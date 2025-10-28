Open Extended Reactions

This season, it certainly seems as though it's easier to identify bad offenses than good defenses.

Every four weeks in this space, the D/ST Road Map helps fantasy managers navigate a streaming strategy through the upcoming month's games. Scrolling back through the list of most-favorable matchups from the preseason and October editions, not much has changed in the rankings. The top seven predicted D/ST matchups from the preseason edition remain among the top 10 on this month's list, while nine of the 10 from the October edition remain ranked among the same top 10.

However, the top five scoring defenses from the season's first four weeks (Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons) finished 14th, 30th, 28th, eighth and 17th in fantasy points scored per game in the month of October. These days, there's effectively no such thing as a "set it and forget it" D/ST.

As we're now at the bye-week peak of the fantasy football season, almost every manager is surely in need of at least a one-week plug-in. To help you navigate these important weeks just ahead of the fantasy playoffs, here is my updated D/ST Road Map for Weeks 9-12, spanning the first four weeks of November.

Top 10 offenses to exploit

Here are the 10 offenses that, over the past five weeks, have been the best for streaming opposing D/STs:

1. Tennessee Titans: added 5.6 fantasy points (on average) to a D/ST's score

2. Cleveland Browns: +5.3

3. Minnesota Vikings: +5.1

4. Las Vegas Raiders: +4.4

5. New Orleans Saints: +3.7

6. New York Jets: +3.6

7. Carolina Panthers: +3.0

8. Miami Dolphins: +2.0

9. Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5

10. New York Giants: +1.1

Ranked fourth on this list four weeks ago, the Bengals have performed significantly better on offense since Joe Flacco took over for Jake Browning at quarterback in Week 6. Bengals opponents have totaled minus-4 fantasy points from their defenses over those three weeks.

We also bid adieu to the New England Patriots, who have been a much more potent offense, thanks almost entirely to the quick development of QB Drake Maye.

Top 10 offenses to avoid

1. Indianapolis Colts: subtracted 6.7 points (on average) from a D/ST's score

2. Dallas Cowboys: minus-4.4

3. Buffalo Bills: minus-3.9

4. Detroit Lions: minus-3.7

5. Kansas City Chiefs: minus-3.3

6. Green Bay Packers: minus-3.0

7. Baltimore Ravens: minus-2.0

8. Seattle Seahawks: minus-1.8

9. Denver Broncos: minus-1.5

10. San Francisco 49ers: minus-1.5

The Colts have consistently ranked No. 1 on this list through eight weeks, as six of eight opposing D/STs have scored minus-3 or worse against them. They lead the league in offensive points (32.9) and total yards per game (385.3), have surrendered the second-fewest sacks (9) and committed the third-fewest turnovers (4).

The D/ST to lock in for November: Ravens

They are a tough sell due to their total of just five fantasy points through seven games, but they have also played directly into the hands of their matchups in what has generally been one of the league's most challenging schedules. They've scored 18 points against their two easiest opponents and minus-14 points against their three toughest foes. Don't forget, too, that the Ravens were regarded one of the most talented defenses on paper to begin the season, the No. 3 D/ST selected (on average) in ESPN leagues.

The Ravens have played better defensive football over their last two games and, over the next four weeks, they will face nothing but top-eight positional matchups (@MIA, @MIN, @CLE, NYJ). There is no D/ST out there that brings as great a likelihood of being a "lock 'em in for the duration" squad right now.

Week 9 D/ST recommendations

Los Angeles Chargers (@TEN): They've scored at least eight fantasy points in each of their four games facing top-10 D/ST matchups.

Los Angeles Rams (NO): Dropped in 26% of ESPN leagues during their Week 8 bye, the Rams should be one of your top positional pickups this week.

Ravens (@MIA, on Thursday): Since Tyreek Hill was lost for the season, the Dolphins have averaged the fourth-fewest total yards per game (286.5).

Jaguars (@LV): Opposing D/STs have scored at least five fantasy points in every game against the Raiders.

Start 'em, above 50% rostered: Packers (CAR), Lions (MIN)

Avoid: Chiefs (@BUF), Pittsburgh Steelers (IND), Vikings (@DET)

Week 10 D/ST recommendations

Browns (@NYJ): The last time they faced a top-10 matchup, they scored 24 fantasy points (MIA, in Week 7).

Bills (@MIA): They had their best defensive game of the season in Week 7, fresh off the bye, scoring 18 fantasy points against the Panthers.

Ravens (@MIN): D/STs have averaged 17.0 fantasy points against the Vikings in J.J. McCarthy's two starts, and 7.8 in Carson Wentz's five.

Jets (CLE): D/STs have averaged 7.5 fantasy points against the Browns since Dillon Gabriel took over at quarterback.

Panthers (NO): They scored 16 fantasy points in their most recent game facing a top-10 D/ST matchup.

Saints (@CAR): They have averaged 7.3 fantasy points over their past four games.

Start 'em, above 50% rostered: Broncos (LV)

Avoid: Philadelphia Eagles (@GB), Falcons (@IND), Vikings (BAL)

Week 11 D/ST recommendations

Ravens (@CLE): Their best individual D/ST fantasy point total of 2025 came in Week 2 against these Browns (15).

Chicago Bears (@MIN): When the Bears and Vikings squared off in Week 1, the Bears D/ST scored 13 fantasy points.

Washington Commanders (@MIA): They've faced three bottom-five D/ST matchups already, scoring a combined minus-1 fantasy points in them. However, in their one game against a top-10 matchup, they scored 10 points.

Cowboys (@LV): Can one of the league's worst defenses rise to the matchup? They did score six fantasy points against the Jets in Week 5.

Start 'em, above 50% rostered: Patriots (NYJ), Falcons (CAR), Houston Texans (@TEN)

Avoid: Broncos (KC), Eagles (DET), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@BUF)

Week 12 D/ST recommendations

Browns (@LV): They are elite streaming options only in the even-numbered weeks, including looking ahead to Week 14 (TEN).

Ravens (NYJ): Keep close tabs on their performance over these four weeks, as they could warrant starting in Weeks 13-15 (CIN, PIT, @CIN) as well, if they rebound to the degree they might in November.

49ers (CAR): Fred Warner's injury has hurt them, as they've totaled just five fantasy points over the past three weeks, but at least the matchup is right.

Raiders (CLE): They scored 17 fantasy points facing a similarly favorable matchup against the Titans in Week 6.

Start 'em, above 50% rostered: Falcons (@NO), Seahawks (@TEN), Packers (MIN)

Avoid: Colts (@KC), Eagles (@DAL), Texans (BUF), Chiefs (IND), Vikings (@GB)