Did any of ya'll grow up having to learn square dancing in gym class? I don't remember why acquiring a proper do-si-do technique was essential for elementary and middle school students, but do I recall being flooded with anxiety each time the curriculum was announced. As an awkward tween, there was little more nerve-wracking than having to pair up in girl-boy fashion. Well, except for having to learn all the steps when the course of study expanded to country line dancing in middle school. I could nail the Elvira basic grape vine. That was easy enough. When we were asked to tackle the Watermelon Crawl, though? Whew. I wanted to dip down, spin around, and teleport to literally anywhere else.

I was super-worried about stomping my heel, instead of my toe. Or turning left when everyone else was pivoting to the right. The idea of making a mistake and messing up in front of my peers made my pulse thump and my palms sweat. It also stole all the joy from the experience. I might have enjoyed a Boot Scootin' Boogie, if I weren't so in my head and determined to blend in.

Such are the perils of youth, right? We're consumed by what other people think, forgetting that everyone else is similarly drowning in their own insecurities. It's not until we gather enough life experience that we realize most people aren't really tracking us. They're, instead, preoccupied with their own triple steps and promenades.

I tried to hold on to this more mature mindset when I hit up a country western bar in Hollywood last Friday night. Turns out, I love country line dancing, even if I'm not particularly good at it. Give me a pair of leather boots and a live band (preferably one with a banjo) and I'll improvise my way to an A+ (for effort). Yes, I was still sweaty this go around, but my shoulders were loose, and my cheeks hurt from smiling so much. In fact, my enthusiastic stumbling made some other folks laugh and even inspired a few conversations with potential new friends. I guess being perfect doesn't always equate to having the most fun.

It's harder to maintain the same perspective in fantasy, especially when we're being blasted with messages urging us to shave margins of error and manage our rosters with exacting precision. Except that doesn't really exist. It's, of course, necessary to stay mindful about bye weeks and maximize depth. Yet, the exhilaration of our game exists in the unknown.

For example, I don't know a single human who predicted a three-TD outing from Sean Tucker. I do, however, have a colleague who started him out of desperation simply because of his allegiance to Syracuse. Even fewer anticipated a three-catch effort from Ja'Marr Chase, particularly given the 16-161-1 stat line he posted versus Pittsburgh four weeks prior. I bet some folks facing Chase won their matchups because of the dip, though. And I, rather publicly, did not expect Tetairoa McMillan to post a monster 33 fantasy points (WR2) against a Falcons' defense that had allowed the second-fewest WR completions per game ahead of Week 11. If my mentions are to be believed, however, gamers who were resolute in his burgeoning alpha status and flexed the rookie's upside regardless of the matchup, were handsomely rewarded. Good on 'em.

We can and should craft our most compelling rosters. But the options that we weigh and the coin flips that we consider will differ from team to team and manager to manager. That's part of the frustration... and the fun. Sometimes we forget that we have the freedom to veer from rankings and group think. While the facts remain essential, our feelings are key as well. So, utilize whichever steps make the most sense to you.

Whom to trust in your lineup for Week 12

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers: He's ba-ack ... and so are virtual investors' hope for a healthy playoff run! Joined by Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey for the first time since Week 1, Purdy finally returned to action in Week 11 and promptly completed 73 percent of his passes for 200 yards and three scores. The 25-year-old has topped 16 fantasy points while throwing for multiple TDs in each of his starts this season. The good times should continue to roll versus Carolina on Monday night.

The Panthers defense looks solid versus signal callers on paper (allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position) but hasn't exactly faced a murderers' row of talent. The numbers take on a different complexion when noting Carolina's opposition has included Michael Penix Jr., Tyler Shough, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. Meanwhile, Drake Maye, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen have all put up at least 22 fantasy points when facing Ejiro Evero's unit. With an able-bodied offense and a banged-up defense, Purdy figures to post top-10 fantasy QB numbers in Week 12.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns: Whispers about Judkins hitting the dreaded "rookie wall" have begun to crop up. While I'm not interested in debating that specific point, there's no denying Judkins' recent dip in production. After all, the newcomer has averaged under 3.5 yards in five straight games (4.8 YPC with Joe Flacco under center and 3.6 YPC with Dillon Gabriel at the helm). Still, Judkins' volume continues to buoy his stock. The former Buckeye has managed at least 19 touches in five of his past three games. Additionally, his 17.4 carries per contest rank fifth at the position, which is pretty impressive given the Browns' 2-8 record.

It's a formula that doesn't figure to change in Week 12. With Shedeur Sanders expected to start, the ground game should remain a focal point. Furthermore, the matchup at Las Vegas lends itself to a run-heavy approach. The Raiders defense has invited the ninth-most rushing attempts on the season. In addition, Patrick Graham's unit has given up 12 rushing scores (tied for fifth-most with Tampa Bay and Cincinnati). Expect Judkins to rebound this weekend. And perhaps consider buying low on the first-year back. Per Mike Clay's cheat sheet, Cleveland's backfield possesses the seventh-best/easiest rest-of-season strength of schedule.

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: From his ambling production to his one-game suspension, Ja'Marr Chase has understandably dominated the headlines in Queen City. What's gone under the radar, however, has been Brown's rebound. The Illinois product has gathered at least 100 scrimmage yards (and recorded double-digit fantasy points) in four consecutive outings. The RB6 in fantasy points per game, Brown has averaged 17.8 virtual points since Joe Flacco found his footing in Week 7. That's a stark difference from the 9.3 fantasy points per game Brown had managed with Jake Browning under center in Weeks 2 through 5.

