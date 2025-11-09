Daniel Dopp explains why he isn't a fan of Alvin Kamara's fantasy season and has him only as a flex play in Week 10 against the Panthers. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Join the chat as ESPN fantasy football expert Eric Moody will be here to answer all of your start/sit questions and other fantasy-related queries, live from noon to 1 p.m. ET every Sunday of the NFL's regular season.

Seven games kick off in Sunday's early window for Week 10 -- and that's not including the game in Germany between the Falcons and the Colts. What's the latest injury buzz as kickoff time approaches? Which player is the better bet for your flex spot? Should you be considering a trade to upgrade your roster? Ask away! Our expert will try to answer as many questions as he can prior to kickoff of the early games.

More advice: Sunday inactives file | Week 10 Rankings | Mike Clay's Playbook

Why is my question not getting answered?