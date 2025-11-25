Open Extended Reactions

How we doing, fam? Ready for candied yams and Joe Burrow's return? Or are you mostly looking forward to a turkey-induced nap that excuses you from washing dishes and listening to your mom's brother drone on about, well, drones?

I'm lying. I don't have one of those uncles. The role of "that" guy is usually played by my cousin's husband. They're (finally) getting a divorce, though. So, this year my Turkey Day doze will be borne out of pure indulgence, rather than avoidance. I mean if the sun gets to quit at 5 p.m. then why can't I?

Wow, this got a bit unhinged.

The plan was to open this week's column discussing gratitude. I combed the internet searching for inspirational quotes. Honestly, though, everything was so cheesy. If you read my work regularly then you know I have no issue with earnestness. (I built an entire article around a pesky house finch just three weeks ago.) But the holidays ramp up the schmaltz to such a seemingly disingenuous level that it makes me want to act out. Truly, of all sentiments available, appreciation should be the most rooted in sincerity. In following that instinct, I stumbled upon a simple utterance from Stephen King. No one, after all, is giving seasonal kumbaya like the man who bestowed a wicked clown complex upon an entire generation. Anyway, at a commencement address at the University of Maine, King said: "Don't let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone."

That hit.

Even the most prideful among us have to grant that someone, at some point, provided us with either an opportunity or a lesson that helped us achieve a goal and, hopefully, level up. Whether it was a teacher who recognized potential or an ex who refused to invest in their own, our paths are paved via the experiences we have with others. Often it's the unexpected meetings and brow-furrowing detours that lead us to the most stunning vistas. The payoff is rarely immediate, but when it materializes -- after the realization, the relief, and the delight -- we're almost always overcome with gratitude. Isn't that cool? We may have been taught to mind our p's and q's as children, but our bodies were never instructed to feel thanks. It's instinctual to appreciate.

Case in point... I bet some of you pumped your fists and let out an emphatic "Thank you!" while watching Jahmyr Gibbs post a historically great 55.4 points in Week 12. Others might have whispered "I love you" after Davante Adams' second TD on Sunday night. Managers counting on a repeat performance from Michael Wilson were certainly awash with indebtedness when he logged a second consecutive 100+ yard effort. A breakout, by the way, that was not only, three years in the making, but also catalyzed by a series of unforeseen events and an unlikely cast of characters. Is there a team more grateful for backups -- and the folks who supported them -- than Arizona?

Whether your virtual squad's record is 8-4 or 4-8, you didn't arrive at this juncture solo. From the players drafted (and dropped) to the league-mates who forced wins (and losses), this was a group effort. Everything is, really. It doesn't matter if you've coasted or if it's been a climb, the community has created the space for the journey to unfold. Let's be thankful for that... and also try to stick it to 'em in the hopes of securing a playoff spot post-feast week!

Facts to inform your Week 13 feelings

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: Herbert was probably quite grateful to have a week off, after his season-low performance at Jacksonville. It's been a down pair of efforts wherein Herbert has thrown for 301 total yards and just one touchdown. The struggles, fittingly, align with Joe Alt's absence.

Yet, the Chargers have maintained an NFL top-5 pass rate of 65% even after Alt was lost for the season. Additionally, Herbert has used his legs to the benefit of fantasy managers, logging 345 rushing yards (QB3, behind only Justin Fields and Josh Allen). Admittedly, the bulk of those rushing attempts came as the result of a collapsing pocket and compromised offensive line, as Herbert's scrambles (2.64 per game, QB9) far outweigh his designed runs (1.27 per game, QB18). Still, points are points in fantasy, and we'll take them any way we can get them.

