Deliciousness: "affording great pleasure," per Merriam-Webster.

A perfect summation of your Thanksgiving, I hope. The leisure of it all was particularly welcoming. Logistics heading into the big event can, of course, be fraught with stress and anxiety. But once everyone is gathered and the pleasantries are exchanged, not much beats a scenario that commingles too much food and not enough time. What a recipe for delight.

Even if the cranberry sauce was canned and the conversations became tense, there's always the Friday to lounge into. Leftovers ease the burden of solving the dreaded "what's for dinner" dilemma and elastic waistband pants provide freedom for sprawling. All the more, Cyber Monday sales allow for putting off the consumerist pressure of stuff-exchanging.

It is this respite that I, now back in the grind, am equal parts longing and grateful for. A brief pause before the inevitable race toward the end of the year. We are always in such a rush to finish things. The older I get, however, the more I'd prefer to stop and stretch and breathe and just be. Not to languish. But, instead, to appreciate.

Otherwise, I might not have noticed that my cousin quietly served the turkey using her recently departed dad's vintage carving set. Or maybe I wouldn't have clocked my friend's curmudgeonly aunt covertly feeding the family dog table scraps while she thought no one was looking. Perhaps I would have missed hearing my son whisper to his little sister that he was thankful for her... even if she was "annoying."

As tasty as the dishes were, these moments were truly delicious.

Watching Jack White passionately rock out in front of his hometown crowd was worth the break in action. Picking up the phone to listen to my stepdad yell "Good. Better. Best!" before launching into a diatribe about the snowfall and subsequent shoveling strategy made me happy to have not sent the call to voicemail. Gasping as Treylon Burks hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab made up for the gripes about how the Sunday night game should have been flexed.

Sometimes our little hobby forces us to focus on the end result, rather than enjoying all the little wins (and losses) along the way. Pity the manager who can't find ironic humor in the surprising abundance with which #JacobyBrissettSzn has gifted us. What a shame it would be to take for granted James Cook III's seventh rushing performance above 100 yards because that's what we've come to expect. And how silly to lament an Adonai Mitchell breakout because those hopes had been pinned on John Metchie III (I'm talking to myself here).

Depending on your league setup, the playoffs are either here or one week away. This could be your last shot to indulge in second screen pleasure. (Though, the fine folks at DraftKings will ensure plenty of DFS enchantment were your redraft squads to bottom out.) So, from here on out, take what you've learned, play like it's your last week, and enjoy every last morsel.

Feast or famine in Week 14?

It wasn't his most efficient performance, completing 24 of 46 pass attempts, but Joe Burrow did serve up two touchdowns against the Ravens on Thanksgiving. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Look who set the table for an upset! Burrow returned from a nine-game absence and cooked on the road, serving up a 19.4-point fantasy finish (QB11) for hungry investors. Spreading the ball around and receiving a surprising amount of help from his team's usually lackluster defense, Burrow bested the division rival Ravens, throwing for 261 clean yards and two scores. Just like that, the Bengals are 3-0 with Burrow under center and 1-8 when he's sidelined (with that one win coming on a last-second field goal).

The 28-year-old will aim to take that momentum to Buffalo on Sunday. Burrow has had some success facing the Bills, though he hasn't had the pleasure since 2023. Still, he managed to win both contests, throwing for 590 yards, four TDs and 0 INTs over his past pair of meetings. Buffalo's defense has evolved since then and Bobby Babich's unit has held 11 straight QBs under 17 fantasy points (only Lamar Jackson topped 17, back in Week 1). Still, if anyone can snap a hot streak it's "Joe Cool," especially with all of his playmakers in tow.

Regardless, Cincy's squad appears to be getting healthy at just the right time. In fact, Burrow's fantasy playoff schedule is absolutely yummy, as he'll face Baltimore, Miami and Arizona from Weeks 15 through 17. Managers should feel confident rolling him out for the final weeks of 2025. Even if expectations are tempered for the coming weekend, an over/under that opened at 53.5 hints at a healthy helping of points. Burrow is the ESPN consensus-ranked QB6 heading into a crucial Week 14.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: I seem to remember someone suggesting that Barkley was headed toward a substantial regression in 2025. Sour grapes, I guess. Anyway, Barkley is currently averaging 14.1 fantasy points per game (RB15) and just 10.3 fantasy points per effort (RB32) over his past four outings. The 28-year-old's explosiveness seems to have diminished significantly, as he's ripped off just two runs of 20 or more yards all season. It's worth noting that both of those runs occurred in his Week 8 tilt versus a Giants squad that ranks dead last in rush defense.

