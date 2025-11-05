Open Extended Reactions

Making tough lineup decisions each week can be the most challenging part of the fantasy football process. When you're torn between two similar players and simply don't know which one to start, start the player with the superior matchup.

Ah, but exactly how does one determine the best (and worst) weekly matchups?

The matchup rankings provide a schedule-independent method to evaluate positional matchups each week, ranking all 32 opposing defenses in order of most to least favorable for opposing players at all four skill positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end). Instead of relying upon season totals, we calibrate points-allowed data to show how each defense fared relative to the difficulty of the schedule it has faced. This provides a more fair approach to judging the quality of individual matchups.

"Adj. FPA," or adjusted fantasy points allowed, reflects how far above or below players' weekly PPR fantasy point averages that defense held opponents at that position. A positive number means that the matchup is favorable; a negative number means it's unfavorable. Additionally, remember teams often use multiple running backs and wide receivers in a game, and these plus/minus averages cover all of a team's personnel at that position.

Finally, a caveat: Matchups are only one ingredient in my rankings formula. Not every favorable matchup should be exploited, nor unfavorable matchup avoided. If you want my -- and the ESPN fantasy staff's -- most complete source for whom to start and sit each week, consult our weekly rankings.

Quarterbacks

Matchups highlight: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (versus New York Giants). I spoke about Williams' reliance upon the matchups after his career-best, 38.7 fantasy-point performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the improvements he needs to make to shed that label. But any such skills progression can wait for another week as he's in another great spot as far as the matchup. The Giants are one of five teams to have surrendered at least five games of 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks, and they're especially susceptible to mobile quarterbacks, as three times they've seen one score at least six fantasy points on rushing plays.

Others to like: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (versus Pittsburgh Steelers); Jaxson Dart, Giants (at Bears).

Matchup to avoid: Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (versus Atlanta Falcons). This is more of a "prove-it" than clear sit-him matchup, but after Jones' massively disappointing Week 9 effort against the Steelers, it's worth an examination. Last week, he posted seasonal worsts with his 63.9 passer rating, 62.0 completion percentage and 0.23 fantasy points per pass attempt, despite his facing a defense that has surrendered the third-most adjusted FPA for the season (+3.5). Now, Jones faces a Falcons defense that, putting aside Tua Tagovailoa's out-of-nowhere 24.20 fantasy-point Week 8, has been excellent against the position. This game will speak volumes about Jones' sustainability as a top-10 weekly positional option going forward, especially with him entering a challenging upcoming month on his schedule (ATL, bye, @KC, HOU).

Quarterback Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 10 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @MIA 1 -7.7 @HOU 32 6.9 JAX 2 -6.1 BYE 31 5.9 @CAR 3 -4.1 BYE 30 5.8 LV 4 -3.8 @CHI 29 5.2 @IND 5 -3.0 BAL 28 3.9 PIT 6 -2.6 LAR 27 3.8 @MIN 7 -2.4 NYG 26 3.2 @SF 8 -2.1 @LAC 25 3.1 NE 9 -2.1 CLE 24 2.4 PHI 10 -1.4 DET 23 2.1 @SEA 11 -1.4 @WSH 22 1.9 @NYJ 12 -1.4 @TB 21 1.6 NO 13 -1.4 ARI 20 1.6 BUF 14 -0.9 @DEN 19 1.3 BYE 15 -0.7 BYE 18 1.2 @GB 16 -0.6 ATL 17 0.7

Running backs

Matchups highlight: Jaylen Warren, Steelers (at Chargers). After Kenneth Gainwell's surprising receiving contributions during the season's opening month cast some doubt upon Warren's fantasy potential, Warren has since reestablished that he's plenty capable. In the Steelers' past four games, he has run 63 routes to Gainwell's 53 and has nearly as much receiving production (15.1 fantasy points, while Gainwell has 17.4). That dual-threat ability suits him well in games with potentially negative game script. But in this matchup, Warren aligns brilliantly when running the football. The Chargers, after all, are the only team in football to have had running backs average more than one fantasy point per carry the past five weeks (1.07).

Others to like: J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos (versus Las Vegas Raiders, "Thursday Night Football"); D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, Bears (versus Giants).

