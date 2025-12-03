DraftKings DFS cheat sheet: Best values for Sunday's main slate

Set a winning lineup for DraftKing's NFL Sunday main slate by combining value picks in each roster slot and exploiting the best matchups, all within the confines of the salary cap. Every week, we evaluate all of your DraftKings options to identify the best values among the lower-priced options, as well as the matchups to play or avoid, so you can select the players who are worth their high price tags.
Value is determined by the number of DraftKings points you can expect for every dollar invested in putting that player in your lineup. A player may be an "Average" or even a "Good" value while also projected to outscore a player identified as a "great value," but when you consider the cap hit and the salary you can put towards other players, you may decide that the "Great" value outweighs that projection.
Players considered to be a "Great" value are those in the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week. "Good" plays are in the 75th percentile or better. "Average" plays span the 25th to 74th percentiles, while "Shaky" plays are in the 10th-24th percentiles. "Poor" picks encompass single-digit percentiles. Only players projected to score 4 points or more are displayed.
Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings' main slate and are based on the
ESPN player projections at the time of publication. Best Plays for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Josh Jacobs GB CHI RB 22.6 $6,800 James Cook BUF CIN RB 23.4 $7,800 De'Von Achane MIA @NYJ RB 25.0 $8,800 Josh Allen BUF CIN QB 26.0 $7,700 Breece Hall NYJ MIA RB 17.7 $6,500 Ashton Jeanty LV DEN RB 16.5 $6,100 Marcus Mariota WAS @MIN QB 18.0 $5,000 Tyrod Taylor NYJ MIA QB 17.5 $4,900 Quinshon Judkins CLE TEN RB 16.1 $6,400 Broncos D/ST DEN @LV DST 12.0 $3,900 AJ Barner SEA @ATL TE 9.3 $3,200 Puka Nacua LAR @ARI WR 22.2 $8,700 Tyler Warren IND @JAC TE 13.3 $5,000 Colby Parkinson LAR @ARI TE 8.6 $3,100 Devaughn Vele NO @TB WR 9.9 $3,700 Colston Loveland CHI @GB TE 8.7 $3,200 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA @ATL WR 22.3 $9,000 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI LAR WR 14.5 $5,800 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @BUF WR 20.2 $8,200 Commanders D/ST WAS @MIN DST 8.2 $2,800 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @JAC WR 13.2 $5,400 Pat Bryant DEN @LV WR 8.4 $3,400 Browns D/ST CLE TEN DST 9.8 $3,700 Quarterbacks for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Josh Allen Great BUF CIN QB 26.0 $7,700 Matthew Stafford Average LAR @ARI QB 20.5 $6,900 Lamar Jackson Shaky BAL PIT QB 18.3 $6,700 Joe Burrow Average CIN @BUF QB 19.6 $6,500 Daniel Jones Average IND @JAC QB 18.9 $6,200 Bo Nix Average DEN @LV QB 19.2 $6,100 Jordan Love Good GB CHI QB 19.0 $5,900 Baker Mayfield Shaky TB NO QB 16.6 $5,800 Jacoby Brissett Average ARI LAR QB 17.1 $5,700 Caleb Williams Good CHI @GB QB 18.3 $5,600 Sam Darnold Average SEA @ATL QB 16.4 $5,500 Trevor Lawrence Good JAC IND QB 17.9 $5,400 Tua Tagovailoa Poor MIA @NYJ QB 13.5 $5,200 Aaron Rodgers Shaky PIT @BAL QB 13.7 $5,100 Marcus Mariota Great WAS @MIN QB 18.0 $5,000 Tyrod Taylor Great NYJ MIA QB 17.5 $4,900 Cameron Ward Poor