Likely contributing to Barkley's struggles is the absence of Lane Johnson's (foot). Interestingly, Barkley has averaged 4.2 YPC this season when Johnson has suited up and just 2.9 YPC when the OT has been sidelined. Johnson is expected to miss Sunday's outing in Los Angeles but is hoping to return versus the Raiders in Week 15. The bounce back figures to wait another week.

Presenting a further challenge for Barkley is the matchup in Week 14. The Chargers run defense has allowed only five runs of 20 or more yards all season ... and two of them came courtesy of Jonathan Taylor's legs. In fact, the Bolts haven't given up a run of 20 or more yards since the meeting versus the Colts in Week 7. Barkley's aptitude as a pass catcher clearly buoys his stock (he's the RB8 in both receptions and receiving yards). Yet, it's hard to imagine him posting anything better than high-end RB2 numbers this weekend.

Devin Neal, RB, New Orleans Saints: I'm going out on a limb here, assuming that Alvin Kamara won't return in Week 14. The vet is dealing with an MCL sprain that kept him out of last week's contest at Miami. Additionally, Kamara has been woefully unproductive, clearing 50 rushing yards in just three contests all season. In fact, he's gone above 32 rushing yards just once since Week 4. One shouldn't rely on rational coaching, but given that the Saints have been eliminated from the playoffs, it would make sense to shelve Kamara for the season and see what the team has in Neal.

A sixth-round rookie out of KU, Neal profiles as a three-down player with downhill grit and functional receiving ability. The Kansas native worked as the Saints' RB1 with Kamara out of the lineup, touching the ball 17 times for 69 scrimmage yards in Week 13. Neal's output didn't wow, but his volume was noteworthy, especially when taking into consideration that Kamara has registered just one game of 17 or more touches over his past seven contests.

Neal's opportunities could result in RB2 fantasy numbers, if Kamara were to remain sidelined at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs, despite facing the third-fewest rushing attempts. That's because Tampa's defense has allowed the most receiving yards and the second-highest catch rate to running backs. That sets up nicely for a back who has drawn 10 looks over his past pair of games and is expected to be chasing points as an 8.5-point road dog. While the rushing production is likely to stay ugly, Neal could PPR himself into a top-25 positional fantasy finish in Week 14. He's currently rostered in 41% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Terry McLaurin got his groove back in Week 13 with 22.6 PPR points, his first 20-plus performance of the season. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders: McLaurin returned from a four-game layoff last week and promptly reminded the NFL viewing audience of his delectable talent. Despite the sod, some questionable calls and Pat Surtain II, McLaurin served up a 7-96-1 stat line while registering his highest fantasy output of the season (22.6, WR14). There was understandable concern that Jayden Daniels' absence might negatively affect the team's passing numbers. However, all three of McLaurin's double-digit fantasy totals came with Marcus Mariota under center. In fact, McLaurin's fantasy numbers have only increased over the course of the season.

Terry McLaurin By Week Week (Quarterback) PPR Points Week 1 (Daniels) 4.7 Week 2 (Daniels) 9.8 Week 3 (Mariota) 10.4 Week 8 (Mariota) 14.4 Week 13 (Mariota) 22.6

While his 14 targets (28% target share) were inflated due to overtime, the star wide receiver looked healthy for the first time since Week 8. Shaking off rust, he managed to find the end zone against a stout Broncos defense that has given up just four wide receiver TDs all season. He also converted half of his opportunities on a 49% snap rate. Whether or not that number increases, Terry seems to be back to the good kind of scary. His matchup at Minnesota is admittedly tricky. However, talent wins tie-breakers and McLaurin is worthy of top 25 fantasy wide receiver consideration.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals: Despite coming back from a two-game hiatus and leading the Cardinals in targets (7), catches (6) and receiving yards (69) last week, Harrison remains in murky waters. MHJ exited in the fourth quarter with a heel injury. At the time of writing, he is questionable to suit up versus the Rams. Still, his return to the field made a significant impact on the team's other receivers (most notably Michael Wilson) and should therefore be examined.