Matchup to avoid: Kimani Vidal, Chargers (versus Steelers). One area in which the Steelers have consistently succeeded defensively this season -- their performance last week was more aberration than the norm -- is in containing running backs. Their minus-2.6 adjusted FPA for the season is eighth best, 0.55 points allowed per run seventh best, and they're one of four teams to have not surrendered a 20 fantasy-point performance to an individual running back. Vidal has had two strong and two forgettable games as Omarion Hampton's fill-in, and he'll be playing his first full game without Joe Alt, lost for the season because of an ankle injury.

Running Back Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 10 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA BYE 1 -7.9 BYE 32 10.8 @LAC 2 -6.4 @DEN 31 7.0 @TB 3 -6.0 @IND 30 7.0 BAL 4 -5.5 BYE 29 5.7 JAX 5 -5.4 @CHI 28 5.6 @NYJ 6 -5.1 PIT 27 5.5 @SEA 7 -4.8 BYE 26 3.7 @WSH 8 -4.8 CLE 25 3.1 @SF 9 -4.6 BUF 24 3.0 LV 10 -3.4 LAR 23 2.1 @MIN 11 -3.2 @MIA 22 2.0 PHI 12 -3.1 NE 21 2.0 NYG 13 -2.0 DET 20 1.9 NO 14 -1.8 @GB 19 1.6 ARI 15 -1.4 ATL 18 0.9 @CAR 16 -0.3 @HOU 17 0.5

Wide receivers

Matchups highlight: Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (at Bears). He has stepped up admirably as the Giants' de facto No. 1 wide receiver following Malik Nabers' season-ending knee injury, posting a team-leading 26.8% target share while averaging 13.3 fantasy points the past five weeks, but more importantly when examining this matchup, he has been one of the league's most productive slot receivers during that time. Of Robinson's fantasy production, 77% has come out of the slot. The opposing Bears, meanwhile, have been one of the worst defenses against slot receivers, surrendering an average of 22.0 points, while seeing Chris Olave (17.5 of 26.8 points, Week 7), Zay Flowers (7.6 of 14.1, Week 8) and Andrei Iosivas (9.5 of 18.0, Week 9) put up big individual scores against them the past three weeks.

Others to like: Ladd McConkey, Chargers (versus Steelers); Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (at Minnesota Vikings).

Matchup to avoid: Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at Houston Texans). So many indicators point to this being a clear "no" among fantasy lineup considerations for Week 10. Thomas is likely to be questionable because of a low-grade high ankle sprain, and the acquisition of Jakobi Meyers casts further questions about the team's receiver pecking order. The matchup only cements Thomas' sit-him status, as the Texans have been the league's toughest defense against wide receivers, whether for the past five weeks or the season as a whole. The only two to have big games against them are Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the position's top two in terms of fantasy points per game. Outside of them, only four wide receivers have scored even 10 points against the Texans.

Wide Receiver Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 10 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA JAX 1 -9.1 @LAC 32 13.6 CLE 2 -8.3 NYG 31 10.2 BYE 3 -6.8 LAR 30 6.6 @CAR 4 -6.3 BAL 29 5.5 LV 5 -5.4 BYE 28 5.1 BUF 6 -4.9 NE 27 4.1 @HOU 7 -4.9 ATL 26 3.8 PIT 8 -3.3 @TB 25 3.3 @IND 9 -3.0 @CHI 24 2.5 @SEA 10 -2.8 @NYJ 23 2.4 BYE 11 -2.7 @WSH 22 1.6 NO 12 -2.6 @DEN 21 1.4 DET 13 -1.3 PHI 20 1.4 BYE 14 -0.8 @GB 19 1.2 @SF 15 0.2 ARI 18 0.7 @MIN 16 0.3 @MIA 17 0.7

Tight ends

Matchups highlight: Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins). Though he has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option, three times exceeding 15 fantasy points but three other times falling shy of 10, he does have respectable, top-five positional numbers in terms of average depth of target (9.2 yards from the line of scrimmage) and catch rate (82%) that make him an attractive upside play when the matchup is right. This one qualifies, as the Dolphins have seen four tight ends score double-digit fantasy points in the past four weeks alone, and seven for the season. Kincaid, in fact, scored 17.6 points in these teams' last meeting in Week 3.

Matchup to avoid: Tyler Warren, Colts (versus Falcons). He's one of the league's best and most involved tight ends, making him a near impossibility to bench, but recognize the downside surrounding this particular matchup. The Falcons are the only team to have not seen a tight end score as many as 10 points against them, and for the season they have the lowest fantasy points per game allowed (5.3) and adjusted FPA (minus-5.4) against the position.