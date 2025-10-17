Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

NOTE: All mentions of fantasy points are for PPR formats, unless otherwise noted.

Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp, no longer among the top options in fantasy football, once caught 1,947 yards worth of passes for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams. He just missed the all-time, single-season mark of 1,964 receiving yards achieved by Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson during the 2012 season. Others have threatened to reach 2,000 receiving yards in recent seasons, including Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill. Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase led the league with 1,708 receiving yards last season.

Don't be surprised if ... Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes the first to 2,000 receiving yards

Here we go again with another "Chase for 2K." With nearly 300 receiving yards over the past two games, Smith-Njigba, in his third season out of Ohio State, leads the NFL with 696 receiving yards, a pace for a cool 1,972 yards. Some might question whether Smith-Njigba, who finished 12th with 1,130 receiving yards last season, can continue this excellent start with QB Sam Darnold overachieving, with two solid running backs and with Kupp a factor in the passing game. The answer is yes, he can.

First off, stop thinking that Darnold is overachieving. As with Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, what happened early in a player's career becomes, at some point, irrelevant. Darnold was fantastic for the Vikings last season, tossing 35 touchdown passes with 4,319 passing yards. The No. 9 fantasy QB from last season enters Week 7 as the No. 12 option, but if we remove a disappointing Week 1, he is eighth. Darnold is third in passing yards. He is good enough.

As for the running game, fantasy managers might have noticed that neither Kenneth Walker III nor Zach Charbonnet are exactly thriving. The Seahawks rank 24th in rushing yards per game, despite being sixth in rushing attempts. The passing game is alive and well. The running game is not. Meanwhile, Kupp, at four receptions per game, is not much of a factor. When Darnold throws, Smith-Njigba is targeted more than 36% of the time. The schedule is also favorable. It is time for a 2,000-yard receiver.

Other WR/TE thoughts that shouldn't surprise:

Don't be surprised if ... New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson breaks out this week