Coming off a season-high 24 touches and with the aforementioned Chase sidelined, Brown figures to thrive versus New England in Week 12. The Patriots have been excellent versus the run (3.9 YPC allowed) but struggled to defend the pass, allowing the ninth-highest completion percentage (68%). Specifically, New England has proven to be most vulnerable in short-yardage situations, recording a completion percentage of 78 (27th) on throws of 5 or fewer yards downfield. It's not a surprise, then, to learn that the Pats have ceded the most catches (63) to running backs this season. That sets up nicely for Brown, who ranks fourth among RBs in targets (53) and receptions (39). He projects as a top-15 fantasy option at the position heading into Sunday's action.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: I know lots of folks are crashing out about Jefferson, so let's talk about it. Jefferson has averaged an underwhelming 12.3 fantasy points with J.J. McCarthy under center. By contrast, the Vikings' No. 1 WR managed 16.3 fantasy points per contest with Carson Wentz as the starter. Despite flashing chemistry with "JJettas," McCarthy has remained largely inaccurate, flailing under pressure and struggling to make good on throws of 10 or more yards downfield. In fact, McCarthy has completed just 10 of 37 deep attempts in his past two outings (versus the Ravens and the Bears), with 14 of those 37 throws (38%) being aimed at Jefferson. Simply put, the All-Pro talent may have elite hands, but he's not getting much help from his QB.

Unfortunately, it's a situation that's unlikely to resolve in Week 12 (or 13). Not only has Green Bay registered the seventh-highest pressure rate (34.8%), but the Packers have additionally allowed the 12th-fewest completions of 10 or more air yards this season. Minnesota's matchup at Seattle the following week doesn't figure to offer much relief, as the Seahawks have recorded a pressure rate of 37% (second-highest behind the Bills) and have given up just 45 completions of 10 or more air yards (eighth-fewest) this year. The schedule does, however, ease up from Weeks 14 through 16 with matchups against the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants.

That doesn't mean you should bench Jefferson. This game, after all, does deliver miracles, and we've seen alpha talents (such as Tetairoa McMillan) suddenly click with their middling QBs. Managers should instead temper expectations and, in an attempt to make up for any potential deficiencies, flex upside elsewhere in their lineups.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery. Meyers led Jacksonville's pass-catchers in looks last Sunday, converting five of six balls for 64 yards. The effort resulted in 11.4 fantasy points (WR22), his highest total since Week 2. With Travis Hunter on IR and Brian Thomas Jr. inactive due to a lingering ankle issue, Meyers appears to have emerged as Trevor Lawrence's most trusted target. For good reason, too. Meyers has registered a catch rate of over 80% in both of his outings as a Jaguar. Interestingly, Thomas Jr. has logged zero efforts with a catch rate above 80% this season. Additionally, Meyers has demonstrated fantastic growth as a usable fantasy asset, as his fantasy points per game have increased every single year of his career before being dragged down along with the rest of the Raiders offense in the first half.

Jakobi Meyers Career FPPG Season Fantasy Points Per Game 2019 (Patriots) 4.4 2020 (Patriots) 10.2 2021 (Patriots) 11.0 2022 (Patriots) 12.9 2023 (Raiders) 13.7 2024 (Raiders) 14.5 2025 (Raiders/Jaguars) 9.6 *Through Week 11

The seven-year vet figures to up his 2025 totals in a plus matchup at Arizona. The Cardinals have ceded the third-most receptions to slot receivers. While Meyers and Parker Washington split slot snaps in Week 11, Meyers drew triple the number of opportunities. Furthermore, Arizona has allowed 11 receivers to top 12 fantasy points in 2025. Even if BTJR returns to the lineup, the slot role provides Meyers a solid (and flex-able) floor in PPR formats entering Week 12.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Known for his speed (4.41) and vertical ability, Pierce turned heads in 2024 by clearing 100 receiving yards in three efforts and averaging 22.3 yards per reception (WR1). In a decidedly limited offense, however, opportunities were lacking for the deep threat. With Daniel Jones at the helm, however, the makeup of the Colts offense has shifted, providing Pierce with a wider variety of chances to shine. His snap share, routes run and targets drawn have all increased since 2024. There's no denying he remains Indy's best bet downfield (17 deep targets, WR5).

For his part, Pierce has risen to the challenge. In fact, the 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 looks and 91.5 receiving yards per contest over his past four outings. For context, he's logged the fifth-most receiving yards (behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja'Marr Chase, Drake London and George Pickens) during that span. I expect him to flirt with top-25 positional numbers versus the Chiefs in Week 12. Kansas City's bend-but-don't-break defense has given up the fifth-most passing yards on deep throws in 2025. With the Colts likely chasing points as 3.5-points road dogs and given an over/under of 49.5 (second-highest for the week), Pierce figures to remain very much in the mix.

Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Otton has posted double-digit fantasy points in four of six outings with Mike Evans and/or Chris Godwin Jr. sidelined. Consistently earning opportunities, the 26-year-old has drawn at least five looks in six consecutive efforts. Those targets haven't always translated into robust production, but the odds for solid numbers exist at SoFi Stadium in Week 12.

The Rams defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends on the season. Struggling to contain the middle of the field, Los Angeles has given up a total of 19 grabs to tight ends in its past two contests (nine to George Kittle in Week 9, 10 to AJ Barner in Week 11). Additionally, Chris Shula's unit has ceded three scores to the position over the past three outings. With Evans out and Godwin continuing to nurse a fibula issue, Otton's projected volume in tandem with a plus matchup offers investors low-end TE1 appeal heading into the weekend. Otton is available in just over half of ESPN fantasy leagues.