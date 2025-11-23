Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
What we're watching for early
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, DET (oblique): While TeSlaa doesn't have a ton of fantasy value of his own, Jameson Williams won't have to compete with him for looks if he sits.
Josh Jacobs, RB, GB (knee): Given the quick turnaround to Thanksgiving action, Green Bay may choose to sit Jacobs this week. Expect a final decision as close to this week's kickoff as possible.
Matthew Golden, WR, GB (shoulder): Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are also banged up, so it's hard to trust any Packers wideouts beyond Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs -- and they're no locks to succeed either.
Xavier Worthy, WR, KC (ankle): Ramping up in practice this week points towards Worthy playing. He's still a bit behind Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown in the pecking order, though.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (toe): He's expected to play for the Patriots, which is sure to put a damper on those fantasy managers who have been enjoying the success of TreVeyon Henderson.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, PIT (wrist): For now, it seems like the Steelers are leaning towards Rodgers playing, though nothing is set in stone. Mason Rudolph would start if the veteran needs more time to heal.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (back): Walker's questionable tag is likely precautionary. Still, if Zach Charbonnet sees a few more touches than usual, nobody would be stunned.
Ruled out before Sunday
Trey Benson, RB, ARI (knee): Benson saw limited practice all week, but signs are promising for a Week 13 return. Since Emari Demercado (ankle) is also out, Bam Knight (ankle) takes center stage.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (illness): Michael Wilson's huge game last week makes him an obvious fantasy start for as long as Harrison needs to recover after having his appendix removed.
Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is done for the season, so Kirk Cousins will be the one looking for a WR to step up. Darnell Mooney might be the guy.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (ankle): The team is hoping to get Bateman back for Week 13. Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins will be Baltimore's top WR options.
Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI (thumb): Travis Homer (hamstring) has also been ruled out. D'Andre Swift (hip) was removed from the team's injury report and should start. Kyle Monangai will have no competition for No. 2 RB touches.
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (toe): With a short week in front of him, Bengals fans may finally have a chance to be thankful to see Burrow back in the Cincinnati huddle next Thursday. Joe Flacco starts against New England.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, CLE (concussion): Gabriel is still in the process of clearing the league's concussion protocol. Shedeur Sanders gets a chance to show the team what he's got this Sunday.
Jayden Reed, WR, GB (foot): Reed has only recently returned to practice and may be a few more weeks away from joining Green Bay's crowded WR room.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAX (ankle): Once again, it will be Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington aiming to get the downfield attention of Trevor Lawrence.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (knee): The Chiefs are being very careful here. Kareem Hunt will start this week, but perhaps Pacheco returns to the mix for Week 13.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (ankle): If Colby Parkinson finds the end zone, then he's worth a gamble. The operative word here is "if" though.
Brandin Cooks, WR, NO (contract): Cooks has been waived by the team and will seek to sign elsewhere. Mason Tipton and Devaughn Vele both stand to benefit.
Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG (concussion): All reports say Dart has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery from a concussion, but an abundance of caution will keep Jameis Winston under center for Week 12. With a Week 14 bye looming, perhaps the Giants wait a bit longer to return to Dart.
Tory Horton, WR, SEA (shin): An IR stint finally begins for Horton -- something which was becoming more of an inevitability as Rashid Shaheed began to get more comfortable in Seattle's offense.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (shoulder): It looks to be a Sean Tucker/Rachaad White timeshare of sorts as Irving gets ready for a potential Week 13 return.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, TEN (hamstring): With Ayomanor out and Calvin Ridley done for the season, the Titans are very shorthanded at receiver. Chimere Dike (chest) was removed from the injury report and Xavier Restrepo was elevated from the practice squad.
What we're watching for late
Brenton Strange, TE, JAX (hip): Strange was activated from IR, but saw only limited practice this week. It remains to be seen if he's truly ready to return. Hunter Long (hip) is out, so blocking specialist Johnny Mundt could be the guy again in Week 12.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle): Kamara has seemingly been listed as "questionable" all season long, but he continues to play. Devin Neal hasn't done much to inspire the team to make an RB swap-out.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (leg): He's expected to play, as is QB Baker Mayfield (illness), who was not on the team's final injury report.