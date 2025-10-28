Open Extended Reactions

The Fantasy Football Strength-of-Schedule Cheat Sheet is a breakdown of each team's remaining schedule and rank how easy/hard their collective opponents are in terms of allowing fantasy points to each offensive position: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, D/ST and kicker.

This tool can help inform your waiver wire and trade decisions, or assist you in making those tough weekly lineup decisions, but please note that they are already factored into the weekly projections.

"YTD" represents how easy/hard each team's schedule has been thus far. "ROS" indicates how easy/hard each team's schedule will be moving forward. The lower numbers, in green, are for the easier matchups. Higher numbers, in red, are harder.

Fantasy Football Strength-of-Schedule Cheat Sheet

Team QB

YTD QB

ROS RB

YTD RB

ROS WR

YTD WR

ROS TE

YTD TE

ROS DST

YTD DST

ROS K

YTD K

ROS 22 15 22 8 7 13 11 22 9 24 24 27 11 24 18 28 25 24 19 2 6 9 16 15 32 5 32 16 24 26 31 1 30 3 32 9 24 21 8 19 31 30 21 13 3 9 2 20 5 23 6 20 18 23 23 20 18 14 4 7 2 4 9 25 3 7 8 4 5 15 18 11 7 10 30 4 17 9 4 3 8 19 15 6 1 7 14 3 2 2 1 21 15 8 9 14