Those points also figure to rebound given the Bolts' matchup versus the Raiders. Las Vegas' defense has been a balm to opposing offenses, giving up nearly 25 points per outing (10th most). Patrick Graham's unit just gifted Shedeur Sanders with 209 passing yards in his first pro start. Not to mention the four scores the squad allowed to Dak Prescott in Week 11. Given the talent at his avail (including the potential return of Omarion Hampton, whose practice window was opened Tuesday), Herbert figures to fall somewhere in the middle, affording him a top-10 positional consideration come Sunday.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots: Henderson didn't post the gaudy numbers that we had hoped given his outing against the Bengals' philanthropic run defense in Week 12. He did, however, announce himself as the Patriots' RB1 with Rhamondre Stevenson back on the field. Given the holiday, I'm choosing to remain optimistic and appreciative. After weeks of pleading on the part of fans, the rookie was finally promoted. And that's something to be grateful for.

The matchup with Cincinnati was supposed to be a smash spot for both backs. Yet, Henderson wasn't the only one who underperformed. His 3.7 YPC were far from impressive, but those numbers sky in comparison to Stevenson's 0.8 yards per carry. The inefficiencies were likely related to the injuries suffered along New England's offensive line. That's probably going to remain an issue (particularly with Will Campbell likely to placed on IR), but that's also why the divvying of touches is so key. Henderson notched 12 more carries and ran 12 more routes than Stevenson. Additionally, the Ohio State product's four targets were outpaced by only Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins.

Patriots Running Backs Week 12 Henderson Stevenson Snap Share 64% 31% Carries 18 6 Routes 19 7 Catches 3 1

Henderson finished the week as fantasy's RB22 (11.1 fantasy points). He's recorded double-digit fantasy totals in four consecutive outings. I expect him to make it a fifth versus a woeful Giants defense in Week 13. New York has given up the second-most fantasy points to running backs (29 per game) and the most yards per carry to rushers (6.2 YPC). On the heels of Shane Bowen's firing, interim Giants defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen will look to improve the unit, but with a league-worst explosive run rate allowed and while noting that the G-Men have allowed the most yards before contact and the most yards after contact, a complete turnaround by Monday night seems unlikely. As such, Henderson should be locked in as a solid RB2 in the regular season's penultimate effort.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos: Remember Harvey? The rookie RB that was being drafted unconscionably high before (and even after) J.K. Dobbins was added to the Broncos backfield? The same guy who took over the RB1 duties after the aforementioned vet was sent to the IR, only to amass 50 total yards in his leading effort? After Harvey registered just eight fantasy points before heading on bye, managers might have forgotten the details surrounding the previously buzzed about UCF product. I'm here to remind you of his role and probable fantasy prowess.

Harvey did indeed receive a promotion, registering a snap share of 61% in Week 11. For context, both Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin logged snap shares under 15%. Additionally, Harvey remained on the field for 10 of 12 red zone snaps. He also ran a season-high 21 routes. His lack of output could be explained away via the matchup, as Kansas City's defense has ceded the fourth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season.

The schedule lightens up considerably over the next pair of weeks, however, allowing for a somewhat surprising resurgence of Harvey's stock. With matchups at Washington (fourth-most fantasy points to RBs) and at Las Vegas (gave up 84 total yards to Dobbins in Week 10), the 24-year-old is back on the RB2 radar. With game script expected to work in his favor (-6.5) versus the Commandeers, he projects as a top-20 RB in Week 12 specifically.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears: I've never been sold on the idea of Ben Johnson being sold on Swift. The former Lion certainly comported himself well through much of the year, averaging nearly 14 fantasy points (RB17) per contest. Still, the emergence of Kyle Monangai has taken the shine off of Swift's stock. Both backs have averaged the same number of touches since the rookie emerged in Week 7, but Monangai appears to be gaining ground.

While it's only a one-game sample, the results of Week 12 hint at a more equitable time share moving forward and perhaps a more fantasy-rich role for Monangai.

Monangai Swift Snap Share 56% 43% Touches 12 9 Routes 16 13 Goal-to-go carries 2 1

Interestingly, last Sunday Monangai recorded his highest number of snaps, red zone snaps and routes of any game in which he has shared the field with Swift. Whether we are at the precipice of a changing of the guard remains to be seen, but it is something investors need to be cognizant of, particularly given the Bears' upcoming schedule.