Harrison has drawn six or more targets in four straight games with Jacoby Brissett at QB. Conversely, the second-year wideout managed just a single effort over six looks with Kyler Murray under center. Not only is Brissett throwing the ball more frequently, but he's also emerged as the more productive passer, averaging over 300 yards per game while recording multiple passing scores in six of seven starts. By extension, his pass catchers have benefited.

MHJ is the team's undisputed No. 1 WR and should be treated thusly when active. Despite managing a 61% snap share, the Ohio State standout drew seven looks while sharing the field with Trey McBride and Wilson. The distribution of opportunities becomes all the more illuminating when noting that Wilson's seven looks (the bulk of which came late in the second half as Arizona was playing catch-up) came on a snap share of 97%. There's a chance Harrison sits on Sunday, in which case Wilson would be elevated to WR2 fantasy status. But if MHJ plays, he'll garner at least flex appeal.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gravity demands that what goes up must come down, but does physics have to muck up fantasy? In the case of Egbuka's stock, it sure has. The former Buckeye was the -110 favorite to win OROY honors just a month ago. Now, he's presenting with the third-longest odds (+300 at DraftKings Sportsbook) behind Tetairoa McMillan (+115) and Jaxson Dart (+220). Much of that has to do with the Tampa rookie's slide in production.

While Egbuka has drawn eight or more looks in six consecutive efforts, he's registered fewer than 60 receiving yards in five of those outings. Moreover, he's cleared 10 fantasy points in just one game since Week 5. The rookie's catch rate has dropped considerably since his massive performance at Seattle. From Weeks 1 through 5, the 23-year-old was converting 64% of his opportunities. That number has dipped to 43% from Week 6 to the present. Additionally, his catch percentage on deep passes has plummeted from 59% from Weeks 1 through 5 to 29% from Weeks 6 through 13.

Whether the issue has to do with Baker Mayfield's health or his own, or a combination of the two, remains unclear. What is obvious, though, is the clear output decline. Couple that with Chris Godwin's growing role, and Egbuka projects as more of a fledgling WR2 than a confident boom versus the Saints in Week 14. New Orleans' defense has gradually stiffened under Brandon Staley but remains an inconsistent unit. Still, the Saints are easier to beat on the ground than they are through the air, which bodes well for Bucky Irving. In what's expected to be a low-scoring affair (42.5), Egbuka's bounce back is likely to stay on pause.

Darren Waller, TE, Miami Dolphins: Waller didn't exactly eat in his return from injury but did lead the team in receiving yards last Sunday. While that speaks volumes about the state of the Dolphins' aerial attack, it also highlights Waller's role in the offense. The move tight end is, for all intents and purposes, Miami's No. 2 WR, as evidenced by his positioning on the field as well as his production.

Darren Waller Alignment Aligned Snaps Wide 47 Slot 47 Tight End 32

Malik Washington might have drawn more looks in Week 13, but his aDOT is so low (4.5, WR98) that his output remains minimal. Furthermore, Washington has failed to convert on downfield opportunities, catching exactly zero of his six deep targets over the past 12 games. Comparatively, Waller has recorded five deep looks in five games, collecting three of them for 89 receiving yards. Additionally, Waller continues to thrive as an end zone weapon, registering one more high-value opportunity (5) than Jaylen Waddle on the season, despite missing seven games.

Waller was eased into last Sunday's action, logging a snap share of 46% versus New Orleans. For reference, he recorded snap shares of 60 and 70% in his two games prior to the pectoral issue. It makes sense then that he'll take on a larger role versus the Jets. New York has been middle of the pack against the position since the team's defense was gutted in Week 9. However, Gang Green did gift Kyle Pitts Sr. with his second-most-productive fantasy effort of the season (with Kirk Cousins under center and Drake London sidelined) last weekend.

Waller may not be as regularly tasty as your Nonna's pumpkin pie, but he could dish up a TD and 10 fantasy points in Week 14. He's worth a dart throw if you're starving for upside at the position.