets). That's it. While a late fourth quarter touchdown in the Week 5 loss to Detroit pushed Higgins to double-digit points (11.2), there isn't enough consistent volume to lean on here, and Browning has been reckless as a thrower.

But, did the Bengals' trade on Tuesday to acquire veteran quarterback Joe Flacco create a slightly higher floor for Higgins? Maybe. Flacco's diminished mobility won't be protected behind the Bengals' offensive line, but he could bring a bit more consistency to the pass game. Higgins will remain a WR3 at this point, with upcoming matchups versus Green Bay, Pittsburgh and the New York Jets. Stay tuned.