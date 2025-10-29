Facts vs. Feelings: Why you may want to sit Bo Nix, start Travis Hunter and trade Christian McCaffrey

Open Extended Reactions

Greetings from Bristol, where fall is just past its peak and the leaves are ripe for peeping. It's been a whirlwind few weeks on the road and, yet, I'd like to, for a multitude of reasons, freeze the present moment. Partially so I can catch my breath (and maybe a few z's) but mostly because of how rapidly time seems to be flying by.

Living in Los Angeles it's easy to ignore summer's rolling into fall and the eventual climb to winter. I'm not complaining about 80 degree weather in November -- and I'm not foolish enough to think anyone feels sorry for me -- but the absence of seasons often creates a frozen-in-carbonite delusion. Were it not for the intensity of October baseball (18 innings!!!) and the cadence of the NFL, I might be convinced that Labor Day was just around the corner.

Then New England happens. And I am filled with bittersweet delight. The hills are dappled with shades of warmth while the wind whips with a trademark chill. People move with more intention, shoulders slightly hunched, lightly bundled in sweaters and hoodies. I still meander partially because I am, as my mother always chides, a "wanderer," but mostly because I want to take in all of the autumnal goodness. It's a novelty and also a stark reminder of time's relenting passage.

Can we pause, please? But, of course, we can't.

There are, after all, events to prepare and look forward to. Halloween candy to sort, Thanksgiving dishes to delegate, and holiday gifts to stash away. Whether we are being pushed or pulled, the final two months of the year always seem to come at breakneck speed. While I don't enjoy the idea of bracing for the onslaught, I do understand readying oneself for the inevitable rush.

And just like that, we have arrived at the halfway point of the fantasy season. There now exists an abundance of data from which to draw substantial conclusions. An inventory of our rosters, for their strengths, weaknesses, and values can be properly assessed. I'm hesitant to advocate for the creation of a full-blown playoff preparedness plan, but it would be foolish not to at least peek at what's ahead. While injuries will, unfortunately, continue to throw wrenches, exploitable matchups figure to remain soft and identifying those can help us stay in contention through the double-digit weeks.

Let's agree, though, to crunch a few leaves and pocket some funsized Snickers before going full boar on the Christmas music and fruitcake, okay? We don't need to rush to the finish line... because we're going to miss this before we realize it.

Facts and Feelings for Week 9

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos: Nix may have his critics within the footballhead set, but he's been a boon for fantasy managers as of late, clearing 23 fantasy points in back-to-back outings. The virtual game's QB5 overall, Denver's franchise signal caller currently ranks inside the top seven at the position in passing TDs (15) and rushing scores (3). The asterisk to these numbers is, of course, that he's faced the Giants and Cowboys over his past pair of outings.

A duel in Houston doesn't figure to be as fruitful, however. The Texans have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to QBs, and it's not even close. For context, Houston has given up an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, with Buffalo giving up the second-fewest at 13.8. In fact, just one of the past five QBs to face Matt Burke's unit has registered 10 fantasy points (Mac Jones). Additionally, given Nix's home vs. road splits (24.1 FPPG at home and 16.2 FPPG on the road), the second-year QB figures to struggle, ranking outside of the top 15 players quarterbacks in Week 9.

The schedule-makers didn't do fantasy managers any favors putting Christian McCaffrey's San Francisco 49ers on bye in Week 14, along with the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers Tim Warner/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has been on an absolute tear, averaging nearly 25 fantasy points per game (RB2) while ranking second at the position in total carries (140) and first among RBs in receptions (56). Investors can therefore forgive his momentary stumble in Week 8, wherein he managed fewer than 20 fantasy points for the first time in 2025. The versatile back figures to bounce back this Sunday when he faces a Giants defense that has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to the position and allowed both Saquon Barkley as well as Tank Bigsby to reach double-digit yardage totals this past weekend.

When reviewing the numbers, managers' desire to cling to McCaffrey makes a whole lot of sense. Yet, in the spirit of looking ahead, it might be worthwhile to move the 29-year-old sooner rather than later. That's because CMC has a rather ill-timed bye in Week 14, potentially putting playoff contending teams in peril. Interestingly, Jahmyr Gibbs (who took his bye this past Sunday) will face the ever-generous Dallas defense that same week. Additionally, Detroit's lead back faces the gettable Steelers and Vikings defenses during the fantasy semis (Weeks 16 and 17). In comparison, McCaffrey is scheduled to battle an imposing Colts defense (seventh-fewest fantasy points to RBs allowed) in Week 16. Elite one-for-one trades are always spicy, but that doesn't mean that they can't or shouldn't be executed. Ponder as you please.

play 1:31 Daniel Dopp declares Tyrone Tracy Jr. a priority pickup Daniel Dopp explains why Tyrone Tracy Jr. has become a viable fantasy option with the injury to Cam Skattebo.

