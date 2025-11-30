Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
What we're watching for early
Bam Knight, RB, ARI (knee): He only practiced in limited fashion all week, but he should play. With Emari Demercado (ankle) out and Trey Benson (knee) not ready to return to the huddle, Knight and Michael Carter are the team's only RB options.
Marvin Harrison Jr. , WR, ARI (illness): Reports are that Harrison will return this week after missing time following the removal of his appendix. However, Michael Wilson may still get the most targets at WR.
Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (hamstring): He was downgraded as the week went on, so chances are good he won't play. Even if he does suit up, Quinshon Judkins (and, to a far lesser degree, Dylan Sampson) has more than been able to handle backfield duties for the team.
C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU (concussion): Stroud has finally cleared the league's concussion protocol and will start against the Colts.
Tyler Warren, TE, IND (illness): This might end being a game-time call. Feel free to start Warren if he is active. Otherwise, Mo Alie-Cox might get the TE targets from QB Daniel Jones, who will try to play despite having a fractured fibula.
Darren Waller, TE, MIA (pectoral): Waller has been activated from IR and will play for the first time since Oct. 19.
Chris Olave, WR, NO (back): Olave has been dealing with sporadic bouts of back spasms, so this will probably be a game-time call. However, the team does anticipate him being able to play.
Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ (neck): If Lazard can't go, a hodgepodge mix of Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith and/or Tyler Johnson will get No. 3 WR targets for New York.
Baker Mayfield , QB, TB (shoulder): Mayfield took all of the first-team reps on Friday and is expected to start for the Buccaneers on Sunday. He can throw to WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), who was not on the team's final injury report.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (shoulder): Expect a committee approach this week (with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker also getting touches) as Irving gets eased back into the swing of things.
Chig Okonkwo, TE, TEN (foot): Consider this to be a toss-up as to whether or not Okonkwo will actually be able to play a full 60 minutes, though the expectation is that he will suit up. Either way, you probably want to look elsewhere for fantasy purposes.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, TEN (hamstring): While he is likely to play, without having had a full practice day this week, it's foolish to risk starting Ayomanor in fantasy.
Ruled out before Sunday
Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): Darnell Mooney continues to be the Falcons' top WR option as London remains a long way off from returning this season.
Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC (ankle): Kimani Vidal will once again handle lead-back duties for the Chargers after the team decided that Hampton was still not ready to return from IR.
Michael Mayer, TE, LV (ankle): All the better for those fantasy managers relying on TE Brock Bowers.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN (concussion): Max Brosmer will start for the Vikings, who remain optimistic that McCarthy can return to the huddle next week.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): Kamara will not be placed on IR, but is still likely to miss a few weeks. Devin Neal (ankle) was removed from the Saints' injury report and will start.
Eddy Pineiro, K, SF (hamstring): Matt Gay, who handled kicking duties for the 49ers in Week 12, will do so again on Sunday.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): Daniels may return next week but, for now, Marcus Mariota remains under center for the Commanders.
Noah Brown, WR, WAS (groin): Brown is not ready to return from IR just yet. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin (quad) practiced all week and was not on the team's final injury report.
What we're watching for late
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (hamstring): After missing the last two weeks, Kincaid seems very likely to be on the field on Sunday. Still, it behooves you to have a pivot, just in case he suffers a setback in warmups.
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (ankle): Khalil Shakir is the clear No. 1 WR option here and Gabe Davis was again added from the practice squad as Curtis Samuel (elbow) goes on IR. If Palmer plays, don't expect more than a few targets.