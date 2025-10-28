        <
          Strength of schedule (SOS) cheat sheet: Every team's year-to-date and rest-of-season ratings

          How easy is the schedule of your favorite team going forward? Michael Steele/Getty Images
          • Mike ClayOct 28, 2025, 03:29 PM
              Mike Clay is a senior writer for fantasy football and the NFL at ESPN. His projections power the ESPN Fantasy Football game, and he also appears on "Fantasy Football Now" and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.
          The Fantasy Football Strength-of-Schedule Cheat Sheet is a breakdown of each team's remaining schedule and rank how easy/hard their collective opponents are in terms of allowing fantasy points to each offensive position: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, D/ST and kicker.

          This tool can help inform your waiver wire and trade decisions, or assist you in making those tough weekly lineup decisions, but please note that they are already factored into the weekly projections.

          "YTD" represents how easy/hard each team's schedule has been thus far. "ROS" indicates how easy/hard each team's schedule will be moving forward. The lower numbers, in green, are for the easier matchups. Higher numbers, in red, are harder.