Tyrone Tracy, RB, New York Giants: As discussed on Tuesday's episode of "Fantasy Focus," Tracy is expected to emerge as one of this season's most valuable wire-waiver adds. While his skill set is vastly different from Cam Skattebo's, Tracy's anticipated volume vaults him into immediate RB2 contention. To that end, Mike Clay has the converted wide receiver projected to touch the ball 19 times this Sunday. Interestingly, Tracy averaged 17.3 fantasy points and 108 scrimmage yards per game when managing 19 or more touches in 2024.

The offense is, of course, different this go around, but Jaxson Dart has thrown to the RB position with more regularity than many may realize. In fact, Skattebo collected 13 catches (RB12) with Dart as the starter from Week 4 to 7. That sets up nicely for Tracy, particularly when considering that the 49ers have allowed the fourth-most receptions (43) to RBs. With Devin Singletary logging a snap share of 16 percent and having a season high of seven touches, Tracy is expected to lead the Giants backfield by a wide margin. With that kind of volume in a capable offense (which has averaged over 24 points per game with Dart as the starter), Tracy enters Week 9 with top-15 positional appeal.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Fans of the virtual game were understandably shook when Johnston posted a goose egg in Week 8. While his zero targets can likely be explained away by the Vikings' blitz-heavy approach and a subsequent lack of deep passes on Justin Herbert's behalf, Johnston's blank doesn't sting any less. The TCU product is bound to bounce back in a plus matchup at the Titans this weekend. Yet, the emergence of Oronde Gadsden II as well as Ladd McConkey's return figures to quell the bang with which Johnston began 2025.

The Bolts offense is starting to take on a roulette wheel-like complexion -- similar in effect to recent iterations of the 49ers -- wherein two of the team's starting pass-catchers boom big while the others bottom out.

Quentin Johnston: 2 games of 20-plus FPTS, 4 games of 14-plus FPTS, 2 in single digits

Ladd McConkey: 2 of 20-plus, 4 of 14-plus, 3 in single digits

Keenan Allen: 1 of 20-plus, 4 of 14-plus, 3 in single digits

Oronde Gadsden II: Back-to back with 18-plus

Predicting production figures to become an increasingly frustrating endeavor. As 9.5-point favorites at Tennessee, the need for a prolific passing game seems unlikely, suggesting fewer opportunities for this ultra-capable corps. Given his specific skill set, Johnston presents as a shaky (albeit high-upside) flex option.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings: By either clearing 100 receiving yards or finding the end zone for four consecutive outings, Addison rewarded patient investors who were willing to stash him over the first three weeks of 2025. With Carson Wentz under center, Addison and Justin Jefferson have emerged as an elite duo, each averaging 75 or more receiving yards per game. For context, the only other pair to match those numbers are CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

A dip, however, appears to be on the horizon. J.J. McCarthy has been re-installed as the team's starter under center. While he and Addison have yet to share the field, Jefferson's numbers with McCarthy underwhelmed at the start of the season, suggesting a potential cooling off for the otherwise red-hot Addison. Additionally, the matchup might be trickier than initially anticipated with the Lions secondary beginning to return to health. As such, consider employing Addison in a flex-like capacity, rather than relying on an automatic 15+ fantasy points.

play 0:39 Malik Washington's fantasy upside going forward Liz Loza explains why fantasy managers should consider Malik Washington as a flex option in fantasy.

Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Hunter's two-way usage posed plenty of question marks heading into the season. Over the past four weeks, however, his offensive snap share has steadily increased from 53 percent in Week 4 to 87 percent in Week 7. Additionally, the rookie posted season-high numbers just ahead of Jacksonville's Week 8 bye, managing an 8-101-1 stat line on 13 looks in his most recent effort. With ESPN's Michael DiRocco reporting that Hunter is "going to be a significant player in the offense going forward" and could be "getting the WR1 treatment from the Jaguars in the season's second half," it appears as though the Heisman Trophy winner's fantasy stock is on the rise.

A meeting at the Raiders in Week 9 figures to further enhance Hunter's appeal. Not only is the versatile talent less likely to be needed on defense, but his odds of converting on offense are high. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WRs. With trade buzz surrounding Brian Thomas Jr. (despite those having been shot down by Liam Coen), Hunter could pleasantly surprise on Sunday. Consider him a top-30 fantasy play at wide receiver this weekend.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears: As the 12th tight end selected in fantasy drafts, lofty expectations surrounded Loveland heading into his first pro campaign. An unsettled playbook as well as an early-season hip injury quickly quieted the buzz, sending the rookie back to benches and the free agent pool. However, the tide looks to be shifting once more.

Loveland has recorded snap shares of 67 and 80 percent (highest of the season) over his last two outings. Interestingly, 23 of his 50 snaps in Week 8 came as a wide receiver (slot or out wide). While his three grabs and 38 receiving yards (on five targets) by no means moved the fantasy needle, those totals were season highs. With Luther Burden III currently in the concussion protocol and Cole Kmet nursing a back ailment, Loveland's role could continue to grow this Sunday.

The Michigan product figures to make good on those potential opportunities given the matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends, giving up eight receiving scores to the position over the last four weeks. In what's projected to be a close (Bears are -2.5 favorites) and high-scoring (52.5 over/under) affair, Loveland's breakout (or at least his first double-digit fantasy total) might be just days away. Proceed with excitement.