TEN @CLE QB 12.3 $4,800 J.J. McCarthy Good MIN WAS QB 17.0 $4,700 Tyler Shough Average NO @TB QB 15.7 $4,600 Kirk Cousins Poor ATL SEA QB 12.0 $4,500 Shedeur Sanders Average CLE TEN QB 13.5 $4,400 Geno Smith Shaky LV DEN QB 11.9 $4,300 Running Backs for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Jonathan Taylor Good IND @JAC RB 22.3 $9,300 De'Von Achane Great MIA @NYJ RB 25.0 $8,800 Bijan Robinson Good ATL SEA RB 20.9 $8,500 James Cook Great BUF CIN RB 23.4 $7,800 Derrick Henry Average BAL PIT RB 17.4 $7,500 Bucky Irving Good TB NO RB 17.3 $7,000 Josh Jacobs Great GB CHI RB 22.6 $6,800 Chase Brown Average CIN @BUF RB 14.8 $6,700 Kyren Williams Average LAR @ARI RB 14.4 $6,600 Breece Hall Great NYJ MIA RB 17.7 $6,500 Quinshon Judkins Great CLE TEN RB 16.1 $6,400 Travis Etienne Jr. Average JAC IND RB 12.1 $6,300 Ashton Jeanty Great LV DEN RB 16.5 $6,100 Jaylen Warren Average PIT @BAL RB 12.8 $6,000 D'Andre Swift Average CHI @GB RB 11.4 $5,900 Jordan Mason Shaky MIN WAS RB 8.8 $5,800 RJ Harvey Good DEN @LV RB 14.0 $5,700 Kenneth Walker III Good SEA @ATL RB 13.9 $5,600 Alvin Kamara Average NO @TB RB 12.7 $5,500 Kyle Monangai Average CHI @GB RB 10.0 $5,400 Trey Benson Shaky ARI LAR RB 8.7 $5,400 Aaron Jones Good MIN WAS RB 13.3 $5,300 Bam Knight Poor ARI LAR RB 4.7 $5,200 Devin Neal Poor NO @TB RB 5.4 $5,100 Zach Charbonnet Average SEA @ATL RB 9.1 $5,100 Rachaad White Poor TB NO RB 5.7 $5,000 Kenneth Gainwell Average PIT @BAL RB 11.6 $5,000 Tony Pollard Average TEN @CLE RB 11.1 $4,900 Tyjae Spears Average TEN @CLE RB 8.7 $4,900 Emanuel Wilson Shaky GB CHI RB 6.3 $4,800 Bhayshul Tuten Shaky JAC IND RB 6.6 $4,800 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Average WAS @MIN RB 9.6 $4,700 Jacory Croskey-Merritt Poor WAS @MIN RB 4.3 $4,700 Blake Corum Average LAR @ARI RB 7.3 $4,600 Tyler Allgeier Average ATL SEA RB 7.4 $4,500 Sean Tucker Poor TB NO RB 2.6 $4,500 Keaton Mitchell Poor BAL PIT RB 3.8 $4,500 Emari Demercado Shaky ARI LAR RB 5.8 $4,400 Samaje Perine Average CIN @BUF RB 7.1 $4,200 Jeremy McNichols Shaky WAS @MIN RB 5.7 $4,200 Wide Receivers for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Great SEA @ATL WR 22.3 $9,000 Puka Nacua Great LAR @ARI WR 22.2 $8,700 Ja'Marr Chase Great CIN @BUF WR 20.2 $8,200 Davante Adams Average LAR @ARI WR 17.6 $7,700 Drake London Average ATL SEA WR 17.0 $7,300 Justin Jefferson Average MIN WAS WR 16.1 $6,900 Jaylen Waddle Average MIA @NYJ WR 14.7 $6,800 Chris Olave Good NO @TB WR 15.7 $6,500 Emeka Egbuka Average TB NO WR 14.2 $6,300 Tee Higgins Average CIN @BUF WR 13.8 $6,200 Zay Flowers Shaky BAL PIT WR 12.9 $6,100 Brian Thomas Jr. Poor JAC IND WR 11.4 $5,900 Marvin Harrison Jr. Great ARI LAR WR 14.5 $5,800 Rome Odunze Good CHI @GB WR 13.7 $5,700 Jakobi Meyers Poor JAC IND WR 11.1 $5,700 Courtland Sutton Average DEN @LV WR 12.1 $5,600 Michael Wilson Average ARI LAR WR 12.1 $5,600 Troy Franklin Poor DEN @LV WR 9.8 $5,500 Deebo Samuel Sr. Shaky WAS @MIN WR 11.5 $5,500 Michael Pittman Jr. Great IND @JAC WR 13.2 $5,400 DK Metcalf Good PIT @BAL WR 12.7 $5,400 Chris Godwin Average TB NO WR 11.3 $5,300 Khalil Shakir Good BUF CIN WR 12.6 $5,300 Christian Watson Good GB CHI WR 12.2 $5,200 Terry McLaurin Good WAS @MIN WR 12.4 $5,200 Alec Pierce Average IND @JAC WR 11.1 $5,100 Parker Washington Poor JAC IND WR 7.4 $5,000 Romeo Doubs