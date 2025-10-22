'Ride the pine!': Oronde Gadsden II benched by father despite 29.4 points

Mike Clay explains why Keenan Allen has been a surprise fantasy success so far this season. (0:56)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II scored 29.4 fantasy points in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, but although he's the most added player in ESPN Fantasy, there's one manager who will not be starting the rookie -- his father.

Former NFL wide receiver Oronde Gadsden, who spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, spoke about his fantasy football roster management in a weekly spot on 1043 WQAM sports radio in Miami.

"It's the second week in a row I've lost by under 10 points, and in my league they were like, 'What dad leaves his son on the bench?'" the elder Gadsden told the "Hoch, Crowder and Solana" show.

Despite the breakout game, Gadsden II will remain on his father's bench to not mess with his fortunate play the past two games. "We playing fantasy football now ... he's going to stay on the bench," Gadsden said. "Nobody else got him, we cool with it, I'm cool.

"He gon' ride the pine!"

In Week 7, Gadsden II became the fourth rookie tight end in the Super Bowl era to record 150 receiving yards in a game, according to ESPN Research. Additionally, he was the first Chargers rookie tight end to log more than 100 receiving yards since Hall of Famer Antonio Gates.

The younger Gadsden is the most added player in ESPN Fantasy this week, seeing his roster percentage surge from 2.4% to 53.4%, and he is Eric Karabell's top waiver pickup among tight ends, especially with six teams on their bye week in Week 8.