The matchup at Philadelphia appears fairly neutral, though Chicago presents as a 7-point road 'dog, making the ground game less appealing from a game-script point of view. That said, Swift will take on Green Bay twice, sandwiched between a tilt versus Cleveland, in Weeks 14 through 16. Both the Packers and the Browns are in possession of formidable run defenses, ranking among the 10-toughest matchups for RBs. Times look to be getting lean. For this week, however, Swift presents as a less-than-alluring RB3 or flex option.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans: The Davis Mills magic may have continued into Week 12, but it didn't extend to Collins' fantasy stats. The alpha wideout failed to clear 10 fantasy points, recording his third single-digit FF performance of 2025 (though, to be fair, the second occurred when he was concussed in Week 7). Collins drew his fewest looks (4) since October 2024 this past Sunday. Coincidently, he faced the Bills back in Week 5 of last year as well. Regardless of the down effort, Collins remains a stalwart start at the position.

The 26-year-old had recorded 10 or more targets in four consecutive efforts prior to last week's tilt versus Buffalo. He also figures to receive a boost from C.J. Stroud's possible return. While Mills has been serviceable, the backup QB has averaged 214 yards per game with Stroud sidelined. Even if Stroud wasn't usable in fantasy, the starter averaged 240 yards per game after the aforementioned slow start in Week 1.

The biggest issue facing Collins is his schedule, starting with a road game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Indianapolis' secondary has been massively upgraded with the return of Charvarius Ward and the addition of Sauce Gardner. For context, the Colts defense has allowed just one WR TD over the past four weeks combined (after giving up nine such scores during the season's first seven weeks). The matchups stay stiff with a meeting at Arrowhead in Week 14. The fact is that Collins' talent makes him a start, but investors would be best served to view him as a fringe WR1 this weekend.

John Metchie III, WR, New York Jets: Who doesn't love an underdog story? On his third team in four years, Metchie has shown out over his most recent pair of outings, scoring in each effort (after having just one career TD prior). That's translated to solid fantasy numbers, as he's posted over 13 FF points in back-to-back games (including a career-high 18.5 in Week 12).

The talent has always been there for Metchie, who was a second-round pick in 2022, but the breaks have not gone his way. The Alabama product spent the entirety of 2022 battling leukemia, which disrupted a "traditional" development path. Once he was back on the field in 2023, he was buried behind Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown and Robert Woods. The roster didn't clear up much the following season, as Collins, Dell and Stefon Diggs led Houston's corps in 2024.

Now with the Jets, however, Metchie has found legitimate playing time, recording a snap share above 80% in each of his past two contests. With Garrett Wilson likely done for the year, Adonai Mitchell and Metchie have emerged as the top two receiving options. While Tyrod Taylor is far from an elite thrower, he is capable enough to stabilize the passing attack. Furthermore, New York's defense figures to keep Taylor chucking the ball and chasing points. That sets up nicely for Mitchell, particularly given his upcoming schedule (vs. ATL, vs. MIA, at JAX, at NO). Trusting in the Jets requires a considerable amount of mettle, but stashing a sleeper down the stretch makes for a sound strategy. Metchie is currently available in over 94% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Being strange can often lead to wonderful experiences. Such was the case when the Jaguars starting tight end returned to action in Week 12. Strange led Jacksonville's pass-catchers with 93 yards. Additionally, his five grabs tied for a team lead. The showing resulted in a healthy 14.3 fantasy points (TE4). The spike in production shouldn't be too much of a surprise given the absences of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

Even before his teammates were sidelined, however, Strange posted fantasy-relevant numbers, hitting double-digit fantasy totals in two of four contests before injuring his hip in Week 5. He's collected at least five balls in three straight healthy outings, resulting in at least 10 fantasy points in each effort. That figures to remain a trend over the next five weeks, as he'll face the Titans, the Jets and the Colts twice. Even more deliciously, his second meeting against the Colts is set to take place in Week 17. Indianapolis has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2025. Managers who stash Strange figure to remain thankful for his streaming upside down the stretch. He's currently rostered in 16% of ESPN fantasy leagues.