Average GB CHI WR 10.6 $4,900 Jordan Addison Average MIN WAS WR 10.7 $4,900 Darnell Mooney Poor ATL SEA WR 6.7 $4,800 DJ Moore Shaky CHI @GB WR 9.3 $4,800 Tre Tucker Shaky LV DEN WR 9.6 $4,700 Andrei Iosivas Poor CIN @BUF WR 4.6 $4,600 Adonai Mitchell Good NYJ MIA WR 11.1 $4,600 John Metchie III Good NYJ MIA WR 10.8 $4,500 Chimere Dike Average TEN @CLE WR 9.7 $4,500 Rashid Shaheed Shaky SEA @ATL WR 8.1 $4,400 Josh Downs Average IND @JAC WR 9.7 $4,400 Jerry Jeudy Average CLE TEN WR 9.1 $4,200 Jayden Reed Shaky GB CHI WR 7.9 $4,200 Malik Washington Average MIA @NYJ WR 8.6 $4,100 Cooper Kupp Average SEA @ATL WR 8.9 $4,100 Luther Burden III Good CHI @GB WR 8.8 $3,800 Tez Johnson Poor TB NO WR 6.0 $3,700 Devaughn Vele Great NO @TB WR 9.9 $3,700 Elic Ayomanor Average TEN @CLE WR 8.0 $3,600 Rashod Bateman Shaky BAL PIT WR 6.1 $3,500 Joshua Palmer Shaky BUF CIN WR 6.3 $3,500 Calvin Austin III Average PIT @BAL WR 6.7 $3,400 Pat Bryant Great DEN @LV WR 8.4 $3,400 Cedric Tillman Shaky CLE TEN WR 6.1 $3,400 Van Jefferson Average TEN @CLE WR 5.9 $3,100 Mason Tipton Average NO @TB WR 6.0 $3,000 Tight Ends for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Trey McBride Poor ARI LAR TE 16.1 $8,000 Brock Bowers Average LV DEN TE 13.6 $6,000 Tyler Warren Great IND @JAC TE 13.3 $5,000 Zach Ertz Average WAS @MIN TE 9.5 $4,500 Dalton Kincaid Average BUF CIN TE 10.3 $4,300 Kyle Pitts Average ATL SEA TE 9.8 $4,200 Mark Andrews Average BAL PIT TE 9.2 $4,100 Juwan Johnson Average NO @TB TE 10.0 $4,000 Brenton Strange Average JAC IND TE 9.2 $3,900 Darren Waller Shaky MIA @NYJ TE 7.4 $3,800 Harold Fannin Jr. Good CLE TEN TE 9.8 $3,700 Cade Otton Shaky TB NO TE 6.6 $3,600 Mike Gesicki Poor CIN @BUF TE 6.2 $3,500 Evan Engram Average DEN @LV TE 7.9 $3,400 Chigoziem Okonkwo Shaky TEN @CLE TE 6.4 $3,400 Mason Taylor Good NYJ MIA TE 8.5 $3,300 T.J. Hockenson Good MIN WAS TE 8.9 $3,300 AJ Barner Great SEA @ATL TE 9.3 $3,200 Colston Loveland Great CHI @GB TE 8.7 $3,200 Isaiah Likely Average BAL PIT TE 7.5 $3,100 Colby Parkinson Great LAR @ARI TE 8.6 $3,100 Michael Mayer Average LV DEN TE 5.7 $3,000 Gunnar Helm Good TEN @CLE TE 7.3 $2,900 Pat Freiermuth Poor PIT @BAL TE 4.5 $2,900 Jonnu Smith Shaky PIT @BAL TE 5.1 $2,800 David Njoku Poor CLE TEN TE 4.3 $2,700 Darnell Washington Average PIT @BAL TE 6.4 $2,600
DSTs for DraftKings DFS contests
Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Seahawks D/ST Poor SEA @ATL DST 6.7 $4,000 Broncos D/ST Great DEN @LV DST 12.0 $3,900 Rams D/ST Shaky LAR @ARI DST 7.4 $3,800 Browns D/ST Great CLE TEN DST 9.8 $3,700 Buccaneers D/ST Average TB NO DST 7.3 $3,600 Ravens D/ST Shaky BAL PIT DST 6.6 $3,500 Bills D/ST Poor BUF CIN DST 6.0 $3,400 Dolphins D/ST Average MIA @NYJ DST 7.4 $3,300 Colts D/ST Shaky IND @JAC DST 6.1 $3,200 Packers D/ST Poor GB CHI DST 4.8 $3,100 Vikings D/ST Average MIN WAS DST 5.9 $3,000 Titans D/ST Good TEN @CLE DST 7.0 $2,900 Commanders D/ST Great WAS @MIN DST 8.2 $2,800 Jaguars D/ST Average JAC IND DST 5.9 $2,700 Steelers D/ST Good PIT @BAL DST 6.0 $2,600 Jets D/ST Good NYJ MIA DST 6.0 $2,500 Falcons D/ST Average ATL SEA DST 5.7 $2,500 Bears D/ST Shaky CHI @GB DST 3.9 $2,400 Saints D/ST Average NO @TB DST 4.7 $2,300 Cardinals D/ST Good ARI LAR DST 5.0 $2,200 Bengals D/ST Average CIN @BUF DST 4.6 $2,100 Raiders D/ST Average LV DEN DST 4.5 $2,000